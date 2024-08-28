(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Two quick housekeeping notes. First, Rosie is still doing great. Her next treatment is on Tuesday. Until then she’s just resting, recovering, and chilling. Thank you all for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

Second: still fried. It’s been a long week. I’ve got one more long week tomorrow and then I can rest and relax over the long weekend. As such, I’m going to keep tonight’s update as brief as possible.

Two thirds of Ukraine are under air raid alerts as I start writing tonight’s update at 7:40 PM EDT. Only the westernmost oblasts and Odesa Oblast do not have air raid alerts up right now. There are no indications on the alert maps that Russian strategic aviation is up, so this is likely drones.

The Russians are attacking Kharkiv now.

Multiple explosions reported in Kharkiv! — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) August 28, 2024

Freaking russian drones are in Kharkiv skies right now‼️ air defense is working — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) August 28, 2024

In the past 24 hours, russian air strikes in Kharkiv Oblast have injured over 25 people, including five children who faced a day unlike any child should.#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/a2VlrFHIY5 — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) August 28, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Working with Partners to Supply the Frontline Not Only with Weapons and Shells but Also with the Power of Our Unity – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! The most important. The front. There was a report from the Commander-in-Chief. The Pokrovsk and other directions in the Donetsk region. The situation is extremely difficult, the key Russian efforts and their largest forces are concentrated there, and the resilience of each of our units, our ability to destroy the occupier, are now very important. I want to thank every soldier, every commander who is holding their positions. The Commander-in-Chief also reported on our operation in the Kursk region. We continue to expand the territory under our control in the designated areas near the border of Ukraine. Today, as every day, our exchange fund has also been replenished. Thank you, warriors! This is something that will help bring home many of our people from Russian captivity. We must also understand now that all the pressure we have transferred to Russia means that they cannot put any more pressure on our Donetsk region. Today, the reports were also made by the Minister of Energy. On the recovery after the Russian strikes. Repair crews, the relevant municipal services and state agencies are working as hard as they can. We must achieve deficit reduction. And I thank everyone who is working for this cause. Today I also held a long meeting with Government officials on preparations for the new school year. The priority is obvious. Wherever possible, children should go to school offline this year. The Government, regional authorities and communities must ensure all the conditions for this. And this is an absolute strategic priority, it is about preserving normalcy in Ukraine, preserving opportunities for children to receive a proper education. All Government officials have absolutely clear tasks. The maximum number of schools should be opened, and the necessary decisions for this are clear to the Government. Today I met with the delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. I thanked them for supporting our society and our state. And we will continue to do everything to ensure that Ukraine increases its potential in everything and strengthens its independence. A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was also held. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine informed our partners about our most urgent needs at the moment. And in particular, in air defense, in the protection of critical infrastructure. Today, throughout the day, the consequences of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih are being eliminated – it was ballistics again. There was a strike of the guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk – right in the center of the city, people were under the rubble. Unfortunately, some people died. My condolences to their families and friends. All our partners should be more active – much more active – in countering Russian terror. This terror must never become some kind of new alleged “normalcy” for Europe. In addition, we are working with partners to supply the frontline – supply it not only with weapons, and not only with shells, but also with the power of our unity with partners. Truly effective unity – long-ranged. We continue to insist that their determination now – lifting the restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine now – will help us to end the war as soon as possible in a fair way for Ukraine and the world as a whole. The defense of life has the same meaning everywhere. I thank everyone in the world who is helping us! Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

In the first picture, my Mykhailo is firmly holding Oleksandr Tsaruk’s shoulder. They embrace as friends, colleagues, teachers and students, and Ukrainians, for whom no sorrow is foreign. In the second picture, he holds me. Oleksandr is an experienced sapper. He has cleared… pic.twitter.com/Yhhg7ddOOG — Patron (@PatronDsns) August 28, 2024

In the first picture, my Mykhailo is firmly holding Oleksandr Tsaruk’s shoulder. They embrace as friends, colleagues, teachers and students, and Ukrainians, for whom no sorrow is foreign. In the second picture, he holds me. Oleksandr is an experienced sapper. He has cleared many kilometers of our land in various regions.

But searching for mines is not just about experience. And so, one day, the vehicle Oleksandr was in hit a damned Russian mine.

Soon, Oleksandr will go abroad to get prosthetics. We cannot cover the whole amount, but we can raise $ 23000. Because we will, right? Here is the fundraiser for Oleksandr’s new legs 🦿: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/4bdwGMrSxm

My PayPal: [email protected] And here is a lick for all the dream-makers 👅

The restrictions on strikes on the military facilities inside russia must be lifted.

