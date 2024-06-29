.@Biden introduces @eltonofficial at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Grand Opening Ceremony in New York City pic.twitter.com/0Y41TIeKzO — Skylar Woodhouse (@SkylarWoodhouse) June 28, 2024

Fired up and ready to re-elect Joe Biden at the largest ever LGBTQ+ fundraiser for a Democratic Presidential candiate in history. This administration is strong. This campaign is strong, and when LGBTQ+ voters show up in November we are going to win this election. pic.twitter.com/s8cjDiXzFN — Sam Alleman (he/him) (@SamAlleman) June 29, 2024

MUST WATCH — Elton John: "NO FUCKING WAY" Elton joins Biden at Stonewall National Monument during Pride Month 2024. pic.twitter.com/NqRZAVrj24 — urbryo (@UrBroYo) June 28, 2024

Watching the pundit class having a collective brain freeze when US polls barely move as a result of the debate will be fascinating to watch — Alexander Clarkson ? (@APHClarkson) June 28, 2024





The mothers’ milk of politics…

As pundits cried for Biden to drop out, focus groups leaned toward Biden and money flowed in https://t.co/R1S3cRWe9y — Florida Data Geek ?????? (@MappingFL) June 28, 2024

By the way @POTUS and @VP fill me with optimism. We have the chance to remake everything if we can Blue Wave. Roe,equity, education,equality, tech, climate change the whole enchilada. One day a Black Woman President. And a world where fascists fight to be heard. https://t.co/p1o77aE0Fa — Biden/Harris 2024 (@GregProops) June 28, 2024

Beltway pundits try to force a "Democrats calling for Biden to drop out" narrative. Top party leaders weigh into support Biden Beltway pundits get pissed. — Ragnarok Lobster 🐺 (@eclecticbrotha) June 28, 2024

I wish people in the media would be honest that pushing for Biden to drop out is good for a media spectacle, their careers, and the revenue for news corporations but is absolutely terrible for ensuring Trump doesn't return to the Oval office. https://t.co/6H1yGWsYy3 — Alex ????? ?? ????? (@JewishWonk) June 28, 2024

======

Schadenfreude sidebar, for those who like a nice salty pickle with their meal:

BREAKING: The Supreme Court rejected a bid to delay a prison sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon as he appeals his conviction for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol insurrection. https://t.co/iT1MLaXQSy — The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2024