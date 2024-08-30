The first 10 minutes of Kamala Harris’s CNN interview with Dana Bash is already more serious and substantive than any interview Donald Trump has ever given in the nine long years since he rode down his golden escalator in 2015. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 30, 2024

It seems — and this is probably a net positive — to have been a disappointment to Our Most Public Media. The NYTimes is disappointed that Harris didn’t give them any actual ‘gaffes’ they could use against her…

The main reason CNN’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris turned out to be remarkable was that it was the first one she had done since President Biden bowed out and tapped her as his successor. Seated alongside her running mate, the quietly supportive Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Ms. Harris parried questions from Dana Bash on Thursday without causing herself political harm or providing herself a significant boost. She was methodical and risk-averse in the 27-minute interview, performing like a top seed in the early rounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament trying to hold serve, survive and advance to the next round — in this case, her Sept. 10 debate with former President Donald J. Trump…

Meanwhile, Fox News is pissed that Dana Bash didn’t work hard enough to make Harris, and Walz, look bad. (Always blame the woman, it’s the Fox News creed.)

Here’s some snippets. Remember: Sharing is caring!

Harris in response to first Q from Dana Bash: Sadly in the last decade we have had in the former president someone who has really been pushing an agenda & environment that's about diminishing the character & strength of who we are as Americans. People are ready to turn the page pic.twitter.com/joNm229Jap — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2024

In polar opposite to the loathsome piece of shit — Harris' profound humility, and deep respect and loyalty to President Biden is heartwarming. All in all, she crushed her interview w/Dana Bash. Harris is going to be the next president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/NsTc8s87HU — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 30, 2024





This is actually pretty believable because there was a decent chance the next thing he said was that he was dying. Fortunately he’s not and it’s just politics, but this take is hindsight at best or the sort of sociopathy that makes someone a republican to begin with at worst. https://t.co/zwEs6QK13c — Skit Skat Skoodle Doot (@ilpomodoro2) August 30, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris: “I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed” pic.twitter.com/1n7lV5wYfQ — Reda (@RedaMor_) August 29, 2024

Tim Walz to Dana Bash: "If it's not this, it's an attack on my children for showing love for me, or it's an attack on my dog. I'm not going to do that. And the one thing I'll never do is I'll never demean another member's service in any way. I never have. And I never will." pic.twitter.com/nkweI1ZlCy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2024

Harris says unequivocally that she has no regrets about defending President Biden when people were calling for him to get out of the race and praises him. pic.twitter.com/M7CM2vdr6J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2024

Harris explains shifting her position on fracking by pointing out it actually hasn't changed since 2020, emphasizing "my values have not changed. I believe it's very important that we take seriously what we most do to guard against what's a clear crisis in terms of the climate" pic.twitter.com/5xtDIIAFa9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2024

Harris doesn't commit to any policy changes on Israel/Hamas but says, "Israel has a right to defend itself … and how it does so matters." pic.twitter.com/n4722VycmF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2024

Kamala Harris responds to a question about immigration by bringing up the bipartisan border security bill and criticizing Trump for scuttling it pic.twitter.com/sk0JNxbX1k — Reda (@RedaMor_) August 30, 2024

In conclusion, Kamala Harris means business pic.twitter.com/1ML13xlFQ0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2024

Tim Walz speaks about his son Gus on getting emotional during his speech: "I'm grateful I got to experience it. I'm so proud of him. I'm proud of him, I'm proud of hope, I'm proud of Gwen, our politics can be better, life can be kinda hard." pic.twitter.com/Izbb26b7gH — Reda (@RedaMor_) August 30, 2024

Kamala Harris to CNN’s Dana Bash: The true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up, not who you beat down. pic.twitter.com/R112BNTQEm — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 30, 2024

Note from a random normie:

I watched THE INTERVIEW. 1. Weird set .

2. MVP Harris remained optimistic, detailed and in command.

3. Tim Walz refused to disown his comments about service.

4. I like Dems who fight.

5. Axe grudgingly conceding Harris was ok.

6. Harris and Walz fight. I like that. — #Harris2024 Dr CTVoter (@CTVoter) August 30, 2024

CNN’s got a three-part video of the interview on its site, starting here. And they’ve got a clip version up on YouTube, here:

