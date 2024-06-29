Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

The words do not have to be perfect.

The lights are all blinking red.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

You are here: Home / Politics / Democratic Politics / He Does Have a Way With Words

He Does Have a Way With Words

by

Unlikely bedfellows.

The Choice Is Still the Same  (Political Wire)

June 29, 2024

Rick Wilson: “History is replete with bad debate performances: Clinton’s first outing in 1992, George W. Bush’s Boston groaner (I was there, and it was awful), and Obama’s first showing against John McCain. Debates matter until they don’t, but they matter most to the chattering and online classes.”

“But there’s no spinning it. I won’t bother. The herd is moving as herds so.”

“With that said, Donald Trump remains an existential threat to democracy, the Republic, the Constitution, and our most fundamental liberties, in addition to being a fraud, a liar, a felon, a degenerate, a sexual assaulter, a global embarrassment, and an ally of evil.”

“The race is still a choice between America and Trump.”

.

Democrats, Stop Panicking  (Political Wire)

June 29, 2024

Stuart Stevens: “As a former Republican who spent decades pointing out flaws in the Democratic Party, I watch the current Democratic panic over President Biden’s debate performance with a mix of bafflement and nostalgia.”

“It’s baffling that so many Democrats are failing to rally around a wildly successful president after one bad night. But it does remind me of why Republicans defeated Democrats in so many races Republicans should have lost.”

“Donald Trump has won one presidential election. He did so with about 46 percent of the popular vote. (Mitt Romney lost with about 47 percent.) The Republican Party lost its mind and decided that this one victory negated everything we know about politics. But it didn’t.”

“One debate does not change the structure of this presidential campaign. For all the talk of Mr. Biden’s off night, what is lost is that Mr. Trump missed a great opportunity to reset his candidacy and greatly strengthen his position.”

h/t Josie
.

Posted without comment.  He does have a way with words.

h/t the person who sent this to me without their nym

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      We always tell Dems to be tough and not feckless, but when we need to stand strong in the face of adversity, even a self inflicted one, we crumble.

    3. 3.

      Starfish

      Still true: Biden’s age, isn’t about Biden’s age. Biden’s age, is about Kamala’s skin.

      There are millions of Americans that unironically think that stopping Trump is the most important thing in the world… but also think, “Wait a minute! If Biden can’t finish his term, that Black woman gets to be president!”

      So I guess stopping Trump is only the second most important thing in the world.

      https://hachyderm.io/@mekkaokereke/112694050635643712

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Also, too, we want Dems to campaign strong like we think Republican do, yet you see these Never Trump Republicans being supportive, and we don’t want to emulate that.

    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      At some point, we’re really going to have to consider the possibility that the media doesn’t suck because of Bothsiderism or the Cult of the Savvy or just fear of offending white owners but rather because the industry really is riddled with fascists and white supremacists.

    9. 9.

      Jay

      The correct response to Chevron being overturned is for every single environmental group to start filing millions of lawsuits, right now, today, arguing that various regulatory agencies didn’t go far enough.

      Absolutely flood the zone.

      Corporations are going to engage in “paper terrorism” anyway, environmental groups should as well.

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      PSA: I don’t want to do another fundraising post for the Leadership School, so I’ll just let you all know here that we are $1,624 shy of $13,500.

      As soon as the thermometer hits $13,500, the “$500 bonus” Angel will add the $1,500 that will take us to the $15k goal.

      No need to add your donation in the comments, unless you want to help inspire other folks to donate, too.

      Once we hit the $15,000 goal, we’ll take a week or 10 days off and will likely start with the next group on July 8.

      P.S. This is the nice note I just received from one of the Worker Power peeps, after they saw the thermometer at nearly $12k.

      It’s amazing!! I’m overjoyed!!! Thank you so much.

    11. 11.

      Baud

      @Jay:

      Yes, Chevron actually helped industry more than people realize. But putting together a good lawsuit is a slow process.  Don’t expect a stampede.

    15. 15.

      munira

      Amen to all of that. i can’t believe so many white liberals are such wimps. The right wing doesn’t care that their guy is crazy lying convicted felon – no problem – they just cheer him on. One bad debate and all these cowardly liberals are ready to bail – of course, egged on by the corporate media. The fact that Mike Johnson is saying Biden should step down should be a clue that that is absolutely the wrong option for the Democrats.

    17. 17.

      Splitting Image

      Speaking of Trump, he’s currently whining about how everyone is talking about Biden and no one is talking about his great debate performance which was probably the greatest in the entire history of presidential debates and on top of that the polls aren’t moving enough in his favour and everyone is being mean to him and everyone is corrupt except him and blah blah blah….

