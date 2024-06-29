Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Remember This Case? Another Perspective, Open Thread

17 Comments



WASHINGTON –  The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision in Department of State v. Muñoz that U.S. citizens do not have a constitutional liberty interest in their non-citizen spouses being admitted to the country.

I don’t understand – at all – how a citizen wouldn’t have an interest a *constitutional liberty interest in their non-citizen spouse being admitted to the US.  In what world does that make any fucking sense?  Maybe one of our BJ attorneys can explain to me why that makes any sense at all.

*not sure I understand that particular legal term of art, but I have corrected it anyway.

But that’s not the point of this post.

The point of this post is to say that this woman, Sandra Muñoz, who in spite of having just learned 3 days ago that she lost her case to Joe Biden’s State Department, was able to write this yesterday on Facebook.

I will take an old, honest, experienced, and sympathetic guy who literally took my ass to the Supreme Court to keep me separated from my husband over a bigoted, stupid, absolute asshole con man every single fucking day. How are we here again?????

It’s called perspective.  She’s got it, and we all need it.  Eyes on the prize, right?

Sandra Muñoz has a podcast, and in the episode below she shares her story of their personal experience with the immigration system.  I haven’t listened to the whole thing yet, but I already love her for her calming voice and for the great podcast title.  I mean, seriously, Law & Order Me Some TACOS?  That might just be the best title of anything.  Ever.

So if you’re looking for something to do inside on this way-too-hot summer day (at least here) or if you have found yourself sucked into the miasma of the debate media spin and you want to get out of that and learn about something real, take a listen.

Everyone who is in panic mode – and thinks Joe should be dumped – either has no clue about politics, in which case they should be ignored, or they think this is all about them and how important their hot take is, and they should be mocked and ignored, or they need to get some perspective and grow the fuck up.

We have our candidate.  Now let’s get him elected!

Open thread.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Danielx
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • Josie
  • JoyceH
  • Keith P.
  • Miss Bianca
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • TBone
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Everyone who is in panic mode – and thinks Joe should be dumped – either has no clue about politics

      A.G. Randolph Murdoch Sulzberger, looking at you motherfucker.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Miss Bianca

      Everyone who is in panic mode – and thinks Joe should be dumped – either has no clue about politics, in which case they should be ignored, or they think this is all about them and how important their hot take is, and they should be mocked and ignored, or they need to get some perspective and grow the fuck up.

      I second that emotion.

      ETA: The only panicky texts I was getting yesterday post-debate were “contribute to Joe Biden’s campaign!” I did so – contributing a measly mite, I might add, in accordance with my financial circumstances, and lo and behold – those texts dried up! Wow, I took action and that action changed something. Mirabile dictu!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      They didn’t say that a person has no interest in their spouse being admitted to the US. They said that a person doesn’t have a “constitutional liberty interest” in it. It is a specific legal term of art. And, no, I am not going to go into detail about it because it’s a stupid, cruel decision, but we should get right what was actually said.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Everyone who is in panic mode – and thinks Joe should be dumped – either has no clue about politics, in which case they should be ignored, or they think this is all about them and how important their hot take is, and they should be mocked and ignored, or they need to get some perspective and grow the fuck up.

      Emphasis mine but pertinent to some of the commentary over the last two days.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Danielx

      I believe I read this morning that the FNYT editorial board has called for Biden to drop out. Proof positive that he should absolutely stay and roll to re-election.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JoyceH

      I saw another take that makes a handy answer to those who try to over-simplify. Question was – if an 81 year old showed up at your place of work to apply for a job and his interview went like Biden in the debate, would he get the job? Answer: maybe not, but if he already had the job and was crushing it, and a guy who’d tried to blow up your building showed up and applied for the job, that’s another matter.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: We were so disappointed to see Chris Hayes have some wanker on talking about how to replace Biden with an open convention, for God’s sake.  It wasn’t Nate Silver, I think, but the other one (I get them confused). Because they can read a poll they think they are pundits. Auggghhh. Fuck them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Barbara

      If you are interested in the case, you can read it here, although the syllabus should suffice. I think it’s a close call, but fundamentally she was asking for greater procedural protection in the decision to deny her husband’s petition, which was denied on the basis of his membership in MS-13. The decision is normally unreviewable, and she argued that failing to provide additional process burdened her fundamental liberty interests.
      https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/23-334​

      Reply

