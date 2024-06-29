Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Nobody's Looking Forward to the RNC Convention

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Nobody’s Looking Forward to the RNC Convention

29 Comments

Per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinal, “RNC business lower than anticipated for many downtown bars, restaurants and venues”:

Mere weeks away from the Republican National Convention, few bars and restaurants near Fiserv Forum and elsewhere downtown are reporting bookings for private events during the four-day convention, a major letdown for business owners who had been promised or expected big business.

The Pabst Theater Group does not have any bookings at four of its venues, including the Riverside Theater and Pabst Theater. Upscale downtown restaurants, such as Amilinda and Lupi and Iris, have few to no bookings or reservations for the four days of the RNC. And many bars and restaurants on North King Drive don’t have any bookings for private events, including Who’s On Third, Oak Barrel, Third Street Tavern, LP and Old German Beer Hall.

“It’s disappointing for us but I am, as always, more concerned about the city overall,” said Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group. “After all that spiking the football that was done after getting the RNC, you’re going to see that a lot of restaurants and bars and coffee shops are going to be impacted negatively.”

The lack of bookings this close to the convention is disappointing for owners of bars, restaurants and event venues, some of whom signed contracts with the nonpartisan MKE 2024 Host Committee to hold their venues for convention-related bookings. The Republican National Convention, set to take place July 15-18 at Fiserv Forum, has been sold by its backers as a major economic driver that will bring big economic impact to surrounding businesses and the region…

“When a candidate calls our city horrible, it doesn’t help us any. It makes me not want to host someone who is going to act like that,” [fine-dining restaurant owner Adam] Siegel said, referring to comments made by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. “We have an amazing city here and I just wanted to showcase it.”

Even worse, Siegel said, RNC parties that have inquired about the space in recent weeks have asked him to lower his price point for bookings.

“It makes me feel like I’m getting taken advantage of because they know not many people are coming. I don’t want to feel like I’m being taken advantage of,” he said. “My rent’s not being discounted that week, and with all the money that we’ve spent on entertaining people or building up for this as a city, why should we discount it?”…

Bars and restaurants near Fiserv and within the half-square-mile security zone have reported no bookings, or fewer bookings than they had when the DNC was scheduled to come to town four years ago, before it became a largely virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been putting it this way – for the DNC, I was fully booked across the board in January,” said Jake Dehne, owner of RWB Milwaukee and Lucky Clover on North King Drive, just a block from the arena. “Right now I am 50% booked for the convention. But still, I have some while others have none.”…

At least the hoi polloi will be corralled well away from the Repubs:

One possible exception: These guys seem to be looking forward to Milwaukee…

  • Albatrossity
  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Chris
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • jackmac
  • Ken
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MazeDancer
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Roberto el oso
  • Splitting Image

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The attendees aren’t going to pay for their own damn drinks, and there’s no RNC money to pay for luxuries.  It’s all going to Trump’s legal bills.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      Wait.  Is the orange shitstain going to stay in the pile of shit building with his disgusting name on it in Chicago?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Traditionally, don’t the local prostitutes do a good business during the RNC? Has anyone polled them to get their assessment?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jackmac

      Poor Milwaukee. Dems were forced to pretty much abandon their convention there in 2020 due to COVID-19.

      So Milwaukee gets the dubious consolation prize — the GOP — four years later.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      My grandmother (my father’s mother) was a stamp collector. I got one of her albums and noticed that she had campaign stamps from Nixon’s 1972 campaign.

      Nixon had so much campaign cash then that he printed campaign stamps.

      TCFFG’s campaign is so hapless that they can’t get people to book hotel rooms or go out to local establishments.

      Money isn’t votes, and the election is a long way away, but enthusiasm is contagious and people like supporting and voting for winners. TCFFG is a whiner and a loser and has loser stink all over him…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato@MagdaInBlack: You can practically hear the slow grinding of the wheels: “If I stay in Chicago and hold events there, I can bill the RNC and attendees for use of my hotel.”

      I’m wondering how his campaign staff persuaded him otherwise. They certainly didn’t say “No! Stupid idea! We’ll never get Illinois, we need Wisconsin, you have to stay in Milwaukee!”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      eclare

      @mrmoshpotato:

      It really was.  I loved the videos the state delegations sent in nominating Biden.  Some were really creative.  One of the New England delegations, IIRC, dressed up as lobsters.  Or I should say lobstahs.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Roberto el oso

      With Lara Trump’s paws on the purse strings it looks like the money is all tied up. Given that the attendees seem to think Milwaukee is a 3rd world hellhole they should look down on I wonder if there will be a lot of haggling between the delegates and sex workers, trying to bully the latter to bring their prices down.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Splitting Image

      How’s the BDSM scene in Milwaukee? With the RNC in town, I presume the local dominatrices are ordering in extra rubber.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      @Baud: Yes, that’s what I heard.

      They may still go through a roll call on the floor. My opinion of those was cemented decades ago. I do not remember whether it was a Democratic or Republican convention; but I recall the chair announcing the roll call, and asking the delegations to be brief. Then the Alabama head stands up and says something like “Mr. Chairman, fellow delegates, standing here representing the great State of Alabama, pearl of the South, the Yellowhammer State, ….” and the other delegates began booing him.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chris

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Wait.  Is the orange shitstain going to stay in the pile of shit building with his disgusting name on it in Chicago?

      Related:

      I was really annoyed, like irrationally so, when the Old Post Office here in DC got turned into a Trump hotel.  And so happy when he had to sell it.

      I don’t love him having his old casinos and hotels and whatnot of his own, but whatever.  But the OPO’s an iconic historical building.  It’s part of the city’s soul just like the monuments, museums, and seats of government, even if it’s not as well known.  It shouldn’t be a millionaire’s toy, but least of all Donald Trump.

      For the first time, I didn’t just understand but really feel the Indiana Jones “that belongs in a museum!” rage at rich people, let alone Nazis, buying up artifacts just to boost their own egos.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      In a fashion true to the Rs, this conversation might ensue.

      “The waiter said the special for convention attendees is $29.95. It’s $46 on this bill.”

      “He lied. You ought to be accustomed to that by now.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Almost Retired

      Jeez, I thought crypto.com arena was a horrible corporate venue name.  But Fiserv Forum sounds like the name of a disturbing subreddit.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I wonder what hotel Trump will be at in Milwaukee.  None of the hip modern ones.  Not the Pfister, too old money, not enough gold plating.  Maybe the Hilton?

      Reply