We have to Kill the Archer, Not the Arrow. pic.twitter.com/cXqznBQFsy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 28, 2024

New interactive map tool🌎 We created a tool to illustrate the extent to which US restrictions on Ukraine’s use of ATACMS constrain Ukraine’s ability to strike important military infrastructure in Russia. Link to tool: https://t.co/rkVQao2iiu https://t.co/wLFw7w7Suf pic.twitter.com/JacwQZT2X7 — George Barros (@georgewbarros) August 28, 2024

Today’s Ukraine-NATO Council meeting was convened on the instructions of the Ukrainian President in response to the massive russian missile attacks on our cities. Two days ago, the terrorist state launched more than 200 missiles and drones, which led to killing innocent people… pic.twitter.com/6TJVzz2lwQ — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) August 28, 2024

Today’s Ukraine-NATO Council meeting was convened on the instructions of the Ukrainian President in response to the massive russian missile attacks on our cities. Two days ago, the terrorist state launched more than 200 missiles and drones, which led to killing innocent people and destroying critical infrastructure. I informed our partners on the current situation. We discussed further plans to supply air defense systems and missiles for them. We need to strengthen our air defenses. We are also continuing consultations, in particular in bilateral formats, regarding the creation of an air defense shield — the so-called security belt over the western regions of the country. I am grateful to our allies for their steadfast support and promised assistance. More and more allies support the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine’s self-defense within the framework of international law.

Lithuania:

Thank you for your staunch support!

🇺🇦🤝🇱🇹 https://t.co/3zFKzZS2pl — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 28, 2024

Washington DC:

🇺🇸🇺🇦 Lockheed has not yet been contracted by the DoD to help sustain Ukraine’s F-16s. They say they could support the training of additional Ukrainian pilots at their new 🇷🇴 facility, and maintenance in 🇵🇱, but haven’t been asked. Zero sense of urgency. 🤦‍♂️ Via @audrey_decker9 pic.twitter.com/Qck5GmChjJ — Colby Badhwar 🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@ColbyBadhwar) August 28, 2024

The UK and France are eager to allow Ukraine to strike military targets deep within Russian territory while the US and Germany are opposed. Why? https://t.co/HWwibJ719z pic.twitter.com/E7GQUHagr4 — Financial Times (@FT) August 28, 2024

The Financial Times has the details:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped up his appeals to allies to lift all their restrictions on the use of western weapons against targets on Russian territory after Moscow launched its biggest mass missile and drone strikes on Ukraine since February 2022. Zelenskyy has made it Ukraine’s top diplomatic priority to persuade Washington and other western capitals to allow it to hit air bases and other military sites deep within Russia that are used to launch strikes against Ukraine. “The US, UK, France and other partners have the power to help us stop terror,” the Ukrainian leader said. The issue has divided Kyiv’s allies: the UK and France are eager to allow Ukraine to strike military targets deep within Russian territory while the US and Germany are opposed. What capabilities is Zelenskyy referring to?

Ukraine has been handed missiles with ranges of up to 300km but told they cannot be used to hit targets in Russia. These include the long-range version of the ground-launched Army Tactical Missile System or ATACM provided by the US earlier year and the UK-French-built Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missile, called the Scalp-EG by France, which Paris and London began supplying last year. Kyiv wants the German-made Taurus, which has a range of 500km, twice that of the Storm Shadow, and a more powerful warhead. But Berlin has so far refused to supply them. Ukraine also wants the right to use its newly arrived F-16 fighter jets — US-made but supplied by Denmark and the Netherlands and soon by Norway and Belgium — to bomb targets in Russia. Why are Kyiv’s allies so reluctant?

In short, because the Biden administration and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are worried about the risk of escalation if western weaponry hits Russia itself. Ukraine and its more hawkish supporters say Washington and Berlin have repeatedly invoked the risk of provoking the Kremlin to justify not sending Ukraine precision missiles, tanks and F-16 fighter jets. But on each occasion when those weapons have eventually been supplied, Moscow’s threats have come to nothing. Still, Washington persists. “Of course, we’re worried about escalation,” deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said earlier this month. “So just because Russia hasn’t responded to something doesn’t mean that they can’t or won’t in the future.” What about Britain and France?

London has been making the case to Washington for months that Ukraine should be able to fire UK Storm Shadows at targets inside Russia. Well-placed figures have told the FT that the British government sent a request to both Washington and Paris earlier this summer to that effect. The Biden administration has denied it is withholding permission. “The idea of a veto is too strong,” said one person familiar with the situation. However, Downing Street admits that consensus among western allies is needed on such a contentious issue and that they should move in lockstep. Another consideration is that Storm Shadow missiles may require access to US intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in areas where Russia is jamming GPS signals that the weapons use for targeting, according to the person familiar with the discussions. French President Emmanuel Macron in May gave his support to Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory using French missiles. “We should allow [the Ukrainians] to neutralise the military sites . . . from where Ukraine is attacked,” he said. They should not be permitted to hit other targets or civilian facilities, he added. Asked whether this was still the French position, an Elysée palace spokesperson referred the FT back to the president’s comments. Will Kyiv be allowed to use long-range missiles in Russia?

