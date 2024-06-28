If you want to follow along on SCOTUSblog.

I’ll copy the short summaries as each one shows up on their website.

Here we go!

In City of Grant Pass v. Johnson, the court rules that “camping ban” laws restricting the homeless from sleeping on public property do not constitute “cruel and unusual punishment” and are therefore not prohibited by the Eighth Amendment.

Sotomayor writes the dissent:

“I remain hopeful that someday in the near future, this Court will play its role in safeguarding constitutional liberties for the most vulnerable among us. Because the Court today abdicates that role, I respectfully dissent.

OPINION: 6-3 rating (bad)

The court overrules its 1984 decision in Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council, which held that courts should defer to an agency’s reasonable interpretation of an ambiguous statute. In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, the court rules 6-3 that courts may not defer to an agency interpretation of the law simply because a statute is ambiguous.

OPINION: 6-3 rating (fuck, this is really bad)