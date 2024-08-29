I have a cold so I did not do much today- I went to the gym, realized I wasn’t lethargic, I was sick, came home, and slept from 3 pm until just a little bit ago. Will test for covid in the morning.

As for young Rosie, I have no pictures of much of an update for you. She is sequestered in the purple room and sorting through some things. I went in and checked on her this morning, and then again at noon, and then just a few minutes ago to scoop litter and give fresh water and food. She’s hiding under the bed, and didn’t want to come out, so I just told her she is a good girl and left. She’s been through a lot so I am just not going to fuck with her and respect her boundaries. I will take her to the vet on Monday or Tuesday after she has had some time to adjust.

After I get her cleared at the vets I will put up a cathouse in there for her to use as a safe zone and then just leave the door open for her to explore if she wants and for the other cats to come in and get accustomed to her scent and her. And by other cats I mean Maxwell, because Steve does not give a fuck. After all these years with Steve I am convinced if he could talk the only thing he would say is “whatever” as he just cruises through life completely and totally unbothered by everything.

Y’all take care.