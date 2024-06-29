.@journalsentinel: 'RNC business lower than anticipated for many downtown bars, restaurants and venues'
Even more restaurant and bar owners (Lowlands Group, RWB Milwaukee, Old German Beer Hall) going on the record now… https://t.co/HJZgRadKbN
— Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) June 28, 2024
Per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinal, “RNC business lower than anticipated for many downtown bars, restaurants and venues”:
Mere weeks away from the Republican National Convention, few bars and restaurants near Fiserv Forum and elsewhere downtown are reporting bookings for private events during the four-day convention, a major letdown for business owners who had been promised or expected big business.
The Pabst Theater Group does not have any bookings at four of its venues, including the Riverside Theater and Pabst Theater. Upscale downtown restaurants, such as Amilinda and Lupi and Iris, have few to no bookings or reservations for the four days of the RNC. And many bars and restaurants on North King Drive don’t have any bookings for private events, including Who’s On Third, Oak Barrel, Third Street Tavern, LP and Old German Beer Hall.
“It’s disappointing for us but I am, as always, more concerned about the city overall,” said Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group. “After all that spiking the football that was done after getting the RNC, you’re going to see that a lot of restaurants and bars and coffee shops are going to be impacted negatively.”
The lack of bookings this close to the convention is disappointing for owners of bars, restaurants and event venues, some of whom signed contracts with the nonpartisan MKE 2024 Host Committee to hold their venues for convention-related bookings. The Republican National Convention, set to take place July 15-18 at Fiserv Forum, has been sold by its backers as a major economic driver that will bring big economic impact to surrounding businesses and the region…
“When a candidate calls our city horrible, it doesn’t help us any. It makes me not want to host someone who is going to act like that,” [fine-dining restaurant owner Adam] Siegel said, referring to comments made by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. “We have an amazing city here and I just wanted to showcase it.”
Even worse, Siegel said, RNC parties that have inquired about the space in recent weeks have asked him to lower his price point for bookings.
“It makes me feel like I’m getting taken advantage of because they know not many people are coming. I don’t want to feel like I’m being taken advantage of,” he said. “My rent’s not being discounted that week, and with all the money that we’ve spent on entertaining people or building up for this as a city, why should we discount it?”…
Bars and restaurants near Fiserv and within the half-square-mile security zone have reported no bookings, or fewer bookings than they had when the DNC was scheduled to come to town four years ago, before it became a largely virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been putting it this way – for the DNC, I was fully booked across the board in January,” said Jake Dehne, owner of RWB Milwaukee and Lucky Clover on North King Drive, just a block from the arena. “Right now I am 50% booked for the convention. But still, I have some while others have none.”…
NEW SPECIAL REPORT: RNC event bookings have been "underwhelming" and a "failure," says Gary Witt (@Iamablur). The Pabst and Riverside will sit empty during the convention. Downtown restaurants also worry about the lack of activity.
Let's recombobulate: https://t.co/aBj4oLhjiO
— Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) June 26, 2024
The hotels are not fully booked. You can still reserve a room.
— lynno (@lynno15) June 26, 2024
Seems all of a piece https://t.co/GJxNyRRVa7
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 26, 2024
Probably the best events are at the Trump Hotel in Chicago. Trump gets paid for those events. He is in Milwaukee in name only.
— barackfan (@barackfan1) June 27, 2024
In all seriousness, given Trump's record of stiffing contractors, now that he controls the party purse strings, vendors who don't get bookings may turn out to be the lucky ones, with those who do host GOP events getting stuck with unpaid tabs.
— Zakariah Johnson 🪕 (@Pteratorn) June 27, 2024
At least the hoi polloi will be corralled well away from the Repubs:
Here’s a video to give you an idea of where the two demonstration sites are located in relation to where the Republican National Convention is taking place in Milwaukee. #RNC pic.twitter.com/ddQd93gTOA
— Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) June 26, 2024
One possible exception: These guys seem to be looking forward to Milwaukee…
Between Miami, Mar a Lago and Atlanta we had a great week with Doug and Justin and their billboard truck. Chip in and help us send them to Milwaukee for the RNC Convention. https://t.co/tLqBQPT6ep pic.twitter.com/Gu2TQTvSRJ
— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) June 29, 2024
