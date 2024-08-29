Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

Cole is on a roll !

It could be worse. Vance could have said “post-menopausal sows.” Waiting for that audiotape to surface.

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

This really is a full service blog.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

If you’re looking for someone who’s young and athletic, go watch a fucking movie.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

“But what about the lurkers?”

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Cole, when it comes to calico cats, restraint is overrated.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

I thought we might need a palate cleanser after that obnoxious interview – it’s not good to go to bed mad.  Is it over yet?

Anyway, this seems like a good time to share a few more ditties and poems from the Aug 7 post.

SiubhanDuinne

To the tune of THE BLUE DANUBE WALZ

The melody calls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
Resounds in the halls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
The Orange One palls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
His running mate galls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz).

So Youse, Yinz, and Y’alls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
Rejoice in the halls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
Bring giggles and LOLs
Bring your balls
As we celebrate Tim Walz!

.

Math Guy

There once was a con man named trump,
Who the people decided to dump,
And replace with a man named Biden.
Soon Smith will come riden,
And trump will be hiden,
‘Cause there ain’t no mercy for that chump.

.

What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

There once was a mensch named Joe Biden
Who sent Donald Trump’s prospects slidin’
He swallowed his pride and then stepped aside
Now Harris and Walz high are ridin’
That’s all I got. More a limerick than an ode.

.

FastEdD

There once was a man with a couch
All viral media would vouch
He loved without measure
The cushions he’d pleasure
And even preferred to his spouse

.

K-Mo

All across this favoured land the sun is shining bright,
The band is playing Taylor Swift, and people’s hearts are light;
Women and men are laughing, while  children shout again,
Mighty Casey moved the runner over; and Harris knocked him in.

Open thread!

Also, in case it gets pushed off the front page, here’s the link to the quilt raffle post from earlier today.
Raffle winners will be announced on Sunday, Sept 8.  Tickets available until then.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      RaflW

      @pacem appellant: I was unhappy when I heard about it. But it sounds like it was a response to one of the std. issue sophomoric questions from that member of the bipartisan-dreaming press (funny how they don’t have the vaguest expectation that Trump would appoint a Dem. Actually, not funny at all).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SpaceUnit

      Poetry should be taxed like alcohol or cigarettes.  We shouldn’t encourage it.

       

      And I say this as an English major.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jonas

      @RaflW: Can anyone recall a time, ever, when a Republican candidate was asked how they planned to “reach across the aisle” to find “bipartisan consensus” on something, or if they would appoint Democrats to their cabinet?

      Once again, Democrats are expected to behave like grownups while Republicans get a pass for acting like flaming reactionaries and/or WATBs.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      jonas

      @hueyplong: Oof, if they’re having to dump money into NC, that’s eyebrow-raising. If we start seeing the Trump PACs target FL, then it will officially be interesting.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SpaceUnit

      @WaterGirl:

      I’m actually being a little tongue-in-cheek.  Sadly, I read poetry.  There’s nothing I like more than going to a used book fair and picking up one of those 1000 plus page college anthologies for just a couple of bucks.

      But reading poetry is like combing the beach with a metal detector.  It’s a weird obsession.  Most of the time all you find are pennies and bottle caps.  Junk.  Only once in a while do you find something worth keeping.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      BR

      @WaterGirl:

      Not sure, but I think it’s only on TikTok. I found that TikTok works in a fresh browser window for me on my laptop (Safari). I don’t use it on my phone.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      Repeated for the night owls.

      All set for Saturday’s meet-up at 5 p.m. at Pershing Square Cafe.

      Reservation under my nom de meet-up, Jack Alworthy. (NOT my IRL name; say it aloud real fast.)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Trivia Man

      @SpaceUnit:

      Everyone should read this aloud right now – it still rocks. Put your heart into it and see if it stirs your soul.

       

      The New Colossus

      By Emma Lazarus

      Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
      With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
      Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

      A mighty woman with a torch,
      whose flame
      Is the imprisoned lightning,
      and her name Mother of Exiles.

      From her beacon-hand
      Glows world-wide welcome;
      her mild eyes command
      The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

      “Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!”
      cries she With silent lips.

      “Give me your tired, your poor,
      Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
      The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
      Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
      I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      HumboldtBlue

      @SpaceUnit:

      But reading poetry is like combing the beach with a metal detector.  It’s a weird obsession.  Most of the time all you find are pennies and bottle caps.  Junk.  Only once in a while do you find something worth keeping.