    19. 19.

      delphinium

      100% all of this. Panicking over this 1 debate only continues to embolden the pundits and make us look weaker than we actually are. Wish some Democrats would learn that.

    20. 20.

      Splitting Image

      @Citizen Alan:

      At some point, we’re really going to have to consider the possibility that the media doesn’t suck because of Bothsiderism or the Cult of the Savvy or just fear of offending white owners but rather because the industry really is riddled with fascists and white supremacists.

      Not to mention misogynists. A few years back I thought of trying to count how many men in the industry got tossed because of harassment accusations. There were an awful lot of them, and a good deal of 2017-2020 can be laid at their door.

    21. 21.

      Baud

      Of course, underlying all this is: “oh it’s not me who won’t vote for Biden now. It’s all those stupid dopes out there who just don’t understand what’s at stake.”

    23. 23.

      Percysowner

       

      I’m copying what I said in a Raw Story discussion where people were lobbying for Biden to drop out

      Oh for Pete’s Sake! So we get Joe to resign. Who, pray tell do we anoint as his successor? Kamala Harris? The NYT and other publications have spent virtually every day since Biden was elected trashing her as unlikable and unqualified.Plus she’s female and black which is going to make her eventual run hard and switching this late makes it harder. However, not selecting her insults the Democrat’s strongest constituency, African Americans especially AA women.*

      On to other candidates. Pete Buttigieg, well the homophobes and transphobes will have a field day. Sherrod Brown? Sure and when he gets the nomination we can buy a lovey cake and tell the Ohio Republicans that they now own the Senate Seat, because Brown is one of the few Democrats who MIGHT pull it out and even that is iffy at this date. Gretchen Whitmer? She’s not that well known and although she is white she still is female and that is a huge minus. Gavin Newsome? Maybe? He’s pretty well known, so that’s a plus, but does he have the juice for a national campaign?

      And then there are the logistics. The money that has been raised has been for the Biden/Harris ticket, how does transferring that work under Federal Law? I assume Biden can release his delegates to whoever is selected, but what if they balk? A convention fight. will bring eyeballs, but make the Party look divided and weak. AND there is the little wrinkle of Ohio needing the convention to be held before the actual convention is scheduled, so we either give up all of Ohio’s Electoral votes, or have a rousing fight very early.

      Biden didn’t do well. Throwing him out at this time, barring actual physical reasons (death, incapacity) would cause chaos that would probably hand the White House to Trump. This is a stumble, a bad one, but there is time to recover. Panicking is not a good move.

      *Note I think Harris would be a great President and should get the nod the next time, but I was talking how our national press would view her suddenly taking the top spot on the ticket.

    28. 28.

      Chris

      As a former Republican who spent decades pointing out flaws in the Democratic Party

      I was reading a few comments in the NYTimes article where Bouie argued Biden shouldn’t step down.  One of the first good ones I read was a self-proclaimed independent saying that he fully admitted there were things about Biden and the Democratic Party that he didn’t like, but it didn’t matter, because Trump was a fucking fascist and people needed to keep their eye on that ball and stop shitting themselves.

      It’s kind of spectacular to me that the white men with the sanest take on things seem to be ex-Republicans.

      (Or maybe not so spectacular.  I was a Republican for a couple years as a teenager, after all.  Blame the 9/11 zeitgeist and too many Tom Clancy novels.  I got better).

    30. 30.

      Joy in FL

      I just put $24 in the Worker Power Act Blue.

      If President Biden treated his son Hunter the way some Dems are treating him, he would have disowned that “loser” son instead of standing with him. How do some people think a debate performance over-rides 3 years of pretty decent Presidenting?

      regarding comment #17, it’s great if Trump is unhappy about the attention Mr. Biden is getting (even though a lot of it is stupid). I like knowing that he is unhappy. Trump thinks he deserves constant adulation. Even if he weren’t a fascist wann-be dictator, that would make me shun him.

    33. 33.

      pabadger

      I gave a little speech supporting Biden at my Saturday morning coffee with neighbors.

      Covered a lot of ground but basically said we need to buck up and enthusiastically support the president.

      I think it was well received.

    36. 36.

      Chet Murthy

      @Joy in FL:

      How do some people think a debate performance over-rides 3 years of pretty decent Presidenting?

      Hot damn yes!  Best damn President of my lifetime, and we’re pearl-clutching b/c he screws up a *debate* ?  A debate that isn’t even a real debate (b/c no fact-checking, an infinite tide of lies and bullshit as far as the eye can see) ?  How can that overbalance 3+ years of the best President in my lifetime?

