Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Come on, man.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

People are weird.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Toddler (Open Thread)

The Former President and Convicted Felon Is a Whiny Toddler (Open Thread)

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: 

It looks like we could use an open thread and nothing seems to be happening in the back room, so I checked to see if I had started any posts that were still in draft mode.  This is the only one that fit the bill, and I had only gotten as far as the title.

So we all know the convicted felon behaves like a whiny toddler.  But I am sick of him, so instead of talking about the whiner himself, how about if we list the ways that your random 10-year-old would make a better president than the dumpster fire?

Or, if that doesn’t grab you, totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 3Sice
  • Albatrossity
  • Another Scott
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • jayne
  • Kristine
  • M31
  • Mart
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Redshift
  • Ruckus
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smike
  • Splitting Image
  • sukabi
  • Van Buren
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    65Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      A random ten year old would probably blow the entire White House discretionary budget on a truly awesome array of Lego sets.

      I’m not really seeing a huge downside here.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jayne

      A random ten year old is probably better at lying convincingly than Donny Dollhands, or at least better at keeping their story straight.  They would probably also have a better grasp of science, history, their native language, and math.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      Random 10 year old knows how to play and enjoy life without hurting others.

      Meanwhile, … MarylandMatters.org:

      A poll released Monday in the closely watched race for U.S. Senate found Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) with an 11-point lead over former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in a matchup that included third-party and independent candidates. She had an 8-point margin over Hogan in a head-to-head race.

      The poll, conducted by the North Carolina firm Public Policy Polling, surveyed 635 registered voters last Wednesday and Thursday. It had a 3.9-point margin of error.

      PPP is generally hired by Democrats, but does not poll for them exclusively. The firm did not immediately respond Monday to a question about who had commissioned the Maryland poll.

      In a head-to-head matchup with Hogan, Alsobrooks led 48% to 40%. When other candidates were included, survey respondents gave Alsobrooks 45%, Hogan 34%, Libertarian nominee Mike Scott 3%, and Green Party nominee Nancy Wallace and independent Emmanuel Osuchukwu 1% each.

      […]

      Good, good. Go Alsobrooks!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Splitting Image

      @WaterGirl:

      What if the president was a 10-year-old girl? Sight unseen, I would definitely vote for her over the former guy, no matter what she blew the budge on.

      Beat me to it. A random 10-year-old is halfway likely to be a girl.

      But any 10-year-old would be 14 by the end of their administration, and therefore capable of learning something about the job by the end of it. The orange one ain’t gonna learn shit.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sdhays

      I’m guessing a random ten year old probably wouldn’t throw ketchup at advisors and the walls of the Oval Office and need to be calmed by the sound Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Memory”.

      ETA: This anecdote still floors me. If I were a Democratic operative, I’d look for ways to bring it up weekly. It’s just so bizarre and…silly.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @3Sice: I googled “Trump black jobs” and found this lovely article from the AP:

      Trump’s debate references to ‘Black jobs’ and ‘Hispanic jobs’ stir Democratic anger

      Just Democratic anger?  That should read:

      Trump’s debate references to ‘Black jobs’ and ‘Hispanic jobs’ stirs widespread anxiety and fear across the US as all thinking people are saying WTF? this guy is a racist pig. 

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: I don’t see anything recent in the polls that PPP shows.

      I did find this from NCNewsLine.com (from April):

      With six and a half months before Election Day, the latest Meredith College poll shows Democrat Josh Stein gaining a bit more ground over Republican Mark Robinson in North Carolina’s gubernatorial contest. Stein now leads Robinson 45%-36% — up from a five percentage point advantage in February.

      [ a chart describing polling in the governor’s race
      Source: Meredith Poll ]

      Poll director and political scientist David McLennan says while Robinson gets a lot of support from conservatives in the state, Stein is growing his base among unaffiliated voters and those who say they are politically moderate.

