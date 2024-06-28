Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 856: Today's Attacks

War for Ukraine Day 856: Today’s Attacks

by | 8 Comments

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping notes. First, slow news day, huh?

Second, Rosie is doing quite well. She’ll have next week off and then start round three a week from Monday. Thank you all for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

Right now – 7:03 PM EDT – southern and central Ukraine are under air raid alert and one just went up for Kharkiv Oblast. It’s now 7:15 PM EDT and alerts have gone up for Poltava and Sumy Oblasts.

Dnipro was attacked earlier today:

Dnipro. A Russian missile directly hit an apartment building. Four floors have been destroyed. Three people injured. Rescuers, medical workers, and all services are already on the site, providing all necessary assistance.

That is why we keep reminding all our partners that only sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems and the world’s determination can stop Russian terror.

We need these decisions. We need a reliable air shield for Ukraine.

Kharkiv Oblast authorities have issued an evacuation order due to Russian bombardment, all while Russia continues to bombards the oblast:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s Constitution Day address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Constitution Day

28 June 2024 – 09:01

Dear Ukrainians!

On June 28, 28 years ago, the Basic Law of our state was adopted.

And today we celebrate the Constitution Day of Ukraine!

I am recording this address on my way from Kyiv to Brussels, in Lviv. A city that is one of the first to welcome our international partners, that has been receiving our people and evacuation trains since the first days of the war.

And now I am here at the time of the historic decision on negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. We are now on our way to Europe. In every sense of the word. All of Ukraine is overcoming a challenging journey. When much has been accomplished, yet much lies ahead. When we cannot stop or take a wrong turn. When we must reach the destination. When we have to successfully complete this path – Ukraine’s path to Europe.

What do these words mean in practice? What does this path look like? It did not begin yesterday, or a year ago, or in 1991. It was taken by different generations who fought for an independent, European Ukraine. This path is made up of different destinies, different roads, different people. This path is full of trials, obstacles, pain that we had to endure, and the will that allows us to keep moving – moving forward. And each of us is walking this path today.

Our Constitution’s first article begins with the word “Ukraine.” And from the first minutes of the war, millions of people proved that Ukraine really comes first for them. Everyone who thought, first and foremost, not of themselves, who understands that in times of war, a key duty comes to the fore. Article 17 of the Constitution. Protecting Ukraine is the most important function of the state and a matter of concern for the entire Ukrainian people.

Millions of Ukrainians demonstrate their commitment to this every day. Heroes on the front lines and those working tirelessly to strengthen the state. Ukrainians who have changed their lives and professions, but not their commitment to freedom, Ukraine, and Europe.

People who, unfortunately, have lost their home, but fortunately, have not lost Ukraine in themselves. Who knows that temporary occupation will not defeat eternal truths: Ukraine is united and independent, Ukraine is homeland.

Everyone who teaches and everyone who studies. So different, different in age, yet so free in spirit. In one word – citizens. Citizens of Ukraine.

They fight, help, heal, build, and manufacture shells. Firefighters who defeat fire, power engineers who defeat darkness, everyone who creates jobs, and everyone who works. Together, they are the people creating Ukraine on the pillars of will, freedom and law – the basic principles of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The path to Europe and freedom today is not only geographical and political, but also ideological.

It takes place in different directions: Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhia, Siversk, the day before I was in the Pokrovsk direction… And in many others. This path is difficult, but Ukraine will overcome it. Because we are walking it together, in every corner of Ukraine. Which, of course, is a European state and will undoubtedly be a peaceful one.

Dear people!

The Constitution of Ukraine is human-centered.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is human-destructive.

Putin strikes not only at our land. Every day, he attacks the constitutional freedoms of Ukrainians. He shoots and kills our rights, he attacks the inalienable right to life, development, prosperity, and the right to make our own choices. All the rights of our children. All the rights of our people guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine. The right of our entire nation and our country is the right to peace.

Therefore, every day of our resistance is a fight not only for our sovereign territories but also, and above all, for our sovereign rights, for our human rights. The principles by which we lived before the war. And by which we will live after the victory. As citizens of Ukraine. Independent, free, successful. Ukraine – part of a united Europe, part of the global world.

Happy Constitution Day, fellow citizens!

Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

More Ukrainian POWs are on their way home:

Finland:

Finland announced the 24th defense aid package for Ukraine, valued at €159 million.

The total value of the defense material delivered by Finland to Ukraine is now 2.2 billion euros.

We are grateful to our Finnish partners for their staunch support. Together, we are stronger.
🇺🇦🤝🇫🇮
Donetsk Oblast:

The Ukrainians have taken down another Su-25:

Chasiv Yar:

For you drone enthusiasts, here’s some details on the Wild Hornets heavy FPV drone:

For those who haven’t heard of the Wild Hornets, they are attempting to source raw materials and build all “made in Ukraine” drones. Here’s an example of what they’re doing:

Tambov Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Open thread!

  • Chris Johnson
  • japa21
  • Lyrebird
  • regulon
  • Sanjeevs

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Chris Johnson

      Is this funny to you, before you come and, for the six billionth time, tell us at interminable length how good Russians are at killing everybody and how futile it is to resist them?

      Cos it’s not funny to me. You might have seen the better part of valor and let other people carry the load for a hot minute. I might have forgotten that you constantly do this. But no… no, it’s a little bit funny to you, you’re like ‘oh hey what did I miss?’

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chris Johnson

      Never mind. He said he’d stay out of positive threads and I’d call that a worthwhile tradeoff and will do a better job of staying out of his. “slow news day, huh?” just really, really pissed me off.

      Reply

