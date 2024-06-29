Lol. The "Cybertruck will act as a boat" but, if you drive your brand new Cybertruck with 26 miles on it in a tiny bit of water, not even reaching the cabin, your insurance company may total the car as not worth the cost of repairing your $100k dumpster on wheels.

(Another commentor added “Maybe he meant it will act as a boat in that the best two days with it are the day you get it and the day you get rid of it”)

"The thought came to me all at once, whole and fully crystallized, that I would like to slap a big ol' slice of bologna onto that Cybertruck." https://t.co/fSkGd5ibwE — Defector (@DefectorMedia) June 27, 2024

Albert Burneko, at Defector — “I Would Like To Put Lunchmeat On The Cybertruck”:

I saw my first Tesla Cybertruck in person a couple weeks ago. I’d driven my family into an outer satellite town of D.C., well outside our normal circuits, and there it was, around the corner from us in a parking garage. It looked dumpy and top-heavy and cheap. You could spot its poor assembly at a distance: the weird uneven gaps between panels, the way light angled off the front and rear doors differently because they were misaligned and not even uniformly finished. While I was walking toward it, a whole other person happened by, spotted it, and erupted into giggles. It was a bright, blazing hot afternoon. I did not touch the Cybertruck, but I did find myself wondering how hot its amazingly shabby-looking stainless steel body panels might be just then, or later on, when its owner took it home. I thought of the stainless steel propane grill my father-in-law used to have, and how just lifting the lid of that grill on a sunny day could blister your fingers. The thought came to me all at once, whole and fully crystallized, that I would like to slap a big ol’ slice of bologna onto that Cybertruck. I did not think about this further, because it’s an insane thought to have. But a few days later, driving my kids home from a soccer game on another broiling sunny afternoon, we spotted another Cybertruck headed down our street, less than a mile from our house. It looked like shit. It looked far worse than the one in the relatively dim parking garage. The bright sunlight did those ugly brushed panels no favors: You could pick out, even headed the opposite way at 35 miles per hour, all the very many places where the light glanced off it irregularly, absorbed or refracted unevenly by a zillion oily fingerprints. It looked water-stained. It looked like a toaster for a divorced giant. Once again I found myself consumed by the idea of plopping a nice pink slice of mortadella on that sucker.

Many people are having this impulse! Certainly you yourself are one of them. I am here to tell you that this is quite normal. The fact of the matter is, to see the Cybertruck in person is to want to smack a nice thin rasher of corned beef onto one of its stainless steel body panels. This is natural. What is unnatural is to deny oneself so simple and harmless a delight… This is the highest calling of the Cybertruck, which otherwise spends all of its time bricking itself, falling apart, and being shuttled back and forth to service centers and factory recalls: that on bright, hot days it will be a place to slap down a cold cut for the sheer joy of doing so. It is not the highest calling of lunchmeat, but then again neither are many sandwich preparations. We must not let the perfect be the enemy of the good…

The tow truck has been out there for an hour now trying to figure out how to tow my neighbor’s broken down Cybertruck ?????? pic.twitter.com/5FecpZauG9 — Billifer ???? (@billifer1973) June 26, 2024

i live in hollyglen which is the nice neighborhood in hawthorne where a lot of space x and tesla people live so i see a fair amount of cybertrucks.

the most devastating burn was when my seventy year old neighbor saw a guy getting in his cybertruck and said hey nice tonka truck. — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) Jun 26, 2024 at 10:49 AM