Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Wednesday Open Thread- Say Hello to Rosie

Wednesday Open Thread- Say Hello to Rosie

by

This post is in: 

So every one say hello to Rosie (feline edition):

Wednesday Open Thread- Say Hello to Rosie

Apparently the god heard me last night saying I was lucky and could handle a disaster tomorrow and it took about 12 hours for the cat distribution system to set into motion. This morning my sister Devon texted me about her best friend from growing up whom we have both known since we were born, and her friend has a long, long history with mental illness and substance abuse. She currently was going through a psychotic break of some sort, had lost her job, and was homeless living in a patch of woods behind a Lowes about four hours from me in Frederick, Maryland, with a cat. Her friend needed help and wouldn’t go because she had nothing to do with the cat, her father is dead, her mother and one sister have basically written her off, and Devon couldn’t go because she is currently in Salt Lake City on a business trip.

I groaned, took off my workout clothes (I was heading to the pool), gassed up the car and set off for lovely Frederick, Md. Got there, finally found her in the woods, collected up the cat and got it in the car, and then spent 90 minutes listening to her friend sobbing and fighting me (she wanted to come back to Bethany with me and that was NOT happening- she needs professional help), and finally I got her in the car and dropped her off at the hospital after reaching out to the mental health professionals in the area. She refused to go in, so I told her that Devon and I are done with her until she gets help. If she does that, we will be glad to do anything she needs. But for now this is above our pay grade and expertise. I finally just left. My sister informed me that her friend texted her about 20 minutes after I left and said she went into the hospital and checked in. So that is good. And I will keep my word and so will Devon, and we’ll help her pick up the pieces once she has been diagnosed, dried out, and is back on meds and can function again.

Rosie is a very, very sweet cat. At some point in the ride she figured out how to get out of the cat carrier, and climbed up into the front seat with me and sat on my lap for two hours. While I was driving home I called Gerald and he sent Breyana over to cat proof one of the spare bedrooms, put down litter and a food and water bowl, so when I got back I just had to whisk her upstairs. She got a little hissy when she saw Maxwell, who was very interested in her, and Steve looked at her and did a “whatever” and went back to being the chillest cat who ever fucking lived.

I know absolutely nothing about this cat other than that when her friend was more stable a few months ago, the cat was kept in a kennel, so I am reasonably sure it does not have feline leukemia. Regardless, Rosie is currently sequestered in the room, and will stay there until I can get her to the vet and do bloodwork, stool samples, get her chipped, all her shots, and all that stuff in order. Then I will worry about integrating her and trying to find her a forever home and paying off the vet. It’s always something, isn’t it.

At any rate, I feel good the cat is safe, she is in the hospital, and nothing terrible happened to anyone or anything. I was very good friends with her father, who was a gentle, decent man and a political science teacher at a local university for 40 years, but he has since passed. I feel like he would have done the same thing for one of my sisters, so what comes around goes around, right?

***

On the way down I had a ton of time so decided it was time for me to finally give a listen to Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan because my “ignore it and maybe it will go away” gambit did not work and it looks like they are going to be a cultural force for some time, so I better figure out what the kids see in them. I listened to Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send and Short and Sweet.

I regret to inform you, dear reader, that I enjoyed them. It’s obviously not designed for me, but they were easy listens and had great lyrics and many of them had really catchy beats. What really caught my eye and, as I noted on twitter, what kinda pissed me off, is that these ladies and Taylor Swift have basically written how to manuals for guys to meet and keep a girl. If you listen to the lyrics, they literally did everything but sit boys down and teach them to sew green flags. When I was kid all the girls I was interested in where listening to was the Cure or the Smiths and let me tell you that was no fucking help to me whatsoever. I mean Hot to Go is pretty self explanatory and a polite way of saying DTF, Dumb and Poetic is telling you not to be a fucking poser and pretend to be something you are not, be real, Please Please Please is telling you “look all my friends think you’re bad news and I am already making excuses for you don’t fuck this up and hurt me and make me look like an asshole,” Lie to Girls is telling you that look I have already lowered my standards to be with you cut the fucking lying and bullshit out and show some respect I’m not fucking stupid.” And on and on and that’s just off the top of my head from one listen.

