“If you want to understand any woman, you must first ask about her mother and listen carefully.” — Anita Diamant, The Red Tent

In her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris talked about her mom, explaining how being raised by the formidable Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris shaped her world view and continues to inform her decision-making today.

Mother Jones reporter Nina Martin, then with a different publication, had lunch with Dr. Harris 17 years ago as part of a profile on Kamala Harris, who was then running for reelection as district attorney in San Francisco:

Everyone told me, if you truly want to understand who Kamala Harris is and how she got that way, you need to talk to her mother. I wrangled a meeting with Dr. Harris, then a researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Everyone was right. The piece at MJ isn’t paywalled; here’s a link. Also, a short excerpt:

“Shyamala Gopalan Harris did not believe in coddling. Pay her daughters, Kamala and Maya, an allowance for doing chores? “For what? I give you food. I give you rent,” scoffed the woman who would someday launch a million coconut memes. “If you do the dishes, you should get two dollars? You ate from the damn dishes!” Reward the future vice president of the United States—and possible future president—for getting decent grades? Ridiculous. “What does that tell you?” her mother chided as if I had disagreed. (I didn’t.) “It says, ‘You know, I really thought you were stupid. Oh, you surprised Mommy!’ No.” When the breast cancer researcher and single mother had to work in her lab on the weekends, her daughters went with her, like it or not. “I’m not going to get a babysitter,” Dr. Harris laughed…”

Go read the whole thing. It’s heart-warming and also sad because you can see why the vice president misses her mom so much. It’s too bad Dr. Harris didn’t live to see her eldest daughter win her party’s nomination.

Every family is different, but so many of us owe who we are to our moms. I grew up in a very different place and culture, but Dr. Harris’s no-nonsense and brusque style reminds me a lot of my mother, who was a hardworking nurse and single mom who refused to suffer fools (or raise any). She’s been gone 10 years now, and I miss her every single day.