    37. 37.

      zhena gogolia

      @pabadger: Good for you! This is what we all should be doing. That Philadelphia Inquirer editorial that Another Scott linked is good material.

    38. 38.

      Fair Economist

      @Jay: I would LOVE seeing a string of judges issuing injunctions that regulatory agencies must intensify regulations. Our counterpart to the nutso 5th circuit.

      And make doing this a requirement for nomination to higher court.

    39. 39.

      bbleh

      Some of this is just One Weird Trick magical thinking.  “If Joe steps aside, then all our problems will disappear!”  (Which btw also absolves said magical “thinker” from actually having to DO anything him/herself.)

      Even a LITTLE bit of personal political involvement — attending meetings, volunteering, postcarding, whatever — seems in my experience to help immensely in dispelling this kinda nonsense.  Kinda wonder whether it might be useful to start asking people who offer political advice what they’ve actually DONE in politics beyond opine remotely.

      Ehhh … probably not.  But it still chafes.

    40. 40.

      Splitting Image

      @Baud:

      It’s pretty transparent. The vice president is there to step in, but no one wants to suggest that here.

      Yeah, I’ve noticed this as well. If Biden were genuinely unable to do the job anymore, he would have two choices.

      1) Resign the presidency immediately, hand things over to Harris and let her run as the incumbent.

      or 2) Play out the string as president but resign the candidacy for the next election, throwing the entire party into disarray and leading to a brokered convention where the party chooses somebody other than Harris. (I’ve heard Joe Manchin’s name bandied about.)

      Option 1 would be way better for the party and the country than Option 2, so the New York Times has decreed that Option 2 is what it’s gotta be.

      EDIT: One of the little tricks I’ve noticed is that they talk about Biden as though he is a candidate rather than an incumbent. This not only allows them to ignore the fact that his handpicked VP is the obvious successor (the entire purpose of the office) if Biden were really too ill to continue, but allows them to ignore all his achievements over the past four years.

    41. 41.

      Kelly

      @Baud: Yes, Chevron actually helped industry more than people realize

      I visited with a friend of mine that is regulatory liaison for a door and window company. Building codes, energy standards that sort of thing. Classic boring administrative state. He expects the demise of Chevron deference to lead to paralysis maybe a little chaos. He’s appalled.

    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @delphinium: We need the equivalent comeback to “Fuck you, pay me.”

      Maybe “Fuck you, your guy is a pathological liar.”

      or

      Maybe “Fuck you, your guy is a convicted felon.”

      or

      Maybe “Fuck you, your guy can’t string two thoughts together on a good day.”

      or

      Maybe “Fuck you, your guy wants to deport American citizens.”

      I could go on all day.  But we don’t need to choose just one.  Dems who are interviewed could come back with their own choice, as long as it’s short and sweet like this.

      That would help shut down the bullshit, I think.  Even if not, it would be gratifying and morale-building.

      edit: Or maybe that’s what WE do when someone we know wants to raise the issue about Biden.

    46. 46.

      TBone

      We’ve created another wedge issue that will be used against us by every bot and troll and evil operative in the world.

    47. 47.

      wjca

      @Percysowner: Gavin Newsome? Maybe? He’s pretty well known, so that’s a plus, but does he have the juice for a national campaign?

      I hear a lot about how great he is.  (Often in reasponse to me referring to him as an empty suit.  So I’m not neutral here.)

      The State of the State speech is usually in winter, and represents a chance to lay out the budget plan, schmooze with the legislators, and get some great press coverage.  This year, he mailed it in., by which I mean it “happened” in June.  “Happened” is in quotes, because there was no speech.  He sent the legislature the text of a speech.  And did a YouTube video. That’s it.

      If you’re that allergic to using a Teleprompter (which he reputedly is), if you’re that tone-deaf about dealing with legislators (no matter your party has the legislature locked up), you aren’t a serious candidate for the big stage.

    48. 48.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The results say Biden won the debate – or more specifically, Trump lost it by repulsing the non-MAGA with his Hitler schtick.  All this panic is utterly wasted.

    50. 50.

      Flanders Other Neighbor

      My long-time coworker, another liberal white male edging toward 60, was freaking out yesterday about the debate.  I told him to stop freaking out.  He said he’s not.  I said yes you are.  He was doing the “who should replace Joe?” dance, and I told him nobody.

      Newsom was right when he said you don’t turn your back on our guy over one poor debate showing.  I’m not only voting for Biden, I’m voting for his vision for the country, and the excellent team of people he has assembled that execute it.

