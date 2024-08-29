Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The US Army Wants A Word With Cadet Bone Spurs

Never mind…

Mistermix has this covered.

I’m just going to leave this image up, because I like it:


The US Army Wants A Word With Cadet Bone Spurs

A rare image of Donald J. Trump’s only known military decoration

OK– I’ll leave this too:

In related news, Trump lies. All the time. About everything. In the TikTok he posted of his Arlington visit–again in direct violation of laws and norms–he claimed that in the last 18 months of his term no US servicemen died in Afghanistan, and then under Biden, 13 got killed.

Bullshit top to bottom: 34 US service members died in-theater in 2019 and 2020. But you knew that?

Words cannot express how much I loathe Trump and all who stand with him. And I haven’t even got to Vance’s pathetic tough-guy stylings on this one.

Because I’ve got nuthin else…Open thread.

Image: Joao Estevao Andrade de Freitas, A Single White Feather Close-up, 2004

    86Comments

    1. 1.

      Westyny

      Wow, this story is sticking.  It deserves to, because it exemplifies the creepy/weird bullying/tasteless core of the Trump ethos. I don’t believe I’ll be first by the time this is posted.  ; )

      ETA: what a pleasant surprise!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      wmd

      An aside: talk about stolen valor in the person of a man who claimed avoiding STDs was his Vietnam!

      When I hear TFG talk it reminds me of Idi Amin as he was deteriorating due to tertiary syphilis. Has the deranged old man been checked? It would be irresponsible not to speculate.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Manyakitty

      Is it really possible that the Army is letting the pyrite pig skates on this? Just a mean letter and case closed? JFTDC. (Jesus fucking tap dancing Christ)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TBone

      New meme:

      “I have never stood upon a grave and posed for a picture while smiling and giving thumbs up.  But if I live longer than him, it may happen.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chet Murthy

      @Belafon@Manyakitty: There is little the Army can do, if the victim declines to proceed with the prosecution.  And it’s a little rich to ask this poor civil affairs director to expose theirself to god-knows-what shit from MAGA, when the most powerful people in the country have refused to do their jobs and put this bastard in jail and expeditiously try him for  his crimes: crimes we all saw him commit on fucking teevee.

      This is a problem bigger than any one person: bigger than this Arlington cemetery employee.  Government is how we solve problems bigger than ourselves.  In this case, government has manifestly failed, b/c TCFG has found the cheatcode.

      It turns out, the Constitution -is- a suicide pact.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chet Murthy

      @TBone: In Ukraine they’re developing drones that will make it all-but-impossible to prevent the bastard’s grave from being desecrated on the regular.  Gallons of urine, metric fucktons of shit.  On.  The.  Regular.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Manyakitty

      @Chet Murthy: oh, I understand that part. If she doesn’t want to press assault charges or something, that’s up to her. What about his blatant violation of the rules? What’s supposed to happen then? They called the MPs. Arrest that fucker. So, yeah. Lock him up. That’s what I want.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne,

      I also think of feathers as “advanced communications technologies available at the time of the Framers” in order to remind me that it’s good to re-evaluate what’s working and what isn’t from time to time.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chet Murthy

      @Manyakitty:

      What about his blatant violation of the rules? What’s supposed to happen then? They called the MPs. Arrest that fucker. So, yeah. Lock him up. That’s what I want.

      In a country with the rule of law, his bail would have been revoked long, long ago for his many violations of his conditions of release over the long months.  In a country run by a state that knew how to defend itself, how to defend itself against a goddamn coup, he would be rotting in solitary in a military brig on a prison hulk, or at Gitmo.

      That country is not the one we live in, that we call ourselves citizens of.  Ah well.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      As I understand it, the only plausibly criminal act is the pushing of the officer. And we don’t know that it was Trump that did the pushing, do we?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Manyakitty

      @Baud: no, probably not, but I keep thinking of that NATO summit where he shoved the PM of Montenegro out of the way so he could stand in front. My god. What a pig.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      TBone

      @Chet Murthy: I live in hope for our future nonetheless.  We will crush him at the ballot box, and then…all bets are off.  I do not expect the next Dem admin., run by a former prosecutor, to allow that state of affairs to continue.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Manyakitty:

      Well, my 2¢ is that I hope we don’t change the story from Trump’s disrespect of soldiers to the Army’s failure to do something. But based on experience, I’m not optimistic.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      @TBone:

       

      New meme:

      “I have never stood upon a grave and posed for a picture while smiling and giving thumbs up. But if I live longer than him, it may happen.”

