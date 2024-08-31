I wonder how many more of these are going to surface:
Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, said that professional women “choose a path to misery” when they prioritize careers over having children in a September 2021 podcast interview in which he also claimed men in America were “suppressed” in their masculinity.
The Ohio senator and vice-presidential candidate said of women like his classmates at Yale Law School that “pursuing racial or gender equity is like the value system that gives their life meaning … [but] they all find that that value system leads to misery”.
Vance also sideswiped the Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a one-time Somali refugee, claiming she had shown “ingratitude” to America, and that she “would be living in a craphole” had she not moved to the US.
Of Afghans who assisted US troops during the occupation of that country who were now seeking to come to America, Vance asked whether “certain groups of people can successfully become American citizens”, and said those hostile to Minneapolis’s Somali American community “don’t like people getting hatcheted in the street in [their] own community”.
At the same time, Vance claimed that “the left uses racism as a cudgel”, and that he had been a “little too worried” in the past about such accusations because they can be “career-ending” and “destroy a person’s life”.
That was 2021, but a couple of days ago, Vance posted a meme about Miss Teen USA contestant Caitlin Upton, who famously flubbed a question back in 2007, comparing Upton’s performance to how Harris would perform in the CNN interview.
Vance in turn appeared Friday on CNN, dismissed the video of Upton as little more than “a 20-year-old meme” and urged Upton to “laugh it off”.
“Politics has got way too lame,” Vance said to anchor John Berman. “You can have some fun while making an argument to the American people about improving their lives.
“I’m not going to apologize for posting a joke – but I wish the best for Caitlin and hope she’s doing well.”
A meme that reached its sell-by date in 2007 is, according to Vance, “not lame”, and playing off hostility and hatred as “having fun” is just fine. Unfortunately, his joke is lame and his barely concealed simmering hatred of women isn’t fun, so here we are with yet another post about the worst VP pick in half a century.
