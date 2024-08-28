Colorado offers a free month’s supply of protective equipment to any farm that requests it for bird flu. But so far, @raelnb reports, fewer than 13% of the state’s dairies have requested and gotten such PPE. https://t.co/yEKF4k4Diy — KFF Health News (@KFFHealthNews) August 27, 2024

***********

Breaking news from the ER: Everyone has COVID again — N.J. Gallegos is Dr. Spooky ?????? (@DrSpooky_ER) August 27, 2024

NEWS: Biden administration just announced it is restarting the free covid test program in late September. You'll be able to get four test kits mailed to you again. — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) August 23, 2024

I’m not even gonna try to summarize this one… it’s short, read the whole thing:

NEW: The FDA has approved an updated covid shot for everyone 6 months and older, triggering a new annual quandary: Get it now or closer to the holidays? 📝: KFF Health News' @ArthurAllen202 and @HealthbeatUS's @ElizaFawcett and @RebGrapevine: https://t.co/JalBBhPui5 — KFF Health News (@KFFHealthNews) August 26, 2024

Several country-wide analyses show that vaccination substantially reduces risk of #LongCovid. Given large ongoing infection rates, it’s imp to keep up to date with boosters, & for authorities to consider how to expand awareness, availability & eligibility of/for vaccines. https://t.co/piyQJtmEgD — Prof Brendan Crabb (@CrabbBrendan) August 26, 2024





As summer winds down, much of the U.S. is seeing the biggest COVID wave in at least two years. @WmBrangham speaks with @EricTopol about what’s behind the uptick and how people can protect themselves. https://t.co/sJSPdRwhcO — PBS News (@NewsHour) August 21, 2024

We have been sharing these risk tables for about a year through the PMC COVID-19 Dashboard. If attending a large event, one should absolutely expect to be *exposed* to someone with COVID. https://t.co/JMQwf07JUH pic.twitter.com/MLgLwIJtjw — Mike Hoerger, PhD MSCR MBA (@michael_hoerger) August 26, 2024

Last night's update: 174,455 new cases, 1,075 new deaths https://t.co/6LaDxIfpUp — BNO News (@BNOFeed) August 26, 2024

U.S. reports more than 1,000 new COVID deaths for the second week in a row — BNO News (@BNOFeed) August 26, 2024

======

South Korea: Number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise "1,464 people were newly hospitalized with the disease between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17, marking a 7.2 percent increase compared to 1,366 new patients in the previous week."https://t.co/WZMEcxDKgh pic.twitter.com/J21YxQWsRt — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 25, 2024

Poland: COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country The Chief Sanitary Inspector said that the wave of COVID-19 cases was increasing in Poland. The peak of the disease is expected in the second half of October.

https://t.co/fF52v2QGc4https://t.co/sEi3byuaC4 pic.twitter.com/GNmfrOr7kL — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 26, 2024

Russia: Covid-19 incidence increased by 33% in one week The incidence rate per 100 thousand population was 12.28, the report said. An increase in incidence was noted in 75 regions, including in 18 regions – more than the national average.https://t.co/YpwRsDNwzM pic.twitter.com/LxZjTvC9Pb — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 28, 2024

UK: Fifth of patients at two north of England surgeries have long Covid, study finds Long Covid symptoms include extreme fatigue and brain fog that persist after 12 weeks of first contracting the virus.

https://t.co/wJcnMd3Bfn — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) August 23, 2024

Canada: Covid hospitalizations at highest level since winter "There are currently more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Quebec, and more than 30 deaths reported each week." Montreal Gazettehttps://t.co/YgumUrUZdm — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 26, 2024

======

Thread:

"The COVID-19 thrombus has unique and distinct characteristics." Thrombosis in acute and #LongCovid https://t.co/q4wZLjNyVq — Dr Elisa Perego (@elisaperego78) August 26, 2024

The signature symptoms of Long Covid in kids Kids and teens experience a markedly different set of Long Covid symptoms from adults. NBC Newshttps://t.co/b8DmQgp3t8 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 23, 2024

I'm wondering if this is the process going on in the millions of chronic cases that happen every year. Might be the biological laboratory that spits out the mutations that result in new variants.

Ofc new variants drive fresh waves of infections.

Fascinating to consider. — Mike Honey (@Mike_Honey_) August 27, 2024

======