The Constant Pants Shitting Gets a Little Old

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m at the gym and the Fox Chyron said something about Axelrod speculating about replacing Biden.WTF is wrong with these supposed political professionals?  Apparently there are also others but I sure can’t be bothered to find them, though a better person would mark their names down for eternity as unable to manage a campaign for dogcatcher, much less President of the United States.  (Sorry, just remembered that Jon Lovett was one of them on last night’s PSA – which made me lose some respect for him.)

I stand by my post last night saying that Biden didn’t have a great debate.  But it’s a far reach from that to consider replacing him.  The logistics alone are insurmountable, nevermind that Biden’s the best choice for the party and the country even if he had a bad night.  Plus, it’s his decision, not fucking David Axelrod or Ezra Klein or any other wanker.  (I’ve said my piece about this when Ezra brought it up a few months ago, here and here. But, in the words of a great philosopher, “I’ve said it once before and it bears repeating now.”)

Have these people just lost the plot?  Are they so far up the rectums of the DC press that they don’t know the smell of shit when it exits their useless pieholes?  What is their major malfunction?

Also, I posted this on Bluesky last night in response to some poor person who was doing a little post-debate pants shitting, but it’s about as serious as one should be about replacing Biden (i.e., not at all serious):

If people are living in a fucking fantasy world, treat them as such and move on.  We have an election to win.

 

    2. 2.

      dr. luba

      Biden this afternoon:

      Let me close with this. I know I’m not a young man. I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t talk as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. Well, I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. I know, like millions of Americans, when you get knocked down, you get back up. I know what it will take to bring this economy to everybody. I know what it’ll take to rally the world to stand up against Putin and defend freedom. And I know what it takes to keep the world safe and free for the years ahead. Folks, I give you my word as a Biden, I would not be running again if I didn’t believe, with all my heart and soul that I can do this job because, quite frankly, the stakes are too high.

      https://twitter.com/BidenHQ/status/1806745985441263850

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerry

      Just more I’M AN ALLY!!! wanting to throw the Democratic party into chaos just before the election. Doesn’t matter to them as they’ll probably benefit from more tax cuts by ol’ 34.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      VFX Lurker

      Hear, hear!

      I donated to Biden-Harris last night, and I donated to the current Balloon-Juice fundraiser this morning. I’ll write more Postcards to Voters this weekend.

      Fuck that fascist felon.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I always thought “Repeal and Replace” was what Republicans said about Obamacare — not what DEMOCRATS say about their President and candidate. FFS.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I will say it in every thread because someone has to:  Trump had a much worse night than Biden.  It’s not an advantage to be allowed to lie unchecked when your lies make you sound like Hitler.  He directly insulted blacks and Latinos, he bragged about overturning Roe, his policy positions* were uniformly poison, and he skipped questions repeatedly to rant about immigrants like a nutcase.  White liberals and the media are running around screaming with their hair on fire.  I’m sure MAGA loved it.  Everyone else looked at Trump and recoiled in horror.

      *Some people actually watch debates to find out the candidates’ policy positions.  Weird, I know!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Thanks mix! With you all the way on this one.

      Like many of y’all, I get texts from the President. Here’s what he’s got to say today:

      Hey folks, it’s Joe. Last night, I spent 90 minutes debating on a stage with a guy who has all the morals of an alley cat.

      I know I’m not a young man. I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to.

      I also know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done.

      And I know — like millions of Americans know — when you get knocked down, you get back up.

      I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul that I can do this job. Because quite frankly the stakes are too high.

      You’re one of my campaign’s strongest donors. It’d mean a lot to me to see another donation from you come through today:

      https://m.joebiden.com/cc6D4ai0

      Donald Trump and I will meet on the debate stage again in September. Until then, I’ll never stop fighting for families like yours just as I have every day of my career.

      I hope you’ll keep the faith and join me out on the stump.

      See you out there,

      Joe

      We’re not whiners and we’re not quitters. And neither is Joe. Let’s keep at it and win this election!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bupalos

      I think I agree that it’s now super duper thorny to replace Biden and absent a string of performances like that with a couple more freeze-ups in there, not worth talking about.

      In retrospect, he should have declined to run again and things could have been nice and clean and Trump could have been maimed by the idea that late 70’s is too old no matter how good your performance was.

