Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

“woke” is the new caravan.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Never give a known liar the benefit of the doubt.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Come on, man.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wednesday Night Open Thread

Wednesday Night Open Thread

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: 

My family left this morning, then I had a double-vet appointment (Henry and Mr. Bear).  So I don’t have a good handle on what’s going on in the news, except to wonder why my good friend Jack Smith would file a superseding indictment when I am pretty much offline for 2 days.  Harrumph!

Loved this from DougJ.  It may not be sexy, but it’s exceedingly well done.

Henry and some of his friends.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Anotherlurker
  • Baud
  • BlueGuitarist
  • BR
  • cain
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Chet Murthy
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • danielx
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • frosty
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • hueyplong
  • Hungry Joe
  • Jay
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Kelly
  • lamh47
  • MinuteMan
  • Montanareddog
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • Rusty
  • Ryan
  • Sally
  • SatanicPanic
  • sdhays
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • stinger
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    65Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I washed Henry’s best friend who is in the penthouse atop his pyramid of dog beds, and i hope he will be okay.  Henry loves him best – he was Tucker’s favorite and I’m sure he smelled like Tucker, but two years later and he also smelled pretty doggie, and not in a good way.  So I bit the bullet and washed him on “gentle” with Woolite gentle detergent, and I am crossing my fingers.  Not sure who will be more bereft if it doesn’t go well, me or Henry!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mousebumples

      Good evening! I’m off to bed shortly, but I’m feeling productive with postcards. Got another 15 written tonight (while watching Andre Braugher on Homicide – now streaming on Peacock!). So 40 down, 260 to go for Postcards to Swing States (Wisconsin).

      Though no addressing or stamping yet. Figured I’d get messaging done first…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sdhays

      Glenn Kessler is pissed both because he was going to write this, and because DougJ is pitching this to the NYT. Doesn’t he know “Pinocchios” are Glenn’s trademarked “truth oopsie” thing?!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: haha, the addresses are almost harder! No room for freestyling, if it needs to go to 12345 Main St, Apt 6 or whatever.

      But I’ve got my script mostly down, which is nice.

      Also freestyling from the recommended script (🤫), but it emphasizes making a plan to vote on or before Election Day, and to bring a friend.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      @Baud: I had mang-mosas or something on Maui many years ago. Mango juice + sparkling wine. Yum!

      If memory serves, it was at a golf course brunch, near the NW part of the island, north of Lahaina. No idea if it’s still around, post fire.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Mimosas are the drink of choice for us serious day drinkers.

      Pro tip: Never Overshoot Your Happy Place.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      This should be illegal.  From the NextDoor group.  For Pete’s sake, I’m supposed to click on your stupid message without having any idea what it’s about?  That’s a nope!

      Wednesday Night Open Thread 12

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: Apparently so!

      How else are you supposed to know that it’s time to clean your gutters?  This summer, by the time I cleaned mine all the leaves had turned into dirt.

      (Pretty sure I should have done it sooner.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kayla Rudbek

      I’m sitting on the couch watching the Vuelta bike race on Peacock instead of packing for my upcoming bike trip, exercising, or cleaning up. Northern Spain is much greener than one might expect, and I see some pretty churches, towns, and countryside as the riders keep going. I miss Phil Liggett as an announcer (he’s fine, he’s just 81 and he worked the Tour de France last month so probably taking time off) but Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde are doing a great job of announcing and analyzing. They are now discussing the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route which goes close to one of the towns on today’s course. I have to keep reminding myself that the roads will have a lot more traffic when a bike race isn’t going through. And today’s route looks like it’s ending by an industrial park close to a town on the Camino del Santiago route, so I get to see modern and old buildings.

      My current knitting project is annoying me as it’s in an easy stitch pattern which should be excellent TV-watching material but I am making mistakes. I’ve been doing a lot of cross stitch and embroidery instead this summer. There’s something satisfying about stabbing a bunch of little x’s into a taut piece of cloth.

      And of course I follow the one true religion of Sunday brunch, cycling to service at an Irish pub in Old Town Alexandria…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      stinger

      It always makes me laugh to see dog beds piled on dog beds piled on dog beds. Is there a pea under the bottom one? Delicate sensitive Henry!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      For most homeowners and the elderly, cleaning a gutter is a PITA and dangerous.

      Gov/Uncle Tim Walz show’s the easy way to do it safely, the same way the pro’s do it, and it’s cheap if you already have a shop vac.

      Practical tips from a practical Governor.

      Know any other US Governors giving practical and cheap home care/car care/etc tips as part of government outreach on social media?

      It reminds me of helping my ex-brother install a retaining wall. His kids were melting down because they couldn’t fill the buckets with gravel fast enough and he was yelling at them. I showed them the easy way to fill a coal shovel up with gravel, and it made their day.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jay

      @eclare:

      Fall and spring, $200 for a couple hours, often had to add in a couple more hours if the gutters were misaligned and not draining properly, (snow and ice in winter), double check on the caulking, (recaulking extra),  inspect the debris shields on the down spouts, (or install them, extra) and often enough, removing debris and shingle gravel from the drain system.