      Wonderfully said.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ishiyama

      I watched the inquisition in four parts on the youtubes. The questions were simultaneously atrocious and trite, but the two professional politicians that I saw didn’t bat an eyelash, and spoke to the issues that they wished to address. No Fear!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Harrison Wesley

      I don’t know how real it is, but I saw something on BBC about a foiled plot for a mass killing at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.  Very weird.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      K-Mo

      @RevRick: Yep.

      Overall it was a non-event like most of these things.  She avoided biting into the various opposition-framed questions and stuck to her talking points.  It was fine.  No gaffes, no bombs, nothing memorably regrettable.  OTOH no home runs, no zingers, no memorably artful turns of phrase.  I give her a B-plus.

      Oh, and Dana Bash and the CNN crew were thoroughly cromulent.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jackie

      @Harrison Wesley:

      I don’t know how real it is, but I saw something on BBC about a foiled plot for a mass killing at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.  Very weird.

      It was VERY REAL. Google it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Elizabelle

      And.  The WaPo headline.  Could help with the normies.

      Harris says she will put a Republican in her Cabinet if elected

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Chet Murthy

      @Harrison Wesley: Oh, I think it’s actually a completely predictable target for IS.  I mean, a successful, powerful, rich woman with her own life, and a fan base of women who aspire to and often emulate her?   Yeah, that’s going to be a threat to IS’ entire ideology, and they’re gonna wanna strike at that.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      wjca

      @jonas: If we start seeing the Trump PACs target FL, then it will officially be interesting.

      I assume you aren’t counting the efforts, including TV ad buys, that they are making around Mar-a-lago in order to massage TCFG’s fragile ego.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @Geminid: I think you spelled annoyed wrong. :-)

      The question was a total waste of time, except that it’s a setup for a later “gotcha” moment where they get to accuse her of lying or going back on her word.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      FastEdD

      I’ve been writing lots of songs lately. The rhyming dictionary is your friend. Sometimes you need a word to loosely rhyme with several lines you’ve already written. You find one that works and it takes your ideas in a new direction. You didn’t intend for the song to go there, but that’s cool. It just did.

      In my opinion writing songs is harder than writing poetry. Not only do you need to tell a whole story in just a few verses, but you need it to have a beginning, a middle, and an end, and it has to match the mood of the music. Choruses have to be more of a melody variation than verses to stand out. Put it down for a few days after it is done, and if you can’t remember it, it wasn’t catchy enough. If you realize it sounds like some other song you’ve been listening to, throw it out and start all over again.

      You see a phrase or overhear someone say something and you think, that oughta be a song. Write down everything that comes to mind and when it starts to look like lyrics and you are singing it, start throwing words out until it scans and uses as few words as possible. You can tell, I’m fascinated by the process. Some of it is a happy accident, but most of it is a deliberate process.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      jonas

      @RevRick: I agree. As irritating as the press’s double standard with the whole “bipartisanship” thing is, the flipside is that they just go all gooey when they hear Dems talk about it and, to be fair, a lot of “independent” — aka, embarrassed Republicans — voters also claim to like it, too.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jonas

      @wjca: Of course, but as you point out, that’s just to make sure that PAB gets his ego stroked and they avoid a nasty ketchup incident in the dining room. The Lincoln Project figured this out years ago and made sure they played ads they wanted him to see on local Fox affiliates in DC, Jersey (Bedminster) or South FL depending on when they knew he’d be watching. The subsequent rage tweets at 2am would let them know they’d hit their target.

      If the PACs are flooding the airwaves with anti-Harris/Walz ads in a given state, though, as opposed to mini-documentaries hailing Glorious Leader, then it’s a sign the campaign is reading some ominous polling data.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Doc Sardonic

      @wjca: No, but if you start seeing reports of trump ads being heavily run in the Jacksonville, Sarasota. Tallahassee, Orlando and Pensacola markets in Florida, then something may be a foot.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      FastEdD

      The CNN interview was fine. The questions were just rubbish but they were mostly ignored and the candidates went off in the direction they chose, which is how you are supposed to handle it. At least at the end was a softball question and they were all smiling.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I think there is real anxiety too. I see this as a symptom of PTSD.

      And there is also the practical problem of a shortage of suitable Republicans. It’s really slim pickings over there.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      hueyplong

      @FastEdD: Apparently Trump’s one word “truth” reaction was “BORING!!!”  If that’s the best he could do, we might say the interview did no harm.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Old School

      @Jackie:

      Here’s the exchange:

      BASH: On that note, you had a lot of Republican speakers at the convention. Will you appoint a Republican to your Cabinet?
      HARRIS: Yes, I would.
      BASH: Any one in mind—
      HARRIS: Yes, I would. No, no one in particular in mind. I got — we got 68 days to go with this election, so I’m not puttin’ the cart before the horse. But I would. I think — I think it’s really important. I — I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion. I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who is a Republican.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Doc Sardonic

      @hueyplong: Yes, but the Jacksonville media market extends into the heavily red areas of rural Alachua (Gainesville), Clay, Putnam, St. Johns, Baker, Bradford, Union, Columbia and Nassau Counties, with the exception of Gainesville, which is a blue dot. It does also cover several South Georgia counties as well.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      RaflW

      @Chet Murthy: Axelrod just seems irrelevant and a little bitter about it now. That feels like a choice. He could be happy that some of what he helped realize in helping Obama may pave the way for Harris.
      I’d like to just wish him a happy retirement now, but it seems guys like him just can’t give up some corner of the limelight.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      jonas

      So the reporter for LA Times — certainly not one of the worst major dailies out there right now IMHO, and lightyears better than the FTFNYT — still had this to say about the banter between Harris and Walz about whether he’s getting used to spicy food on the campaign trail — surely an incredibly important position the voters are dying to know more about:

      Later, the interview featured video of a conversation between Bash and the candidates at a restaurant, where both said they’d ordered brisket. Bash followed up with a question for Walz about the level of spice — the governor has said he doesn’t like spicy food. Harris, meanwhile, partakes.

      “I’m gonna let him speak for himself,” Harris said.

      “I’m getting there,” Walz said of spicy fare.

      “It’s OK, you do you,” Harris replied.

      It was a quick and lighthearted moment — but a telling one between two candidates still getting to know each other.

      Oh just fucking shoot me. A little jokey back-and-forth about Walz’s palate becomes an ominous sign that they’re still “getting to know each other?” Would any reporter, in a billion fucking years, *ever* write that sentence about Vance and Trump? On one hand, no. Because it’s clear they can’t stand each other and are two barely-humanoid balls of pure spite. On the other, no, because little, irrelevant, bullshit eighth-grade student council race gossip crap like this is only good for Democrats.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Jackie

      @Old School: I stand corrected – sorta. I don’t think Harris will appoint a Republican just to appoint a Republican. It will – IMO – depend on IF the “right” Republican is available and qualified for a position. IOW, no MAGAts need apply.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      RaflW

      @Old School: My comment about all this, if Harris is serious, is that whoever she has in mind cannot hang onto any bullshit about LGBTQ issues, abortion, etc.

      Because cabinet level departments, even if they seem to be other areas of policy, have staff that are queer, and/or who may become (or want to become or want to end) pregnant. And cabinet level departments serve diverse populations.

      How many Republicans can accept the policy framework of a Harris-Walz Admin, not bring on some of their past associates who would be leak risks down the road, all of that.

      Is Kinzinger willing to accept all that to be Sec. of Veteran’s Affairs (rumored to be what he wants)? He — or whoever — needs to be fucking loyal. Period.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      RaflW

      @Chet Murthy: Ancient reanimated skull Carville is out fundraising for Dems, which I find gross personally, but I guess he has a constituency who might be persuaded in races like Casey in PA or Tester in MT?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Chet Murthy

      @RaflW: I suppose there’ll be conservadems here-and-there who remembered Carville  and can be persuaded to part with some cash.  And that’s a fine thing.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jay C

      @Old School:

      Yeah, I wouldn’t worry too much over Harris’s Cabinet picks just yet: “considering” nominating a GOPers seems to me, at this point, a pretty cheap and easy nod to “bipartisanship”; with 25 “Cabinet” positions to choose from (and presumably she’s not going to be picking Matt Gaetz or MTG – likely some ultra-“respectable” pro), and if it riles up the Repubs, so much the better…

       

      ETA: And what Jackie said at #67

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Chet Murthy

      @RaflW: Yes, this!  Thank you!  And even besides making sure that some R appointee doesn’t run a hostile work environment, they -also- need to toe the party line on the rest of Harris’ policies.  No freelancing, having differences with the rest of the administration.  None.  So yeah: Kinzinger is gonna have to agree to put a sock in it.

      I mean, imagine Kinzinger being interviewed and going off-script!  It could be catastrophic.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      eclare

      @Harrison Wesley:

      As someone wrote, I think on this blog, if ISIS wants to see what an enraged and fanatical hero worshipping crowd looks like, piss off Swifties.

      She canceled three shows in Vienna.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      gene108

      @jonas:

      Can anyone recall a time, ever, when a Republican candidate was asked how they planned to “reach across the aisle” to find “bipartisan consensus” on something, or if they would appoint Democrats to their cabinet?

