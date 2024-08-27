(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Two quick housekeeping notes. First, Rosie is doing great. She’s off for the rest of this week with her next treatment next Tuesday. Thank you for all the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

Second, I’m fried. Yes, I know it’s only Tuesday, still fried. I’m going to run through the butcher’s bill from last night, a couple of other items, and that’s about it.

⚡️ @ZelenskyyUa: There was the first successful test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 27, 2024

⚡️ Ukraine tests its first ballistic missile, Zelensky says. Ukraine carried out a successful test of the first domestic-made ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 27.https://t.co/ndR7dKYVvP — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 27, 2024

From The Kyiv Independent:

Ukraine carried out a successful test of the first domestic-made ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 27. “It may be too early to talk about it but I want to share it with you,” the president said at the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum in Kyiv. Zelensky congratulated to the Ukrainian Defense Industry on the project but did not provide any further details on the weaponry. A day earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is preparing a response to Russian aerial strikes with weapons of its own production. “This once again proves that for victory, we need long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on the enemy’s military facilities,” Umerov said. “Ukraine is preparing its own response. Weapons of its own production.” Zelensky previously revealed that Ukraine has developed a domestic-made missile-drone, Palianytsia. He said it has already been used against Russia. Kyiv has received a number of long-range missiles from partners, such as U.S.-made ATACMS, British Storm Shadow, or French SCALP/T. Their potential impact is limited by Western restrictions on strikes deep inside Russian territory. Russia regularly uses ballistic missiles like Iskander-M or Kinzhal in attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

President Zelenskyy participated in the Ukraine 2024 Independence Forum. There’s no transcript, but I’ve got the English closed captioning on for the video.

The cost:

Andrii Kasianov, an actor at the Taras Shevchenko Theatre in the city of Dnipro, died defending Ukraine at 27 years old. “The announcement of Andrii’s death has shocked our entire theatre family. We remember and will remember him as the most wonderful person… Sincere… pic.twitter.com/ms2admxpr4 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 27, 2024

Andrii Kasianov, an actor at the Taras Shevchenko Theatre in the city of Dnipro, died defending Ukraine at 27 years old. “The announcement of Andrii’s death has shocked our entire theatre family. We remember and will remember him as the most wonderful person… Sincere gratitude, boundless respect and eternal memory to you, Andrii! We remember you as a man of strong and unconquerable spirit. You gave your life for the sake of our peaceful future in a free and independent Ukraine!” the theatre wrote. Eternal memory and eternal glory to Ukrainian Hero.

Lithuania:

Thank you for your staunch support!

We are sure that Lithuanian drones will increase the capabilities of our warriors on the frontlines.

🇺🇦🤝🇱🇹 https://t.co/0jnXc99IJh — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 27, 2024

Politico has the details of Ukraine’s plan to present the Biden administration with a list of long range targets it wants approval to strike with US supplied weapons or British and French weapons that include US components.

