It was really warm today- mid 90’s, and the crappy kind with enough humidity and no breeze to make it really suck. Other than that, just the usual, work, gym, dinner, blog, recliner, bed. Had two hamburger patties and some sliced tomatoes for dinner, and I just remembered two food related things I wanted to share with you.

The first of which is I saw a video (I don’t know where gb, ig, tiktok, twitter) and a guy said that a big reason that food preparation and seasoning is such a much bigger deal than it was a couple decades ago and said he thinks it is because people smoke so much less. I thought that was an interesting take. Obviously the availability to get lots of things and our exposure to them through mass media and our increased wealth are also much larger factors. But the smoking thing was interesting, I thought.

The second is the hamburgers I had were two of those premade patties you find in the grocery store with the ‘fresh’ (not frozen meat. I saw a bunch of them there all for like 1.69 because they were way marked down and thought I would snatch them all up and freeze them. And so I did. I know I have talked about this before, but I am gonna talk about it again.

Being broke sucks and you have heard me bitching about it. But we all go through it from time to time, and our definition for most of us is still pretty fucking good. But you know what REALLY sucks? Poverty. Poverty is a fucking death sentence, it just takes a real long time to kill you and does so in the cruelest of ways. I’m bitching about being being broke in between a few paychecks, but I am not poor in any way, shape, or form. If I had a water heater blow up tomorrow I could get it fixed. I could go to the doctor. I’m sitting in fucking ac using the internet. But poverty is a whole different ball game.

And it is so expensive. Poor people can’t plan ahead and buy a half dozen hamburger patties for whenever. They can’t pick up a pork shoulder because it is on sale and throw it in the freezer. We all know the issues- too broke to pay on time and late fees accrue. Can’t afford the doctor so then have to pay for an emergency room stay 3 weeks later because you didn’t get the problem taken care of. And on and on and on.

Being poor and homeless are really fucking awful and humiliating, and recently there have been a whole bunch of bills passed in towns and states going after homelessness. And I get that it is a problem. But criminalizing poverty? What the ever loving fuck are we so historically illiterate we don’t remember how we reacted when we first read about debtor’s prisons as a kid? Bloody hell.

So obviously I am opposed to that kind of legislation and action but I am also an absolute piece of shit because I have no fucking idea what the answer is. I mean if I had worked my whole life to build a business and a homeless camp sprung up across the street and all my customers stopped coming and people were crapping on my stoop every night, I’d be fucking livid, too. But what the fuck am I, one person, supposed to do.?

It’s just really frustrating that the reason so many things have been an issue my entire life are still issues because there is no easy solution and when there is, someone screams socialism and well there goes that fucking idea. And the only ideas that ever seem to get any traction are the really bad ones like “Let’s just ignore it and maybe they will go away” which eventually becomes “LET’S TEAR THIS MOTHERFUCKER DOWN AND BURN ALL THEIR SHIT AND THROW THEM IN JAIL.”

I mean we can’t even do cheap, easy, ecologically sound shit. I have no idea why we have all these stupid damned ornamental trees in every public space when we could have apple and peach and cherry or the specialty from whatever region you are in. Or why every available green space that doesn’t have a prior official use isn’t turned into community gardens.

Everything is just such a fucking mess. But my discount hamburgers with tomatoes from the garden were really good, and that makes me a pretty lucky guy.