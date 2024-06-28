Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Supreme Court Decisions Again Today at 10 am ET (June 28 Edition)

If you want to follow along on SCOTUSblog.

I’ll copy the short summaries as each one shows up on their website.

Here we go!

In City of Grant Pass v. Johnson, the court rules that “camping ban” laws restricting the homeless from sleeping on public property do not constitute “cruel and unusual punishment” and are therefore not prohibited by the Eighth Amendment.

Sotomayor writes the dissent:

“I remain hopeful that someday in the near future, this Court will play its role in safeguarding constitutional liberties for the most vulnerable among us. Because the Court today abdicates that role, I respectfully dissent.

OPINION:  6-3  rating (bad)

 

The court overrules its 1984 decision in Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council, which held that courts should defer to an agency’s reasonable interpretation of an ambiguous statute. In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, the court rules 6-3 that courts may not defer to an agency interpretation of the law simply because a statute is ambiguous.

OPINION:  6-3  rating (fuck, this is really bad)

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    93Comments

    1. 1.

      Skippy-san

      Based on the post-debating commentary, if SCOTUS gives Trump full immunity, then Biden should go nuts on Trump. Place him against a wall on 5th Ave. He has nothing to lose, right?

      Seriously, though, if Trump returns to the White House, real resistance will need to be considered. It cannot be the limp “resistance” of 2017 with pink hats. The courts will not save us. People like Kevin Roberts will destroy the Federal Government, and ideas like posse comitatus will be thrown in the trash heap. The police will go wild, arresting people.

      I really think too many Americans are ignorant of what a 2nd Trump term means, with people like Miller, Roberts, and Leo pulling the strings.

      If you believe next year will be business as usual with the evil bastards he will place in power, you are to be pitied. He will destroy this country.

      Welcome to 1932.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Starfish

      How much gratuity do I have to give one of these dodos after they rule that the former president does not have presidential immunity?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dnfre

      Since this is also an open thread, I’m sharing the electoral-vote commentary on the debate. They write their impressions and observations before comparing to other responses. And they also made the statement to each other that either of them could have done better than Joe without preparing, which is the same statement I made to my husband—that he (at nearly Biden’s age) could have done better. They even make the same comment I made about Biden’s resting facial expression. It made him look dim-witted.

      They also summarize responses from other sources. I never anticipated the debate could go that poorly for Biden.

      https://www.electoral-vote.com/evp2024/Items/Jun28-1.html

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hrprogressive

      @Skippy-san:

       

      While I personally find it hard to believe even this court would grant Convicted Felon Donald Trump “full immunity”, because I think it would likely extend to Biden or any other POTUS…

      I think you’re absolutely right in the sense that people should be considering, *now* what a hypothetical “Day After” would look like if the unthinkable happens.

      “Resistance Twitter” was reasonably useless during his first term, and would be even more useless in a second.

      If people aren’t already thinking about what steps they would be willing, and need, to take to stop the Trump Reich, they aren’t being serious about the peril we’re in.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TBone

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: I’m not gonna give ’em the tip, I’m gonna give ’em the whole damn thing.

      The WHAT FOR!

      Here’s a tip:

      Never pet a burning dog.

      But I like your suggestion I meant to say.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      https://bsky.app/profile/chrisgeidner.bsky.social/post/3kvyiug362u2c

      First decision is Grants Pass. Gorsuch has the 6-3 opinion finding that the Eighth Amendment does not bar “generally applicable” laws banning public camping. Sotomayor writes the dissent. https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/23-175_19m2.pd

      The Grants Pass law, as Sotomayor made clear in dissent, went further, banning public sleeping with any covering, so much as a blanket, even when no other options are available. This is a very troubling ruling

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/taniel.bsky.social/post/3kvyiw65tnx2w

      The Grants Pass case, SCOTUS’ first big homelessness case in a while, dropped. 6-3 conservative majority.

      “Held: The enforcement of generally applicable laws regulating camping on public property does not constitute “cruel and unusual punishment” prohibited by the Eighth Amendment.”

      Sotomayor writes the dissent.

      “I remain hopeful that someday in the near future, this Court will play its role in safeguarding constitutional liberties for the most vulnerable among us. Because the Court today abdicates that role, I respectfully dissent.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      E.

      I really worry about the unhoused population in a second Trump term. I believe they will be the Guinea pigs in the experiment of how far we can strip rights from human beings in the U.S. The Grants Pass case sets the stage for new internment camps.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @TBone: So basically people who don’t have anywhere to sleep are supposed to cease to exist? No wonder it was the Sinister Six with the three actual Justices in dissent.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TBone

      Tell me you have never lived without running water and electricity without saying you have never lived like a Colonial American.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hrprogressive

      The Fascist SCOTUS appearing to essentially criminalize “being homeless” even further than it already is seems unsurprising, given how the number of unhoused is likely to skyrocket if a Trump Reich occurs.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TBone

      @dnfree:

      1. Find a personal space. (Not here.)

      2. Find a dildo-shaped object.

      3. Go fuck yourself with it.

      Oops, I see you amended your comment. Please proceed accordingly.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Old Man Shadow

      So where are homeless people supposed to go?

      There are no Federally funded mental hospitals any longer.

      There aren’t enough beds in shelters and the religious shelters that do exist may deny LGBTQ people or require non-religious people to participate in religion to stay.

      Rehab is expensive, requires willing participants, and there aren’t enough support workers for when they leave.

      So where are the homeless supposed to go? Where are they supposed to get the help they need?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dnfree

      @TBone: I believe in speaking respectfully to my fellow “jackals”.  Most people here are sincere and tolerate other viewpoints.  I have supported Joe Biden.  I think he’s been an excellent president. It’s possible to think that and at the same time to believe he did serious damage to his cause last night.

      Edited to add that the duplicate was because my first comment had a letter missing from my nym.  I hope you will read and consider the post I shared.  Telling me to fuck myself doesn’t make the problem disappear.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JML

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: I think the 8th amendment argument is tough one for a case like this. Not saying I’m ok with the result or the attempts to outlaw homelessness, but from a legal standpoint I can see how this one landed.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TBone

      @dnfree: our cause is to persist.  No matter what.   I tacked a disclaimer on at the end of my swipe at you, similar to a Pennsylvania fake elector.  Please pardon my mood disorder.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Starfish

      @dnfre:

      And they also made the statement to each other that either of them could have done better than Joe without preparing, which is the same statement I made to my husband—that he (at nearly Biden’s age) could have done better.

      I think that is making the mistake that dudes make when they guess how many five year olds they can take in a fight or if they would win in a fight between themselves and a bear.

      A lot of us did not watch the debate because we are that turned off by Trump’s voice. Standing on stage? Having that aggressive voice just lying and not answering the question? I don’t think we could have done it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      ArchTeryx

      @TBone: Chevron is the Big One, despite being the least known and least understood. It doesn’t have any hot button words or Kulturkampf issues associated with it.

      But if they rule the way they are expected to and overturn Chevron, that’s pretty much the end of our republican form of government. A government full of agencies that aren’t allowed to regulate any more is a government in name only. Everything devolves to the states. Anything that’s not explicitly codified in law will immediately be rendered null  and void, and the Sinister Six are working to get rid of the laws, too.

      We go from the United States to the Holy Roman Empire. Trump won’t even need to win the election if Chevron falls. Our entire form of government depends on it. If I were Biden, they overrule Chevron I’d instruct the federal government to just ignore the ruling. THAT is his Andrew Jackson moment.

      ETA: Chevron is overruled. Now is the time for total resistance. It’s that, or we lose the country, period.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      TBone

      @Dagaetch:

      I’m tempted to drive down to D.C. today

      The Chevron Deference was a doctrine that stated that courts across the country are required to defer to a federal agency’s reasonable interpretation of a statute that is ambiguous.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JWR

      Looking on the “bright” side, maybe this will force more municipalities to do more to provide for the General Welfare of their citizens, because this SCOTUS seems not to care much for that part of the Preamble.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Old Man Shadow

      @dnfre: I think everyone needs to log off, stay away from the news, take a few days, spend time with their pets, go see a movie, take a wine tour, go to a ballgame, visit a steakhouse, and just relax for a moment.

      Then come back, refreshed and get back to work. We’re four months away. Let’s not embrace defeat before it happens.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      JML

      well, gutting Chevron is going to create one hell of a mess. Especially with an utterly incompetent GOP House than can’t write legislation to save its ass.

      Project 2025 kicked off a little early. step one to dismantling the supposed Deep State is ending Chevron deference.

      Jebus, this is going to be a mess.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      ArchTeryx

      @TBone: When it comes to Chevron there’s nothing any of us can do. Congress isn’t going to replace tens of thousand of regulations with laws even if we had a friendly Congress, which we don’t.

      It’s up to the Executive Branch now. Either they let the Supreme Court render them a toothless tiger, or they rebel and ignore their edicts. It’s down to that.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      RaflW

      Chevron goes down in flames, 6-3.

      And of course the political body we call a Court times the release of this for the day after the debate so that the Republican who appointed 3 of these 6 sh*ts could not even attempt to be held accountable last night.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      ArchTeryx

      @hrprogressive: Definition of Total Resistance is the Executive Branch ignoring the ruling and declaring the Supreme Court to be out of control. Call their bluff. It’s that, or let the entire Executive Branch wither away into nothing but a paper tiger.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      hrprogressive

      @ArchTeryx: ​
       

      You’re expecting way too much from this, or any, modern Democratically-Controlled Executive Branches.

      Any “Resistance” is gonna have to come from Citizens.

      Not holding my breath tbh.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      bbleh

      @ArchTeryx: yeah this is the one the Corporatists have been jonesing for — Roberts probably had the time of his life writing the opinion.  It’s also, btw, a major judicial power-grab, since they know perfectly well that Congress — especially this Congress — can’t possibly fulfill the role they imagine, which means everything will fall to the courts, and that no doubt is music to the ears of the Reactionaries and to Kavanaugh the Lightweight.

      I’ll bet the markets go nuts.  There is now nobody guarding the henhouse.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      dnfree

      @Old Man Shadow: I’m trying to remain calm, but as the electoral-vote people note, lesser events have derailed campaigns before—Howard Dean’s “scream”, Dukakis in the tank.  The difference with Trump all along has been that nothing derails him.  Mocking a handicapped reporter should have.  The pussy tape should have.  His lies should have.  It’s not fair, but all the groundwork claiming Biden is senile bore fruit last night, even though Trump still lied.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      TBone

      @dnfree: I’m really straining to remain polite right now.  You’re close to pushing me in the opposite direction again.

      You’re obeying in advance.

      Focus.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Nelle

      @rikyrah: If they can afford to get there, have childcare for existing children covered, can take the time off of work, etc.  Minnesota offers options, too.  So, at least, not Florida.

      I told my husband to go buy a plane so he can fly people out of state.  It would be our non-deductible charity.  Alas, he has had to undergo retinal surgery and cannot vary his elevation by more than 1000 feet from the place he had the surgery.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      ArchTeryx

      @bbleh: Oh it absolutely is a major judicial power grab, because it effectively writes the Executive Branch out of the government. The whole point of Chevron is that making the laws fell to Congress. Executing the laws fell to the Executive Branch. Interpreting the laws fell to the judiciary. With Chevron gone, now Congress has the entire job of making and executing laws, the Executive Branch can’t do anything, and all law enforcement comes from the courts. It’s a massive power grab away from the Executive Branch, and while they needed to be knocked down a peg or two from the Imperial Presidency, rendering them completely powerless massively violates the separation of powers.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      JWR

      From SCOTUSblog:

      Kagan contends that “given Chevron’s persuasiveness, the decision” to overrule the doctrine “is likely to produce large-scale disruption. All that backs today’s decision is the majority’s belief that Chevron was wrong–that it gave agencies too much power and courts not enough. But shifting views about the worth of regulatory actors and their work do not justify overhauling a cornerstone of administrative law. In that sense, too, today’s majority has lost sight of its proper role.”

      Kagan characterizes this decision, along with yesterday’s ruling in SEC v. Jarkesy, as “yet another example of the Court’s resolve to roll back agency authority, despite congressional direction to the contrary.”

      Expand the damn court!

      Fight for 15!

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mousebumples

      https://bsky.app/profile/joshuajfriedman.com/post/3kvykjktuv72q

      Kagan in dissent, writing for the liberals: “In one fell swoop, the majority today gives itself exclusive power over every open issue—no matter how expertise-driven or policy-laden—involving the meaning of regulatory law.”

      Kagan in dissent, writing for the liberals: “The majority disdains restraint, and grasps for power.”

      (above are 2 skeets, with images of her dissent)

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Mousebumples

      At least 1 more opinion to come, apparently by Roberts or per curiam… And now I’m off to define that Latin…

      Reply
    67. 67.

      dnfree

      @TBone: I’m not “obeying in advance”.  I’m considering at what point the battle plan needs to be changed and how.  The average voter is not as dialed in as you or me.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Leto

      So punishing the homeless, and letting business just run absolutely uncheck. Can we now officially declare this the Gilded Age 2.0? And I hope that all the worthless fucks from 2016, who tsk tsk’d us over the Courts, find that perfect rusty farm implement to self pleasure themselves.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      bbleh

      @ArchTeryx: in one way it’s unsurprising: nature abhors a vacuum, and a completely paralyzed Congress is leaving a huge one.  And there’s always Corporatists on the court.  But the Reactionaries and Nitwit Kavanaugh are unusually prone to believing themselves omnipotent.  Alas, bad timing…

      Reply
    70. 70.

      jimmiraybob

      @Old Man Shadow: “So where are the homeless supposed to go?”