      “Robinson continues to get negative media coverage of his statements and actions from the past. This enhanced exposure of Robinson’s extreme statements, as well as concerns that some of Robinson’s policy positions, seems to be shifting the unaffiliated voters into Stein’s camp,” noted McLennan.

      […]

      HTH!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mart

      Our five year old twin godson’s whine and throw fewer fits than the convicted felon, rapist, and serial fraudster; and their vocabulary is much more advanced.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Van Buren

      Since I teach 10 year olds, I feel safe in saying the majority of them would be happy to play Minecraft or watch TikTok and leave everything up to the staff.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Redshift

      @Another Scott: Good. It’s what I would hope for, but it’s nice to have some confirmation. Hogan has been running ads since the primary reassuring voters that he’ll support measures to protect abortion rights if they elect him to the Senate. I suspect that loses him some Republicans, and doesn’t gain him any Democrats, because one, like with TCFG, the question is not whether you want a ban, it’s what you’ll do when your party brings one up for a vote.

      And beyond that, it fundamentally misunderstands the lesson we all learned Dobbs and its aftermath, which is not that banning abortion is unpopular, it’s that no compromise offer from Republicans is ever in good faith, they’ll treat any move in their direction as a stepping stone.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Splitting Image

      @Van Buren:

      Since I teach 10 year olds, I feel safe in saying the majority of them would be happy to play Minecraft or watch TikTok and leave everything up to the staff.

      From what I’m given to understand about previous holders of the job (who may or may not have gone on to higher office…), these kids would be well-qualified to be Governor of Texas.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Redshift

      I couldn’t stand to watch the debate (as I expected), but I turned on the TV when it was supposed to end and it was running over, and caught a few minutes then. I was very pleased with Biden calling TCFG a whiner who can never admit that he lost.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Splitting Image:

      The orange one ain’t gonna learn shit.

      That’s OK, he’s already so full of shit that in reality he both can’t learn any more and he’s so dumb that he can’t recognize that he’s full of shit.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jay

      Just for Tony Jay,

      Canadian arrest document shows Tommy Robinson is an Irish citizen

      The pro-Brexit co-founder of the English Defence League travels on an Irish passport, new documents show.

      Ireland is part of the EU.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Redshift

      Low bar. Almost all random ten-year-olds are capable of admitting when they’re wrong. Maybe not immediately, but they don’t have a pathological need to always be right and always win.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie:

      But, there’s no way in hell I’d let a 10 yr old girl be in the same room with him.

      There is that.  shudder.

      A random 10-year-old wouldn’t need to come with a warning label.

      I mean, seriously, if social media has to come with a warning label, shouldn’t the toddler felon have to come with a warning label, also?

      What would the warning label say?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: There should be a way to peek and see what a deleted comment previously said.  Inquiring minds want to know!

      edit: (oops, that was the comment I replied to, and quoted!)  I guess I got my wish.  Do you want me to edit mine.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      M31

      the mayor of Baltimore today:  “I had a great day at my BLACK job today! Or is it my DEI job? I can’t keep up with the latest racist term. Nevertheless, it was a great day across Baltimore. #BlackJob

      hahahahah

      from the Baltimore Banner

      (as soon as fucking Sinclair bought the Baltimore Sun I canceled my subscription and went to the Banner, it’s still growing but pretty good)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      mrmoshpotato

      how about if we list the ways that your random 10-year-old would make a better president than the dumpster fire?

      A random 10-year-old would not suck Putin’s ass hole.

      Or suck any other dictator’s ass hole for that matter.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kristine

      @WaterGirl:

      So you’re saying that it would be a lot more fun to work for them in the White House.

      The prank texts to other world leaders might cause an issue or two.

      Radio-controlled car races in the corridors!

      Secret Service drew a hard line on drones. Killjoys.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      PSA: I don’t want to do another fundraising post for the Leadership School, so I’ll just let you all know that we are not exactly matching in this last go-round.

      But as soon as the thermometer hits $13,500, the “$500 bonus” Angel from earlier this week will add the final $1,500 – taking us to the $15k goal.  So we are looking at less than $1,500 in donations to get us to our goal.

