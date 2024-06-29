Per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinal, “RNC business lower than anticipated for many downtown bars, restaurants and venues”:

Mere weeks away from the Republican National Convention, few bars and restaurants near Fiserv Forum and elsewhere downtown are reporting bookings for private events during the four-day convention, a major letdown for business owners who had been promised or expected big business.

The Pabst Theater Group does not have any bookings at four of its venues, including the Riverside Theater and Pabst Theater. Upscale downtown restaurants, such as Amilinda and Lupi and Iris, have few to no bookings or reservations for the four days of the RNC. And many bars and restaurants on North King Drive don’t have any bookings for private events, including Who’s On Third, Oak Barrel, Third Street Tavern, LP and Old German Beer Hall.

“It’s disappointing for us but I am, as always, more concerned about the city overall,” said Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group. “After all that spiking the football that was done after getting the RNC, you’re going to see that a lot of restaurants and bars and coffee shops are going to be impacted negatively.”

The lack of bookings this close to the convention is disappointing for owners of bars, restaurants and event venues, some of whom signed contracts with the nonpartisan MKE 2024 Host Committee to hold their venues for convention-related bookings. The Republican National Convention, set to take place July 15-18 at Fiserv Forum, has been sold by its backers as a major economic driver that will bring big economic impact to surrounding businesses and the region…

“When a candidate calls our city horrible, it doesn’t help us any. It makes me not want to host someone who is going to act like that,” [fine-dining restaurant owner Adam] Siegel said, referring to comments made by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. “We have an amazing city here and I just wanted to showcase it.”

Even worse, Siegel said, RNC parties that have inquired about the space in recent weeks have asked him to lower his price point for bookings.