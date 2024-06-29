WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision in Department of State v. Muñoz that U.S. citizens do not have a constitutional liberty interest in their non-citizen spouses being admitted to the country.

I don’t understand – at all – how a citizen wouldn’t have an interest a *constitutional liberty interest in their non-citizen spouse being admitted to the US. In what world does that make any fucking sense? Maybe one of our BJ attorneys can explain to me why that makes any sense at all.

*not sure I understand that particular legal term of art, but I have corrected it anyway.

But that’s not the point of this post.

The point of this post is to say that this woman, Sandra Muñoz, who in spite of having just learned 3 days ago that she lost her case to Joe Biden’s State Department, was able to write this yesterday on Facebook.

I will take an old, honest, experienced, and sympathetic guy who literally took my ass to the Supreme Court to keep me separated from my husband over a bigoted, stupid, absolute asshole con man every single fucking day. How are we here again?????

It’s called perspective. She’s got it, and we all need it. Eyes on the prize, right?

Sandra Muñoz has a podcast, and in the episode below she shares her story of their personal experience with the immigration system. I haven’t listened to the whole thing yet, but I already love her for her calming voice and for the great podcast title. I mean, seriously, Law & Order Me Some TACOS? That might just be the best title of anything. Ever.

So if you’re looking for something to do inside on this way-too-hot summer day (at least here) or if you have found yourself sucked into the miasma of the debate media spin and you want to get out of that and learn about something real, take a listen.

Everyone who is in panic mode – and thinks Joe should be dumped – either has no clue about politics, in which case they should be ignored, or they think this is all about them and how important their hot take is, and they should be mocked and ignored, or they need to get some perspective and grow the fuck up.

We have our candidate. Now let’s get him elected!

