British correspondent Tony Jay, continuing from yesterday’s post…

This national decision-by-osmosis had reached an apotheosis in the clogging of Britain’s rivers and beaches with unprocessed sewage by private water companies while their executives just shrugged, funnelled the billions they’d saved on infrastructure maintenance into shareholder dividends, and paid themselves multi-million pound bonuses as a reward before hiring lobbyists (many of them former Tory or Labour politicians) to bribe offer inducements to fund the off-the-books jet-setting lives of have in-depth private consultations with Government Ministers about signing off on funding the clean-up efforts with public money… or if they couldn’t swing that, then certainly about slow-walking any serious investigation of criminal liability until said executives had moved on to another stratospherically rewarded post and the companies could play the “Oh, that was under previous management, it’s all good now” card. Corruption, deceit, incompetence, these were all the bywords for Tory Government and people were tired of it.

In comparison, it’s not so easy to overstate just how irredeemably unpopular the Tories had become by July 2024. Cholera. Priests in your bed. Elon Musk’s aesthetic choices. These are just a few of the things a majority of the British electorate found less offensive to their spirit animals than the thought of another five years of Tory Government. 14 years of national decline and the continued widespread enshitification of the culture for everyone who wasn’t already dirty rich.

I wouldn’t say the Tories were actually popular in 2019, but by and large the coalition’s PR policy had been to make Labour even less popular and they’d given ‘centrist’ voters licence to sadly shake their heads and tell each other that they simply couldn’t possibly be expected to sully their precious consciences by casting a vote for a man who’d personally betrayed Anne Frank to the Nazis (well, maybe the actual facts didn’t show that, but if even Nigel Havers and that nice girl off Countdown said he would have, well, no smoke without fire) and if anyone was honest rude enough to equate that decision with letting Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson have his destructive No-Deal Brexit, well, that was just another thing to blame that ghastly Corbyn for, wasn’t it?

… Back in 2019 the corporate media and the Right of the Labour Party had been justifiably confident they’d left no stone unturned in forging an Establishment-wide coalition of exactly the kind of creepy, crawly things you’d expect to find living underneath stones, all dedicated – for one reason or another – to sparing the UK a nightmare of progressive social policy and reduced inequality by painting a vote for the Party led by the lifelong anti-racism campaigner and pro-diplomacy peacenik as nothing short of a green light for concentration camps in Golders Green and the compulsory renaming of all male children as Yasser Adolf Mao Ho Chi Amin Dzhugashvili, meanwhile the spoilt, mendacious, casually racist asset of Russian oligarchs and American billionaires with the long history of corruption and shameless lying was passed off as that funny posh bloke from the telly who, say what you like about his eye for the dolly birds, at least you could always rely on to put the interests of Great Britain first.

While the wider electorate, the normies, the Bobs and Janets in their samey little houses on their samey little housing estates living their samey little lives in the expanding ground zero of what Tory Government had done to their communities were finally, belatedly, partially, and years too late, becoming aware in a general sense of who was to blame for it all, the political junkies who lived for this stuff and had been screaming about it at various volumes and intensities for years were getting good and steaming over the undeclared leadership race taking place at the top of the Tory Party. Sunak was officially Prime Minister, but only because a majority of Tory MPs had thought he was the best choice at the time to meet the corporate media’s measure of what “Not that bloody nutter Truss” looked like, while still being acceptable in the – very, very specifically – short term to the factions that had put Truss into Downing Street. He’d never won a majority vote of the rabid Tory membership (nor would he, given he was a non-white male of military age, and so therefore clearly an illegal migrant and a danger to our nation’s blonde virgins) and given that he’d only been an MP since 2015 and so didn’t have any loyalists within the Party who had tethered the success of their political futures to his that he could rely on to take his side when things got down and dirty, he was never institutionally strong enough to actually do anything when one of his Ministers struck out on their own in search of the support of one or another of the Tory Party’s frothingly doolally factions.

You always got the impression that none of the shrunken Tory Party’s version of ‘big beasts’ expected Sunak to lead them past the next general election, and that his entire term in office was an arm-wrestle between the shrinking number of pragmatists who wanted the Tory brand to lean back towards the formerly mainstream Conservatism of the Thatcherite school (business friendly, fuck the poor, buy off the middle-classes with Law n’ Order and cheap credit) and the triumphant radicals who wanted to complete the journey of the post-May Tory Party into a modern Conservative Nationalist movement of the Powell school (anti-immigrant, culture-warring, isolationist). The Radicals were obviously winning, because they were the ones Sunak would occasionally pop up and throw bones to, so a lot of 2024 was spent yelling at the TV screen “Just call an election, you prolapse! Get it over with!”

When he eventually did call one, at such a terrible time for the Tories, there was a fleeting double-take from everyone who expected him to try to hold on until winter (What? Really? Now?) followed by an audible release of tension and an anti-climactic shrug. Even the corporate media with all of its arsenal of LOOK AT US graphics and ZOMG! WHAT COULD POSSIBLY HAPPEN NEXT? boostering couldn’t convince anyone that the result was ever in any real doubt. Those stubborn gusset-stains running newnewlabourinc tried to help out by doubling and tripling down on their newspeak mantra that any statement conveying even the slightest scintilla of doubt in or disagreement with any policy announcement emanating from The Great Plastic Sage, however sotto voice or qualified, was doubleplusbad and therefore absolutely certain to result in victory for the Tories, but as with virtually every single thing newnewlabourinc said and still say that isn’t “We can’t afford that popular policy” or “We love flags, King and Country!” it was understood that this was far more about giving rhetorical cover to silencing internal dissent and trolling centre-left Labour members than any genuine fears about the result of the election. It’s hard to convince people that matters of consequence are teetering on a knife-edge of decision when you can’t keep a shit-eating grin of orgasmic disbelief off your shiny, caviar-streaked face for more than two uninterrupted seconds.

You know what? I really don’t want to talk about the newnewlabourinc Opposition that are now the Government. They make me way too angry in a way that Tories don’t and that’s no fun for anyone. Tories are supposed to be the vitreous discharge of humanity’s darker impulses that decent people can only find distasteful while being careful not to get any on their clothes. Labour, OTOH, are supposed to be the progressive Party fighting the corner for the millions of people who aren’t rich and who don’t necessarily have a wagerable stake in the rat-eat-rat ecology of modern Britain. This shower are a lot of things, all distasteful, but are definitely not that.

At their best they’re a bunch of slate-brained, sledgehammer-wielding entryist goons who have used bureaucratic skullduggery, brute force and the transactional sociopathy of media mercenaries to drive everyone else out of the Labour Party’s command tent so they can erect upon barren hills made out of children’s malnourished bones and the betrayed hopes of millions their ziggurats to Ba’al B’Lair, toothsome God of Lies and Envoy of Those Who Dwell On Yachts, and in the shadow of His terrible ego go dancing knife-in-back around His monuments chanting the Gilded Rule (The Rich eat first, eat last, eat everything) while praying for golden showers of donations and post-politics sinecures to rain down upon their upturned faces. At their worst, they’re grasping neo-Thatcherites who see in the demise of the Tory Party a once in a generation opportunity to pull off their own version of the Southern Strategy by rebranding newnewlabourinc as the centre-right alternative to whatever Hard Right chimera slithers skinlessly out of the carcass of the Tory Party, bartering their souls for the support of the comfortable Establishment by promising amiable compromise with the Right and savage beatings for the Left so that… something… something… something… everyone who matters can keep on eating, drinking and flipping second houses to their heart’s content without fearing a brick through the window or an audit of their unpaid taxes.

So, yeah, not talking about them (unless I have to). They’re wankers.

Back to the election.

Going from 202 seats to 411 seats in one swell foop is pretty impressive, right? That’s a titanic landslide. Record breaking. Going by the scale of their triumph they must have increased their vote share by near double figures and attracted millions of new voters to their banner, yeah? Setting them up to dominate UK politics for the foreseeable future? Crushing all before them and hearing the lamentations of their pollsters? That kind of thing?

Not so much. The numbers themselves tell a very different story, one without much of a happy ending and bait for a very bleak sequel indeed. When the 2024 UK General Election is described as a ‘Potemkin landslide’ and ‘the most disproportionate election in history’ they’re being kind. Put it this way, in 2017, after a series of outright revolts by large chunks of the Blairite-era Parliamentary Party that could only have hurt us with ‘mushy middle’ voters, Labour surged to 12,877,918 votes, 40% of the voting electorate on a turnout of 68.8%. In 2019, after the most destructive campaign of character assassination and outright sabotage in British political history, Labour still got 10,269,051 votes, 32.1% of the voting electorate on a turnout of 67.3%. In 2024, after the return of the Labour Party to ‘sensible centrism’, the purging of tens of thousands of members for once liking a post about tasty Palestinian bread recipes, and while running under a banner of amorphous ‘it can mean whatever you want it to mean, sugartits’ “Change” and with collapse of the Tory Party into feuding satrapies of deeply hated incompetents and knaves completely clearing their path to easy victory, newnewlabourinc could only muster 9,708,716 votes, 33.7% of the voting electorate, on a measly ]turnout of 59.9%, the second lowest in well over a century.

That’s right. They lost votes. Lots of votes. Over half a million of them. You’ll still hear Starmerites describing 2019 as ‘the worst election result since 1934’ (they’re lying – natch) while two-facedly denying their own very prominent role in making that happen, and you’ll also hear them loudly braying that ‘parties of Government’ count seats won, not how many votes you can stack up in your heartlands. Now, there’s a case there to be made and an argument that better people could have, but I’m so not that person. The fact is, when you’re promoting yourself as the grown-up Party of sensible, moderate adults who could easily have won either of those two previous elections if they’d been in charge, rather than that horrible bearded nazi-communist terrorist-loving tyrant-wimp, and when your opposition is a Tory Party that’s about as popular as a competent psychiatrist at a Trump rally and which virtually everybody without a seven figure bank account and a membership at the Garrick Club wants consigned back to the primal ooze, the very least you can do is match the awful, terrible, no-good vote total of British History’s Greatest Monster, right?

ZOMG!!! Rong!!!

To Be Continued