Beyond that, I can see why they are so popular.

***

I am pooped. I will talk to you all tomorrow.

  • Andrya
  • anitamargarita
  • Another Scott
  • Auntie Anne
  • Avalie
  • banditqueen
  • Binky
  • BruceFromOhio
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • ceece
  • columbusqueen
  • Dan B
  • EarthWindFire
  • eclare
  • Eric S.
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Grover Gardner
  • Gvg
  • H.E.Wolf
  • hueyplong
  • Jackie
  • jackmac
  • Joey Maloney
  • John Cole
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • kbid
  • kindness
  • KrackenJack
  • Kristine
  • lamh47
  • May
  • middlelee
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Msb
  • Nelle
  • Rose Weiss
  • sab
  • Sfinny
  • Sheldon Vogt
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne,
  • tam1MI
  • TaMara
  • Trivia Man
  • TS
  • twbrandt
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • Westyny
  • Yutsano

    60Comments

    1.

      Avalie

      Absolutely beautiful cat and you are absolutely lovely for taking her in and making sure all are taken care of.

    4.

      Auntie Anne

      Please don’t hesitate to pass the hat for the little girl.  We’d be happy to help you get her taken care of.  And you’re a good man, Mr. Cole.

    5.

      SpaceUnit

      I hope your sister’s friend gets the help she needs.  It’s awful seeing someone we care about falling into a spiral.

    8.

      KrackenJack

      A mensch as always, JC. Glad it went as well as could be hoped. Let us know if we can chip in for the necessaries.

    9.

      jackmac

      Good on you for leaping into action to help your sister’s friend. I hope she gets the help she needs.

      Also, that’s an adorable cat.

    10.

      lamh47

      You’re a good egg John Cole…but you won’t make me listen to no new pop artists…I’ll stick to my ole skool!

       

      lalalalalalalalal…LOL

    11.

      eclare

      I hope your friend gets the help that she needs.  Thank you for stepping up for her and her cat.  I’m sure the kitty thanks you, too.

    12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I would be glad to contribute to Rosie’s veterinary expenses. And — can’t speak for other jackals, of course — I doubt I’m the only one.

      Gonna assume “Rosie” was already her name.

      ETA: That’s a very pretty cat. I love her colouring. And meant to say above, I do hope your friend gets the help she needs. You and Devon are good people.

    15.

      Sfinny

      You did a wonderful thing. I almost had an emergency guest cat recently, and thinking about the logistics with my 2 cats was an exercise. But then again, I managed a guest rat for a week earlier this year, so maybe it would have been OK.  Best of luck.

    16.

      TS

      You are truly an amazing person JC – too many people obviously know who to call in any emergency. And the kitty is lovely too.

    18.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for the story and for doing well for Devon’s friend and Rosie.

      Best of luck to them, and to you.

      Let us know if we can help.

      Best wishes to everyone,
      Scott.

    21.

      Sister Golden Bear

      As an aside, I think conservative white cis het men find Tim Walz so threatening is he’s showing that it’s not hard to be a mensch.

      Also too, I’m happy to contribute if we’re gonna pass the hat around.

    23.

      banditqueen

      Hmmm, John reminds me of a great vice president candidate we’ve come to love because he’s a good man! I hope your friend starts feeling better about herself–so glad there was room for her at the hospital–and that she has support when she gets out. And that Rosie…

    26.

      TaMara

      I’m all in on Olivia Rodrigo right now. I’ll look into those two eventually.

      Agree on passing the hat, that’s what we are here for.. she’s a lovely calico (from what I can see).

    27.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Beautiful cat.

      how incredible of you to spend 10 hours today to drive so far, listen to a bunch of distressed sobbing, set firm boundaries, and rescue both a human and a cat. All in all, a hard day’ work, and a huge massive act of kindness. Hope the cat and your sister’s friend land where they can get their needs met and can thrive.

      what if you fall in love with this cat yourself?

    29.

      TaMara

      I know now is not the time, but in my experience, most boy cats need a nice, strong female cat to boss them around.  Once you know she’s healthy and able to integrate.

