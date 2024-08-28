He called them suckers and losers. He refused to visit their fellow fallen, in Europe. But today, with an election coming up, Donald Trump pretends to care about all those who died in service to America. pic.twitter.com/Sd7V4AU0x4 — VoteVets (@votevets) August 26, 2024

And there you go. Donald Trump is using footage and photos his campaign took at Arlington National Cemetary for political purposes — against the rules and laws that govern this hallowed ground. Arlington officials tried to stop him from politicizing the cemetery, and Trump staff… pic.twitter.com/onpXLO19BG — VoteVets (@votevets) August 28, 2024

I’m getting a suspicion — maybe it’s wishcasting — that the disgraceful Arlington photo-grab may not actually redound to the GOP’s credit. Maybe there is a bridge too far? Or, at least, maybe TFG’s antics have finally passed their sell-by date?…

"That is sacred ground and the idea that any candidate of any party would, intentionally or unintentionally, use that sacred ground as a prop for a political campaign is beyond condemnation." @mikebarnicle on a picture of Trump posing with thumbs up at Arlington National Cemetery pic.twitter.com/saQPyPAKN5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 28, 2024

Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire: How The Hell Was Trump Allowed To Use Arlington National Cemetery As A Campaign Prop?:

… [T]he sun was out and shining as this third-generation draft dodger pretended to care about the soldiers who were suckers and losers enough to get killed during the United States’ withdrawal from its Afghanistan adventure. How in the hell this was allowed to happen is beyond me. Arlington is the country’s “most hallowed ground.” (Just ask the tour guides.) Arlington is profaned by his presence on just an average day. But to allow itself to be used for the purpose propping up one of the Republican Party’s most noxious half-truths—as promulgated by its most noxious elements personified by its most noxious candidate—is an insult to the over 400 Medal of Honor awardees buried there… It will be argued that the former president* was invited to the Monday ceremony by some family members of the slain soldiers, and that’s good as far as it goes, which isn’t very far because, as sure as Mar-a-Lago‘s in hock, they will get nothing in return from this appearance. The man is a black hole of entitlement and of an emotional greed that runs as deeply in him as his lust for money. If the families found a kind of peace in his presence on Monday, I respect that and I hope it brings them solace. But as a citizen of the United States, and therefore someone with a stake in places like Arlington, I choose to look upon his presence there as obscene.

Answer, of course: He wasn’t. But the rules don’t apply to the GOP, not while they can get away with breaking them.

pic.twitter.com/oFRYXwQ1Ap — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 28, 2024

So the video is bad, huh? https://t.co/DsijnAWfle — zeddy (@Zeddary) August 28, 2024

They're always reactive, they never try to get ahead of something. So…why are they putting in the effort? — zeddy (@Zeddary) August 28, 2024

file that alongside "J6 was a group tour of the Capitol Building that went a little awry". — Steve Townsend (@SteveTownsend0) August 28, 2024

Absolutely vile stuff, but it's par for the course with Trump and his team. He's the guy who stood in that same Section 60 and told a father of a fallen Marine, "I don't get it. What was in it for them?" https://t.co/wTeLqgSeeV — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) August 27, 2024

2/ cementery staff trying to enforce this meant to keep American military dead from becoming props in political ads. When do we get to see the report? Which Trump staffers desecrated the space by attacking a staffer trying to maintain the dignity of the cemetery and uphold the… — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 28, 2024

I mean this pretty much confirms the NPR story. Pretty clear officials tried to stop campaign people from recording or taking pictures. Trump people are painting this as Arlington officials "acting disgracefully". https://t.co/uxWMLP9S2e — Fleet (now on BlueSky) (@fleetadmiralj) August 28, 2024

Learned more about the story of this photo and now I'm mad. This was taken today at Arlington National Cemetery. The grave belongs to Sgt Nicole Leeann Gee, USMC. She was among the 13 US service members killed in a suicide bombing during the Afghan withdrawal 3 yrs ago. 1/ pic.twitter.com/ZBRye5qa3A — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) August 26, 2024

Donald Trump is directly responsible for her death. When negotiating the Afghanistan withdrawal, he deliberately cut out the Afghan government in Kabul we had been supporting for 20 years. Instead, he negotiated exclusively with the Taliban. The enemy. 2/ Without any input from Kabul or our other partners in the theater, he released 5,000 Taliban, al Qaida, and affiliated fighters, criminals, and terrorists from prison because the Taliban told him to, swelling their combat force in the months before the withdrawal. 3/ When the Pentagon told Trump they would need a bare minimum security force of 4,000 troops to ensure a safe, orderly withdrawal from the country, Trump overrode his military advisors and slashed the number of remaining deployed troops to just 2,500. Sgt Gee among them. 4/ Trump did all of this in the waning months of his time in office, much of it after losing the election, to sabotage the situation and leave a boobytrap for Joe Biden to inherent. Three years ago today, that trap went off, costing 13 service members their lives. 5/ The people standing there with Trump are Sgt. Gee’s family. Publicly celebrating the man responsible for killing their daughter, sister, cousin… this is how personality cults poison people’s minds and warp their souls. This disgusting display should shock the conscience. 6/6

A handy breakdown of all the ways Trump deliberately, maliciously sabotaged the Afghanistan withdrawal and murdered Sgt. Gee. pic.twitter.com/r8KDE36NBD — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) August 26, 2024

"We violated protocol because we felt allowing a political photo op for a draft dodger was more important than respecting the other fallen soldiers interred at Arlington National Cemetery" https://t.co/aqKZfPfPPF — Ragnarok Lobster 🐺 (@eclecticbrotha) August 28, 2024