Ukrainian officials are preparing to present a list of long-range targets in Russia to top U.S. national security officials that they think Kyiv’s military can hit if Washington were to lift its restrictions on U.S. weapons. Ukraine is using the list as a last-ditch effort to convince Washington to lift the restrictions on U.S. weapons being used inside Russia. While Ukraine has previously provided the U.S. some of its potential targets in Russia, this list is supposed to be more tailored. Ukraine’s defense minister, Rustem Umerov, and Andriy Yermak, senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be in D.C. this week and plan to present the list to the administration during their discussions, according to three people familiar with Ukraine’s efforts. The U.S. has said for months that lifting the restrictions won’t make a strategic difference in the war as Russia has moved its most important targets, including aircraft, back from the border and out of reach. But Kyiv has identified several high-value targets that it can reach with U.S.-provided missiles, the people said. It hopes the list will bolster its campaign to convince President Joe Biden to change his mind. “There should be no restrictions on the range of weapons for Ukraine, while terrorists have no such restrictions,” Zelenskyy said in a statement Monday. “Defenders of life should face no restrictions on weapons.” All three people who talked to POLITICO were granted anonymity to speak about sensitive talks. The National Security Council and Pentagon both declined to comment. The visit by Umerov and Yermak comes as Ukraine continues to press its incursion into the Russian border region of Kursk and grapples with the aftermath of Moscow’s massive missile attack on its energy grid. Ukrainian officials have long lobbied the Biden administration to lift the restrictions on U.S. weapons so its military can more easily launch offensives inside Russia and push Russian forces back from the border. The administration has said since the beginning of the war it worries lifting the restrictions could provoke Russia to launch even more aggressive assaults on Ukraine. While escalation is still a concern, the Biden administration has more recently been stressing its belief that there is little tactical advantage, given Russia moving assets out of range. The administration also assesses that Ukraine does not have enough Army Tactical Missile Systems — the long-range missiles it wants to use — to strike the high-value targets in Russia. Kyiv is using many of those missiles in their offensives inside Crimea — a battle the Biden administration assesses is going well for Ukraine. And the U.S. has a limited stockpile of ATACMs it can draw on to send Ukraine. Ukrainian officials and lawmakers insist that the lifting of all restrictions is imperative to the country’s war effort, claiming it would give its military greater freedom to take the fight to Russia inside its own borders. It is not clear exactly when Umerov and Yermak will arrive in Washington or what other meetings they plan to have while in the United States. On previous such trips, the Ukrainian officials have met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. In a briefing with reporters Monday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said there were “no changes” to U.S. policy with respect to the restrictions. “This is not a new desire by President Zelenskyy by any stretch,” he said. “But as I’ve said many, many times, we’ll keep the conversations with the Ukrainians going, but we’re going to keep them private.” Some Ukrainian lawmakers and officials say they’ve seen signs that some in the Biden administration are considering lifting the restrictions in the coming days. A Democratic lawmaker with knowledge of the conversations also said the administration was considering Kyiv’s request. The lawmaker was granted anonymity to speak more freely about the administration’s thinking. The White House has not said that it is considering any plan to change its policy.

Триває рятувальна операція на місцях влучань і падінь уламків в областях України, які були цієї ночі під російською атакою. Усі служби залучені, відбувається розбір завалів. На жаль, незважаючи на результативну роботу нашої протиповітряної оборони, четверо людей загинули та 16… pic.twitter.com/o6UqZg7DKO — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 27, 2024

Rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of strikes and falling debris in the regions of Ukraine that were attacked by Russia last night. All services are on the ground, and the rubble is being cleared. Unfortunately, despite the effective work of our air defense, 4 people were killed and 16 were injured. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. In total, the enemy used over 90 aerial targets against civilians and infrastructure: 81 Shahed drones, as well as cruise, ballistic, and air-launched ballistics missiles. We will undoubtedly respond to Russia for this and all other attacks. Crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished. Video: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

This is what the night and morning looked like in Ukraine: the second consecutive day of attacks with 81 Shaheds and 10 missiles. Everything Russia threw at Kyiv was downed, but there are killed and injured in Zaporizhzhia and Kryvy Rih. pic.twitter.com/3yastRhVC4 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 27, 2024

⚡️ Civilians killed, injured as Russia launches large-scale attack 2nd night in a row. Russia launched a combined wave of attacks against Ukraine for the second night in a row, reportedly using 81 Shahed-type attack drones and 10 missiles.https://t.co/WNtTTqIzbW — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 27, 2024

From the overall tally, four people were killed and 16 injured only during the overnight mass strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 27, 2024

Here are the details from The Kyiv Independent:

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven people and injured at least 34 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 27. Russia launched a combined wave of attacks against Ukraine for the second night in a row, reportedly using 81 Shahed-type attack drones and 10 missiles. A day before, Russia launched its largest aerial strike throughout the full-scale war, using over 230 missiles and drones. From the overall tally, four people were killed and 16 injured only during the overnight strike on Aug. 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Overall, Russian forces launched three Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft, five Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95 bomber planes, one Iskander-M ballistic missile, and one Iskander-K cruise missile, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said. Five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 drones were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses, the commander noted. Russia attacked Kyiv Oblast and Kyiv with drones and missiles, with an air raid alert ongoing for eight hours. No damage or victims were reported. Around 10 attack drones and several missiles were downed near Kyiv, said city administration head Serhii Popko, adding that “everything that flew to the capital was destroyed.” Russian forces also targeted Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, resulting in three civilian deaths, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. At least two of the fatalities were recorded during drone attacks overnight on Aug. 27. Five civilians were injured in the region, including an 86-year-old woman. Four of them are currently being treated in a local hospital. Several homes were damaged by blast waves and debris from the attack, and a fire occurred in a field, Fedorov said, adding that at least 128 drones attacked the region over the past 24 hours. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were killed and 13 injured over the past day, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Eight of the injured and one fatality were reported during the day on Aug. 26 following Russian attacks against the Nikopol district. Late at night, a Russian Iskander missile struck a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least two people and injuring at least five, Lysak reported. In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured when Russia struck an infrastructure facility with an Iskander missile, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured 10 others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A critical infrastructure site, medical and educational institutions, high-rise buildings, houses, and other buildings were reportedly damaged. One person was injured in Russian attacks against Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 26, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Another civilian was injured during drone attacks in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, said Serhii Tiurin, the regional governor. Eight drones were downed over the oblast, with at least two houses catching fire as a result. Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported. For the second night in a row, the Polish Air Force scrambled its fighter jets as Russia attacked western Ukrainian regions. The Polish military said that a Russian drone may have entered Polish airspace during a previous attack on Aug. 26.

Kharkiv:

⚡️ Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast town kills 1, injures 6, including pregnant woman. Russian forces attacked the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 27, killing one person and injuring six, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.https://t.co/DNL3WENXvw — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 27, 2024

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

Russian forces attacked the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 27, killing one person and injuring six, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported. One of the missiles hit near a bus stop, killing a 71-year-old man. Six people suffered injuries, among them three men, one woman, a 15-year-old boy, and a pregnant woman, according to the statement. Russia also hit an industrial facility and damaged houses, outbuildings, and cars. According to preliminary data, Russian troops attacked the settlement with a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system. Previously, Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Bohodukhiv on Aug. 22, killing one person and injuring at least six others, including a child. Earlier today, Russia launched a combined wave of attacks against Ukraine for the second night in a row, reportedly using 81 Shahed-type attack drones and 10 missiles. In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured when Russia struck an infrastructure facility with an Iskander missile, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A day before, Russia launched its largest aerial strike throughout the full-scale war, using over 230 missiles and drones.

Poltava Oblast:

⚡️ Three out of the five residents of Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast injured in a mass Russian attack on Aug. 26 have died in the hospital, Governor Filip Pronin announced on Aug. 27.https://t.co/TuEHbzYh4N — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 27, 2024

From The Kyiv Independent:

Three out of the five residents of Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast injured in a mass Russian attack on Aug. 26 have died in the hospital, Governor Filip Pronin announced on Aug. 27. Russia launched what Ukraine‘s Air Force called the largest attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Aug. 26, striking 15 oblasts across the country. Excluding the latest casualties, seven civilians had been killed and over 40 injured across Ukraine. The five Poltava Oblast residents were injured early on Aug. 26 when Russia targeted an industrial facility in the region. Later the same day, drone debris damaged a house in the Lubny district, injuring a woman. Poltava Oblast lies in central Ukraine, bordering Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts.

Kryvi Rih:

After Russia hit Aurora Hotel in Kryvy Rih with Iskander missile, killing at least two people—the second hotel targeted in days—Russian ‘press’ proudly declared the ‘execution of mercenaries.’ Both Aurora and Saphire hotels were go to places for journalists covering the war. pic.twitter.com/dtItIyIyju — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 27, 2024

Odesa:

A lady from Odesa shows what the Russian strike did to her apartment. She also has a piece of shrapnel stuck in her leg. Turn the sound on, if you can. Russia causes so much grief to Ukraine. It’s hard to even describe the scale of it. https://t.co/5jmRo8ENuF pic.twitter.com/ypXAllx4kU — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 27, 2024

Pokrovsk:

A new assessment from Tatarigami and his Frontelligence Insight team:

As Russian forces close in on Pokrovsk, a key logistical hub in Ukraine’s Donbas region, concerns about its potential loss are mounting. There is uncertainty about why Pokrovsk is more significant than other recently lost towns. This thread aims to clarify this and other aspects: 2/ Before falling to Russian forces in February 2024, Avdiivka was vital for Ukrainian troops, serving as a fortress, protecting key logistical routes in Donetsk Oblast, and a potential foothold for deoccupying Donetsk. Since 2022, Russia has invested heavily in capturing it Before falling to Russian forces in February 2024, Avdiivka was vital for Ukrainian troops, serving as a fortress, protecting key logistical routes in Donetsk Oblast, and a potential foothold for deoccupying Donetsk. Since 2022, Russia has invested heavily in capturing it 3/ Pokrovsk, with a pre-war population of ~60,000, lies west of Avdiivka at a key railroad crossroads. It has become a key distribution hub, supporting Ukrainian forces along a broad frontline from Vuhledar to the north of Donetsk and beyond. The railways are highlighted in red Pokrovsk, with a pre-war population of ~60,000, lies west of Avdiivka at a key railroad crossroads. It has become a key distribution hub, supporting Ukrainian forces along a broad frontline from Vuhledar to the north of Donetsk and beyond. The railways are highlighted in red 4/ Currently, only two places in the Donbas serve this vital function – Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk The significance of Pokrovsk extends beyond its rail connections – it is also located at a key road juncture, serving a similar role in the transportation and distribution of supplies 5/ The road linking Pokrovsk to Kostyantynivka has long been a Russian target. Cutting it off would worsen the resupply of troops in the Bakhmut-Horlivka sector. The potential loss of Pokrovsk poses an operational threat to logistics in the region, from Vuhledar to Horlivka 6/ Another concern is the political one: Pokrovsk is just over 20 kilometers from the Dnipro Oblast border. Given Russia’s re-entry into Kharkiv Oblast in May 2024, there’s little reason to think Putin will stop at Donetsk and Luhansk borders. Another concern is the political one: Pokrovsk is just over 20 kilometers from the Dnipro Oblast border. Given Russia’s re-entry into Kharkiv Oblast in May 2024, there’s little reason to think Putin will stop at Donetsk and Luhansk borders. 7/ Since July, the pace of Russian advancement in this area has quickened, allowing them to bypass most of the defensive lines Ukraine rapidly built after Avdiivka’s fall. This is visible on the map by OSINT group @Black_BirdGroup, which used satellite imagery to map defenses Since July, the pace of Russian advancement in this area has quickened, allowing them to bypass most of the defensive lines Ukraine rapidly built after Avdiivka’s fall. This is visible on the map by OSINT group @Black_BirdGroup, which used satellite imagery to map defenses 8/ Satellite imagery of seized UA positions shows signs of artillery shelling, though less extensive than in Ocheretyne. This likely indicates that Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk area retreated multiple times due to insufficient forces and resources for an organized defense 9/ While concerns about the lack of fortifications behind Avdiivka are valid, the major issue is the shortage of manpower and units to defend them. Regardless of how well-constructed the defenses are, if they are staffed at only 10-20% of capacity, they likely will be lost 10/ Typically, both Ukraine and Russia redeploy forces to stabilize critical areas by moving units from quieter sectors. Ukraine’s redeployment to Kharkiv, and then Sumy for the Kursk operation has reduced the available units for stabilization efforts. 11/ Does this mean that the loss of Pokrovsk is imminent? No, but the likelihood is increasing due to the balance of forces. Despite Ukrainian efforts to draw Russian forces away with the Kursk incursion, Russian leadership is hesitant to redeploy significant forces from Pokrovsk 12/ Ukraine has options to stabilize the line, including deploying new brigades, repositioning forces from Kursk and Kharkiv, or reallocating battalions from more stable fronts. However, time is against the defenders, and there is a risk of a serious operational catastrophe. Ukraine has options to stabilize the line, including deploying new brigades, repositioning forces from Kursk and Kharkiv, or reallocating battalions from more stable fronts. However, time is against the defenders, and there is a risk of a serious operational catastrophe. 13/ The full analysis with detailed insights and nuances from Frontelligence Insight will be available soon on the @EuromaidanPress website and our own site. Follow our account to stay updated, and please like and share the opening message to help increase visibility.

Some thoughts after a day in Pokrovsk: The atmosphere is quite tense. Mandatory evacuation for families with children was announced on August 20th, and starting tomorrow, the curfew will last 20 hours a day, from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m. 1/👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/VxzM0UPrRR — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 27, 2024

3/ At the railway station, it’s mostly women, kids, and the elderly, getting divided into groups based on where they’re heading next, boarding different carriages bound for Dnipro and then into the unknown. pic.twitter.com/tjNBTaG8RR — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 27, 2024

5/ Yet most believe they’ll return home soon, seeing this as just a temporary move for their children’s safety and the chance to start the school year. pic.twitter.com/JbmM3fbGCV — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 27, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos today.

Here is some adjacent material.

The dog did not recognize his father pic.twitter.com/48nx9gZ0bq — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) August 24, 2024

With friends pic.twitter.com/3flmNvz3XN — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) August 24, 2024

Open thread!