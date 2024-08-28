Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Perhaps the Arlington Cemetary Desecration Has ‘Legs’…

by | 120 Comments

I’m getting a suspicion — maybe it’s wishcasting — that the disgraceful Arlington photo-grab may not actually redound to the GOP’s credit. Maybe there is a bridge too far? Or, at least, maybe TFG’s antics have finally passed their sell-by date?…

Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire: How The Hell Was Trump Allowed To Use Arlington National Cemetery As A Campaign Prop?:

… [T]he sun was out and shining as this third-generation draft dodger pretended to care about the soldiers who were suckers and losers enough to get killed during the United States’ withdrawal from its Afghanistan adventure. How in the hell this was allowed to happen is beyond me. Arlington is the country’s “most hallowed ground.” (Just ask the tour guides.) Arlington is profaned by his presence on just an average day. But to allow itself to be used for the purpose propping up one of the Republican Party’s most noxious half-truths—as promulgated by its most noxious elements personified by its most noxious candidate—is an insult to the over 400 Medal of Honor awardees buried there…

It will be argued that the former president* was invited to the Monday ceremony by some family members of the slain soldiers, and that’s good as far as it goes, which isn’t very far because, as sure as Mar-a-Lago‘s in hock, they will get nothing in return from this appearance. The man is a black hole of entitlement and of an emotional greed that runs as deeply in him as his lust for money. If the families found a kind of peace in his presence on Monday, I respect that and I hope it brings them solace. But as a citizen of the United States, and therefore someone with a stake in places like Arlington, I choose to look upon his presence there as obscene.

Answer, of course: He wasn’t. But the rules don’t apply to the GOP, not while they can get away with breaking them.

Donald Trump is directly responsible for her death.

When negotiating the Afghanistan withdrawal, he deliberately cut out the Afghan government in Kabul we had been supporting for 20 years.

Instead, he negotiated exclusively with the Taliban. The enemy. 2/

Without any input from Kabul or our other partners in the theater, he released 5,000 Taliban, al Qaida, and affiliated fighters, criminals, and terrorists from prison because the Taliban told him to, swelling their combat force in the months before the withdrawal. 3/

When the Pentagon told Trump they would need a bare minimum security force of 4,000 troops to ensure a safe, orderly withdrawal from the country, Trump overrode his military advisors and slashed the number of remaining deployed troops to just 2,500. Sgt Gee among them. 4/

Trump did all of this in the waning months of his time in office, much of it after losing the election, to sabotage the situation and leave a boobytrap for Joe Biden to inherent. Three years ago today, that trap went off, costing 13 service members their lives. 5/

The people standing there with Trump are Sgt. Gee’s family. Publicly celebrating the man responsible for killing their daughter, sister, cousin… this is how personality cults poison people’s minds and warp their souls.

This disgusting display should shock the conscience. 6/6

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    120Comments

    3. 3.

      Gretchen

      Some report that the staff member they assaulted was female. Imagine a woman telling Corey Lewandowski not to do something.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lollipopguild

      Everything, place and or person exists so that trumpenshit can use it for a photo op.  Nothing will change with him until enough people vote him out of public life.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      If I’m the family of any of the other veterans buried, not just in the immediate vicinity, but the section and the whole damn cemetery, I’m fucking suing. They broke a federal law and used my daughter/son/father/etc in their campaign… etc.

      And speaking of more GOP bullshit:

      The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed a company run by the daughter of Justice Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush-money case, over faulty allegations of political bias.

      Loren Merchan, the president of Authentic Campaigns, a political consulting group that has worked with Democrats, became a focal point of Trump’s attacks against New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. The justice is expected to dole out the former president’s sentence for his hush-money trial on September 18.

      In a letter sent Wednesday, the House Judiciary demanded that Authentic Campaigns provide any evidence regarding whether Loren Merchan’s company worked for Trump’s “political adversaries,” and whether she might’ve financially benefited from Trump’s trial and subsequent conviction.

      House Republicans have been attempting to get their hands on documents from Authentic Campaigns for the past month, which they hope will prove Trump’s claims that Merchan’s company worked with Trump’s enemies, and therefore her father could be dismissed from the case for bias.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Ken B: I feel that the elite media will rise to your implicit challenge and figure out how to downplay or ignore it.

