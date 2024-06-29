Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

Donald Jessica Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

In after Baud. Damn.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

In my day, never was longer.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Republicans do not pay their debts.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

Republicans in disarray!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: But Can A CyberTruck Serve Briefly As A *BBQ Grill*?

Late Night Open Thread: But Can A CyberTruck Serve Briefly As A *BBQ Grill*?

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Lol. The "Cybertruck will act as a boat" but, if you drive your brand new Cybertruck with 26 miles on it in a tiny bit of water, not even reaching the cabin, your insurance company may total the car as not worth the cost of repairing your $100k dumpster on wheels.
electrek.co/2024/06/24/t…

[image or embed]

— Mike Masnick (@mmasnick.bsky.social) Jun 24, 2024 at 1:20 PM


(Another commentor added “Maybe he meant it will act as a boat in that the best two days with it are the day you get it and the day you get rid of it”)

Albert Burneko, at Defector“I Would Like To Put Lunchmeat On The Cybertruck”:

I saw my first Tesla Cybertruck in person a couple weeks ago. I’d driven my family into an outer satellite town of D.C., well outside our normal circuits, and there it was, around the corner from us in a parking garage. It looked dumpy and top-heavy and cheap. You could spot its poor assembly at a distance: the weird uneven gaps between panels, the way light angled off the front and rear doors differently because they were misaligned and not even uniformly finished. While I was walking toward it, a whole other person happened by, spotted it, and erupted into giggles.

It was a bright, blazing hot afternoon. I did not touch the Cybertruck, but I did find myself wondering how hot its amazingly shabby-looking stainless steel body panels might be just then, or later on, when its owner took it home. I thought of the stainless steel propane grill my father-in-law used to have, and how just lifting the lid of that grill on a sunny day could blister your fingers. The thought came to me all at once, whole and fully crystallized, that I would like to slap a big ol’ slice of bologna onto that Cybertruck.

I did not think about this further, because it’s an insane thought to have. But a few days later, driving my kids home from a soccer game on another broiling sunny afternoon, we spotted another Cybertruck headed down our street, less than a mile from our house. It looked like shit. It looked far worse than the one in the relatively dim parking garage. The bright sunlight did those ugly brushed panels no favors: You could pick out, even headed the opposite way at 35 miles per hour, all the very many places where the light glanced off it irregularly, absorbed or refracted unevenly by a zillion oily fingerprints. It looked water-stained. It looked like a toaster for a divorced giant. Once again I found myself consumed by the idea of plopping a nice pink slice of mortadella on that sucker.

Many people are having this impulse! Certainly you yourself are one of them. I am here to tell you that this is quite normal. The fact of the matter is, to see the Cybertruck in person is to want to smack a nice thin rasher of corned beef onto one of its stainless steel body panels. This is natural. What is unnatural is to deny oneself so simple and harmless a delight…

This is the highest calling of the Cybertruck, which otherwise spends all of its time bricking itself, falling apart, and being shuttled back and forth to service centers and factory recalls: that on bright, hot days it will be a place to slap down a cold cut for the sheer joy of doing so. It is not the highest calling of lunchmeat, but then again neither are many sandwich preparations. We must not let the perfect be the enemy of the good…

i live in hollyglen which is the nice neighborhood in hawthorne where a lot of space x and tesla people live so i see a fair amount of cybertrucks.
the most devastating burn was when my seventy year old neighbor saw a guy getting in his cybertruck and said hey nice tonka truck.

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) Jun 26, 2024 at 10:49 AM

I am unironically thankful that the Cybertruck exists
what other vehicle can provide us this level of schadenfreude day in and day out
art comes in many different forms

[image or embed]

— Micah (@rincewind.run) Jun 25, 2024 at 11:45 AM

bsky.app/profile/elsp…

[image or embed]

— Arvid (@ornthoron.bsky.social) Jun 25, 2024 at 4:18 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • eversor
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • mrmoshpotato
  • pacem appellant
  • RaflW
  • Splitting Image
  • Stuart Frasier
  • TBone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Splitting Image

      You can use a cybertruck as a boat, but you can’t take it through a car wash?

      I’m not a driver, but I think I have a good fix on the number of times I’d want to wash my car versus the number of times I’d need a boat.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      Oh, I thought you meant it was flammable.

      Have yet to see one.  When I think Tesla, I think of Mitch McConnell’s late sister in law, drowning in her Tesla in her own pond, with rescue workers on site, because they couldn’t get into the car.

      The Cybertruck looks … less well made.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TBone

      I saw one yesterday at Walmart.  I opened my window to point and laugh.  The occupants were not pleased.  Fugly.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Stuart Frasier

      I saw one in a black wrap today.  From a distance, it seemed like an improvement.  Got closer and the wrap just emphasized how uneven and wavy the body panels are.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @Elizabelle: I’ve see a couple in the wild. They’re pretty hideous. You could excuse that if they were very functional, but apparently aren’t great on that aspect either…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      The tow truck has been out there for an hour now trying to figure out how to tow my neighbor’s broken down Cybertruck 😂😂😂

      Burn it!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @eversor: That’s only if you insist on obsolete measures of effectiveness like ‘has a reasonable chance of returning to the surface of the ocean under its own power’.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      I wonder if people might start frying eggs on them on triple digit days.  The sidewalk has been done.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      pacem appellant

      As a denizen of the Silicon Valley, I see too many of these. The best use so far was a neighbor, a Tesla employee, rented one from work to haul compost into his yard. It didn’t excel at this simple task (the truck bed is surprisingly small), but it got dirt from the city recycling center to his house in slightly larger volumes than could have been achieved with his hatchback.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      Like clockwork, we can expect the AP to have a headline that calls that toaster for a giant (thank you, Albert Burneko) “futuristic.” It’s only futuristic if your viewpoint is a golly gosh late 50’s comic book kid.

      I totally agree on the schaden-joy. One of Musty’s stainless scrolltop desk sh*twagons passed me on I-94 the other day, I did my best to try to pantomime-laugh as bigly as I could for the kid in the passenger seat. Not sure I pulled it off, but who cares. The vehicle is it’s own joke.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.