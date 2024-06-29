Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Onward

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Onward

by | 98 Comments

The mothers’ milk of politics…

Schadenfreude sidebar, for those who like a nice salty pickle with their meal:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Dagaetch

      I hope the campaign declares all out war on the pundits and editorialists. It’s not like anyone whose vote matters actually likes them, hell it would probably gain Biden some votes to continually trash the FTFNYT.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all!

      Traveling backwards in time today, about 50-60 years.  In other words, driving up from the coast to my hometown of Meridian to visit for a few hours.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      p.a.

      US Punditocracy devolves into reacting like local news station weather reporting*:  sending 5 reporters out on a day with 3 inches of snow.  lookLookLOOK!  panicPanicPANIC!  WATCH US!!!

       

      *granted, maybe 3″ is a snow-pocalypse in some parts of the nation. 😉

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      I’m going to a Sherrod fundraiser at a fancy person’s house tonight – I’ll report back on what I hear about Biden.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gene108

      The media really loves Trump. There’s no rational reason to shrug off 34 felony convictions as no big deal, but Biden has to go over one bad debate performance other than the media loves Trump.

      I feel like 99% of the DC press wear must be wearing MAGA gear, when they’re not on the air.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      moonbat

      Thanks for this, AL!

      I have to remind myself sometimes to watch for the GQP/failed news media to tell us who they DON’T want to run against in the run up to an election. They love to try and pick our candidate/their opponent. This time around it is still Joe Biden they fear. They’re pulling out all the stops to try to get us to abandon him.

      I’m proud to have been part of his fundraising surge post-debate!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trnc

      Dear Jonathan Martin,

      Joe Biden had one bad night and was much better the next day.

      Donald Trump was a convicted felon and epic liar that same night and still was the next day.

      HTH.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Baud: I think a lot of “normies” had never seen a full trump performance before. The clips they may see on the news don’t really capture the full-on lunacy, lies and hate.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      kindness

      I still wonder how any gay people can support any Republican, the party that has stated it’s intention to nuke Olbergfell & Lawrence.  How can someone support taking away their own right to marry and have sex partners of their own choosing?  Rich idiots like Theil I can kind of get.  He wants to protect his billions more and feels those billions will save him from the effects of the crazy haters in his party.  That didn’t work out very well for the gays (or wealthy conservative Jews) in 1930s Germany.  America’s fascists are no different from the old German ones.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      stinger

      Our candidate is old. Their candidate is awaiting sentencing for 34 felonies. We’re not the ones who should be looking for a new candidate.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @MagdaInBlack:

      A possible silver lining is that Trump may be encouraged to double down on a long term bad strategy. If Biden had pants’d him as we had all hoped, he might have been convinced to change course.

      All speculation, of course. We’ll just have to let it play out.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      @A Ghost to Most:

      Trump winning was a realistic possibility before the debate and it still is a realistic possibility.

      ETA: I’m still more concerned about Trump dying and the Republicans replacing him with a younger person who’ll be terrible but won’t be vetted for the normies.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nukular Biskits

      @kindness:

      I still wonder how any gay people can support any Republican, the party that has stated it’s intention to nuke Olbergfell & Lawrence.

      I wonder how anyone who possesses an ounce of humanity and compassion for their fellow humans can vote for most* Republicans.

      I’m not being hyperbolic here.  I continue to be of the considered opinion that NO ONE who continues to support/defend/make excuses for Donald Trump has any business in public office … yet, here in MS, every damned statewide office and our entire Congressional delegation sans Rep. Bernie Thompon is filled with people just like that.

       

      *I like to think there are some Republicans who vote GOP based on real principles, like limited gov’t, and not use that as an excuse to let their inner sociopaths out for a run.  But I fear there aren’t many of them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Josie

      For me, the operative truth is, if the FTNYT is for it, I am against it. 99% of the time, that works just fine. As a fellow 80 year old, I can testify that Biden can run rings around all the naysayers intellectually and politically. A speech impediment and a bad cold are not dispositive of executive ability.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      p.a.

