I thought we might need a palate cleanser after that obnoxious interview – it’s not good to go to bed mad. Is it over yet?
Anyway, this seems like a good time to share a few more ditties and poems from the Aug 7 post.
SiubhanDuinne
To the tune of THE BLUE DANUBE WALZ
The melody calls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
Resounds in the halls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
The Orange One palls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
His running mate galls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz).
So Youse, Yinz, and Y’alls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
Rejoice in the halls
(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)
Bring giggles and LOLs
Bring your balls
As we celebrate Tim Walz!
.
Math Guy
There once was a con man named trump,
Who the people decided to dump,
And replace with a man named Biden.
Soon Smith will come riden,
And trump will be hiden,
‘Cause there ain’t no mercy for that chump.
.
What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
There once was a mensch named Joe Biden
Who sent Donald Trump’s prospects slidin’
He swallowed his pride and then stepped aside
Now Harris and Walz high are ridin’
That’s all I got. More a limerick than an ode.
.
FastEdD
There once was a man with a couch
All viral media would vouch
He loved without measure
The cushions he’d pleasure
And even preferred to his spouse
.
K-Mo
All across this favoured land the sun is shining bright,
The band is playing Taylor Swift, and people’s hearts are light;
Women and men are laughing, while children shout again,
Mighty Casey moved the runner over; and Harris knocked him in.
Open thread!
Also, in case it gets pushed off the front page, here’s the link to the quilt raffle post from earlier today.
Raffle winners will be announced on Sunday, Sept 8. Tickets available until then.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings