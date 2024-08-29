How about a bit of music to keep the day going? This was on twitter and by the screams from all the right people, it hit its mark. For those that don’t know, Offerman and his wife, Megan Mullally, were generally seen as favoring Republicans. I don’t know how much of that was true or wishful thinking. But Offerman has made his feelings clear with this fun ditty

I’m not a TikTok person (I’ve tried, but it is too easy to lose a couple of hours for no good reason there) but I hear there are accounts there doing the heavy lifting reaching folks we need for the blue wave. This is one of those accounts – there are hundreds of other accounts lipsyncing to this song, so again, reaching a larger audience and spreading the word.

Again, probably offending all the right people. The account (TikTok and YouTube) had lots of these types of anthems. If you need something to either reach or piss off your Maga red family and friends.

Other than that, don’t have much of interest to post – I’ve written and deleted several posts, so that tells you where my brain is at. As always, recipes and pet updates can be found here. There’s going to be a Reggie update tomorrow with video! I don’t want to post it in this thread – I don’t want to spoil it with political talk. Just where I’m at these days.

I have added a Joyful Warrior Harris Walz decal to my car and my Harris-Walz yard sign and buttons arrive next week.

