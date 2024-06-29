.@Biden introduces @eltonofficial at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Grand Opening Ceremony in New York City pic.twitter.com/0Y41TIeKzO
— Skylar Woodhouse (@SkylarWoodhouse) June 28, 2024
Fired up and ready to re-elect Joe Biden at the largest ever LGBTQ+ fundraiser for a Democratic Presidential candiate in history.
This administration is strong. This campaign is strong, and when LGBTQ+ voters show up in November we are going to win this election. pic.twitter.com/s8cjDiXzFN
— Sam Alleman (he/him) (@SamAlleman) June 29, 2024
MUST WATCH — Elton John: "NO FUCKING WAY"
Elton joins Biden at Stonewall National Monument during Pride Month 2024. pic.twitter.com/NqRZAVrj24
— urbryo (@UrBroYo) June 28, 2024
https://t.co/F68ZDlS8Ny pic.twitter.com/RvUjFnmReQ
— vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) June 28, 2024
Watching the pundit class having a collective brain freeze when US polls barely move as a result of the debate will be fascinating to watch
— Alexander Clarkson ? (@APHClarkson) June 28, 2024
The mothers’ milk of politics…
hello fox pic.twitter.com/7eEIj8FAwe
— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) June 28, 2024
???? pic.twitter.com/cVeUB94bK2
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 28, 2024
As pundits cried for Biden to drop out, focus groups leaned toward Biden and money flowed in https://t.co/R1S3cRWe9y
— Florida Data Geek ?????? (@MappingFL) June 28, 2024
By the way @POTUS and @VP fill me with optimism.
We have the chance to remake everything if we can Blue Wave.
Roe,equity, education,equality, tech, climate change the whole enchilada.
One day a Black Woman President.
And a world where fascists fight to be heard. https://t.co/p1o77aE0Fa
— Biden/Harris 2024 (@GregProops) June 28, 2024
Beltway pundits try to force a "Democrats calling for Biden to drop out" narrative.
Top party leaders weigh into support Biden
Beltway pundits get pissed.
— Ragnarok Lobster 🐺 (@eclecticbrotha) June 28, 2024
I wish people in the media would be honest that pushing for Biden to drop out is good for a media spectacle, their careers, and the revenue for news corporations but is absolutely terrible for ensuring Trump doesn't return to the Oval office. https://t.co/6H1yGWsYy3
— Alex ????? ?? ????? (@JewishWonk) June 28, 2024
======
Schadenfreude sidebar, for those who like a nice salty pickle with their meal:
BREAKING: The Supreme Court rejected a bid to delay a prison sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon as he appeals his conviction for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol insurrection. https://t.co/iT1MLaXQSy
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2024
If you are interested in a dopamine injection, here is Steve Bannon’s farewell rant before he reports to prison. pic.twitter.com/BLWgrnu43V
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 29, 2024
