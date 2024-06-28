I’m at the gym and the Fox Chyron said something about Axelrod speculating about replacing Biden.WTF is wrong with these supposed political professionals? Apparently there are also others but I sure can’t be bothered to find them, though a better person would mark their names down for eternity as unable to manage a campaign for dogcatcher, much less President of the United States. (Sorry, just remembered that Jon Lovett was one of them on last night’s PSA – which made me lose some respect for him.)

I stand by my post last night saying that Biden didn’t have a great debate. But it’s a far reach from that to consider replacing him. The logistics alone are insurmountable, nevermind that Biden’s the best choice for the party and the country even if he had a bad night. Plus, it’s his decision, not fucking David Axelrod or Ezra Klein or any other wanker. (I’ve said my piece about this when Ezra brought it up a few months ago, here and here. But, in the words of a great philosopher, “I’ve said it once before and it bears repeating now.”)

Have these people just lost the plot? Are they so far up the rectums of the DC press that they don’t know the smell of shit when it exits their useless pieholes? What is their major malfunction?

Also, I posted this on Bluesky last night in response to some poor person who was doing a little post-debate pants shitting, but it’s about as serious as one should be about replacing Biden (i.e., not at all serious):

If people are living in a fucking fantasy world, treat them as such and move on. We have an election to win.