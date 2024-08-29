Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

frosty

On our way eastbound from North Dakota, we had to plan some stops in Midwestern states. I had a year of Architecture History as an undergrad and fell in love with Louis Sullivan’s work. Remembering that he ended his career designing banks in out-of-the-way small towns across the Midwest, I looked them up and we changed the itinerary to go by a couple of them, including the one in this post.

Louis Sullivan was one of the most famous architects in American history, working in Chicago at the turn of the last century. He was part of the Chicago School, known as the “father of the skyscraper” and a mentor to Frank Lloyd Wright. He was one of the first to see that steel-framed buildings could have their own form, and he designed them with a base, shaft, and capital, something that we see so often now that it doesn’t seem revolutionary. From there he took the plain and simple mass elements of the skyscraper and added ornament in iron or terra cotta, which became his trademark.

The Panic of 1893 caused a decline in large commissions. Sullivan himself went into a financial and emotional decline, during which his partnership broke up and Wright left his studio. In his later years he began doing work outside of Chicago and across the Midwest: banks, commercial buildings, and residences. He died alcoholic and bankrupt in 1924.

Between 1908 and 1920 he designed eight banks in what became known as Prairie Style, which he referred to as his “Jewel Boxes”, all of which are still standing. The bank in Owatonna was the first and most elaborate. It came about because the bank’s owner, musician-turned-banker Carl Bennett, wanted a building where farmers would feel comfortable, not a Classical Revival design derived from a Greek temple. He was also looking for a work of art and his search for an architect led him in 1906 to Louis Sullivan. The collaboration of patron and architect produced what many consider the finest small-town bank in America. Architectural historian Tom Martinson calls it one of the greatest buildings in American history, because it is unlike anything else before or since.

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior 9
August 18, 2024

The bank and the smaller horizontal office building behind it were both part of Sullivan’s design.

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior 8
August 18, 2024

Entrance to the bank

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior 7
August 18, 2024

Lower right corner of the entrance wall

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior 6
August 18, 2024

Upper left corner of the entrance wall

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior 5
August 18, 2024

Terra cotta tiles making up the banding around the arched stained glass windows

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior 4
August 18, 2024

The mosaic tile inside the banding

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior 3
August 18, 2024

Terra cotta ornament at the top of the walls

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior 2
August 18, 2024

Detail of ornament on the office building. The “B” is for Bennett, the bank owner who commissioned the building.

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior 1
August 18, 2024

The ornament between the arch windows of the office building

On The Road - frosty - Farmer's National Bank of Owatonna, Louis Sullivan. Exterior
August 18, 2024

Street view showing typical town architecture compared with Sullivan’s bank. “It’s a building where if you were to know nothing about architecture and were driving through Owatonna one day, and got to the town square and saw it you would scratch your head and say what in god’s name is this doing in this little town, ” says Larry Millet, who wrote a book on the Owatonna bank, called The Curve of the Arch.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      oldster

      Beautiful photos, and thanks for the capsule bio of Sullivan.
      Yes, it’s a cool building, and points to possibilities that were not pursued. Banks did not have to look like Greek temples.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne,

      I have always loved Louis Sullivan’s work, too. Were you able to go inside?

      One of the things I always enjoyed about Sullivan, Wright, and a few others was that they did some of these middle-class commercial buildings. So much Serious Architecture is centered around museums, churches, and universities….. and most retail and commercial buildings are terrible. It’s nice to elevate that experience.

      Reply