    33.

      Trivia Man

      “I’ll always take donations” and you know for damn sure he will use it wisely. On this cat or any of the other noble causes he is into. See, we do have role models.

    35.

      Jackie

      John, it’s lucky for you that I’m old enough to be your mom. Otherwise I’d give Joelle a run for her money!

      You’re a special human being.

    36.

      Gvg

      Emotional support animal. You sisters friend was I think “self medicating”. She may want to hear how the cat is doing. It’s sad for her. Take lots of pictures. You did good.

      Above our pay grade is the way most of us feel about mental illness. Totally helpless, nothing we know helps and we are afraid of making things worse.

    37.

      Binky

      If you haven’t checked out Sierra Ferrell from Charleston WV you definitely should. Different vibe, more like a hillbilly x Gogol bordello x Regina Spektor.

    38.

      EarthWindFire

      If the hat gets passed for Rosie, count me in! She’s a beauty.

      You and Devon are good folk who are in for the long haul. That’s rare.

    42.

      middlelee

      I’m in for helping with the vet bills.

      Here in California, what you are doing at the vet would be close to $500. Or more.

      You are such a good man, John Cole.

    44.

      Dan B

      Rosie has that look of,  “I guess I can trust you.”  Or maybe, “You do good lap.”  She looks very young to me maybe a year or two old at most.

    46.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Rosie is simply darling.  A worthy successor to her canine predecessor of blessed memory.  Hi there, Rosie!

    47.

      cain

      @columbusqueen:

      Good doesn’t adequately describe John. I know that he will demure. But I’ve been on this blog for 2 decades. I’m here because of him, his sense of empathy, his fairness, his sense of equity. That comes from the “conservative” side of him, so to speak. But he’s just an empathetic human, as is his sister and his family.

      Abandoned by her family, but not by Cole’s sister and by extension, John himself.

      I’m glad she forced herself to go to the hospital. Living in the woods, by herself, and now without her support animal.

      She needs help. I hope she gets it.

      Rosie was the name of the first cat I was ever attached to. Rosy was this ferocious female cat in Bombay. Family had 3 generations of cats. She was the last. But for 19 years, she was the fixture of my life when I went there and why I have 4 cats now. :D

    48.

      cain

      @Jackie:

      Joelle is gonna fight you, girl. :) She knows, and she wants that line of cocktails :D

      I always felt it was a fucking tragedy that John hasn’t had a meaningful relationship in a long while. HIs deep sense of empathy and fairness should be enough to attract any woman. It has to be the right woman, of course and Joelle is it.

    49.

      CaseyL

      My good lord, John, is there some way we can clone you? You are a mensch of high degree. We need many more men like you and Tim Walz.

      I’m very happy to see a mention of Steve. There had been no mention of him – but lots about Maxwell – I was afraid something had happened to him. I like TaMara’s idea that boy cats need a girl cat to keep them in line, but it’s probably best to have no plans or expectations at this point.

      Hope all goes well with Rosie at the vet!

    53.

      Westyny

      I’ve said it before, and on this thread I’m just chiming in:  you’re a good man, Cole.  Wish you were our neighbor.  Happy to pitch in if a link is put up.

    54.

      tam1MI

      I groaned, took off my workout clothes (I was heading to the pool), gassed up the car and set off for lovely Frederick, Md.

      You drove all that way in the nude?  ;)

      Seriously, good on you for helping a fellow human and a kitty in need.  The world needs more people like you!

    56.

      Rose Weiss

      I agree with CaseyL – we need to clone you, JC. I’ve been reading this blog since you were a Republican, and a lot of the reason has been because of the pure-hearted person you are.

    58.

      kbid

      Thanks for just being the fallible and effective human you are John Cole. Always an inspiration. Reading your diaries have helped keep me sober (most of the time) and focused. Every day is better.

    59.

      ceece

      this cat looks just like my rosie, down to the bicolor face and white paws. Wish I knew how to post a photo to prove it! Hope this girl is just as cuddly and sweet as mine!

      you’re a good ‘un John.

