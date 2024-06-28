(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Right now – 7:03 PM EDT – southern and central Ukraine are under air raid alert and one just went up for Kharkiv Oblast. It’s now 7:15 PM EDT and alerts have gone up for Poltava and Sumy Oblasts.

Dnipro was attacked earlier today:

Dnipro these minutes💔

Russian troops struck a residential building with a missile, destroying several floors. So far, one civilian has been reported dead and six others injured, including a 7-month-old baby. The rescue operation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/RMynUKtfDz — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) June 28, 2024

Dnipro. A Russian missile directly hit an apartment building. Four floors have been destroyed. Three people injured. Rescuers, medical workers, and all services are already on the site, providing all necessary assistance. That is why we keep reminding all our partners that only… pic.twitter.com/iOlBvOUwoI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 28, 2024

Kharkiv Oblast authorities have issued an evacuation order due to Russian bombardment, all while Russia continues to bombards the oblast:

Authorities in Kharkiv Oblast have announced the mandatory evacuation of families with children from over 30 villages across four districts of the region. Governor Syniehubov explained that this decision was prompted by the intensification of russian shelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/8wdeNYeoPx — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) June 28, 2024

Three aerial bombs were dropped on a village on the outskirts of Kharkiv! The russian attack resulted in the destruction of over ten houses and left eight people injured. pic.twitter.com/Jfnz5LK1iS — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) June 28, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s Constitution Day address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Constitution Day Dear Ukrainians! On June 28, 28 years ago, the Basic Law of our state was adopted. And today we celebrate the Constitution Day of Ukraine! I am recording this address on my way from Kyiv to Brussels, in Lviv. A city that is one of the first to welcome our international partners, that has been receiving our people and evacuation trains since the first days of the war. And now I am here at the time of the historic decision on negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. We are now on our way to Europe. In every sense of the word. All of Ukraine is overcoming a challenging journey. When much has been accomplished, yet much lies ahead. When we cannot stop or take a wrong turn. When we must reach the destination. When we have to successfully complete this path – Ukraine’s path to Europe. What do these words mean in practice? What does this path look like? It did not begin yesterday, or a year ago, or in 1991. It was taken by different generations who fought for an independent, European Ukraine. This path is made up of different destinies, different roads, different people. This path is full of trials, obstacles, pain that we had to endure, and the will that allows us to keep moving – moving forward. And each of us is walking this path today. Our Constitution’s first article begins with the word “Ukraine.” And from the first minutes of the war, millions of people proved that Ukraine really comes first for them. Everyone who thought, first and foremost, not of themselves, who understands that in times of war, a key duty comes to the fore. Article 17 of the Constitution. Protecting Ukraine is the most important function of the state and a matter of concern for the entire Ukrainian people. Millions of Ukrainians demonstrate their commitment to this every day. Heroes on the front lines and those working tirelessly to strengthen the state. Ukrainians who have changed their lives and professions, but not their commitment to freedom, Ukraine, and Europe. People who, unfortunately, have lost their home, but fortunately, have not lost Ukraine in themselves. Who knows that temporary occupation will not defeat eternal truths: Ukraine is united and independent, Ukraine is homeland. Everyone who teaches and everyone who studies. So different, different in age, yet so free in spirit. In one word – citizens. Citizens of Ukraine. They fight, help, heal, build, and manufacture shells. Firefighters who defeat fire, power engineers who defeat darkness, everyone who creates jobs, and everyone who works. Together, they are the people creating Ukraine on the pillars of will, freedom and law – the basic principles of the Constitution of Ukraine. The path to Europe and freedom today is not only geographical and political, but also ideological. It takes place in different directions: Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhia, Siversk, the day before I was in the Pokrovsk direction… And in many others. This path is difficult, but Ukraine will overcome it. Because we are walking it together, in every corner of Ukraine. Which, of course, is a European state and will undoubtedly be a peaceful one. Dear people! The Constitution of Ukraine is human-centered. Russia’s war against Ukraine is human-destructive. Putin strikes not only at our land. Every day, he attacks the constitutional freedoms of Ukrainians. He shoots and kills our rights, he attacks the inalienable right to life, development, prosperity, and the right to make our own choices. All the rights of our children. All the rights of our people guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine. The right of our entire nation and our country is the right to peace. Therefore, every day of our resistance is a fight not only for our sovereign territories but also, and above all, for our sovereign rights, for our human rights. The principles by which we lived before the war. And by which we will live after the victory. As citizens of Ukraine. Independent, free, successful. Ukraine – part of a united Europe, part of the global world. Happy Constitution Day, fellow citizens! Glory to Ukraine!

