You are here: Home / Elections 2024 / Late Night Open Thread: Early Responses to That CNN Interview

Late Night Open Thread: Early Responses to That CNN Interview

by | 13 Comments

It seems — and this is probably a net positive — to have been a disappointment to Our Most Public Media. The NYTimes is disappointed that Harris didn’t give them any actual ‘gaffes’ they could use against her…

The main reason CNN’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris turned out to be remarkable was that it was the first one she had done since President Biden bowed out and tapped her as his successor.

Seated alongside her running mate, the quietly supportive Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Ms. Harris parried questions from Dana Bash on Thursday without causing herself political harm or providing herself a significant boost.

She was methodical and risk-averse in the 27-minute interview, performing like a top seed in the early rounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament trying to hold serve, survive and advance to the next round — in this case, her Sept. 10 debate with former President Donald J. Trump…

Meanwhile, Fox News is pissed that Dana Bash didn’t work hard enough to make Harris, and Walz, look bad. (Always blame the woman, it’s the Fox News creed.)

Here’s some snippets. Remember: Sharing is caring!


Note from a random normie:

CNN’s got a three-part video of the interview on its site, starting here. And they’ve got a clip version up on YouTube, here:

    2. 2.

      Ishiyama

      They are incredible to watch together. Both of them talented, experienced, empathic, each parrying the poisoned thrusts of the foe with a seemingly effortless ease.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      steve g

      So the NYT, WaPo, and all the pundits will be posting about how the Harris interview takes care of the “no interview yet” problem and we’ll be hearing no more nonsense about it, right?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      @steve g: yeah well, neither Harris or Walz chose to self-sabotage their campaign or fully embrace the knowledge that the questions that the media asks are in no way representative of the questions that everyday Americans would ask.

      Getting tired of the media believing that their job is to somehow be the “gatekeepers” of Democracy instead of being the educators of citizens.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gloria DryGarden

      It sounds amazing, although kind if a waste of their time. She didn’t go on the defensive, she volleyed back any stupid questions, they stood up for themselves gently, her on values stayed the same, him on if it’s not this attack, it’ll be something else, and standing by his son, his family, the military,mall in pretty neutral language. That takes some skill, and prep.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hitchhiker

      Questions I wanted to hear:

      The Supreme Court’s credibility is at an all time low; many citizens see the court as openly partisan. What specifically do you think could help restore its integrity?

      The Senate has had a lot of trouble passing meaningful legislation, mostly because it can require a 60-40 vote whenever one senator wants that to be the rule. How do you think this ought to be resolved?

      Questions I did hear:

      What made you change your mind about fracking? No but really, what? No but really, was there data or something?

      How can voters ever trust you after you misstated your military record?

      —————-

      In short, fuck you, CNN. This is why you don’t get interviews — because you ask stupid questions that do nothing for anybody. And then you HYPE THE FUCK OUT OF THEM in commercials even as you’re airing them! Insulting waste of time, which, dear sweet suffering jeebus, you then try to milk for another hour with a PANEL to “analyze” the back and forth.

      Annoying nonsense is not what we need, for the love of god.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      agorabum

      Damn, the NYTimes seems real mad that she didn’t fail.  The entire tone is “we, the press, are against her, but she was able to get past us.  However, Bash is a rookie; we the NYT would have gotten her.”  Strong hater vibe.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gloria DryGarden

      The heather cox Richardson letter for tonight addresses the Arlington cemetery shenanigans, and some closing loopholes for money laundering via real estate and big finance.

      It is indeed quite rare for military to make a statement, like they have done about this situation.

      i don’t have a way to link it, sorry

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gretchen

      I thought it was maddening. The media has been whining for weeks that they need to talk to the candidates to vet them and allow the American People to know their Candidate’s positions. Bash had 45 minutes. She used it asking about whether Wals was lying when he said they used IVF when they really used IUI ( how many people know or care what IUI is and how it differs from IVF?), whether he claimed to carry a weapon IN war rather than a weapon OF war when clearly talking about how weapons OF war shouldn’t be available to civilians, how Harris felt about Trump questioning her race and how she felt about the photo of her niece, badgering her about how she changed her position about fracking in 2020 has has held that 2020 position ever since. It’s like she was working at doing a bad job. I’m surprised she didn’t accuse Harris of lying about working at McDonald’s since nobody can confirm that summer job from 45 years ago and for some reason she didn’t put it on her resume when applying for a law job. Harris/Walz should limit their interviews for the rest of the campaign to podcasts and Hot Ones.

      They go after these miniscule discrepancies from Democrats, and Trump asserts that Democrats are in favor of murdering babies and they’re all, yeah, fine.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TS

      @piratedan:

      Getting tired of the media believing that their job is to somehow be the “gatekeepers” of Democracy  the Democratic Party.

      Minor correction. They do not do this to republicans.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jesse

      Is the issue with Walz that he implied that he’d been to war? It seems that all he said regarding assault weapons is “I’ve carried weapons of war”, referring to his service in the MN National Guard. Which is correct: “weapon of war” refers to weapons that the military (and only the military) has, or should have. You wouldn’t call e.g. a handgun a weapon of war because this is available to normal police officers as well as the general public, and that’s fairly uncontroversial, I’d say. The controversy is, of course, over the availability of “weapons of war” to the general public. And Walz has had a clear, documented position on this, for a long time, both as a representative and as governor.

      How anyone could infer from this that Walz falsely implied that he served on an active battlefield (which he never says, and when asked explicitly, always says “no, I’ve not done that”) is beyond me. This is just looking to cause a fight. This isn’t even a gaffe or misstatement or ambiguity. It’s the bad-faith extraction of statements that don’t exist.

      Reply

