Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When we show up, we win.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Second rate reporter says what?

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Fight them, without becoming them!

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wee Hours Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Al Rennick
  • Another Scott
  • ascap_scab
  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Comrade Nimrod Humperdink
  • Darkrose
  • JPL
  • Lapassionara
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MattF
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • prostratedragon
  • raven
  • Rusty
  • satby
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      Rusty

      Smart move not watching, I lacked such discipline.   Trump spewed a phenomenal number of lies and just didn’t answer questions that required even an iota of policy understanding.  Joe was slow out of the gate and his voice was low and raspy.  Expect a torrent “but he’s old” articles.  I don’t think last night will make any difference, other than putting many of us one step closer to an ulcer.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      Yesterday morning Satby linked to Nazi Town USA and I just typed in Camp Siefried.   Although there is a wiki page about it, I found an article in the NYTimes that I found interesting.   It’s about the writing of the play by the same name.

      gifted link I hope

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JPL

      I skipped the debate but unfortunately woke up at two and checked my texts.   ugh

      Well today is another day.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Comrade Nimrod Humperdink

      @Rusty: yeah, the core hope is that Trump’s rampant outrageous lies outweighs Biden’s stage presence.  No way that happens with the press, because theater criticism is what they do, but for reachable voters that’s certainly possible.  It may not end up making much difference at all, but it didn’t do anything for my mental health

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I slept through it – it was at stupid o’clock my time – but maybe I should have paid attention to my bad dreams, which woke me up this morning while it was still last night back in the US.

      Maybe after work I should just avoid social media completely and load up Wolfenstein. Y’know, do the right thing to Nazis until they’re more liquid than solid.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Darkrose

      Early access for the new Final Fantasy XIV expansion dropped today. I’ll have plenty to keep me from obsessively following politics.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      Covid sent me to bed early last night, so I missed the debate entirely.

      Sounds like it could have gone better for our side. Such is life.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      Obama lost the first debate to Romney for the reelect.

      First debates got incumbents are difficult. A cold, and dealing with a stutter, didn’t help, granted, but I’m not changing any of my priors.

      Biden is old, but he knows things and has a great team. I’m still for #BidenHarris and I hope Dems close ranks like Republicans do.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @MagdaInBlack: Say what? Details details, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.

      eta: I didn’t watch either. As far as all the panic this AM, as I said over at OTB just a few minutes ago, Let’s all pull a Jonestown.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      TCFFG recycled rhetoric – word for word – from January 6. “You won’t have a country any more.” He did his “you just tell them and they believe – they just do” nonstop lying.

      I’m sure that a lot of normies noticed.

      The press is primed to push panic and hot takes because it pumps up “engagement” and clicks and money. It’s a sugar high and has to be continuously fed.

      Biden did fine. Sure he stumbled a couple of times – he’s Biden. But he pushed back hard and called out the lies. TCFFG has finally entered the FO phase. He’s not going to like it at all.

      Hang in there, everyone. Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Al Rennick

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Step aside for whom?

      Gretchen Whitmer, Gina Raimondo, Maura Healey, J. B. Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, Cory Booker, Chris Murphy, Josh Shapiro, Jared Polis, or Kirsten Gillibrand

      Reply
    23. 23.

      satby

      As I said yesterday, I never watch debates because they aren’t debates, the moderation is uniformly awful, and the hot take results are just as awful. Last night was the same as all the rest. My Twitter feed is full of reactions like Heather Cox Richardson‘s, and in the long term I doubt it changed anyone’s mind either way. Since this place turns into thumbsucker central over stuff like this, I stayed off of here too.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      Congratulating myself for last night’s decision to skip the debate and turn in early. Woof!

      But you missed an absolute shitshow with a lying, orange shitstain!

      Congrats!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Rusty:

      Joe was slow out of the gate and his voice was low and raspy.  Expect a torrent “but he’s old” articles.
       

      Yup.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Lapassionara

      @OzarkHillbilly: since I’m the same age as Biden, give or take a few weeks, and since I am confident in my mental abilities, I find those calls to be personally insulting.

      I am trying to start a list of all the jaw-dropping moments from the years Trump was in office so that I can be better prepared to talk to any undecideds who I happen to meet. Can you guys help think of more? Here is what I have so far:

      The American Carnage Speech

      The lies about attendance at the inauguration

      The cabinet appointments

      the cabinet meetings that started with secretaries saying how wonderful Trump is (creepy)

      the failure to go to the cemetery in France to honor WWI soldiers because of rain

      The film of Trump pushing other world leaders out of the way at the G7

      The various meetings with Putin with no one from the US present and no resulting notes

      The meeting with Putin in Helsinki after which Putin looked like the Cat that swallowed the canary and Trump looked like a whipped puppy

      The insistence on making a personal visit to North Korea, and the subsequent love affair with its leader

      the speech to the UN at which delegates laughed at him

      the failure to provide effective leadership when the pandemic hit (except for authorizing vaccine development)

      Allowing Jared and Ivanka to work in the White House although they were not eligible for security clearances.

      Allowing Jared and Ivanka to profit off of their White House work

      Trying to overturn the results of the 2000 election

      fomenting an insurrection on Jan 6.

      taking boxes of state secrets with him when he left the White House

      im sure there is more.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Spanky

      The FYWP (“Democracy dies on our watch”) is also all-in on “Biden is terrible and should step aside. Oh, and Trump lied a bit. ”

      Chill. It’s still a long way until November.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: I read the Guardian too, but they have never got over their butthurt about Bernie being rejected twice by Democratic voters and that’s colored every story they do about both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. (Or should I write coloured?)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      ascap_scab

      They were having a funeral down the street from me. I came home to watch the debate. I should have gone to the funeral.

      There is much to hate Libertarians for, but the one thing they have right is they get to vote for “None of the Above”.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Spanky

      @Spanky: Relatedly, the Post also has an article titled

      My brother poops four times a day.  Is this normal? Your poop questions answered here.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Al Rennick:

      Step aside for whom?

      Gretchen Whitmer, Gina Raimondo, Maura Healey, J. B. Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, Cory Booker, Chris Murphy, Josh Shapiro, Jared Polis, or Kirsten Gillibrand

      You’re kidding me, right?

      First of all, there’s a rather major name missing from your list.

      Second, some of these people, I know I’ve heard the names but I’d have to Google who they are.  I really don’t know who Josh Shapiro or Maura Healey are.

      Third, some of these people are a hard NO. Gina Raimondo? Really????  As a recently retired Census employee, I have more than a few words to say about her performance as Secretary of Commerce. And besides that, what’s she done besides represent Rhode Island in the House? You’re going to put her on your short list, but not Kamala Harris? AYFKM??

      But the big thing is, no you don’t open the nomination to chaos this close to the election.  It would be one thing if everyone was saying, “he ought to step aside and let Kamala step up,” and while that’s exactly what they should be saying, it’s exactly what they’re NOT.  So fuhgeddaboutit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.