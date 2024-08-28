(The September 6 event is being hosted by Bob Shillman and his wife – Shillman has also funded Tommy Robinson, Geert Wilders, Rebel Media, FrontPageMag, and Project Veritas) https://t.co/hp7ozrLMaP — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) August 26, 2024

Forget about ‘election codes’, this is the real reason Trump’s not replacing Vance in the VP slot. The actual oligarchs funding this year’s GOP campaign want to be known as Powerful Men Meeting in Sober Conclave, behind a decent scrim of reportorial incuriosity. They don’t want to risk a sideshow where some half-crazed high-profile ‘celebrity’ shares his latest tales of exotic animal corpse abuse. They want a grey little nonentity who’ll quietly palm the slip with the wire transfer data while nodding sagely as they share their wishes wisdom… which is why they’re not inviting Trump to their soiree.

This only reinforces Alexandra Petri’s brilliance in the Washington Post — “RFK Jr.’s worm here: I guess I’m supporting Trump, too” [gift link]

… Ultimately, this came down to values. I say now what I have said this whole campaign: I am a parasite and I do not have the country’s best interests at heart. So it is clear to me now that I have no choice but to drop out of the race and support Donald Trump. As a creature who seeks only to gorge myself willy-nilly on whatever life offers without concern for what devastation I leave in my wake, I have long admired Donald Trump’s way of doing things. To live off the production of others in a harmful way, and to dwell relentlessly in the minds of people who wish they did not have to devote a corner to me — that is a creed we share. And he frequently speaks of his admiration for Hannibal Lecter, who also famously ate brain, so I know that if we ever met, we would have something to talk about… I understand that this is just injecting more chaos into an already chaotic race. But it feels like the only appropriate course for me, a parasite indifferent to human well-being, and the RFK Jr. campaign, my affiliates. And it is not as though I did not reach out to the Harris campaign, with a standard questionnaire: Are you, or do you possess, a parasitic worm? If not, would you be open to its ideas? We have yet to hear back — because Kamala Harris is afraid of scrutiny, I think…

pic.twitter.com/NhhjLl5KAk — Paul Leigh-Some Rascal on the Internet ?????????? (@Pleightx) August 24, 2024





We'll see what happens, but if they try this I assume it would be a "soft replacement", where JD is sent to speak at puppet shows in Nebraska while RFK is the one doing the headliner rallies. JD remains on the ballot but he's like a wraith. A dignity wraith, if you will. — Jim Roberts-Miller (@El_Jammer) August 25, 2024

One is a former heroin addict lawyer who become a medical conspiracy theorist who said the Covid vax was a deadly Bill Gates bioweapon, and the other is Big Mac addict who pressed the FDA to rush a vax out while it was still being tested so he could win the election. Great team. pic.twitter.com/8FJp3KyHis — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2024

Why would Harris, or any Patrlotic American, negotiate with Putin's tools to fuck up our democracy. Sure, Trump did it with JFK Jr., but he is owned by Putin like the other three. You are a joke. https://t.co/MYLWWtbrLu — dengre (@denngree) August 24, 2024

One side is bringing together a coalition across ideologies of people who believe in democracy and the rule of the law; the other is bringing together a coalition across ideologies of people who are seriously weird. https://t.co/90tCmRi4cj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 24, 2024