      OK, in fairness it is getting a lot of exposure as a straight news story right now. Let’s see what happens once the pundits and “analysts” start to opine.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      chris green

      They’ll put out that footage at the same time they release the flight plans for trump’s imaginary helicopter ride w/ Willy Brown and when trump has that promised press conference where he gives his opinion on the florida abortion referendum.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      This was a good opinion piece in The Nation.

      The Trump Campaign Is Now Running on Pure Contempt


      Both Trump and JD Vance are incapable of hiding their lack of basic humanity

      A very satisfying read. A few snippets:

      Pressed for comment on the incident, the Trump campaign went into high-dudgeon overdrive. Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, a former flack for the Ultimate Fighting Championship who likes to mimic his boss’s extreme personal attacks, fiercely denied that there was a physical altercation, asserting, “We are prepared to release footage if any such defamatory claims are made.” He then proceeded to deliver what he likely thought was a body slam from the ropes: “The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony.”

       

      That’s right: Cheung smeared the Arlington official trying to prevent the exploitation of the cemetery grounds for political gain as a random, erratic character in the midst of “a mental health episode” who apparently provoked Trump’s handlers by “deciding to physically block” their access to the site. This line of attack, among other things, isn’t the best look for a MAGA movement that launched a series of vicious salvos at Tim Walz’s neurodivergent son at the Democratic National Convention; it’s also not the greatest epilogue for the right’s many fizzled efforts to cast doubt on the integrity of Walz’s own military service. But it’s entirely of a piece with Trump’s consistently derisive and dismissive view of soldiers and military service, and his determination to treat the military as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump Organization.

      . . .

      But now, in the heat of a campaign where Trump has been steadily losing ground, he and his handlers have reverted to type. Gone are the niceties of image management. Instead, the campaign has seized upon the gravesites of dead soldiers as crude political props—while training rhetorical scorn and alleged body blows on anyone seeking to preserve the private, solemn character of remembrance for the war dead. It takes no small effort of the will to recall that Michael Dukakis’s 1988 presidential campaign was disastrously derailed by his ill-advised effort to don a military helmet while taking a ceremonial tank ride; somewhere outside Boston, Dukakis must be shaking his head in wonderment at the depravity of Team Trump and the unfairness of the cosmos.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      KatKapCC

      How The Hell Was Trump Allowed To Use Arlington National Cemetery As A Campaign Prop?:

      Because as Jeff Tiedrich likes to say, Donny is a Very Special Boy who is allowed to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, to whomever he wants.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      @Gin & Tonic: You’re right, because most of the incentives for the MSM are for it NOT to stick.

      He brazenly violated the rules, but that’s just what he does.  He disrespected veterans who gave their lives in service, but he’s done this before.  His behavior was weird and inappropriate, but that’s just who he is.  He and his staff are lying, but that’s just politics. And they’re doubling and tripling down on their lies because they expect their followers to back them, and they will.

      None of this is NEWS, you see.  It would be … well, BORING, not to mention OBVIOUSLY un-Savvy, even to bother to mention it!

      Also, just letting it slide avoids a lot of hate-mail from the crazies, and what editor wants to deal with that, amirite?  Plus then some of them cancel their subscriptions, and the business people start yelling.  And maybe even the publisher sticks his nose in the office and mentions some remarks at a recent dinner party that he would PREFER hadn’t been made, and, well …

      Reply
    21. 21.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      Ok smart jackals, what is the meaning of the hand sign three of those female family members are making in that photo. Looks like pinky and index fingers up, others clenched. Two of the women are kind of low key with it, but the one next to Trump clearly wants to be seen holding her hand up. Are they from Texas? I remember the UT folks used to do something like that but it doesn’t seem appropriate in a cemetery. Not that any of this was.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      steve g

      One of Trump’s favorite ploys these days is to act as if he is some sort of government official, or really I guess still the president, and that he is doing something official. He is in fact a private citizen right now, who is running for an office.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      banditqueen

      Yes–he was warned but he went ahead and did what he wanted anyway–consequeces schmonsequences he says, “whatever, I do what I want”. At best the follow up reporting will be piecemeal.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: Hell THEY may not know.  Or it may be Texas Longhorns, or some weird Qanon or White Power thing.

      They are children.  They are misbehaving and LOVING it.  And their God-King has given them permission to do it.  The end.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steve LaBonne

      I’ve been waiting since the 2016 primaries for something, anything, to stick to Teflon Don. I’m not particularly optimistic that this will be it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JoyceH

      I hope the press is submitting the FOIA requests to get copies of the report cemetery people filed, and particularly demanding the name(s) of Trump campaign officials involved in the physical altercation. Since Lewindowski was there, overwhelming presumption that he was involved in any violence.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Scout211: ​ 

      This is why folks are firm in their convictions none of this will stick.

