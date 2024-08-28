So every one say hello to Rosie (feline edition):

Apparently the god heard me last night saying I was lucky and could handle a disaster tomorrow and it took about 12 hours for the cat distribution system to set into motion. This morning my sister Devon texted me about her best friend from growing up whom we have both known since we were born, and her friend has a long, long history with mental illness and substance abuse. She currently was going through a psychotic break of some sort, had lost her job, and was homeless living in a patch of woods behind a Lowes about four hours from me in Frederick, Maryland, with a cat. Her friend needed help and wouldn’t go because she had nothing to do with the cat, her father is dead, her mother and one sister have basically written her off, and Devon couldn’t go because she is currently in Salt Lake City on a business trip.

I groaned, took off my workout clothes (I was heading to the pool), gassed up the car and set off for lovely Frederick, Md. Got there, finally found her in the woods, collected up the cat and got it in the car, and then spent 90 minutes listening to her friend sobbing and fighting me (she wanted to come back to Bethany with me and that was NOT happening- she needs professional help), and finally I got her in the car and dropped her off at the hospital after reaching out to the mental health professionals in the area. She refused to go in, so I told her that Devon and I are done with her until she gets help. If she does that, we will be glad to do anything she needs. But for now this is above our pay grade and expertise. I finally just left. My sister informed me that her friend texted her about 20 minutes after I left and said she went into the hospital and checked in. So that is good. And I will keep my word and so will Devon, and we’ll help her pick up the pieces once she has been diagnosed, dried out, and is back on meds and can function again.

Rosie is a very, very sweet cat. At some point in the ride she figured out how to get out of the cat carrier, and climbed up into the front seat with me and sat on my lap for two hours. While I was driving home I called Gerald and he sent Breyana over to cat proof one of the spare bedrooms, put down litter and a food and water bowl, so when I got back I just had to whisk her upstairs. She got a little hissy when she saw Maxwell, who was very interested in her, and Steve looked at her and did a “whatever” and went back to being the chillest cat who ever fucking lived.

I know absolutely nothing about this cat other than that when her friend was more stable a few months ago, the cat was kept in a kennel, so I am reasonably sure it does not have feline leukemia. Regardless, Rosie is currently sequestered in the room, and will stay there until I can get her to the vet and do bloodwork, stool samples, get her chipped, all her shots, and all that stuff in order. Then I will worry about integrating her and trying to find her a forever home and paying off the vet. It’s always something, isn’t it.

At any rate, I feel good the cat is safe, she is in the hospital, and nothing terrible happened to anyone or anything. I was very good friends with her father, who was a gentle, decent man and a political science teacher at a local university for 40 years, but he has since passed. I feel like he would have done the same thing for one of my sisters, so what comes around goes around, right?

***

On the way down I had a ton of time so decided it was time for me to finally give a listen to Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan because my “ignore it and maybe it will go away” gambit did not work and it looks like they are going to be a cultural force for some time, so I better figure out what the kids see in them. I listened to Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send and Short and Sweet.

I regret to inform you, dear reader, that I enjoyed them. It’s obviously not designed for me, but they were easy listens and had great lyrics and many of them had really catchy beats. What really caught my eye and, as I noted on twitter, what kinda pissed me off, is that these ladies and Taylor Swift have basically written how to manuals for guys to meet and keep a girl. If you listen to the lyrics, they literally did everything but sit boys down and teach them to sew green flags. When I was kid all the girls I was interested in where listening to was the Cure or the Smiths and let me tell you that was no fucking help to me whatsoever. I mean Hot to Go is pretty self explanatory and a polite way of saying DTF, Dumb and Poetic is telling you not to be a fucking poser and pretend to be something you are not, be real, Please Please Please is telling you “look all my friends think you’re bad news and I am already making excuses for you don’t fuck this up and hurt me and make me look like an asshole,” Lie to Girls is telling you that look I have already lowered my standards to be with you cut the fucking lying and bullshit out and show some respect I’m not fucking stupid.” And on and on and that’s just off the top of my head from one listen.

Beyond that, I can see why they are so popular.

***

I am pooped. I will talk to you all tomorrow.