Trump’s widely-reported comments about soldiers being “suckers and losers” as well as his reluctance to visit military cemeteries must be making a mark, so LaCivita and his crew of bumblers dragged grandpa to Arlington for a photo op. But, whoopsy doodle, it’s against the rules to have political photo ops at Arlington (because of course it is, otherwise the place would be full of assholes making some point or other literally on top of dead soldiers). But rules don’t apply to Trump, as we all know, so fuckery ensued:

Officials at Arlington national cemetery have filed a report over the behavior of members of Donald Trump’s campaign staff who reportedly shoved and verbally abused an employee during a “crass” photo opportunity for the Republican presidential candidate. The officials confirmed that a confrontation took place at the Virginia cemetery on Monday after the former president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for 13 US servicemen and -women killed in a 2021 suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The person who confronted the Trumps and the family was probably a park ranger. Here’s the Trump team’s take on that person:

Instead of an apology, the Trump campaign attempted to turn around the narrative of the Arlington incident, with senior officials separately branding the cemetery’s representative “a despicable individual” who was experiencing “a mental health episode”. “There was no physical altercation as described and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made,” the campaign’s communications director, Steven Cheung, said in a statement. “The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony.”

So “person doing their job” equals “mental health crisis” for these assholes. And I’m sure they’ll send over the footage of the incident with the draft of the next infrastructure bill.

Anyway, another day, another story of Trump & Co showing their asses. I await the fact check on Arlington’s claim that it’s against the rules for political photo ops. My prediction is that the fact checkers will say that Biden lays wreaths all the time, and he’s a politician, so five thousand Pinocchios covered in flaming shit to Arlington and the Harris Campaign.

Edit: Oh, and JD is having a normal day: