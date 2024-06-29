It looks like we could use an open thread and nothing seems to be happening in the back room, so I checked to see if I had started any posts that were still in draft mode. This is the only one that fit the bill, and I had only gotten as far as the title.

So we all know the convicted felon behaves like a whiny toddler. But I am sick of him, so instead of talking about the whiner himself, how about if we list the ways that your random 10-year-old would make a better president than the dumpster fire?

Or, if that doesn’t grab you, totally open thread.