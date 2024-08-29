Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Stuck in Their Middle-School Lunchroom Drama

by | 29 Comments

Our Most Visible Media Members all seem to consider ninth grade the pinnacle of their professional development. All of them wanted to be at the Kool Kids Table. Some of them actually were queen bees (Megyn Kelly had a rant on social media today complaining that Kaitlin Collins would never be a real newscaster if she couldn’t learn to smile more). Most of them held tenuous positions on the fringes of the Glorious Chosen as little remoras, alternately sucking up to their “betters” and punching down at the “losers” (just joking, tho!). No dignity whatsoever… barely an idea that ‘dignity’, as a concept, even exists.



(If you missed that — yes, it was an actual article — it was not about TFG’s own sterling character, but on strategies where his team could muddy up Kamala’s character. *Just* like middle school!)

    1. 1.

      David 🐝KHive🐝 Koch

      Dump doesn’t do any “independent” interviews and they don’t whine about that.

      Always a double standard.

      David 🐝KHive🐝 Koch

      Megyn Kelly had a rant on social media today complaining that Kaitlin Collins would never be a real newscaster if she couldn’t learn to smile more)

      Shorter: Kaitlin will never be a real woman until she undergoes extensive plastic surgery like Megyn

      eclare

      Obama looked fine in the tan suit.  In addition to other faults, I think there was a lot of jealousy from the punditry knowing that they could never pull that suit off.

      opiejeanne

      @David 🐝KHive🐝 Koch:

      In October I’m having eyelid surgery because my eyelids are now drooping so badly (ptosis) it’s starting to interfere with my ability to see well enough to drive. My favorite neighbor was over yesterday and when I told her about it she asked if I was going to have more work done. Laughed and told her I’d earned every one of the wrinkles on my face, but the suggestion conjured up the possibility of me looking like one of those women at Trump’s parties that have had so much work done they look unreal.

      ColoradoGuy

      These particular journos and pundits are a really small group. They live in enclaves in DC and NYC (the rest of the country doesn’t exist), they went to the most elite schools of the Ivy League, and they all go to the same cocktail parties. The NYT editors distill the acceptable boundaries of discourse, and the approved narratives fan out to second and third-tier sources from there.

      My guess is there are fewer than a hundred people involved in Setting the Narrative, and probably fewer than ten editors Who Really Matter. It would be interesting to pull aside the veil of anonymity and see who the Wizards Behind the Curtain really are.

      And who is paying them, for how much. The same questions we need to ask the Supremes.

      mrmoshpotato

      I really don’t understand why Ms. Santa is white, kids! doesn’t just shut up and live out the rest of her miserable life with the 60+ million dollars that she got for doing nothing but being a sentient pile of shit.

      Jay

      So, we got the MRI results today, in addition to colon cancer, T has a 11cm pelvic lesion, which may or may not be benign.

      In addition, we learned that our BFF Bob, has to have an operation to “kill” the nerves in his heart and have the Pacemaker do all the work.

      Fun times.

      On the bright side, they finally proscribed painkillers to T for the constant abdominal pain.

      divF

      As I commented at the end of this morning’s (by then dead) thread:

      I would like her to answer the question of why she hasn’t been giving inteviews to the MSM along the lines of, “I’ve been busy introducing myself as a candidate to the American people. The MSM media wasn’t going to be of much use for that: let’s face it, the national political media simply doesn’t have the size audience that it used to.” If she really wanted to twist the knife, she could say “you, and the rest of the national political media”.

      And then if they get all huffy, back it up with the actual numbers illustrating the decline in viewership for CNN.

      Telsiree

      The Foxification of all news media in this country is complete.

      It’s The New Fox Times now. The Fox-ington Post. The Fox Sun. The Fox Inquirer. Fox News Network. Fox NBC. Fox-PR News.

      Make them own it. Compare them to the disposable Barbie Factory models that regurgitate Republican talking points. Assume every journalist these days is working for News Corp and dear old uncle grandpa Rupert personally. You’ll never be disappointed.

      Rusty

      @Jay: Sending prayers for all of you, those are heavy loads each of you are carrying.  May you be able to find a few moments of peace through all of it.

      Jay

      @SpaceUnit:

      @Rusty:

      Thank you both.

      T has a consult with the surgeon on Friday, so we will learn more.

      In the next week or two her Dr and the 3 Specialists will probably come up with a treatment plan.

      TBone

      @Telsiree: that’s not a bad strategy.  When I saw this just now, I was dubious about being awake – not sure I’m not still asleep and dreaming:

      Megyn Kelly had a rant on social media today complaining that Kaitlin Collins would never be a real newscaster if she couldn’t learn to smile more.

      What the actual fuck.

      TBone

      @Jay: my best wishes to you both.  It seems like a long time has passed since this journey started –  waiting this long for test results and pain meds seems cruel to me.  I hope I’m not out of bounds in making that observation, or even better, just plain wrong about it.

      May the journey lead to the best possible outcome for all concerned and their loved ones!

      Jay

      @TBone:

      Not out of bounds,

      It’s Canadian Healthcare. It eventually get’s done, but it’s free.

      Covid of course “f’d it up. T’s family doctor is via TeleHealth, (now), she’s actually been face to face with him twice, after 3 years when symptoms first showed up.

      The cancer diagnosis has sped things up quite a bit.

      And of course, most of us don’t have a “family doctor”.

      And then of course, we have to “manage” our healthcare. Educate our selves, do the research, push back,  do drug comparisons, ( although we have a great pharmacist just down stairs), etc.

      It is what it is, has been for a couple of decades, but I love T to death, so, if I have to spend 4 hours learning everything about pelvic lesions, I will, and did.*

      *Do not look at the photos. I have filleted flounder and sole from the inner harbour that were less disgusting.

      TBone

      @Jay: I am in awe of you.  While I’m upset about the wait times, I am seriously impressed that you are using time educating yourselves.  My family and friends did no such thing when I got sick, preferring instead to believe I was a malingerer.

      To look at things head on takes courage and fortitude.  May your reserves always be replenished.

      TBone

      How did I get so lucky to meet a man like the one I have?  He’s doing the kitchen chores while I sit outside and have my coffee, and he’s singing.  “Country road, take me home…” West by God Virginia. Kitchen window is closed but his voice carries.

      Today I will not make fun of his non-existent ability to carry a tune, or ask him what he did with the money his mom gave him for singing lessons.  I will cherish every sour note and missung lyric because how did I get so lucky.