Quite possibly. On previous occasions Britain and France have moved ahead when the US was still reticent. They were the first to pledge western tanks to Ukraine. And they supplied cruise missiles last year when Washington was still refusing to send long-range ATACMS. Britain unilaterally allowed Kyiv to use Storm Shadows to target Russian ships and naval facilities in occupied Crimea to devastating effect when the US still had misgivings about Ukrainian strikes on the peninsula. Grant Shapps, who was defence secretary until July, is understood to have pushed hard for Kyiv to be able to use the technology. “The US didn’t authorise, or not authorise, the use on that occasion,” said one Whitehall figure. US policy has also tended to evolve — albeit with a lag. It relented on tanks and more recently on long-range ATACMS. The latter were used earlier this year to strike Crimea. Berlin also relented on tanks, but is holding firm on Tauruses.

Much more at the link including lots of diagrams and images.

The Czech Republic:

There is no more important task in Czech foreign and security policy today than the continued support for Ukraine, – president of Czechia Petr Pavel. Petr Pavel said that Russian aggression has given new urgency to NATO’s mission. According to him, Czech foreign policy should… pic.twitter.com/3AnOriqcSS — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 28, 2024

There is no more important task in Czech foreign and security policy today than the continued support for Ukraine, – president of Czechia Petr Pavel. Petr Pavel said that Russian aggression has given new urgency to NATO’s mission. According to him, Czech foreign policy should ensure that “rules continue to apply in the international environment and that the law of the strongest does not prevail.” “Stopping, and above all, the failure of Russian aggression is in our vital interests,” Pavel emphasized. He added that a Russian victory would have consequences for economic and political stability. https://ceskenoviny.cz/zpravy/podpora-ukrajiny-je-ukolem-zahranicni-a-bezpecnostni-politiky-rekl-pavel/2560119

The Ukrainians have brought down another Russian Su-25. This time in Kramatorsk.

The 28th Mechanized Brigade released a video of the destruction of a russian Su-25 jet aircraft. pic.twitter.com/wqdWx8Y1CD — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 28, 2024

Start your day with great news 🔥

Ukrainian warriors from the 28th Mechanized Brigade shot down a russian Su-25 plane in the Kramatorsk direction.

Bravo! pic.twitter.com/HpHhWiuLya — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 28, 2024

The Kursk cross border offensive:

Debris of a M30 DPICM GMLRS in the Kursk region. https://t.co/TtbGILa3HA pic.twitter.com/NvSc73jgjM — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 28, 2024

Destruction of Russian electronic warfare system “Sapphire” in the Kursk regionhttps://t.co/fyBJY2yifF pic.twitter.com/UOENbOpTL0 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 28, 2024

Pokrovsk:

All eyes in Ukraine are on Pokrovsk. The city isn’t deserted—there’s a constant flow of movement. Some are evacuating, others are arriving to help, and residents are steadily replenishing supplies. The city is tense, preparing for the looming Russian offensive. pic.twitter.com/708fBcSooR — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 28, 2024

Pokrovsk.

The last days of an empty park.

Soon the “Russian world” will touch the city and everything on the photo will cease to exist. pic.twitter.com/2ugZ2RpIZM — Stanislav Aseyev (@AseyevStanislav) August 28, 2024

The situation in Pokrovsk and in the Pokrovsk direction is very challenging, the Russian army continues pushing there. Only ATMs will work in Pokrovsk from September 2, and banks to stop working in the city – Donetsk Regional Military Administration. “There are still 38,000… pic.twitter.com/zkIeuh1Edi — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 28, 2024

The situation in Pokrovsk and in the Pokrovsk direction is very challenging, the Russian army continues pushing there. Only ATMs will work in Pokrovsk from September 2, and banks to stop working in the city – Donetsk Regional Military Administration. “There are still 38,000 people and about 1,900 children in the city – all of them must evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine,” said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Military Administration, emphasizing that the security situation is difficult due to regular enemy shelling. In a few weeks, the Russians managed to get closer to Pokrovsk at a distance of less than 12 kilometers. Due to the difficult combat situation, a strict curfew has been imposed in the city – it is possible to move freely only from 11 am to 3 pm. There are huge queues outside post offices as people prepare for evacuation and try to send their belongings. Every day, evacuation trains depart from the railway station for Lviv and Rivne. 11 cars are completely full. Most of those leaving are women and children. Most shopping centers and food and service establishments are closed or preparing to close. Local authorities are urging residents not to delay evacuation and to move to a safe area as soon as possible. 📹: “We leave our hearts here…” – Maryna, one of the people who has to evacuate from Donetsk region, poured her heart out and shared the horror of being forced to leave her home.