      Both repugnant views, steeped in the brutal ideological makeover of private life, are well-documented hobbyhorses of authoritarian movements, and a responsible, democratically minded press would cite both episodes as first-order disqualifications for both members of the GOP presidential ticket. But in today’s hopelessly deranged political discourse, it was just another Tuesday.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      matt

      You know, all of this ‘Harris slept her way to the top’ stuff has me asking questions about female Republican politicians and staff. People make theories based on their own experiences.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      LadySuzy

      I wish this latest disgraceful photo-up would convince General Kelley to go in front of the cameras and repeat, on national tv, all the stories about Trump not respecting the military.  Oh… the devastating ads that the Harris campaign could do with this footage…

      Come on General Kelley…  do it for your country, do it for your beloved son.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      JoyceH

      @matt: A distinct possibility. Decades ago there was a far right congresswoman and friend of militias named Helen Chenowith who was famously dense. Some anonymous wag said that “Helen is proof that it really is possible to f*** your brains out.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      @bbleh:  Well, I don’t like to criticize a Gold Star family, and they are free to make their own decisions about how to behave at their relative’s grave, but this photo sure reinforces the idea that Trump and his supporters are pretty damned weird.

      Thank you Tim Walz, “weird” is perfect for these folks.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      matt

      @JoyceH:  There’s also the story of the Republican sex party that got Madison Cawthorn thrown out of Congress with great force. What exactly goes on?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ishiyama

      Can’t we arrest Trump for heresy and sacrilege? Justice Alito probably believes those should be punishable by law.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @lamh47: Trump campaign went after her mental health for trying to enforce the law.

      That tracks. Very stable geniuses elude the law.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      hueyplong

      Team Trump at least initially acts like it wants a protracted war on this. Sometimes both armies kind of stumble into each other and pretty soon it’s Gettysburg.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      oldgold

      They never stick because before they can adhere, he is on the next one.

      For instance, after the disastrous  press conference where he claimed to have had a crash helicopter landing with Willie Brown, then when called on it, threatened to sue the NYT saying he had documentary proof, he then got into the Medal of Honor controversy and the  Willie Brown story went down the rabbit  hole.

      It happens over and over. 

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jackie

      The photo taken wasn’t even of the grave of one of the Abby Gate fallen.

      “The family of a Green Beret who died by suicide after serving roughly a dozen combat tours and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery expressed concern on Wednesday that Donald Trump’s campaign had filmed his gravesite without permission as Mr. Trump stood in an area where campaign photography isn’t allowed,” the New York Times reports.

      “Relatives of Master Sgt. Andrew Marckesano issued their statement two days after Mr. Trump’s visit, which also included a confrontation between members of the Trump campaign and an Arlington employee.”

      I hope the family follows up and presses charges.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Harrison Wesley

      So now Gold Star Families are just another Trump grift, like gold sneakers?  Gold toilets?  What’s next?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Sally

      I haven’t read the comments yet, but as I understand it, what they did is illegal. A crime. So CHARGE HIM!!!. (screaming into the void)

      Reply
    57. 57.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Baud: At least now we know what the first question will be about in Kamala’s CNN interview.

      Upon which the situation gets twisted so now Harris is using dead soldiers as props. “Is answering the question posed to you as bad as Trump’s initial act?”

      The question will be posed somewhat more artfully.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      danielx

      Campaign managers probably realize that Team Trump stepped in shit with this one but the Toddler in Chief will never admit it, so they have to make bricks with straw and aforementioned shit.

      And yes, he is losing his shit.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Maybe I’m wrong, but I think it was also a fucking selfish thing that the family did, which, I suppose is what is the essence of Trumpism: IGMFY. Who cares what other families think about the cemetery and what it stands for being dishonored for a dumb and contemptible reality TV scripted moment? Nobody else matters. Donald Trump wouldn’t exist without these people.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Bill Arnold

      @HumboldtBlue:
      Re the Thumbs Up photo(s!), the person on the left is standing on the grave of Master Sgt. Andrew Christian Marckesano, who “served six full tours in Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne and the Ranger regiment and a half dozen more combat tours overseas. He rose to become a decorated Green Beret and a Silver Star recipient.” He killed himself in 2020, during Trump’s administration.