      It comes down to who the parties represent based on their voters.

      Democrats represent a majority of the non-white population.

      Republicans represent a majority of the white population, which includes around 3/5’s to 2/3’s of the white male vote, on a national basis, depending on the year.

      The media wants to know if Democrats are willing to work the representatives of Very Serious People (white men) and Real Americans (white non-college educated rural folks), instead of focusing on their “special interest groups” and “identity politics”.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      jonas

      @RaflW: I can only assume that with any “Republican” who serves in a Harris administration, the words “Never Trumper” will be implicit, and they will agree to support the president’s policies, as one would expect.

      There are some moderate, non-MAGA Republicans out there — e.g. veterans of pre-Trump administrations — who have endorsed Harris and who could probably serve in positions like the Veterans Administration or on the National Security Council or something.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      jonas

      @gene108: Good point. I agree that’s the assumption underlying the question: “You don’t represent ‘real Americans.’ What will you do to bring actual Americans who matter on board?”

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @SpaceUnit:

      But reading poetry is like combing the beach with a metal detector.  It’s a weird obsession.  Most of the time all you find are pennies and bottle caps.  Junk.  Only once in a while do you find something worth keeping.

      And if the Vogon were in the vicinity, you find unexploded ordnance.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Harrison Wesley:

      Bombing a Taylor Swift concert would make the people they hate angry and likely spark military retaliation.  Terrorists pursue both of those goals.  That was the point of 9/11 and the Hamas Oct 7th attacks, and both Bin Ladin and Hamas got exactly the results they wanted.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Chet Murthy

      @pacem appellant: sweet Jesus no.  Sure, she’s Anti-fascist.  But she’s been all in on everything else that Republicans have done, and unless she RecantsAll that shit She’s completely untrustworthy.  I mean even after she became antee Trump she was still defending the voter suppression.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      SpaceUnit

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      To write a poem is to knock on the world’s door, enter, and loudly clear your throat.

      The world looks up.  It sits at its desk.  The world is very busy.  “What is it?” asks the world.

      “I’ve written a poem,” you announce.

      “Really?’ asks the world, warily.  “Is it any good?”  It takes off its glasses and rubs at its eyes.  It glances at its watch.  The world looks rather tired.  Because the world has heard so many poems.  So many.  And it seems to the world that most of them were never worth writing down in the first place.

       

      So write poetry if you must, but please don’t waste the world’s time.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Citizen Alan

      @Geminid:

       I see this as a symptom of PTSD.

      It truly is. I am resigned to the fact that every presidential election for the rest of my life is going to feel like playing russian roulette. Like that scene from The Deer Hunter, except that the part of the Viet Cong xamp guards, who are all trading money back-and-forth and shouting at the terrified contestants, will be played by members of our worthless, prostitute media.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Craig

      @Jackie: seriously. And, ” I couldn’t find a Republican that we could agree with on policy”, or just ‘too bad, so sad’. I like this, cause I think she saw the wiggle room and cool, consider it, of course, I’m reasonable. I think she’s realistic enough to be Fuck No, but this little lie is fine. Democrats are learning about our political reality.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      wjca

      @jonas: “You don’t represent ‘real Americans.’ What will you do to bring actual Americans who matter on board?”

      Which, with Tim Walz sitting right there, would be a particularly dumb thing to ask.  He’s about as “real American” (as they use the term) as it gets.

      Now if the question is about “Americans who matter” (which probable means something close to “have Ivy League degrees”**), it’s pretty inevitable that at least some of the cabinet members will have that (pseudo)qualification.  So, again, a dumb thing to ask.

      ** I suppose it could be construed as either Old Money or mega-rich.  But those folks mostly wouldn’t consider a government job if asked.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Citizen Alan

      @pacem appellant: I stand by my belief that liz cheney’s sole objection to the insurrection was that it was in service of donald trump rather than a President belonging to her faction of the republican party. I absolutely believe that if, for example, Howard Dean was poised to win the 2004 presidential election on a strict, “get us the hell out of iraq” platform, Liz, cheney would have been perfectly fine with the bush administration staging a coup.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Chet Murthy

      @Citizen Alan: i think about this a lot.  Both for myself, but also and perhaps especially for the younger generation in my family.  As I get older stability and safety matter more to me.  The ideaThat I mightEnd up In a fascist stateIt’s pretty frighteningNow But the idea that it might happen WhenI’m alreadyMobility constrained and sick Is even more frightening.  And then I think about my younger relatives: I feel like I want to encourage them To at least make some kind of effortTo have roots in other countries so thatIf something bad happens here they’ll haveReliable places to which they can flee.

