When did Comey reopen the Hillary investigation in 2016? October 28th, 11 days before the 2016 election.

Whine on Dipshit Donnie. pic.twitter.com/JqsbgibbxO — Ron Fancy Defender of AMERICAN DEMOCRACY (@RonFancy) August 28, 2024

Our Failed Major Media, with the NYTimes at the forefront…

On left: Oct 29 2016. James Comey discovers some emails, revives inquiry into HRC email. (Later dismissed.) On right: Aug 28 2024. A new grand jury re-indicts Trump on criminal charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election. (Look closely at bottom of page.) Discuss. pic.twitter.com/rvqnwzEtX6 — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 28, 2024

Disagree. The new indictment, from a new grand jury, is a *much* more substantial development than Comey finding emails on Anthony Weiner's cell phone. (Which was the occasion for the blaring front-page coverage in 2016.) — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 28, 2024





Remember when Trump attacked the FBI for election interference when James Comey held a news conference about an investigation into Hillary Clinton days before the election ? No? Me either — Sean McGough (@seanmack1025) August 28, 2024

This section of the DOJ manual is known as the ‘James Comey Fuck-the-Regulations’ clause. pic.twitter.com/WcmPWE8k9Y — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) August 28, 2024

For the record, I don’t think Comey intended to stumble back into the limelight just in time to grease the skids on the GOP’s ‘clouds & shadows’ allegations. He just has a bottomless need to be The Most Sterling Public Servant EVER, and a genuine gift for running his yap at the worst possible moment…