      I would be sitting on a camp toilet.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Chet Murthy:

      In Ukraine they’re developing drones that will make it all-but-impossible to prevent the bastard’s grave from being desecrated on the regular. Gallons of urine, metric fucktons of shit. On. The. Regular. 

      It’s only fair that we Americans get to piss and shit on Dump’s grave every other month.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Chet Murthy

      @mrmoshpotato: Oh, I agree.  But one presumes MAGA will try to prevent us.  All I’m sayin’ is, no matter what they do, his grave, or his mausoleum, his crypt (as it were) will be crusted with dried shit, covered in urine stains.  The Baba Yaga drone (or her descendants) ensures that,  and no amount of GPS blocking will stop it (b/c Ukraine is learning how to defeat all electronic countermeasures on the battlefield).

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TBone

      @mrmoshpotato: I have a camp toilet story.  A friend was in dire straits on a hungover morning. He rushed over but … It collapsed at the most inopportune moment.  Famous last words:

      “Shoulda given it a dry run first!”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Chet Murthy

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Southlake is in Tarrant County.  There’s a saying: “As goes Tarrant County, so goes Texas.”  It’s pretty conservative.  The fucking Mayor of Fort Worth literally ran Bitcoin mining servers (I shit you not).  It’s not exactly a progressive place.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      TBone

      Dark Brandon needs to go on offense against the campaign that is publicly denigrating our military.  And I mean DARK Brandon.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Elizabelle

      @Old School:  Meh.  It’s just brief footage  of Trump standing in the audience at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.  Big whoop.

      Calling those at SecArmy “hacks” though.  Take note, military voters.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      TBone

      About those ads I’ve been seeing too many of, blaming VP Harris (“border czar”) and Senator Casey for crimes committed by “illegals,” it appears that another geography lesson is in order. Remember when Donold hailed the great state of Kansas when the Chiefs won?

      A spokesperson for Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), [McCormick’s] opponent in the key Senate race, shared a communications team  screenshot of the post. “Dave, this story is from Philadelphia, Mississippi — not Philadelphia, PA,” Maddy McDaniel, the communications director for Casey, wrote on X.

      “Philly cop cars look like this — hope this helps!” she added, along with a photo.

      Crudite, anyone?

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/08/senate-candidate-very-confused-about

      Reply
    51. 51.

      geg6

      @Chet Murthy:

      That would an assault charge.  But we have two federal laws being broken here: assaulting a fed employee and the law covering political use of ANC.  Those are not violations against her, per se, but against the United States and all its citizens.  I don’t see why she gets to control those charges.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      FastEdD

      Here’s an interesting story about Arlington National Cemetery. Most of us know that it was formerly the home of Robert E. Lee and that Union soldiers were buried there as a statement about who won the Civil War. The squabbling over it lasted years and involved an adopted son of George Washington and a rotten ruling from SCOTUS in favor of the Lee family. Quite a read for history buffs.

      https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/how-arlington-national-cemetery-came-to-be-145147007/

      Reply
    55. 55.

      trollhattan

      @TBone: Point. He does, after all, have a son interred at Arlington, while Trump has the Bowling Green Massacre, Ivana’s lawn patch, and the River of Blood plaque honoring an imaginary golf course war thing.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      As I understand it, the only plausibly criminal act is the pushing of the officer. And we don’t know that it was Trump that did the pushing, do we?

      We keep being told that taking photos and video in there and using them for political purposes is against the law. They took photos and video there, and some of it was used in a campaign commercial. So prosecute him (and any staff involved) for it.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Baud: No, the filming there for political purposes violates a law. That law was explained to them and enforcing it does not require charges being brought by the employee in question because whether or not she tried to stop him what he did was against the law.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Old School:

      The video at that Xit is from Arlington Cemetery and clearly being used for political purposes. The U.S. Attorney for northern Virginia needs to charge LaCivita.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      citizen dave

      The episode is infuriating.  The photo is infuriating. The GD blue suit thumbs up asshole pose.

      I would like to know if the hand gestures by the two women have special meaning.  Also, the woman on the left putting her phone on the adjacent gravestone, is, INFURIATING.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @FastEdD:

      Great 1864 quote from the Union Quartermaster General:

      “The rebels are all murderers of my son and the sons of hundreds of thousands,” Meigs exploded when he learned of Lee’s surrender to Grant on April 9, 1865. “Justice seems not satisfied [if] they escape judicial trial & execution… by the government which they have betrayed [&] attacked & whose people loyal & disloyal they have slaughtered.”

      The fucking Lees continued, as noted, trying to get it back and did via the Extreme Court of the era.  But then sold it back to the US.

      They should have been executed and driven into exile but noooooo, they profited from treason.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Barbara

      What kind of ghoul grins like a lunatic and gives the thumbs up sign while standing behind the gravestones of deceased soldiers?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Barbara: ​
       

      What kind of ghoul grins like a lunatic and gives the thumbs up sign while standing behind the gravestones of deceased soldiers?

      The kind who doesn’t mind their deaths in the least, and derives such happiness as he is capable of experiencing if he can benefit from those deaths in some way.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      skerry

      IANAL but wouldn’t breaking the law about using AC in a political ad be of interest to TF’s probation officer in NYC?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Dear commenters 1-47. That was clarifying and amusing. Esp thx to Chet Murthy and manyakitty. I hadn’t thought of it that of course pressing charges, would entail becoming a bigger target for mr orange hater, and his team. I understood almost everything, except how the constitution is a suicide pact, if anyone wants to explain, and rip my blinders off, I’m sure it won’t hurt any worse. My poor sad imaginary country…

      I do so wish bail had been revoked, in so many instances, etc.

      enjoying the drones, and pigeons. It almost seems possible.
      He needs to go swimming, the salt water is cleansing, and , I’m hopeful, electrifying, and full of natural animals of predatory nature. What will it take to Rock his boat enough that he falls into said waters?

      oh well

      the feather is nice. In Egypt, when you died, the goddess of justice weighed your heart on one side of the scales, against a feather. So for me, this lovely feather is a symbol of justice. And a symbol of the lightness in the air element, which I think of as the quadrant of clear thinking, and bright ideas.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Elizabelle

      MacBook question:  how do I get my laptop to let me know what a blue-colored link is from, when hovering over it?

      Used to rely on this feature.  Had a new drive installed this week, and the old one was so damaged some of my preferences did not automatically transfer.  (Still, I will take my 2015 MacBook’s drive lasting nine years.)

      Also, it seems one cannot find out the link’s provenance on an iPhone.  Or has that changed for the better, too?

      Many thanks.  And this makes me miss Steeplejack all over again, because he was so kind answering questions like that.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      catclub

      @Manyakitty: If she doesn’t want to press assault charges or something, that’s up to her.

       

      Not completely. A prosecutor can still bring a case, they just won’t have a key witness. Prosecutors also have tools to compel testimony.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Gloria DryGarden

      In an earlier thread, with the sweet succinct don’t vote for trump video, I was so so very, very happy to see Donnie wearing that orange jumpsuit I had specially made for him. I so wanted him to have it, I hand embroidered his monogram on it. ( Well, it’s true, the ladies sewing circle and terrorist society helped me with it. It’s not all dancing at the yurt and fire pit ceremonial commune.)

      if I have to see any more pictures of him ever, I want him to be wearing that same outfit.
      oh so joyously happy.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Sally

      @TBone: Having not read all the comments, I agree with you here – if what they did in filming and subsequently using the video as a campaign ad, why can’t they be prosecuted? It doesn’t take the person who was shoved to prosecute an assault charge. A crime(s) was and is being committed, why are they not being charged? I really don’t understand.

      ETA: Why bother having laws and rules if there is no way to enforce them? No rules, no laws, if that’s the case.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Quantum man

      My wife and I were talking about the ANC thing and we got so angry. If we had done this we would likely be in jail. How the fu*k does Trump always get away with this shit!? It is so maddening! Had to vent.

      Reply