      @Baud: I’m not sure there’s much conscious calculation going on in tRump’s brain.  It’s id + drug intake + squirrel!!!  Maybe his kids can keep him within the guardrails (or Ivanka at least.  Uday & Qusay are idjits too) but others?  He thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room.  Any “reasonable” appearance is more from chemicals or the fact that he’s in such bad shape he has limited energy.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      karen marie

      I am delighted to hear that Biden not only has support but pulled better numbers than TFG.

      I sent money yesterday both to show Biden I support him but also to thumb my nose at the venal media motherfuckers making bank tsk-tsking and saying he should drop out.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I will reiterate in this thread, because every thread seems to need it:

      We won.  This wasn’t a loss we need to recover from.  We won.  Biden’s performance was bad, and it scared me.  Trump’s performance was repulsive and the polls and focus groups show independents hated him and blacks and Latinos heard him say they belong in menial jobs.

      The media lives for Dem panic, even the liberal parts.  White liberals are running around screaming because they only paid attention to Biden.  Meanwhile, Trump snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

      We won.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      ETtheLibrarian

      Just had breakfast and they played Here Comes the Sun as I read this post. Going with the song as a sign and not the pundits.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @RevRick:

      A post-debate poll released by Morning Consult has Biden gaining a point over Trump!

      Trump snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.  He had his chance, Biden was at his worst, and instead Trump bragged about ending Roe vs Wade and ranted like Hitler.  Trump was Trump, and millions of people who had heard he was just a clown saw the unfiltered, repulsive, dangerous real thing.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Percysowner

       

      I didn’t watch the debate, I can’t stand Trump’s voice so didn’t subject myself. I heard how bad it was and did get discouraged. I stayed off all news yesterday and am slowly reading a few places today. I also donated to Biden and gave him monthly donations, because he still is the best chance to keep this country decent.

      All we can do is keep on keeping on. Trump was his repulsive self. CNN didn’t fact check. Biden had a bad night. Biden still wins on policy and now has the Supreme Court saying that people should be able to buy poisoned food because they don’t like regulations. That gives us one more issue that will help win. God only knows what issue the Court will bless us with next week. I don’t think it will be full immunity, because if it was, they wouldn’t be dragging their feet.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Chris

      Drove to dinner with my roommate last night, who’s a Democrat, mildly political, actually very political in the ways that matter (she’s the one who got me into letter-writing), but not a politics junkie who watches debates, follows every last bit of political news, or posts on blogs like this one.  Anyway, this happened:

      Her: “So the Internet was full of stuff about how Biden did really bad last night.”
      Me: “Yeah, I was following that.  He showed up sick to the debate.”
      Her: “Oh!  That’s what happened?  Yeah, no wonder.  That was a bad call.”
      Me: “Oh sure.  But I don’t think he could’ve backed out either, because then…”
      Her: “… yeah, no.  It’s a lose-lose.”

      And then switch topics.

      Have these conversations with your normie friends.  No need to pretend Biden didn’t have a shit night.  No need to shit yourself, proclaim the end of the world, and call for an open convention, either.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Baud: Ya I thought of that yesterday, would be same scenario. And your response to my snicker at strategy: you’re right, I concede.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Eyeroller