      It’s all very troubling.  And it’s not something that goes away just because harris wins in November.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Chet Murthy

      @Citizen Alan: her and daddy darth’s biggest objection to Trump was that he was trying to take away something that she thought belonged to them.  Cheney Family Property.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @WaterGirl: a lot of tiktoks migrate over to the Facebook reels. If you go to video, and search a speakers name, or dnc.. YouTube also has shorts. And it’s entirely searchable. Once Facebook recognizes what you want to watch, it starts giving you more of that.

      the algorithm seems to note what I do and don’t watch. While it’s sort of scary, I’m getting lots of ballet and figure skating and foodie videos, and that’s lovely, and I’m starting to get dnc speakers some.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @SpaceUnit: if I ever get a community space to hold a show and tell salon here in Denver, you’d be welcome to bring some of your better/ preferred poems to read to us.

      so far all I’ve found was a coffee house w a basement community room, but no parking.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Gretchen

      I thought it was maddening. The media has been whining for weeks that they need to talk to the candidates to vet them and allow the American People to know their candidate’s positions. She had 45 minutes. She used it asking about whether Walz was lying when he said they had IVF when they really had IUI (how many people know or care what IUI is and how it differs from IVF?), whether he claimed to carry a weapon IN war rather that a weapon OF war when clearly talking about how weapons OF war shouldn’t be available to civilians, how Harris felt about Trump questioning her race and how she felt about the photo of her niece, badgering her about how she changed her position about fracking in 2020 and has held that 2020 position ever since. It’s like she was working at doing a bad job. I’m surprised she didn’t accuse Harris of lying about working at McDonalds since nobody can confirm that summer job from 45 years ago and for some reason she didn’t put it on her resume when applying for a law job. Harris/Walz should limit their interviews for the rest of the campaign to podcasts and Hot Ones.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @FastEdD: I’m all the time putting new words to previous music. I do words, but don’t compose. Cool to hear your process. Some tip write something I wish could be a song. But then I need a music person f.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @FastEdD: I’m all the time putting new words to previous music. I do words, but don’t compose. Cool to hear your process. Sometimes I write something I wish could be a song. But then I need a music person to help me.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Old School: key word, would. it’s  not an oath.

      On another note, loved the last line in the impromptu poem in the thread

      Cause you knew damn well he would fuck it

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @FastEdD:see comment 99.

      actually I’ve got words, and a melody it goes to, but I need a little help. Do you mind if I pass my email on to you via watergirl?

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Geminid: will you say more about this ptsd symptom idea? Do you mean, the anxiety we’re  feeling cuz of what trump has said and done and continues to say and what he promises to do to basically fuck this country ? The underlying screaming anxiety a bunch of have been feeling?

      or is there more, That you’re referring to?

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Jay: This thing about an attack on swifties having been planned, but averted, is pretty distressing.

      Meanwhile Jay, the thread was long dead last night as I read your news and people’s caring replies. I’ll add in my good wishes here, I guess.  I’m sending up the prayers and blessings for you all. Holy cow.  I want things to resolve and be treatable and go better.

      (Holy smokes! She said, burning her sage and juniper bundles)

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Chet Murthy

      @Gloria DryGarden: We have been fucked by Republican daddies so goddamn many times, I for one don’t to be fucked again.  I can rattle off Fitzmas, Comey, Mueller Time, That Piece of Shit Rod Rosenstein, right off the top of my head.

      Enough with the Goddamn Republican Daddies. Fuck them!  Fuck all of them!  Fuck every goddamn last one of them!

      Maybe that’s what Gemind is referring to by PTSD.  Though I wouldn’t call it PTSD.  I’d call it a red mist of rage.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Chet Murthy: mine is like a volcano, rumbling deep, full of red hot steam and lava and stuff.  It’s too long for more than half a country to be sitting on this kind of rage. I don’t mean don’t be pissed as hell, what I mean it’s just too too much. For the body for the peace of mind, for also holding the light.

      When trumpet was running in  2016, a bunch of us on Facebook commented to each other about his apparent malignant narcissism, and we were triggered then, because of troubles in our pasts. It’s been rough.

      what percentage of the country is het white male, anyway? Not a majority.. so that leaves a whole bunch of us female, or lgbtq, or poc, waiting for the shoe to drop.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Kay

      Disappointed in no change to Biden’s Gaza policy – it’s an unmitigated disaster. A failure on every level.

      I hope she reconsiders.

      Other than that it was fine – I knew it would be.

      Reply