      What we need to do now is just shift to talking up the fact that things are going well, that Biden’s governance has been stellar, that the United States has been outperforming the globe on practically every metric, that the job market is fantastic, labor unions are rising… And yeah, our guy doesn’t make quick with the snappy repartee and gotcha lies…Governance talks and post-truth bullshit walks. We need to fill in the communication gap for an excellent president that is no longer a good candidate.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      thank you. Love the poster up top.

      As I said in another thread, although I’m already on a monthly donation to Biden-Harris, I just gave $50 and felt much better. It helped to see him giving a great speech in NC today. I don’t know what was wrong last night, but it was clearly fleeting.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TeezySkeezy

      only flaw in what you wrote is you elevated Manchin with each comparison. Seriously, who the *fuck* would think *Manchin* would be our fucking salvation here. Fuuuuuck these people.

      By voting for Biden I *am* voting for his replacement already if it comes to it! Kamala Harris! The replacement is already there!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      The O’Bros were consistent shitters on Hillary, and the few times I’ve heard them in the past year, they’re shitters on Biden. I basically stopped listening to them years ago because they don’t offer anything useful. Even in “snarky analysis”. Pod Save the World has some useful stuff, but it’s a more serious podcast dealing with foreign policy and what’s going on elsewhere.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      George

      Chaos, misdirection, click-bait headlines, and focusing on Everything Being Wrong and Needing to be Changed Right Now without having to defend the actual changes one would like to see have overtaken the American political commentariat.

      MAGAts are dumb. Uninformed independents are dumb. And I’m afraid that a good number of my fellow liberals are also dumb as to how politics works and what it takes to have a functioning democracy. Biden gets stuff done and he hires good people. If anyone in the electorate decides instead to vote for the convicted felon and outright fascist who hires sycophants, sells out America, and pisses on the idea of democracy, then those voters deserve what they get, and they deserve to get it good and hard.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @eldorado:

      the discourse: biden has to go

      kamala enters the chat

      the discourse: no no, not like that

      It’s never the sitting VP because she’s too black and female. It’s some other horseshit unity ticket.  Notice that 99% of people making these comments about replacement are white and male…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Trivia Man

      Im glad i was in a big crowd. I missed some of the responses because of audience reaction, but hearing TCFG jeered in real time was nice.

      Some nervous reactions to joe, but overall its fine. I have confidence the fact checking can go viral and the actual CONTENT AND POLICY will get more play.

      The victory laps i hear today from Goopers is also fine. Just puts them further in their bubble and less likely to work harder. Stay complacent, losers.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jerry

      @Bupalos:  What we need to do now is just shift to talking up the fact that things are going well, that Biden’s governance has been stellar

      I am 100% not trying to come off as an asshole here, but I just want to point out that a lot of us have already been there with this thinking. It’s good to have more people on board, but we all need to put those words into action and lots of it. Let’s go!!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jerry

      @$8 blue check mistermix:  It’s never the sitting VP because she’s too black and female. It’s some other horseshit unity ticket.  Notice that 99% of people making these comments about replacement are white and male…

      Yep, Johnny Unbeatable! He can’t be beat. All we need to do is run him in the election.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Captain C

      @Jerry:

      Just more I’M AN ALLY!!! wanting to throw the Democratic party into chaos just before the election. Doesn’t matter to them as they’ll probably benefit from more tax cuts by ol’ 34.

      I do wonder how many of the supposed ‘progresssives’ or ‘leftists’ who always seem to have an excuse for not actually supporting Democrats in general or particular have trust funds or inheritances that deep down, they know will be taxed less under TCFG or other Republicans.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Soprano2

      @dr. luba: Dammit, that should have been his closing statement last night!

      ETA – one good thing happened today, the SCOTUS told Bannon to go fuck himself and report to prison on Monday as ordered. LOL

      Reply
    29. 29.

      pat

      I have been told that all the FTFNYT opinion persons have come out and said Biden has to be replaced.

      Get used to it.

       

      Jennifer Ruben had the best response:   https://wapo.st/3W2G039

      What the debate told us: Biden’s facts are no match for Trump’s lies

      Trump can shamelessly lie when debate moderators don’t fact-check in real time.