      No need to add your donation in the comments, unless you want to help inspire other folks to donate, too.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      WaterGirl

      @Kristine:

      The prank texts to other world leaders might cause an issue or two.

      Isn’t that the truth!  I mean, what if they sent a text about wanting to buy Greenland?  Or sell it, either way.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: No, I like your reply and it fills in the blank I left.

      I didn’t catch the 10 yr old president when I replied, so deleted as it involved a slightly different scenario.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      Oh my gosh, can you imagine the pardons from a 10-year-old president?

      Everyone who talks back to their parents is immediately pre-pardoned.  No consequences!

      edit: Little boys pinching their sisters, immediately forgiven!  (unless the president is a girl, in which case more subtle and devious ways to annoy a sibling would be forgiven.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: Yes, that was awesome!

      I saw a mocking list of “black jobs” on twitter.  Have we seen a list of “hispanic jobs”?

      edit: Obama needs to make a public wisecrack about his “black job” as president of the fucking united states.  (not in those words, exactly)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Gloria DryGarden

      To riff off the above:

      Two five year olds, for sure. I work with them in ECE. They have a sense of fairness, they know how to put things where they belong, they’re creative, and like to help, and they take direction, if you invite them sweetly. Also, with a little support, they get through frustration at learning or doing new things. Frustration tolerance is an excellent quality. They are open to learning what to say to each other to smooth over hurt feelings. (By the time they leave Ece and continue on to kinder, some of them get a cocky attitude, too cool, know more than you. But not all of them.) They have a lot of great qualities, that would be effective.

      My other thought: Qualities I prefer and admire in adults I’d trust to lead, teach or apply their expertise:

      im thinking of jasmine Crockett, Katie porter, well informed, factual, and ask great questions, don’t put up w much bullshit, and care to represent their folks, the people. Also AOC, Elizabeth warren, Pete B. Able to make a stand. Knowledgeable, remain clear and poised, and they give a shit.
      oh, what qualities? Truthful, as in not promoting falsehoods. Inclusive of women, and poc, and lgbtq+. Able to work as part of a team. Grounded, not ego driven.

      really want to put my attention on good people, effective doings.

      in my own experience w bullies and bluster, I’ve learned that there’s no point in debating or trying to get them to see, or admit, or soften; they act completely justified as they keep coming, verbally.
      I learned all I can do is stand strong and centered, and keep my own light strong. That is hard enough. I recommend this.
      Under different circumstances, I would have also learned to find Allies, to unite as a team, and stand together, working for a common goal. I think I’ll lean toward doing that where I can.

      I’m going to write the words ‘shattered,’ and “divided,” on my paper with other words and qualities that I’ll burn.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      WaterGirl

      @Kristine: I want to live and work in your White House with you as Chief of Staff to the 10-year-old.

      Maybe we could have twins as president; it would be like the moving with the two twin boys, one of whom is a prince.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: I would like to see all the black and hispanic people – who have worked for trump in the past – come forward and tell stories about him.

      (I don’t know how you guys can stand to read Raw Story.  It won’t let me read it in my browser with the ad blocker, and if I open it in Chrome (no ad blocker) there’s stuff flashing and moving around.  I can’t stay on a Raw Story page for even a full minute.)

      edit: Has the former guy ever hired a black person?  I wonder if any of his secret service people have been black.  Guessing the answer is no.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @WaterGirl: I love this.
      I’ve just been watching clips of a prince and an American  guy at the White House.
      sweet wonderful delicious idea. Blanket forts, nerf gun fights…

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @WaterGirl: I think Newsweek does it too. “I’m reading,” I shout at the screen, furious at the interruption, tapping the tiny x, to stop all that flashing and videos and pop up’s. It so makes it hard to follow the info. The x doesn’t always stop it, or not fast enough.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: Ben Carson. The famous Black brain surgeon TCFG accused of leaving a sponge in a brain during surgery – who later became one of his cabinet members. And might be on the VP list.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.