    53. 53.

      pat

      @Percysowner:

      I agree completely.  I saw a list of possible replacements and how is it that Whitmer makes the list but Harris doesn’t?  Hmm,  why could that be.  Is a puzzle…..

      And Sherrod Brown is 72.  That means that if he decides to run again, he would be 76.

      Frankly, how about if the MSM just starts to attack the pathological liar and malignant narcissist and support the candidate who has defeated him once and can defeat him again?

      Wouldn’t that be great?  Do NOT treat this like a “normal” election between a repub and a dem.  IT IS NOT.

    54. 54.

      Another Scott

      @wjca:

      Dyslexia.Yale.edu:

      If Gavin Newsom is elected governor of California in November, he would likely be the first one to have trouble with reading, or at least be the first willing to admit publicly that he does.

      For years, Newsom has been very open about the fact that he suffers from dyslexia, a neurologically based learning disability that makes it difficult to read, and which was a major contributor to making his school years miserable, even torturous.

      As governor, he would raise the profile of a reading disorder that affects between 5 and 20 percent of the population, and is only now getting the attention that it warrants. Last fall, the California Department of Education published the California Dyslexia Guidelines, as a result of a 2015 California law, Assembly Bill 1369, intended to help improve educational services for dyslexic children.

      In fact, Newsom mentioned that he had the reading disorder in his speech on Tuesday night after winning the top spot in the primary election. But to reach this point in his life — within sight of becoming the chief executive of the world’s sixth largest economy — he has had to figure out ways to manage his dyslexia.

      […]

      But giving a speech is hugely challenging, Newsom said. He said for every minute of a speech he spends an hour of preparation. So a 30-minute speech can involve 30 hours of preparation, which he admits is “ridiculous.”

      “I’m literally not exaggerating,” he said. “And that’s why I say, when you ask ‘How did you get comfortable with dyslexia?’ I’m not. It’s a lot of work that I wish I didn’t have to do.”

      […]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    55. 55.

      kindness

      So yea….there are a lot of mysogynists who don’t want to vote for women for powerful offices(in both parties).  And yes, there are quite a few abject racists who will not vote for a black person (more Republicans than Democrats thankfully).  But Democrats are supposed to be better than that.  The ideal of equal treatment is not a surface value, it’s a core value.  Any ‘Democrat’ who is tossing Kamela overboard isn’t a very solid Democrat.  Just saying.

    59. 59.

      Splitting Image

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      The results say Biden won the debate – or more specifically, Drumpf lost it by repulsing the non-MAGA with his Hitler schtick.  All this panic is utterly wasted.

      I think so too. I’m not really worried about the debate causing Biden to lose in November. I’m worried that people will still trust the media enough for whatever October surprise The New York Times has got cooked up this year to cause Biden to lose in November.

    60. 60.

      WaterGirl

      @Joy in FL: Thanks for the donation.

      The night before I had to teach my first class in college, I was so wound up that I didn’t get a lick of sleep.

      I decided that I was going to pretend to be the teacher.  I was going to act as if I were the teacher.  After 3 days of pretending, I WAS the teacher.

      Even if part of your brain is screaming “oh no, this is terrible!” we need to carry on and act as if this is going to be a hiccup not a critical injury.  And in a few days, I believe we won’t be “acting as if”, it will be reality, and we will be ahead of the game because we won’t have lost several days worrying and wondering.  Every day matters.

    62. 62.

      Ken

      @Baud: Chevron actually helped industry more than people realize.

      Sure, that part of industry that doesn’t put chalk powder and sawdust in flour to bulk up the weight. But what about the others?

      BTW we got an immediate foretaste of how well the courts are going to do with this: Supreme Court Corrects EPA Opinion after Gorsuch Confuses Laughing Gas with Air Pollutant.  Nitrous oxide, nitrogen dioxide, whatever.

      (John D. Clark’s Ignition has quite a lot to say about the many horrors created by combining nitrogen and oxygen in various molar ratios.)

    64. 64.

      Geminid

      @pat: Also, Sherrod Brown is running for reelection, and Democrats need that seat. I think it was Nicholas Kristof who suggested Brown. That tells me that Kristof is a political dilletante.

    65. 65.

      kindness

      @wjca: With all due respect and as a Californian, Newsom is the awesome and will be a force in national politics.  You sound like people used to whine about Hillary.

    66. 66.

      wjca

      @Baud: Chevron actually helped industry more than people realize.

      Companies, emphatically including big ones, really, really, really hate uncertainty. Especially regularory uncertainty.  Which is what they now have in spades.

