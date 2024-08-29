On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

On our way eastbound from North Dakota, we had to plan some stops in Midwestern states. I had a year of Architecture History as an undergrad and fell in love with Louis Sullivan’s work. Remembering that he ended his career designing banks in out-of-the-way small towns across the Midwest, I looked them up and we changed the itinerary to go by a couple of them, including the one in this post.

Louis Sullivan was one of the most famous architects in American history, working in Chicago at the turn of the last century. He was part of the Chicago School, known as the “father of the skyscraper” and a mentor to Frank Lloyd Wright. He was one of the first to see that steel-framed buildings could have their own form, and he designed them with a base, shaft, and capital, something that we see so often now that it doesn’t seem revolutionary. From there he took the plain and simple mass elements of the skyscraper and added ornament in iron or terra cotta, which became his trademark.

The Panic of 1893 caused a decline in large commissions. Sullivan himself went into a financial and emotional decline, during which his partnership broke up and Wright left his studio. In his later years he began doing work outside of Chicago and across the Midwest: banks, commercial buildings, and residences. He died alcoholic and bankrupt in 1924.

Between 1908 and 1920 he designed eight banks in what became known as Prairie Style, which he referred to as his “Jewel Boxes”, all of which are still standing. The bank in Owatonna was the first and most elaborate. It came about because the bank’s owner, musician-turned-banker Carl Bennett, wanted a building where farmers would feel comfortable, not a Classical Revival design derived from a Greek temple. He was also looking for a work of art and his search for an architect led him in 1906 to Louis Sullivan. The collaboration of patron and architect produced what many consider the finest small-town bank in America. Architectural historian Tom Martinson calls it one of the greatest buildings in American history, because it is unlike anything else before or since.