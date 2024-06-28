On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
TKH
Colorado columbine (Aquilegia coerulea). I saw this first during my first long distance hike, the Colorado trail from Denver to Durango.
Narcissus sp. One of the few plants I know where the wild species looks pretty much like the cultivar (or I should say the cultivars I know, since I do not peruse plant catalogs)
Gentian (Gentiana sp.). In Bavaria they make a schnapps (Enzian) from the roots. Hmh!
What’s up tiger lily? Columbia tiger lily (Lilium columbianum)
Sierra Shootingstar (Dodecatheon jeffreyi)
Sky pilot or Jacob’s ladder (Polemonium sp.), said to grow only above 11 k ft in the Sierra, and that’s where I have seen it if at all
Sierra columbine (Aquilegia pubescens)
Indian paintbrush (Castilleja sp.). I have seen them all over the West in the mountains. I don’t know whether they are all the same species. The genus contains about 200 species, so for the casual observer it’s probably rather difficult to tell. On a few occasions I have encountered a white version, but not frequently enough to believe that it’s a different species rather than a variegated form.
California buckwheat (Eriogonum fasciculatum)
Sego lily (Calichortus nuttallii)