      A “gutter” cleaning could easily turn into a day and a half $2000 job, with only a few bucks for materials, and it’s easy work.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      BR

      @WaterGirl: ​

      For me it’s not about the gutters. It’s the lack of pretense — he’s actually a normal person who is doing things as a sensible person. And in his conversation he’s just who he is, which is a good guy. That’s so refreshing.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kelly

      @Jay: I’ve been vacuuming my gutters the last couple years. I have enough extension wands to reach my 20 foot gutter from the ground. I can clean the 30 foot gutters leaning out the windows. I have a 6.5 hp shop vac. I used to walk the roofs with a leaf blower. At 68 that’s a bit too sketchy.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Sally

      I guess trump campaign has published the sexual slander in order to drive the Arlington criminal act off the front pages. Their common tactic. Charge him/them.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Anotherlurker

      @WaterGirl: All my pups never had an issue with washing their favorite toy.  Lambchop has been through many wash cycles and has not lost her loving mojo.  In fact I gifted a Lambchop to a friend’s English Cream Golden Retriever puppy and it is, by far, her favorite toy.

      Sherry Lewis knew what she was doing when she created her characters.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      BlueGuitarist

      @WaterGirl:

      An alternative to the gutter story: MN Lt. Gov, Peggy Flanagan story about literal nitpicking:

      My first instinct was to call Congressman Tim Walz, also governor-elect Tim Walz, to say, “Help, my child has lice, and I don’t know what to do.” ….But he was amazing. I was super freaked out. We’d never dealt with it before…..
      He said, “Go to Target, and then FaceTime me from the aisle.” And so I did. He had me show all the different shampoos and stuff. He was like, “This is the one that you get.” And then he’s like, “Once you get home, FaceTime me again.” So I FaceTimed him again from the bathroom, as I’m picking nits out of my child’s hair. And he was amazing and coached me through the whole thing, and that is who Tim Walz is.

      https://www.politico.com/news/2024/08/28/peggy-flanagan-minnesota-lt-governor-interview-00176425

      Reply
    41. 41.

      SatanicPanic

      My father passed away three weeks ago and one the handful of loose ends is his twin brother. He and his twin brother never got along and hadn’t been in touch in about ten years. My third and final uncle hates my dads twin and doesn’t even know his phone number. I don’t like my dad’s twin either- imagine if your father had a sociopath doppelgänger. It’s fucking weird.

      So my dad dies and it falls to me to tell my evil uncle that his twin died. I finally track down my cousin and I get evil uncles number. I call, no answer. I text, please call me, no response. 🤷‍♂️. What the fuck man. I swear on my gravestone it’s going to say – died of exhaustion on account of his parents’ generation’s dumb drama.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gloria DryGarden

      I was just glancing at YouTube shorts. Several of them show someone calling that man president trxxp. Good god! Including jd vance.
      I forget what titles we usually use for former presidents. But in the current, last 4 years context, it riles me up.

      jeepers, wtf

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Anoniminous

      huh ….

      “We’re tracking something really interesting going on right now. It’s a surge in voter registration in key groups ahead of the November election.

      “Among young Black women, registration is up more than 175%. You heard that right. More than 175% in 13 states. That’s compared to the same time in 2020.

      “This, according to the data firm Target Smart, registration has also increased among young Latinas and Black Americans. It’s incredibly unusual to see changes in voter registration that are anywhere close to this. — Major Garrett, CBS News host .

      day-am

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Rusty

      @lamh47: There is no bottom with Trump and the people that surround him.  The more you find out, the more gross it gets.  Intimidation is part and parcel of what they do.  I do hope there is a criminal investigation.   These are federal workers doing very difficult work with grieving families and they should never be assaulted.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Rusty

      @SatanicPanic: Get his address from your cousin and mail him a short note letting him know of his brother’s passing.  You will have fulfilled your obligations and avoided further drama and the need for any additional contact.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      danielx

      @lamh47:

      Trump campaign staff motto: fuck you, we’ll do what we want. Goes double for Corey Lewandowski, who is a shitweasel of the lowest degree.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Montanareddog

      From a CNN article about the Harris/Walz joint interview:

      Harris will appear alongside her vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, in a CNN primetime special airing at 9 p.m. ET from Georgia, where she is on a bus tour designed to put a swing state the GOP thought it was close to securing in November back on the board. The interview is the most important chapter of the campaign between last week’s Democratic convention in Chicago and the presidential debate set for Philadelphia on September 10.

      Jeez, the MSM have a high opinion of themselves.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      piratedan

      @Montanareddog: well they reckon themselves the gatekeepers and as such, will determine what America needs to know…

      I expect the questions will…

      a) reflect GOP framing of issues

      b) include questions about why she doesn’t trust the media

      c) ask why she’s covering for Joe Biden’s mental incapacity

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @WaterGirl: I love Tim Walz talking about gutters because I head the  Architecture Committee of my neighborhood HOA, and the number of times owners have vegetation growing in their gutters, and their gutters pulling away from the fascia, and moss growing on their roofs are too many to count.  And when they are told to clean their gutters, they look at me like I’ve asked them to lie down in front of a train.  Tim understands; Tim would be on my Committee; and Tim would set them straight.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jay

      @Cheryl from Maryland:

      and their gutters pulling away from the fascia,

      Fascia is either rotting, or gutters are improperly installed.

      and moss growing on their roofs are too many to count.

      A zinc strip, installed under (partially exposed) the peak shingles ensures no moss. $14 for 40 feet.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      hueyplong

      @piratedan: Your (c) (covering for Biden) is important because it’s the Trump campaign’s Hail Mary attempt to get back on track hammering this year’s version of “but her emails.” It will be a, ahem, matter of trust, as if Trump could be trusted to so much as appear for a few moments at Arlington NC without violating both law and decorum/decency.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.