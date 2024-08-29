I thought we might need a palate cleanser after that obnoxious interview – it’s not good to go to bed mad. Is it over yet?

Anyway, this seems like a good time to share a few more ditties and poems from the Aug 7 post.

SiubhanDuinne

To the tune of THE BLUE DANUBE WALZ

The melody calls

(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)

Resounds in the halls

(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)

The Orange One palls

(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)

His running mate galls

(Tim Walz, Tim Walz).

So Youse, Yinz, and Y’alls

(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)

Rejoice in the halls

(Tim Walz, Tim Walz)

Bring giggles and LOLs

Bring your balls

As we celebrate Tim Walz!

.

Math Guy

There once was a con man named trump,

Who the people decided to dump,

And replace with a man named Biden.

Soon Smith will come riden,

And trump will be hiden,

‘Cause there ain’t no mercy for that chump.

.

What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

There once was a mensch named Joe Biden

Who sent Donald Trump’s prospects slidin’

He swallowed his pride and then stepped aside

Now Harris and Walz high are ridin’

That’s all I got. More a limerick than an ode.

.

FastEdD

There once was a man with a couch

All viral media would vouch

He loved without measure

The cushions he’d pleasure

And even preferred to his spouse

.

K-Mo

All across this favoured land the sun is shining bright,

The band is playing Taylor Swift, and people’s hearts are light;

Women and men are laughing, while children shout again,

Mighty Casey moved the runner over; and Harris knocked him in.

Open thread!

Also, in case it gets pushed off the front page, here’s the link to the quilt raffle post from earlier today.

Raffle winners will be announced on Sunday, Sept 8. Tickets available until then.