      It is a Trump pledge to roundup migrants without citizenship.

      The numbers that I hear from the Trump MAGA Party range from 11,000,000 to 20,000,000.

      There will be camps for processing and temporary storage.

      After the “illegals” are deported there will be plenty of space available for storage of the homeless “illegals” and assorted other deviants and degenerates.  For some reason this seems so familiar.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      hrprogressive

      @dnfree: ​
       

      Just answer me and the rest of the blog this:

      Even if you really think “Biden’s Gotta Go”

      In what universe does that portray anything other than abject weakness, give all the Fascists an opening to crow about how Dems can’t be trusted, and a chance for all those blessedly “undecided” voters to decide the Democratic Party doesn’t have its shit together if they are swapping out The Sitting President as their nominee for Anyone Else, and thus, why should they vote for the Anyone Else?

      I’ve yet to hear a good answer to how such a presto-chango would be “good” for the Party, this late in the game.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Skippy-san

      I don’t want to hear anyone talking about “the Justices should have privacy”. BS.

      These people are evil, and SOMETHING has to be done to make them understand that.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      JPL

      OMG  The repercussions of today’s rulings will forever damage our society.   I fear for my 2year old and 5 year old grandimps future.

      just fkfkfkfkfkfkfkfkkfkfkfkffkkffk

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Mousebumples

      If I had to find a silver lining to this shitshow, it’ll hopefully shove debate analysis from the news cycle. Likely by design, in case Trump had a bad debate last night.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      ArchTeryx

      @bbleh: In this case the problem isn’t the vacuum where there was once a Congress. Chevron overruling takes advantage of that fact, just like overturning Roe and so many other laws by this court. But this was the Big One. this was every single regulation that every federal agency has ever come up with to enforce a law. Unless they outright rebel and ignore the Court, the civil servants running these agencies may as well pack up and go home. The Sinster Six just put them all out of a job.

      They fired the entire kennel, and now the foxes are free to completely empty out the henhouse. That’s what the end of Chevron means.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Mousebumples

      https://bsky.app/profile/phillewis.bsky.social/post/3kvylemccbk2q

      WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court makes it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants with obstruction, a charge also faced by Trump.

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/chrisgeidner.bsky.social/post/3kvylhourqi2y

      The final decision today is in Fischer v. US.

      Roberts has the 6-3 opinion vacating the DC Circuit’s ruling and narrowing the application of the obstruction law used in Jan. 6 prosecutions. Jackson concurs. Barrett writes the dissent for her, Sotomayor, and Kagan.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      TBone

      JFC January 6

      I’m gonna go take a sedative before I fire up hubby’s huge Silverado and drive it on down there.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      JWR

      Screw these arseholes. From SCOTUSblog:

      We have the fourth and final opinion in Fischer v US

      It is by the Chief Justice, and the vote is 6-3. Barrett dissents, joined by Sotomayor and Kagan.

      This was a case about whether a federal law that makes it a crime to corruptly obstruct congressional inquiries and investigations can be used to prosecute participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol. The question comes to the court in the case of a former Pennsylvania police officer who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6.

      The court holds that to prove a violation of the law, the government must show that the defendant impaired the availability or integrity for use in an official proceeding of records, documents, objects, or other things used in an official proceeding, or attempted to do so.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      JPL

      @Kristine: I have PBS Passport and that my be my lifesaver.   For five dollars a month I can watch old shows.   I finished the first season of Endeavor already and there are nine seasons.   Although I had seen some episodes, I was just and occasional viewer of the show.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      bbleh

      @JPL: not quite.  case is only remade to determine whether it can proceed, and I can see a reasonable opinion that yeah, by physically entering the building, besieging legislative chambers, and blocking the flow of people, it can reasonably be inferred that they intended to impede access to records documents objects or other things.

      It seems like a gratuitous nitpick — they chose a word and said the entire scope of the law depends on the precise definition of that word.  But it was the outcome they obviously wanted, and that was the excuse.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Mousebumples

      Lawyer question – could a hypothetical future Court overturn an overturn? Eg., let’s reconsider and decide Chevron is all good, and Roe, and …

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Geminid

      Iranians are voting for a new President today to replace the one who flew into a mountain last month. Polls close in less than two hours. The result is unlikely to be very consequential and many Iranians will not vote.

      France’s election could be very consequential. The first round is this Sunday, June 30 and all 577 national assembly seats will be at stake. Most will be decided in a runoff July 7.

      In the meantime, Great Britain will hold its Parliamentary election on July 4.

      Reply

