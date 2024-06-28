Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What Mistermix Said…And THIS

We have a fight ahead of us and Biden hasn’t given up on us, why should we give up on him?

 

Doomerism is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.
It is how authoritarians win. Let’s try to fight the doom.

Michael Mann and Timothy D Snyder

    49Comments

    2. 2.

      Mike E

      The pie filter is smoking, and not because of hot out of the oven pie (god, what I would give for some of that right now, yum!)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mustang Bobby

      This is what drives me crazy about the Democrats.  Biden has one bad night and they roll over like a semi on oil-slicked roads.  Meanwhile, Trump has 34 felony convictions, a shitload of criminal and civil indictments, the morals of an alley cat (to coin a phrase), and his minions are still behind him.

      Fuck that shit.  Why isn’t it the other way around?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Thank you TaMara. It good to hear that Biden is being real and acknowledging his performance wasn’t his best but then quickly compares himself to the felon. The contrast between the two of them is stark.

      And we have another thing to feel good about.  Let us celebrate the one good SCOTUS decision this morning.

      WASHINGTON — Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon must report to prison by Monday after the Supreme Court rejected his last-minute bid to stave off his four-month sentence for defying subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 committee.

      Ha ha ha.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      The whole thing is so predictable, and so sickening.

      The LA Times, which I generally like, sent out an email:

      Biden resists allies’ calls to exit race after debate performance:  “I know I’m not a young man”

      WTF needs “allies” like that?

      Has a strong whiff of “Lucky Man Sees Friends Die,” which is allegedly an actual headline from many years back.

      I am taking a news break.  Delightful.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Geminid

      My Atlanta friend panicked last night. I talked him down a little bit; then he watched Biden’s speech in Raleigh today and now he feels a lot better.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @TBone: Denver got a few library branches back open on Sundays. New funding after the COVID closures and some big referenda we had to vote on. It’s a lifeline…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      he watched Biden’s speech in Raleigh today and now he feels a lot better.

       

      I was comforted by Biden’s candid acknowledgement that he has never had sex with a porn star.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      Ackshwally this is all part of a diabolical plot to give Republicans a false sense of confidence — make them think Biden is on his last legs, so they slack off and then WHAM! he AMBUSHES them at the last minute!  How do we know this? He was just fine afterwards!  They weren’t prepping him with facts and policies up on the mountain, no no!  They were coaching him in how to look feeble!  Ohhh, there are wheels within wheels here people!!!  We’ve GOT to make sure this message gets out to EVERYONE in the MAGAverse!!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Dagaetch

      I removed Vox from my RSS feed today. Been thinking about it for a while, but after they wrote like 10 articles today about how Joe Must Go, I’m done.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Captain C

      @TBone: As I said to a friend, we’re going to find out that Eric Adams has an entire roomful of (unread) unreturned NYPL and BPL books in his New Jersey condo.  My friend replied that there’s probably a ton of Amish-themed romance among them.  I agreed, and said we’d find at least a few dinosaur-Amish crossovers in the pile.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Captain C

      @TBone: More seriously, though most of the recent mayors seem to have hated libraries (Di Blasio being the exception), the city council LOVES them, and never goes along with the proposed stupid, excessive cuts.  Back when my band of librarians was active (Lost In The Stacks), we played at some library day rallies at City Hall Park.  The year that Bloomberg tried to cut our budget by a 3rd, over 20 council members lined up to tell him essentially to fuck off*, their communities desperately needed those libraries at full strength.

      *Or as close as they felt they could come as NYC politicians.  They were legit not happy.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      gene108

      @Mustang Bobby:

      This is what drives me crazy about the Democrats. Biden has one bad night and they roll over like a semi on oil-slicked roads. Meanwhile, Trump has 34 felony convictions, a shitload of criminal and civil indictments, the morals of an alley cat (to coin a phrase), and his minions are still behind him.

      I wish I knew. I think for some people being proven right is more important than winning.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Gloria DryGarden

      If I were allowed, I’m in the mood to go drown some voodoo dolls.

      It’s beneath my pay grade, not into the karma involved, not allowed…

      It’s the thought that counts

      2 weeks until July 11

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TBone

      PSA for comfort and inspiration:

      Casablanca is on TCM at 6:15 eastern time.

      Bogey. Bergman.  Henreid. Raines.  Stellar others also too.

      Fuck the Nazis!

      Berlin Express is on right now.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JerseyBeard

      Convicted Felon Donald John Mountain Dew Trump is an even bigger omnishambles of a human being today than he was yesterday.

      That is all.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @gene108: having to be right is a really bizarre place, that I’ve learned goes with anger and opposition and feeling stuck. It’s 

      Not as effective as say, looking for common ground, reaching for cooperation, trying to build something together.

      I don’t think you can even cook dinner, while trying to be right. Even on an electric grill…

      Reply

