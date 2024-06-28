Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

No one could have predicted…

White supremacy is terrorism.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

The willow is too close to the house.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Fight them, without becoming them!

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – TKH – My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges

On The Road – TKH – My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

TKH

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges 9
Colorado

Colorado columbine (Aquilegia coerulea). I saw this first during my first long distance hike, the Colorado trail from Denver to Durango.

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges 8
near refugio Sorteny in the Pyrenees (France/Andorra)

Narcissus sp. One of the few plants I know where the wild species looks pretty much like the cultivar (or I should say the cultivars I know, since I do not peruse plant catalogs)

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges 7
Sierra Nevada CA

Gentian (Gentiana sp.). In Bavaria they make a schnapps (Enzian) from the roots. Hmh!

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges 6
Lake Basin, Sierra Nevada, CAJuly 8, 2024

What’s up tiger lily? Columbia tiger lily (Lilium columbianum)

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges 5
Knapsack Col, Sierra Nevada, CA

Sierra Shootingstar (Dodecatheon jeffreyi)

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges 4
Iceberg lake Pass, Sierra Nevada, CAJuly 7, 2022

Sky pilot or Jacob’s ladder (Polemonium sp.), said to grow only above 11 k ft in the Sierra, and that’s where I have seen it if at all

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges 3
Bear lakes basin, Sierra Nevada, CAJune 22, 2022

Sierra columbine (Aquilegia pubescens)

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges 2
Mountain West (Wind River range (WYO), Sierra Nevada (CA), SW Utah

Indian paintbrush (Castilleja sp.). I have seen them all over the West in the mountains. I don’t know whether they are all the same species. The genus contains about 200 species, so for the casual observer it’s probably rather difficult to tell. On a few occasions I have encountered a white version, but not frequently enough to believe that it’s a different species rather than a variegated form.

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges 1

California buckwheat (Eriogonum fasciculatum)

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 2: Western Mountain ranges
Wind River range (WYO)July 29, 2003

Sego lily (Calichortus nuttallii)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.