      The rest of her column is good too.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MagdaInBlack

      Thank you. I’m fed up with the hair on fire omg step aside bs. Back Biden as strongly as the republicans back theirs.

      And # 10 there: spare me the shoulda crap. This is where we are, this is who we have and I believe in him.  FFS back your President.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      burritoboy

      It’s fun to have bullshit conversations when the time is right for the bullshit conversations (who’s stronger?  Superman or the Hulk? how fun was having that discussion when you were 9?)

      It’s childish and, in some respects, deeply disturbing for these supposed sages to be having these bullshit conversations in places and spaces and times when they should be far better aware are not the right moments for bullshit conversations.  We don’t look too askance at a nine-year trying out his “the Hulk is stronger” routine in an inappropriate moment because well, he’s nine.  We expect him to grow out of it.

      You want to be treated as an adult, having the discrimination to tell the right moment from the wrong moment is part of what it means to have respect for yourself and others.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Jerry: Except who in their right mind thinks *Manchin* is a Johnny Unbeatable? One thing to suggest the impossible task of replacing Biden…but if you pull that trigger you replace him with…Manchin? Wtf might as well just lose with dignity as is instead.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      PJ

      @Bupalos: ​
        If Biden had declined to run, we would lose the advantage of incumbency (which is worth at least 5 points), the media and GOP would paint his decision as sign that he and Democrats acknowledged his Administration was a failure, there would have been months of Democratic bloodletting in finding the new Democratic candidate, the new Democratic candidate would be immediately attacked by the media, and there is a greater chance that they would lose to Trump (particularly if they are a woman, because this country is still incredibly misogynistic.) It would have been, and would still be political malpractice to run someone else instead of Biden.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jerry

      @Captain C:  I do wonder how many of the supposed ‘progresssives’ or ‘leftists’ who always seem to have an excuse for not actually supporting Democrats in general or particular have trust funds or inheritances that deep down, they know will be taxed less under TCFG or other Republicans.

      This is just anecdata on my part, but I did observe back in 2016 and 2020 that everyone I knew that supported Bernie or Elizabeth either came from a family with lots of money or they had a high paying hi-tech job. All of them more than likely benefited from 34’s tax cuts.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Bupalos

      a good number of my fellow liberals are also dumb as to how politics works and what it takes to have a functioning democracy. Biden gets stuff done and he hires good people.

      That’s not called politics, that’s called governance. It’s true that Biden’s theory is that good governance is good politics, but even he knows it’s not all of politics. You have to be able to effectively communicate as well. To convert undecideds and rally marginal supporters to your vision. It’s not something to sneeze at or call people dumb for noticing part of the equation is showing a major deficit here.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      George

      @Bupalos: If Biden had declined to run again, whoever had replaced him would get his/her ass handed to him/her by Trump, full stop.

      Be specific about who you think could have replaced Biden at the top of the ticket and not gotten destroyed.

      Any woman?  Forget about it.  Trump and the media would have destroyed Warren, Klobuchar, Whitmer, Harris, et al.

      Any man?  Forget about it.  Newsom and Buttigieg?  The same.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      narya

      I started listening to Pod Save America this morning, and promptly turned it off–WTAF! Two or three other things: (1) I listened to Charlie Pierce’s call for subscribers, and, while his co-host was in the OBro camp, Pierce was much more measured. (2) The Supremes knocked the debate off the top of the front page of the FTFNYFT–and, frankly, it should! that Chevron decision is insane, as Kagan points out in her dissent. That is, it’s getting, and should get, much more attention than the debate. (3) I had to talk my mom off the ledge, too, and, as I said to her, why is so much of the chatter about Joe, when the real goddamned story is the endless lies from the convicted felon? (4) Project 2025 is starting to get some attention and traction. Pierce has been on it for awhile, John Oliver’s piece is getting attention, and Chris Hayes did a podcast about it (I haven’t seen the latter two for myself yet), and I know there’s other stuff out there. In short, see the title of this post.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      pacem appellant

      Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, identifies as female. So far as I know, Wonder Woman, aka Diana Prince, also identifies as female. Since you already have a D.C. property, I’d like to suggest Captain Marvel / Mr. Fantastic for your both-genders category.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      lowtechcyclist

      I am tired of all the panic from Dem operatives who should know better, let alone from all the media people whose bread is buttered by spreading it.

