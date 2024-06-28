Congratulating myself for last night’s decision to skip the debate and turn in early. Woof!
Open thread.
Baud
Me too. Glad I’m leaving the country soon. May stay off the Internet until then.
Comrade Nimrod Humperdink
Hope you’re holding up Betty. And yeah, the debate was painful
Rusty
Smart move not watching, I lacked such discipline. Trump spewed a phenomenal number of lies and just didn’t answer questions that required even an iota of policy understanding. Joe was slow out of the gate and his voice was low and raspy. Expect a torrent “but he’s old” articles. I don’t think last night will make any difference, other than putting many of us one step closer to an ulcer.
JPL
Yesterday morning Satby linked to Nazi Town USA and I just typed in Camp Siefried. Although there is a wiki page about it, I found an article in the NYTimes that I found interesting. It’s about the writing of the play by the same name.
JPL
I skipped the debate but unfortunately woke up at two and checked my texts. ugh
Well today is another day.
Comrade Nimrod Humperdink
@Rusty: yeah, the core hope is that Trump’s rampant outrageous lies outweighs Biden’s stage presence. No way that happens with the press, because theater criticism is what they do, but for reachable voters that’s certainly possible. It may not end up making much difference at all, but it didn’t do anything for my mental health
Bruce K in ATH-GR
I slept through it – it was at stupid o’clock my time – but maybe I should have paid attention to my bad dreams, which woke me up this morning while it was still last night back in the US.
Maybe after work I should just avoid social media completely and load up Wolfenstein. Y’know, do the right thing to Nazis until they’re more liquid than solid.
Darkrose
Early access for the new Final Fantasy XIV expansion dropped today. I’ll have plenty to keep me from obsessively following politics.
lowtechcyclist
Covid sent me to bed early last night, so I missed the debate entirely.
Sounds like it could have gone better for our side. Such is life.
Mousebumples
Obama lost the first debate to Romney for the reelect.
First debates got incumbents are difficult. A cold, and dealing with a stutter, didn’t help, granted, but I’m not changing any of my priors.
Biden is old, but he knows things and has a great team. I’m still for #BidenHarris and I hope Dems close ranks like Republicans do.
OzarkHillbilly
MattF
Me too, almost. Watched for about ten seconds, that was enough.
JPL
@OzarkHillbilly: Slow news day?
Since I have PBS Passport, I am rewatching Endeavor, starting with the first episode.
MagdaInBlack
@OzarkHillbilly: And my inevitable question: Step aside for whom?
Eta: no, I did not watch. I’m seeing all the panic this morning tho.
OzarkHillbilly
@MagdaInBlack: Say what? Details details, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.
eta: I didn’t watch either. As far as all the panic this AM, as I said over at OTB just a few minutes ago, Let’s all pull a Jonestown.
Another Scott
TCFFG recycled rhetoric – word for word – from January 6. “You won’t have a country any more.” He did his “you just tell them and they believe – they just do” nonstop lying.
I’m sure that a lot of normies noticed.
The press is primed to push panic and hot takes because it pumps up “engagement” and clicks and money. It’s a sugar high and has to be continuously fed.
Biden did fine. Sure he stumbled a couple of times – he’s Biden. But he pushed back hard and called out the lies. TCFFG has finally entered the FO phase. He’s not going to like it at all.
Hang in there, everyone. Eyes on the prizes.
Cheers,
Scott.
prostratedragon
Don’t let the title fool you:. Yelling is good preparartion for engaging hara, and this is to be performed full blast. Live! Luve!
“Funeral of Amenhotep III,” Glass
OzarkHillbilly
Kinky Friedman, RIP.
Baud
@Another Scott: You always fight the good fight, man. Appreciate it.
raven
@OzarkHillbilly: Damn, I wonder if his last check bounced?
Al Rennick
Step aside for whom?
