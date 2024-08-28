My family left this morning, then I had a double-vet appointment (Henry and Mr. Bear). So I don’t have a good handle on what’s going on in the news, except to wonder why my good friend Jack Smith would file a superseding indictment when I am pretty much offline for 2 days. Harrumph!

Loved this from DougJ. It may not be sexy, but it’s exceedingly well done.

Tim Walz says his administration serves free lunch to all Minnesota schoolchildren. But the average time of this meal is 11am, meaning that it’s really brunch. Two Pinnochios. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 25, 2024

Henry and some of his friends.

Open thread.