Happy Constitution Day of Ukraine! 🇺🇦 Our Constitution reminds us every day what we are fighting for: sovereignty, the rights and freedoms of every citizen, and the right to live in a free and democratic country. pic.twitter.com/yviwWv20XI — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 28, 2024

The cost:

Sergiy Cherednyk was an engineer and a nuclear scientist. He spent many years working at Ukraine’s Nuclear Research Institute.

He volunteered to join Ukraine’s National Guard aged 58. On June 28, he was killed in action in Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/ssLpR8P3Iv — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 28, 2024

More Ukrainian POWs are on their way home:

+ 10 more Ukrainian nationals are coming home from Russian captivity — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 28, 2024

Finland:

Finland announced the 24th defense aid package for Ukraine, valued at €159 million. The total value of the defense material delivered by Finland to Ukraine is now 2.2 billion euros. We are grateful to our Finnish partners for their staunch support. Together, we are stronger.… pic.twitter.com/CdMkCnETdz — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 28, 2024

Finland announced the 24th defense aid package for Ukraine, valued at €159 million. The total value of the defense material delivered by Finland to Ukraine is now 2.2 billion euros. We are grateful to our Finnish partners for their staunch support. Together, we are stronger.

🇺🇦🤝🇫🇮

@DefenceFinland @anttihakkanen

Donetsk Oblast:

The Ukrainians have taken down another Su-25:

FPV drones. Donetsk region. Destruction of the russian armor.

Neither anti-drone cages nor ‘turtle’ tanks help the occupiers survive. 📹: 46th Airmobile Brigade pic.twitter.com/3EdnuC2XoX — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 28, 2024

Chasiv Yar:

Instead of a thousand words. ” ‘Thank you,’ Russia, for ruining our lives” – a writing on a damaged building in Chasiv Yar. Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region was once home to 14,000 people. Now, the city is practically wiped off the face of the earth. 📷: 24th Separate Brigade https://t.co/mWY48FghlR pic.twitter.com/GXykW9cOpe — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 28, 2024

For you drone enthusiasts, here’s some details on the Wild Hornets heavy FPV drone:

Heavy FPV of the @wilendhornets “Carries an antitank mine TM-62 weighing 9.5 kg. The flight time is 7 minutes, or 5 km one way… And it’s not even the XL version yet. More later)”https://t.co/ULkUusugTj pic.twitter.com/rtJsBg8xwX — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 28, 2024

For those who haven’t heard of the Wild Hornets, they are attempting to source raw materials and build all “made in Ukraine” drones. Here’s an example of what they’re doing:

❗️Help make Ukrainian drones independent from China 🇺🇦 Fundraising for unique Ukrainian flight controllers for FPV drones Wild Hornets. We want to equip 500 of our drones with a Ukrainian “brain” so that the military receives the best drones. For this, we need your help -… pic.twitter.com/NflhN4c4Mt — Wild hornets (@wilendhornets) June 22, 2024

❗️Help make Ukrainian drones independent from China 🇺🇦 Fundraising for unique Ukrainian flight controllers for FPV drones Wild Hornets. We want to equip 500 of our drones with a Ukrainian “brain” so that the military receives the best drones. For this, we need your help – please donate $5/10/20 or any other amount to our fund. With these funds, we will manufacture 500 stacks, install them on the drones, and deliver them to the military. Our flight controller is a completely unique development that surpasses Chinese counterparts in its characteristics 👊 💲 Our PayPal: [email protected] #wildhornets #supportukraine #innovations #ukraine

Tambov Oblast, Russia:

Russian Telegram channels report a drone attack at an oil depot in Tambov region of Russia last night. This video made me think how used we are by now to Russian oil depots burning – I even hesitated whether to post it because the fire looks small-ish. pic.twitter.com/ScC0N6SN8Y — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 28, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

