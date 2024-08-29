10 years ago today Obama dared to wear a tan suit to a press conference….becoming the biggest scandal in presidential history ?? pic.twitter.com/kpyD05CfXY — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 28, 2024

Our Most Visible Media Members all seem to consider ninth grade the pinnacle of their professional development. All of them wanted to be at the Kool Kids Table. Some of them actually were queen bees (Megyn Kelly had a rant on social media today complaining that Kaitlin Collins would never be a real newscaster if she couldn’t learn to smile more). Most of them held tenuous positions on the fringes of the Glorious Chosen as little remoras, alternately sucking up to their “betters” and punching down at the “losers” (just joking, tho!). No dignity whatsoever… barely an idea that ‘dignity’, as a concept, even exists.

Harris must do a solo interview. America needs to know that she can handle being asked about a thing Trump said or tweeted twelve times in a row in a one-on-one context — The Great El Wokismo (@canderaid) August 28, 2024

2 Questions: What was the “mainstream, traditional interview” that you saw that convinced you to vote for a presidential candidate? Which current “mainstream, traditional outlet” would you like to see conduct a presidential interview? https://t.co/DFkTCNt8OG — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) August 28, 2024

We thought the press were bad at their jobs. Now we realize that we just disagree about what their jobs are. https://t.co/vz4DDtxxhF — Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) August 27, 2024





There’s a deep, chronic pathology about how journalists talk about Democrats. These people have lesions on their brains https://t.co/ltCMd0js7c — The Great El Wokismo (@canderaid) August 28, 2024

You know @KamalaHarris nailed it perfectly when Maggie is reduced to putting this in the school paper. pic.twitter.com/an1Z2VyP3r — ?? ?? BIG LEAGUE TRUTH ???????? SCHOOL BONDS DOG (@LeagueTruth) August 23, 2024

mad sympathy for the guys getting mad at NYT Pitchbot. They'll whine about him being unfair and then 5 minutes later the Times will publish an un-fact-checked oped with a title like 'How Trump Can Win on Character' https://t.co/9dTrvo7Wzy — The Great El Wokismo (@canderaid) August 26, 2024



(If you missed that — yes, it was an actual article — it was not about TFG’s own sterling character, but on strategies where his team could muddy up Kamala’s character. *Just* like middle school!)