      Joe’s our candidate, period.  We know he can do the job because he’s been doing it, and doing it better than any other President in my 70-year lifetime.  Fuck all these stupid distractions – let’s do what we can to get him re-elected.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Bupalos

      @PJ: There is no set number that incumbency is “worth” and in the last several decades incumbents lose about as much as they win. I think there’s a fair argument that in highly destabilized times, incumbency is not a benefit but rather a detriment.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jerry

      @TeezySkeezy:

      Except who in their right mind thinks *Manchin* is a Johnny Unbeatable. One thing to suggest the impossible task of replacing Biden…but if you pull that trigger you replace him with…Manchin? Wtf might as well just lose with dignity as is instead.

      That’s the joke, though. As far as I know, there is no one in this country legally named Johnny Unbeatable. But all we Dems have to do is run with him and we can’t lose!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Nelle

      One of my two days per week that I have the grandchildren and they are saving me from following this stupid exercise by pundits.

      Many of us are the sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters of those who fought in North Africa, at Anzio, the Battle of the Bulge, and from island to island of the Pacific.  Straighten up and carry out their legacy.  They endured the Depression and turned around and fought the uniformed Nazis.  Just because we’ve gotten comfortable and our Nazis are in baggy suits and red ties doesn’t mean that we wilt.

      If you need to be reminded of the price that our parents and grandparents paid, go watch the Ken Burns documentary, War.  Act like we inherited some spine.  No, we aren’t going to sabotage Biden-Harris.  We’re going to do everything we can to justify the sacrifices people have made through history.  Why are the pundits and so many bringing joy to Putin, et. al. today??

      Listen to this as often as you need to – An American Anthem, sung by Norah Jones

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdjnAFqapg4&t=22s

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Chris Johnson

      @Captain C: Simpler than that. They’re just working for Putin. In some cases (look up Caleb Maupin, the ‘spanky tankie’) they claim to be leftists but are literally working for Russia Today. In other cases they’re stealth, but you can usually spot them by their clamoring for race and civil war (either openly, like accelerationism, or inversely, by bemoaning how obviously it is the only thing that can happen)

      I hung out with these people for a while post-2016. When the amount of obvious community management got too obvious to me, I smartened up and became very, very suspicious, and have never blindly trusted ‘leftists’ again. Before I believe your leftist cred I need to know what you think about Russian imperial ambitions, and if you start whining about NATO after we’ve seen Ukraine literally invaded, I don’t need to know anything more about you :)

      There has never been more incentive for Russia to bury the Zone in bullshit. Not even in 2016 did they have so very much to lose if they don’t get their balky, insane puppet over the line. There’s gonna be a LOT of money into media to get this to happen, and it no longer matters whether any media or entity maintains credibility. It’s make or break time. It’s show your colors time. Pay attention to who is talking obvious shit, around about now.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Trivia Man

      @narya: Overturning Chevron is a BFD. Essentially every regulation from any agency, state or federal, is open to challenge. The deepest pockets have the most to gain and an army of lawyers. My only thought is – don’t surrender and make it easy. Continue to enforce every regulation. Remind me again how many troops Roberts has to enforce this?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Captain C

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I am tired of all the panic from Dem operatives who should know better, let alone from all the media people whose bread is buttered by spreading it.

      I kind of wonder how much of it is either embellished or outright made up by the latter type.  Or for that matter, how many of the former are out-of-favor Mark Penn types.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Bupalos

      @George: I think whoever won an unendorsed primary (I personally assume Gretchen Whitmer) would have a much better shot than Biden. You can go all day on all the identities that Trump just necessarily can destroy through sexism or racism or homophobia, but generally I think that’s the crouch that has got us where we are. Biden is a very bad candidate now. The visible declines related to his age and the electorate’s (somewhat silly) feelings about what a president should be like make him a bad candidate, and I refuse to accept that all we have are bad candidates. We’ve got some killer options in fact.

      I just want to add on the end of each of these that the equation has now changed a lot, and it is very very thorny to try and do something fundamentally undemocratic to get another candidate. The primaries are done, they were not contested. We’re pretty well locked in absent something that is viewed as truly disqualifying like what McConnell did at the podium.

      Reply