Public discussions increasingly suggest that offensive operations in the Pokrovsk area will stop or slow down due to worsening weather conditions in September. However, I’m not so sure – last year’s offensive on Avdiivka started on October 10th and continued through February — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 28, 2024

Good comment on the topic, in Ukrainian:https://t.co/jrBdlMFp7h — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 28, 2024

Here’s the machine translation:

If you have at least a minimal understanding of the internal kitchen, then there will be nothing strange about the Pokrovsky failure. There will be no time to list small and large punctures. We are simply faced again with the lack of punishment of the people who created this situation. And systematic lies are also practiced, due to the fear of being punished for unpleasant reports of the real situation, that is why I have what I have.

Honestly, I have never seen anything like this, everything is falling apart too quickly. There will be no Bakhmut fortress here, Pokrovsk will fall much faster. The forces are no longer the same, the people are no longer the same.

Of course, on paper, appropriate measures will be taken and blah blah blah. Will this help? Very unlikely. Be that as it may, there are many units in the direction that are actively fighting and will need your help. Therefore, throw the boys at Pokrovsky, God forbid, and we’ll hook it, not for the first time

Mariinka, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian T-90M destroyed by the 46th Brigade of Ukraine. Mariinka, Donetsk region. https://t.co/biTaqPgIri pic.twitter.com/AfYLTax6mA — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 28, 2024

Izmailivka, Donetsk Oblast:

⚡ A whole family killed as a result of a Russian shelling of Izmailivka, Donetsk region. The bodies of parents aged 45 and 53, as well as their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were recovered from the debris by rescuers.https://t.co/2sOIzLInQD — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) August 28, 2024

United24 Media has the details:

Russian forces killed a whole family in a strike in Donetsk region – an investigation has been launched. According to the investigation, on August 28, 2024, the Russian armed forces dropped an air bomb on the village of Izmailivka in the Pokrovsk district. The munition hit a private residence, causing the collapse of the building. A whole family perished under the rubble – parents aged 45 and 53, as well as their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. Their bodies were recovered from the debris by rescuers. Preliminarily, Russian forces used a guided air bomb for the strike. Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into a criminal case regarding violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors are taking all possible and necessary measures to document the war crimes committed by the representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Kharkiv:

Our school kids are about to start their third year of online classes. In Kharkiv, we are bombed too often by our genocidal neighbor to safely gather children in one building. Constant explosions, blackouts, separated families, and lost friends have already taken so much. Now,… pic.twitter.com/1iwe2IYvUW — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) August 28, 2024

Our school kids are about to start their third year of online classes. In Kharkiv, we are bombed too often by our genocidal neighbor to safely gather children in one building. Constant explosions, blackouts, separated families, and lost friends have already taken so much. Now, the normalcy of attending school is also stolen from our children. I feel enraged for them. For what sins are they robbed of their childhood? Yet, kids still gather for small school concerts, trying to maintain a sense of community. The video is a fragment of a Ukrainian Independence Day concert my nephew sent me.

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russian forces bombed an administrative building in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, injuring three civilians, Suspilne Kharkiv reported. — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) August 28, 2024

The number of injured as a result of the russian airstrike on Kupyansk In Kharkiv region has increased to 11, including two police officers, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported. pic.twitter.com/oQJix4NBgI — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) August 28, 2024

Rostov Oblast:

/2. Same Russian oil depot was already targeted at the beginning of the month, but less successfully. https://t.co/fcMG0Jjac0 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 28, 2024

/4. At about 11 p.m. local time, one of the three burning fuel tanks became depressurized. As a result, another, fourth tank caught fire. More than 200 people are currently trying to put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/vpjBZBLCAE — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 28, 2024

The fire at the ‘Atlas’ oil depot in Rostov region of russia has intensified, spreading to additional tanks.

There’s a risk of it becoming another prolonged disaster like the Proletarsk oil depot fire, which has been burning for 11 days 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/E2WwaQiH2D — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) August 28, 2024

Kirov Oblast, Russia:

Also Russian oil depot in Kotel’nich, Kirov Oblast of Russia was attacked by drones, 1120km from the frontline. Some Russian sources claim that there is no fire, other claim that one fuel tank is burning. It’s also the first time when objects in Kirov Oblast of Russia were… https://t.co/MWTdm3o4lZ pic.twitter.com/dcuo2TSO4p — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 28, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

The only new Patron tweet was the one I posted up top and their are no new Patron videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Hi Bro pic.twitter.com/N7IS3zywy0 — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) August 24, 2024

With friends pic.twitter.com/3flmNvz3XN — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) August 24, 2024

Open thread!