via Four Directions, we have a QUEEN SIZE star quilt to raffle off!

The quilt was made by Linda Szabo, who is a member of Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Linda Szabo also owns Soldier Woman Art Gallery.

Everything we raise will go to Four Directions to aid in their Montana efforts – we need Jon Tester to keep his seat!

Tickets are $25 each, and we hope to “sell” at least 200 tickets.

To “buy” a ticket, make your donation in the thermometer and send email to WaterGirl with your donation so you can be e entered into the raffle. WaterGirl at balloon-juice.com

This is just for the raffle – we’ll be starting a fundraising effort for $25,000 for Four Directions as soon as they can line up an external match for us. :-)

Note to all of us from OJ Seamans, who, along with his wife Barb, founder Four Directions. They are co-directors, and their daughter Donna also plays a key role in Four Directions.

Pila maya pelo (Thank you)

Mitakuye Oyasin (We are all related) OJ Semans Sr.

QUILT RAFFLE TICKETS ONLY

THIS THERMOMETER IS FOR DONATIONS – We have an external match for the first $15,000!

If Democrats win the White House in November, Peggy Flanagan is poised to become the country’s first female Native American governor. Politico has an article about her.

Q: You mentioned Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids, two other Native American women who have had massive political accomplishments. You also have a background as a political activist. What are the biggest challenges in building Native American political power that you see? A: There’s a lot of distrust of government systems for incredibly good reasons. That’s something that is absolutely a challenge, but it also provides an incredible opportunity. Native people — and I would say Native women — have been leaders since time immemorial. It is just modern society that is catching up. Thankfully, we are beginning to see more Native people in elected office. But if we want to reach parity, we have to elect 17,000 Native people at all levels of government. I’m the co-founder of an organization called Advance Native Political Leadership, and it grew out of Wellstone Action and the Native American leadership program that we had there. This is an organization that is training Native people to run for office and to work on campaigns all across the country. The Native vote makes a huge difference. We are strategically located in swing states all across the country. I think President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris were elected because of the Native community in Arizona. Ignore us at your peril. We are a really important voting block.

Oh, and speaking of Politico, I am giving them the middle finger for this headline, and article, currently on their front page: The 5 warning signs for Harris after the DNC. (These are warning signs???) They need to get some perspective.

Here are five obstacles the Harris campaign will need to address as the race kicks off in earnest.

Tight polling. ( I’m sure all these new voters and young people are totally covered in the polling. ) Harris still hasn’t sat for an interview. (over-inflated sense of their own importance!) The debate debates. (As if it’s her fault because Trump is waffling? Where’s the policy? (They want details they can pick at to derail the current upward trajectory.) Trump’s support from white men. (Well, if white men support Trump, then she shouldn’t even run, right?)

