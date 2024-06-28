Mountain West (Wind River range (WYO), Sierra Nevada (CA), SW Utah

Indian paintbrush (Castilleja sp.). I have seen them all over the West in the mountains. I don’t know whether they are all the same species. The genus contains about 200 species, so for the casual observer it’s probably rather difficult to tell. On a few occasions I have encountered a white version, but not frequently enough to believe that it’s a different species rather than a variegated form.