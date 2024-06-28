President Biden: “I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to… I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job…I know like millions of Americans know; when you get knocked down you get back up!” pic.twitter.com/V9EdtTeDGC — CSPAN (@cspan) June 28, 2024

We have a fight ahead of us and Biden hasn’t given up on us, why should we give up on him?

Doomerism is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.

It is how authoritarians win. Let’s try to fight the doom.

Michael Mann and Timothy D Snyder