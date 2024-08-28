Mark your schedules:

Harris will sit down with CNN for her first interview since launching presidential bid https://t.co/p9zIn82CDb — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2024

… The Democratic presidential nominee will be joined by her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash in Savannah, Georgia. The interview will air Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern time... During her three-plus years as vice president, she has done on-camera and print interviews with The Associated Press and many other outlets, often at a pace more frequent than Biden… Earlier this month, Harris had told reporters that she wanted to do her first formal interview before the end of August. Harris travels with members of the media on Air Force Two for all trips and nearly always comes to the back of the plane to speak to them for a few minutes before takeoff. Her office insists that those conversations are off the record, though, so what she says can’t be used publicly. She will rally voters in Savannah on Thursday as part of a bus tour that kicks off on Wednesday.

Miley Cyrus has given Kamala Harris permission to use her song Party in the USA during her campaign!!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/M7HwDAubDk — ????????WINTER???????? (@WintersPolitics) August 27, 2024

Not my usual upbeat morning material, but I wanted to be sure the following news didn’t get lost in the usual spate…

There’s a special place in hell for every Lefty who has ever asserted that Nancy Pelosi “doesn’t want to win.” https://t.co/I1O0RcVppR — Henry Porter 🇺🇸 (@HenryPorters) August 27, 2024



Nothing is finished until it is finished correctly… Politico reports “‘He’s got to pay a price’: Unaired footage reveals Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 fury”:

Nancy Pelosi spent the duration of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack focused on ensuring Joe Biden would be certified president as soon as possible. Then she turned her attention to Donald Trump. “I just feel sick about what he did to the Capitol and the country today,” Pelosi said as she slumped, visibly exhausted, in the back of her SUV in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 7. “He’s got to pay a price for that.” Pelosi’s comment was included in about 50 minutes of unaired footage captured by her daughter, filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, who was at the former speaker’s side at key moments on Jan. 5, 6 and 7 in 2021. POLITICO has reviewed the footage, which HBO turned over this week to the Republican-led House Committee on Administration. The panel is conducting an investigation aimed at undermining the findings of the Jan. 6 select committee, which found Trump singularly responsible for the havoc his supporters unleashed on the Capitol, and spotlighting the security failures that exacerbated the violence. The panel has reviewed video from various sources, including security footage and the clips from HBO. It’s the most detailed glimpse yet of Pelosi’s rushed evacuation from the Capitol, showcasing her deep discomfort at being forced to flee from the rioters — who she feared would see the evacuation as a twisted victory — and her insistence that Congress return to finish certifying the election. It also showed how her focus quickly shifted to impeaching Trump for a second time, an effort that was ultimately successful, as well as preparing to fire Capitol security officials who she believed mismanaged the threats to the building… As Pelosi huddled with congressional leaders at Fort McNair, waiting for authorities to quell the riot and secure the Capitol, visibly shocked lawmakers offered play-by-play commentary while watching news footage. “How quick can Trump pardon them?” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) asked while watching video of the rioters. Nearby, Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and other House leaders Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and James Clyburn (D-S.C.) did not offer a response. Trump did not take any steps in the final two weeks of his presidency to pardon Jan. 6 rioters but has indicated in recent months that he would do so in a second term…