      My feeling is that Biden was being set up to fail in this debate.  The expectations and pressures were enormous.  He was expected to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the FTFNYT publisher and editorialists that he was cognitively capable.  I assume that most of us here are aware that a speech impediment can make a person seem to be cognitively disabled even when that is not the case.  Biden controls it very well most of the time so he is never cut any slack for it.  His debate preppers also seemed to believe that it was important to counter all the complaints that nobody knows Biden’s policy accomplishments, so crammed him full of facts and figures that were not something in which he is probably particularly interested and may have had trouble remembering.  He is supposed to have staff to handle details while he is the big-picture guy.
      Obama had a very bad first debate against Romney, but it did not fit nicely into a pre-existing narrative so the reaction was not so over-the-top as we’ve been seeing here. The “Biden is senile” narrative has been a constant drumbeat in the background for over four years now.  Nobody can claim they were not influenced by the media when drawing conclusions, unless they have truly had no media consumption at all for more than four years. And I will note that this narrative was first pushed by “progressive” supporters of Bernie. Of course the MSM jumped on it because it fit their prejudices.​

      Reply
    54. 54.

      karen marie

      Does anyone watch Jon Stewart since he started back part-time at the Daily Show?

      After he came out hard as a both-sideser, I completely lost interest in and have avoided him. After I watched the Olbermann clip, a Stewart clip popped up. I immediately closed it but it made me wonder if anyone is watching him. I’ve not seen anyone share his clips.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: That will be interesting to hear. I think all the pundits who are panicking didn’t want Biden in the first place. The message should have been all about TCFG’s constant lying and not answering the questions. Let R’s talk about Biden’s appearance.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @kindness: You do realize most of the leadership of the Brownshirts were all brazenly gay and openly mocked hetro-sexual men as effete.  The answer to your questions is these conservative gays thinking is “I am not gay, I am just a man who fucks other men, it’s those liberals who are the gays”

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Chris

      @RevRick:

      Wasn’t that a poll that would’ve been mostly conducted before the debate, just happened to be the first one released either?

      I mean, like I said, I’m not losing it just yet.  But if that’s what it is, I’m not sure it means much.  (Well, above and beyond the “polls are broken anyway” thing).

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JMG

      Less than 50 million people watched the debate. That’s less than one-third of the 2020 electorate. It’s likely the debate changed many votes among its audience, who were overwhelmingly committed Republicans or Democrats. How the event will play out among the 100 million plus voters who will read/hear about it second-third-or fourth hand is unknown, and we won’t know for a couple weeks at least.

      One more point. The reason the media, especially the Times, hated Hillary was that she did not desert Bill during the Lewinsky deal. They blamed her for not letting their big story drive Bill out of office. They are already prepping the ground to hate Jill Biden on similar grounds. Also Obama and the Clintons, for sticking with Biden. I don’t know what more the Times can do to hit at Joe. Sulzberger knows endorsing Trump would kill his business. So might not endorsing anyone.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      3Sice

      Hyperpartisan Dems went cringe after 15-20 minutes. Soft supporters, undecideds, those that hung in saw a different debate.

      The GOP was pushing this narrative regardless of how it went. IT WAS PRE-CANNED. It’s all they can do with that POS racist uncle.

      That Biden’s team got caught flat footed on narrative and spin is an issue that needs to be addressed.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Soprano2

      @gene108: I don’t think they love TCFG as much as they love the $ they made when he was president. They find Biden boring to report on; they want the “excitement” of TCFG back.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      narya

      @Kay: And, hey, feel free to push back as needed if it’s a lot of doom mongering and trying to ditch Joe. :-)

      Honestly, in part thanks to some of the folks here, I’m finding it easier to just nip the negativity in the bud. And I’m VERY heartened by the grassroots fundraising numbers.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Eyeroller: Obama had a very bad first debate against Romney, but it did not fit nicely into a pre-existing narrative so the reaction was not so over-the-top as we’ve been seeing here.