      Yes, a handful of would-be (or currently, but haven’t been caught yet) big polluters are happy.  But even companies/executives who bitch about the “administrative state” are going to be happy for maybe about 48 hours (it is the weekend, after all).  And then reality will intrude.  And they will embark on a crash project to figure out how to survive (forget about prosper) during the years it will take for the situation to sort itself out.

      Moving any investments you can overseas could be real attractive.  Because the strongest economy on the planet just shot itself in the foot** big time.

      ** More accurate, but not standard slang, would be “shot its balls off”

      EDT, Also, what @Kelly: said.

    67. 67.

      dr. luba

      Jen “get knocked down, get back up ” Rubin @JRubinBlogger

      gobsmacked by the hysteria of the get out of the race crowd? Let me explain.

      1. refusing to leap to an impossible non-solution does NOT mean you think the debate went well. It was really bad.

      2. white males tend to publically freak out when things dont go just so. Women cope. Nonwhites don’t have the luxury of melting down.

      3. a serious contingent of pundits and pollsters insisted Biden shouldn’t run and are now playing the I told you so game. They want him out or to lose so they can be right.

      4. many of #3 predicted the red wave and have been scrambling to save face.

      5. many policy wonks brilliant on econ or foreign policy have no fucking idea how politics works. the idea of dumping Biden and bypassing Harris is political suicide.

    69. 69.

      Chris

      @pabadger:

      Saw several more liberal friends today, including the one who can normally be relied on to obsessively follow events like the debate and doomscroll through everything.  Apparently, she didn’t even do that this time, skipping the debate instead.  All of them agreed  that “look, if Biden is on the Democratic ticket in November, are we all going to vote for him?  If someone else is on the Democratic ballot in November, are we all going to vote for him?  Then what is there to talk about?”

      Gives me hope.  Hopefully there are more people like them than there are panicky lunatics like my immediate family, whose emails I’ve been mostly ignoring.

    74. 74.

      wjca

      @Another Scott:

       But to reach this point in his life — within sight of becoming the chief executive of the world’s sixth largest economy — he has had to figure out ways to manage his dyslexia.

      No argument that having dyslexia is a challenge.  But it may well be an insuperable one on the national stage.  There are just too many parts of the job where it’s a handucap.

      For an (imperfect) analogy: you are 6′ 10″.  You are athletic, and love basketball. Unfortunately, you lost a leg at some point in the past.  However brilliantly and impressively you have dealt with that, even to the point of making your college basketball team, playing in the NBA is just not in your future,

    76. 76.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud:

      We always tell Dems to be tough and not feckless, but when we need to stand strong in the face of adversity, even a self inflicted one, we crumble.

      What’s this “we” shit kemosabe?

    78. 78.

      wjca

      @NotMax: Every president between John Adams and Woodrow Wilson delivered the annual message to Congress by letter.

      Things have changed.  Every president from Washington thru Wilson was elected without women having a vote, for example.

    79. 79.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @wjca:

      I hear a lot about how great he is. (Often in reasponse to me referring to him as an empty suit. So I’m not neutral here.)

      I don’t think he’s awesome by a long shot.  I dread the day he runs for president.

      That being said, what he’s been doing post-debate is good *Democratic* politics, not related to much of his neolilberal, economic bullshit.

    80. 80.

      Almost Retired

      @Another Scott:  Good for the Inquirer. My ordinarily reliable hometown paper was in full meltdown this morning (Los Angeles Times).  Including LZ Granderson.  Even the front pagers at LGM would say “chill out dudes.”

      Maybe  tomorrow will be better after they pick up all the pearls that scattered after their chains were clutched too hard.

      I suspended my subscription and told the Times it was because I needed a break from this overwrought drama and irresponsible journalism.

      Actually,  I was going to do it anyway for a pre planned vacation hold, but they don’t need to know that.

    82. 82.

      wjca

      @kindness: With all due respect and as a Californian, Newsom is the awesome and will be a force in national politics.

      With all due respect, and as a northern Californian who has watched Newsom since he was mayor of San Francisco, I am underwhelmed by him.  Obviously perceptions vary.

      He may well become a force in national politics.  Especially if he ends up in the Senate.  But president? No.

    83. 83.

      Chris

      @zhena gogolia:

      @Chris: The people we had dinner with last night didn’t even bring it up. (And I certainly didn’t!)

      It’s interesting to me that my Facebook feed has had nothing about it.  That thing is normally a right-wing puke funnel.  It doesn’t necessarily mean anything: it could just be that I’ve clicked “I don’t want to see this” and “block this person” so many times that Facebook’s algorithm is finally deciding that I either don’t like right-wing shit or don’t like political shit.  But, like… shouldn’t there be something there?  Isn’t this the kind of feeding frenzy that social media lives for?