Gretchen Whitmer, Gina Raimondo, Maura Healey, J. B. Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, Cory Booker, Chris Murphy, Josh Shapiro, Jared Polis, or Kirsten Gillibrand
As I said yesterday, I never watch debates because they aren’t debates, the moderation is uniformly awful, and the hot take results are just as awful. Last night was the same as all the rest. My Twitter feed is full of reactions like Heather Cox Richardson‘s, and in the long term I doubt it changed anyone’s mind either way. Since this place turns into thumbsucker central over stuff like this, I stayed off of here too.
@Al Rennick: so, you obviously haven’t paid attention to the fact that all the people you named support Biden. And won’t change that.
MagdaInBlack
@Al Rennick: Uh-huh. Ok, yup, lets just start fresh 4 months before the election. Sure.
mrmoshpotato
But you missed an absolute shitshow with a lying, orange shitstain!
Congrats!
Lapassionara
@OzarkHillbilly: since I’m the same age as Biden, give or take a few weeks, and since I am confident in my mental abilities, I find those calls to be personally insulting.
I am trying to start a list of all the jaw-dropping moments from the years Trump was in office so that I can be better prepared to talk to any undecideds who I happen to meet. Can you guys help think of more? Here is what I have so far:
The American Carnage Speech
The lies about attendance at the inauguration
The cabinet appointments
the cabinet meetings that started with secretaries saying how wonderful Trump is (creepy)
the failure to go to the cemetery in France to honor WWI soldiers because of rain
The film of Trump pushing other world leaders out of the way at the G7
The various meetings with Putin with no one from the US present and no resulting notes
The meeting with Putin in Helsinki after which Putin looked like the Cat that swallowed the canary and Trump looked like a whipped puppy
The insistence on making a personal visit to North Korea, and the subsequent love affair with its leader
the speech to the UN at which delegates laughed at him
the failure to provide effective leadership when the pandemic hit (except for authorizing vaccine development)
Allowing Jared and Ivanka to work in the White House although they were not eligible for security clearances.
Allowing Jared and Ivanka to profit off of their White House work
Trying to overturn the results of the 2000 election
fomenting an insurrection on Jan 6.
taking boxes of state secrets with him when he left the White House
im sure there is more.
mrmoshpotato
@lowtechcyclist: Feel better soon.
raven
@OzarkHillbilly: Joe agrees.
mrmoshpotato
And my inevitable question: Step aside for whom?
Yup! 🤷♂️
Spanky
The FYWP (“Democracy dies on our watch”) is also all-in on “Biden is terrible and should step aside. Oh, and Trump lied a bit. ”
Chill. It’s still a long way until November.
@OzarkHillbilly: I read the Guardian too, but they have never got over their butthurt about Bernie being rejected twice by Democratic voters and that’s colored every story they do about both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. (Or should I write coloured?)
ascap_scab
They were having a funeral down the street from me. I came home to watch the debate. I should have gone to the funeral.
There is much to hate Libertarians for, but the one thing they have right is they get to vote for “None of the Above”.
raven
Who are all these “commenters ” that have suddenly appeared?
lowtechcyclist
Step aside for whom?
Gretchen Whitmer, Gina Raimondo, Maura Healey, J. B. Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, Cory Booker, Chris Murphy, Josh Shapiro, Jared Polis, or Kirsten Gillibrand
You’re kidding me, right?
First of all, there’s a rather major name missing from your list.
Second, some of these people, I know I’ve heard the names but I’d have to Google who they are. I really don’t know who Josh Shapiro or Maura Healey are.
Third, some of these people are a hard NO. Gina Raimondo? Really???? As a recently retired Census employee, I have more than a few words to say about her performance as Secretary of Commerce. And besides that, what’s she done besides represent Rhode Island in the House? You’re going to put her on your short list, but not Kamala Harris? AYFKM??
But the big thing is, no you don’t open the nomination to chaos this close to the election. It would be one thing if everyone was saying, “he ought to step aside and let Kamala step up,” and while that’s exactly what they should be saying, it’s exactly what they’re NOT. So fuhgeddaboutit.
Another Scott
@Al Rennick: Why let people who don’t want Democrats to win decide how Democrats should run a campaign??
Eyes on the prizes.
Cheers,
Scott.
