A rare image of Donald J. Trump’s only known military decoration

In related news, Trump lies. All the time. About everything. In the TikTok he posted of his Arlington visit–again in direct violation of laws and norms–he claimed that in the last 18 months of his term no US servicemen died in Afghanistan, and then under Biden, 13 got killed.

Bullshit top to bottom: 34 US service members died in-theater in 2019 and 2020. But you knew that?

Words cannot express how much I loathe Trump and all who stand with him. And I haven’t even got to Vance’s pathetic tough-guy stylings on this one.

Image: Joao Estevao Andrade de Freitas, A Single White Feather Close-up, 2004