      Via Ghouls Just Want To Have Fun At Arlington National Cemetery – The Trump campaign’s latest low is six feet under. (Wonkette, Marcie Jones, Aug 28, 2024), which has a high-res photo.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      lamh47

      Ugh…I’m beyond disgusted and sad and angry for the female employee.  I can’t blame her for being afraid of violence.

      @maggieNYT
      official who had filed a report about the confrontation with the Trump team declined to press charges. Military officials said she feared being targeted by Trump supporters. Chris Cameron Eric Schmitt me

      https://x.com/maggieNYT/status/1828951632299590123

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Lyrebird

      @lamh47: ​
       
      Ah, I was figuring it was a person of color, and that is still possible, but yes this tracks… a person in a category the MAGA crew feel entitled to trample on anytime anywhere. Foul.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @chris green: They’ll put out that footage at the same time they release the flight plans for trump’s imaginary helicopter ride w/ Willy Brown and when trump has that promised press conference where he gives his opinion on the florida abortion referendum.

      @Trivia Man: before or after he releases tax returns?

       
      Is this one of those ancient thoughts experiments?

      Reply
    72. 72.

      stinger

      @White & Gold Purgatorian:

      they are free to make their own decisions about how to behave at their relative’s grave

      Not when they are breaking the law or the Cemetery’s regulations. And they can’t give “approval” for anyone else to break the law, either.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      lamh47

      @Lyrebird: TBH, I also have a feeling it might be a woman of color. but regardless, I just want someone to advocate for her cause like you said, imagine just doing ur job and being harrassed enough to actually file a report!

      Reply
    75. 75.

      The Pale Scot

      @Comrade Scrutinizer:

      Were some of the women in that photo flashing white power signs?

      They sure as hell don’t look like Ozzie fans.

      This needs to be pointed out. Maybe the deceased was a Heavy Metal fan, but it would be irresponsible not to speculate

      Reply
    76. 76.

      sdhays

      @Belafon: How is that compelling? It ends with him posing and smiling. Drips with insincerity, and if you aren’t already in the bubble, you don’t even know what the fuck he’s talking about.

      Also – he’s still running against Joe Biden. The Joe Biden who took the massive political hit to pull the plug on the multi decade disaster particularly set up by his predecessor’s self-serving deal with the Taliban.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Falling Diphthong

      The legs might come from that photo with the shit-eating grins and big thumbs up. (This afternoon, WaPo and NYT both had the story up, but without that shit-eating photo.)

      If I stood on Trump’s grave in that pose, no one would say I was solemnly showing my respect for him.

      I believe that if the media tide turns against Trump, it will be a sudden tsunami. Eventually you can’t hold up “Trump focuses on policy” when the competition is going with “dotard rambles.”

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Falling Diphthong

      Saw a very simple and elegant theory today: Trump doesn’t expect to win at the ballot box, and doesn’t think he has to, because he believes the fix is in for him. He’s just more willing to share that unfiltered thought than his staff would like.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      sdhays

      @The Pale Scot: These people are celebrating the death of the deceased. That dead body they’re stomping on is their ticket to meet Shitler, and they are on cloud nine. Who the deceased was or would have wanted clearly could not be further from their minds.

      Wretched people.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Jeffro

      It’s amazing that it took a 3- or 4-circle Venn diagram ‘confluence’ to finally get the press to sit up and pay att…oh, who am I kidding, if we hadn’t raised a stink, the snooze media would have kept right on ignoring every fucking disgusting thing this cretin and his goons do.

      But just to recap:

      • shoving their way (violence)
      • into America’s most sacred cemetery (violating possibly our last/only mutually respected space free of politics)
      • for a freaking photo-op (shallow to the point of being corrupt)
      • then lying about it (well, ok, the snooze media obvs doesn’t have a problem with that)
      • which made the media look bad for sleeping on the job (and that, they won’t forgive)

      So – it took 4 of these elements to come together, just to produce something that lasts beyond 1 news cycle.  I’ll take it, it’s a start, but jeebus, get your shit together media types

      Reply
    85. 85.

      lamh47

      @Jeffro: the fact that it was enough to file an actual police report!

      Dafuq!  Like I said mostly, I’m really angry for the female ANC staffer who was the one assaulted.

      And ya got that “couch-fuq’n” bastard gaslighting her and talking about her “mental issues”…da fuq’er.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Princess

      @Bill Arnold: I realize this is the least of it but the family (ies?) are mostly dressed like such slobs. Shorts and a backwards baseball cap? And the kids. That is also disrespectful, to me.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      @Geoduck:

      Thank you for that explanation.

      @stinger:

      I don’t disagree. My comment was really directed at the behavior of the family as depicted in the photo. That is, big smiles and weird hand gestures.  The photo op itself was absolutely wrong. I am inclined to lay the blame for that on the Trump campaign since it was almost certainly a campaign photographer and the candidate is prominently displayed. But the family knew and condoned, no doubt.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Jeffro

      @Steve LaBonne: I’ve been waiting since the 2016 primaries for something, anything, to stick to Teflon Don. I’m not particularly optimistic that this will be it.

      I’ve been thinking lately that we should have just stuck to shaming and belittling his followers, only even more loudly and publicly.

      Drive his support down to the Fox-supported 40%.  Why not?  Very little else has worked.  These people should have been paying a bigger price all along.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Jeffro

      @oldgold:

      They never stick because before they can adhere, he is on the next one.

      For instance, after the disastrous  press conference where he claimed to have had a crash helicopter landing with Willie Brown, then when called on it, threatened to sue the NYT saying he had documentary proof, he then got into the Medal of Honor controversy and the  Willie Brown story went down the rabbit  hole.

      It happens over and over.

      So true.  The only way to fight it is to widen everyone’s lens, point out that they just keep piling on corruption after corruption, so that we can no longer pick any one thing…because there’s the next thing.

      And note: “So…what does that say about them?”

      (see also: Putin’s ‘firehose of falsehood’)

      Reply
    91. 91.

      sdhays

      @eclare: I expect awfulness from Trump and his minions, but I’m genuinely shocked by the depravity on display by people that supposedly loved the deceased. Like, they don’t even have the sense that being in a cemetery making a point about how sad you supposedly are about your relative’s death might not be the place for big smiles.

      The term “soulless” was invented to describe these people. Utterly depraved, even by Republican standards (because the deceased is a relative).

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Jay

      @White & Gold Purgatorian:

      The families are big MAGA supporters, were at the RNC and have publically spouted MAGA BS. about the Afghan withdrawl and Biden.

      Apparently they contacted the 34 Felonies Rapist Pedo guy’s campaign about the chance for a photo op.

      Sick Fucks and weird.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jeffro

      @danielx: I know there’s an outside chance…but given stuff like this, there’s at least a chance that he’ll slip and go too far and outright call for violence against X person or institution.

      And get charged for that, too.

      Remember, we have NFLTG Dark Brandon – with full immunity! – here.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Lyrebird

      @lamh47: imagine just doing ur job and being harrassed enough to actually file a report!

      Absolutely.  Took courage and conviction even to do her job that day…  and if she hadn’t, the ad woulda come out first before anyone else knew of the profound and crass disrespect…

       

      Sounds like ONE person in the situation actually took honor and law and respect for the fallen seriously.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

       

      @Gretchen:  As noted by

      @KatKapCC:  at comment #30, the woman next to Trump might have been trying for “I love you” in ASL but messed up and did “devil’s horns.” That prompted me to look up similar ASL signs and the woman on the left might be saying “bullshit.” Notice her palm  is facing inward which distinguishes that from the devil’s horns or “rock on” symbol.

      The confusion of signs among the family probably means it is just their way of connecting to the fallen soldier, as someone commented above, rather than an attempt at a coherent message. The resemblance to ASL or any other symbol is a coincidence. I still think it is slightly weird, as is the photo.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      sdhays

      @sdhays: I’m repeating myself, but I think it’s a useful point. The family here is the American equivalent of the Russian mothers thrilled that their sons have been killed in Ukraine so that they can buy a new iPhone with the meager government compensation.

      Horrifying, soulless excuses for humans.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      @sdhays:  They are also kind of standing on a couple of other graves  to get in the picture. I’m squeamish, but always try to avoid walking on graves at the cemetery. And the names of several other soldiers are clearly visible which seems disrespectful in and of itself. There are good reasons to prohibit this kind of imagery in sacred places. Trump doesn’t care for any of that, but many regular people will be bothered by it, if the story is widely reported.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      hueyplong

      I’d guess the “declined to press charges” was about assault and not the violation of park rules. I’d also guess the vagueness in the report on that point is intentional.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: I do wonder whether/when the family knew what they were doing with Trump was illegal.