      The reaction here after that debate was much worse than this time. Everyone who watched the first Obama verse Mittens debate on the BBC said Obama nailed it and everyone who watched on an American station was crapping their pants and screaming Obama had to go.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      EarthWindFire

      @stinger: Yeah. We’re the ones running around with our hair on fire about our old, not a criminal, candidate. It’s no wonder normies give us the side-eye sometimes.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Eyeroller

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: ​Thanks, I remember a lot of hand-wringing and angst but not the chorus of screaming that the candidate had to drop out. If that was the case for Obama as well, then we should not be at all surprised that it happened again.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      oldgold

      Blame for the debate debacle and its dismal aftermath does not lie with:

      a. The debate format;

      b. The debate moderators;

      c.  Biden’s cold;

      d. The impossibility of dealing with Trump’s Gish gallop style;

      e. The panicked post-debate analysis on CNN and MSNBC;

      f. The insufficiently loyal bedwetters; and,

      g. The dim-witted punditry class.

      It is squarely on Biden for pushing for an insanely early June debate (why?); while knowing, as he admitted yesterday, that his debating skills are diminished, and then, going out on the stage in front of millions and proving it.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      TBone

      I’m gonna toot my own horn and quote my 6a.m. self from yesterday:

      Heather Cox Richardson quotes Monique Pressley:

      “The proof of Biden’s ability to run the country is the fact that he IS running it. Successfully. Not a debate performance against a pathological lying sociopath.”

      Me:

      “The corporate oligarch-owned MSM can go fuck themselves. President Biden’s track record of success against the intractable oppositional defiance disorder of the cult speaks much more elegantly than one 90 minute debate.”

      Also me:

      “The President has stood by the middle class, unions, blue collar workers, people of color, LGBTQ+ and the most vulnerable people in our nation: our children. I’ll not desert him simply because he had a bad night.”

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Chris: Mine was with my soft R coworker

      Him laughing “So did you watch the two old men scream at each last night?”

      I get the feeling he voted for Nick Haley in the primary and Trump bromance with Putin creeps him out.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Chris

      @Eyeroller:

      His debate preppers also seemed to believe that it was important to counter all the complaints that nobody knows Biden’s policy accomplishments, so crammed him full of facts and figures that were not something in which he is probably particularly interested and may have had trouble remembering.  He is supposed to have staff to handle details while he is the big-picture guy.

      Honestly, this sounds like they bought into the fundamental misunderstanding about these debates that most people have, that they’re supposed to be informative and educational, as opposed to what they actually are, which is pro wrestling for nerds.

      Obama had a very bad first debate against Romney, but it did not fit nicely into a pre-existing narrative so the reaction was not so over-the-top as we’ve been seeing here. The “Biden is senile” narrative has been a constant drumbeat in the background for over four years now.  Nobody can claim they were not influenced by the media when drawing conclusions, unless they have truly had no media consumption at all for more than four years.

      Yep.  Like I said, this is a master class in successful propaganda, which should be taught and studied for decades to come.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … APNews.com:

      ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey regulators will hold a hearing next month on whether two golf courses owned by former President Donald Trump should have their liquor licenses renewed following his felony convictions in May in New York.

      His company, the Trump Organization, predicted the licenses will not be affected, and cautioned against an investigation that it claimed could be “political in nature.”

      The licenses for Trump golf courses in Colts Neck and Bedminster expire on Sunday. The state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control said Friday it is not renewing the licenses, but it is issuing temporary 90-day permits to allow them to continue serving alcohol until a hearing on the licenses is held on July 19 in Trenton.

      The hearing is scheduled for after Trump’s sentencing on July 11.

      “During such a hearing, the applicant bears the burden of proof to demonstrate by a preponderance of the evidence that they remain qualified to maintain licensure, which includes a review of any beneficiaries of the licenses,” the state Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

      […]

      Something something millstones of the gods grind late, but they grind fine.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jackie

      @Nukular Biskits:

      That’s what concerns me most about the 2025 Project … it doesn’t require Trump, only a Trumpian Congress and president.

      This. It’s gonna take multiple voting cycles to purge – or drastically dilute – MAGAts from Congress – along with keeping a MAGAt-style president out of the WH.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      MagdaInBlack

      @TBone: 🤭🤗❤️

      ( im starting to feel like you and I could get in a lot of trouble together were we not 900 miles apart ymmv)

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Captain C

      @kindness: They probably figure they can bribe away any consequences for themselves personally and will still come out ahead financially after their Republican tax cuts.  And some of them might just straight up like the bigotry.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Did the FTFNYT editorial board opine that T***p should step down or the GOP run a different candidate after his 34 felony convictions? Or after his firehose of lies and racism at the debate? If not, why not?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Chris

      @3Sice:

      Hyperpartisan Dems went cringe after 15-20 minutes.

      To reiterate the pro wrestling analogy, hyperpartisan Dems went cringe after 15-20 seconds because hyperpartisan Dems want to see their person UTTERLY DOMINATING every step of the event, and the second it’s the other way around, they absolutely shit themselves.  And believe me, I get it; this is exactly how I was after getting barely a glimpse of the first Obama/Romney debate, which is why I never watch these things anymore.  The last presidential debates I was able to watch calmly were the Obama/McCain ones, and that’s precisely because I was just barely young and stupid enough at the time that I still believed the whole “McCain’s a moderate,” “both of those candidates will be a huge step up,” “after all aren’t we all Americans here before we’re anything else?” Aaron Sorkin crap.  (In other words, because even as a person all-in for Obama, I didn’t yet grasp just how enormous and existential the difference between the parties was).

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Starfish

      @Baud: A lot of gay people live in red states too. It is just that all the news we get about red states involve Cletus safaris.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      zhena gogolia

      @O. Felix Culpa: As I said a few comments up, they had an editorial on it, which concluded, “Let the voters decide.”

      ETA: In the comments on their editorial about Biden yesterday, a couple of people asked this same question. Other commenters piled onto them, basically saying, “Well, they knew Trump would never step aside, so why ask him to?”

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Captain C

      @Percysowner:

      I don’t think it will be full immunity, because if it was, they wouldn’t be dragging their feet.

      If it was full immunity, they’d have to worry about Biden coming for their lives.  Not that he would, but they’d figure it’s what they would do in his position.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Soprano2

      @Frankensteinbeck: I think too many white liberals only think about how other white people perceive things. Most of them didn’t hear the “black jobs” thing (although I certainly heard it and went “what the hell is he talking about?”) That’s one reason their hair is on fire. I also think there’s something to the idea that a lot of people who tuned in had not been exposed to that much pure unadulterated TCFG for a long time, or ever. I think it scared some of them. Biden is old but normal; TCFG is not normal, and it showed.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Soprano2: I think all the pundits who are panicking didn’t want Biden in the first place.

      We all saw that Biden at his worse is vastly better than that useless sack of shit Trump.  Jesus fucking Christ on a pogo stick, Biden handed Trump an easy win and Trump found a way to fuck that up, and this is guy the other-side wants to lead the nation in a time of crises?   The pundits are panicking because and demanding Biden should drop because this election could easily turn into a snoozer and then big layoff next year because the projected add revenue wasn’t there.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Van Buren

      So basically, 2/5 of Americans like Biden and hate Trump, 2/5 of Americans like Trump and hate Biden, and 1/5 of Americans hate them both.

      We just need to ID that last 1/5 and talk/knock some sense into them.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Eyeroller

      @oldgold: An early debate when few  “normies” are paying much attention is much better under these circumstances.  Lots of people are on vacation at least part of next week and that’s what is on their minds. I assume Biden and his team knew they needed to test things out and I expect they should be able to make adjustments. But I know that nothing Biden does will ever satisfy you anyway.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’m watching, of all people, Joe Piscopo on Newsmax and aside from being an idiot, he looks like a dried apple doll head. What happened to him?

      Reply
    98. 98.

      schrodingers_cat

      NYT is a much bigger danger to the republic than the entire RW media ecosystem put together because they are still trusted by many as a neutral arbiter when infact they have been water carriers for the Republican party for as long as I can remember (since the 90s, other BJers can revise that estimate)

      Reply

