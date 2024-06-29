“There’s always a sunrise and always a sunset, and it’s up to you to choose to be there for it. Put yourself in the way of beauty.”

— Cheryl Strayed’s mom (Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail)

We were treated to a dramatic thunderstorm yesterday evening, which cleared up in time to reveal a spectacular sunset.

Sunrise should be along in an hour and a half or so. But there’s beauty aplenty already this morning in the hooting of the owls, singing of the frogs and trilling of innumerable insects.

***

Regarding the inescapable topic of the debate, I did not watch it, but my normie Dem-voting husband saw the first 20 minutes before tapping out. It scared him.

I won’t say I spent yesterday evening talking him off the ledge since the truth is I’m scared too. But I think I made a plausible case for us to occupy our perch above the precipice with something resembling serenity.

Open thread!