      I can see family celebrating family and wanting a photo memorial with their 🤮 favorite President and being, otherwise, oblivious. I mean…

      Or were they looking for their day of impunity? Or try to help Trump seize one?

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Bupalos

      @Gin & Tonic: That depends on us.

      You insisting that we’re powerless is part of their power

      And stuff has stuck. We’re even odds to win this election because stuff has stuck. Because some people took risks and made some of it stick.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      sdhays

      @The Audacity of Krope: You don’t put on a shiteating grin for a family memorial photo. You don’t even need to look sad. Just…solemn. Respectful.

      I typically don’t get in too much for going after non-politicians, but these people…

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Bupalos

      Honestly I think you just run that photo with the caption “I approve this message” and even outside the hullaballoo, it’s a win for team D.

      What kind of fuckstick gives a thumbs-up over the grave of someone they’re supposedly trying to honor?

      Reply
    113. 113.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @sdhays: Well, right, but it’s the family I worry about. I can honestly see being happy to visit with the President and throwing up hand signs for an old joke with your lost loved ones. People deal with grief differently and celebration is valid. I see smiles on their faces too, if not so awkward.

      But if they didn’t know what they were being led into, Trump really just brought them infamy they’ll have a hard time living down. Or, maybe, empowered the weird aspirations of one of them.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Felonious D thinks it won’t stick.  This kind of thing is totally in keeping with his standing in the middle of 5th Ave and shoot someone and not face any consequences.

      It’s Daffy Duck walking away from the genie saying “Consequences, shomonsequences, as long as I’m rich”.

      Too bad we don’t have a genie that can zap him and turn him into a 6″ tall smidgen of himself.

      Sure, our Failed Corporate Political Media Corpse won’t do much with this but that doesn’t mean we don’t run $10m of campaign ads highlighting it.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      ...now I try to be amused

      Charlotte Clymer wrote about her time in the Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, the guardians of Arlington National Cemetery. This bit really got my attention:

      It was constant stress, all day, every day, and yet, we had it easy. If you want hard, go volunteer for the Tomb Guards. Go ahead and throw yourself into the actual deep end and find out if you can swim. Just raise your hand when they ask for volunteers.

      Go to the Tomb, and work 18-hour days for months and months. You will learn everything there is to know about Arlington. You will memorize pages and pages of information. You will recite it all from memory, or you will fail. You will barely get sleep. You will have no life. There is only the Tomb.

      I knew, deep down, I wasn’t ready for that. I respected it too much to raise my hand. I didn’t volunteer. My roommate volunteered. It was a curious decision on his part given that he struggled more than any other private. He definitely wasn’t ready, but God bless him for stepping up.

      It takes nine months to earn the Tomb Badge, which, at the time, in terms of rarity within the U.S. military, was second only to the Astronaut Badge. Only 500 military personnel have earned the Astronaut Badge. Only 864 have earned the Tomb Badge. Walk in space or walk in front of the Tomb. That’s rarity.

      (Emphasis mine.)

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Jay

      @The Audacity of Krope:

      They are all MAGAggots. They attended the RNC and blamed Biden for Afghanistan, lied about it, ( all of it) lied about the Biden Admin’s outreach to them, lied about funeral costs, ( and suckered fellow MAGAggots out of money in a GoFund Me) and knob slobbered the 34 Felonies Rapist Pedo Guy as the GOAT.

      Of course they are smiling and tossing gang signs. Their Sister’s death and their lies have brought them that precious 15 minutes of National MAGAggot’s infamy.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      wjca

      @espierce: So you’re recommending that General Kelly politicize the death of his son so we can win a round?

      I didn’t read it that way at all.  I thought she was recommending that, in memorium but without mentioning his son, he step up and discuss what he witnessed.  Nothing more.  No reason to bring his son into his reporting.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Ruckus

      @bbleh:

      He disrespected ALL veterans. As he always does. As he’s done his entire fucking life. Just so you know, I’m a veteran from during the Vietnam war, one who hates war with a passion and I volunteered. I am a very few years younger than him, you don’t even need all the fingers from one hand to count those years. shitforbrains is the worst of the worst in so many ways that he can’t even count that high. He is far, far, far worse than just useless fuck. He works at being a fucking asshole. And it’s the only thing he’s good at.

      Reply

