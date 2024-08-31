Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Day, Another Video of JD Saying Shitty Things

Another Day, Another Video of JD Saying Shitty Things
I don’t know if this is even the same video as the one quoted in the story, and I really don’t care enough to find out. They’re all bad.

I wonder how many more of these are going to surface:

Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, said that professional women “choose a path to misery” when they prioritize careers over having children in a September 2021 podcast interview in which he also claimed men in America were “suppressed” in their masculinity.

The Ohio senator and vice-presidential candidate said of women like his classmates at Yale Law School that “pursuing racial or gender equity is like the value system that gives their life meaning … [but] they all find that that value system leads to misery”.

Vance also sideswiped the Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a one-time Somali refugee, claiming she had shown “ingratitude” to America, and that she “would be living in a craphole” had she not moved to the US.

Of Afghans who assisted US troops during the occupation of that country who were now seeking to come to America, Vance asked whether “certain groups of people can successfully become American citizens”, and said those hostile to Minneapolis’s Somali American community “don’t like people getting hatcheted in the street in [their] own community”.

At the same time, Vance claimed that “the left uses racism as a cudgel”, and that he had been a “little too worried” in the past about such accusations because they can be “career-ending” and “destroy a person’s life”.

That was 2021, but a couple of days ago, Vance posted a meme about Miss Teen USA contestant Caitlin Upton, who famously flubbed a question back in 2007, comparing Upton’s performance to how Harris would perform in the CNN interview.

Vance in turn appeared Friday on CNN, dismissed the video of Upton as little more than “a 20-year-old meme” and urged Upton to “laugh it off”.

“Politics has got way too lame,” Vance said to anchor John Berman. “You can have some fun while making an argument to the American people about improving their lives.

“I’m not going to apologize for posting a joke – but I wish the best for Caitlin and hope she’s doing well.”

A meme that reached its sell-by date in 2007 is, according to Vance, “not lame”, and playing off hostility and hatred as “having fun” is just fine.  Unfortunately, his joke is lame and his barely concealed simmering hatred of women isn’t fun, so here we are with yet another post about the worst VP pick in half a century.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    197Comments

    1. 1.

      BR

      When JD says women who don’t have kids, at the age JD thinks they should, have “no real value system” combined with the other things he says in that clip, he’s really saying no real *value* to right wing society.

      I can’t wait for the campaign to turn to “Trump is the oldest candidate in history — older than Biden was in 2020 — and that means his weirdo sidekick could become president. Do you want that?”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I can’t even read all that. My BP meds aren’t strong enough.

      “Have some fun”? That echoes “an’t you take a joke” or “you have no sense of humor.” It’s abuser’s language.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      In that picture Vance looks like he’s at the point in his ’clear the air’ interview with Joe Rogan where he’s describing the cocktail of experimental drugs and group prayer that has successfully weaned him off man/couch love only to be distracted by how very, very hot that cheeky little microphone looks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      @ron

      I was going to say, “Amazing that she allows it,” but I don’t know enough about her background.

      Lots of women buy into misogyny – for other women, usually not for themselves.

      But some really buy into the whole package and see their mortal existence as a penance, hoping to be rewarded in heaven.

      Don’t know which category Mrs. Vance falls into. My guess is the first one: as a member of the elite, she’s exempt from the rules governing other women.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      scav

      Clearly from the breed of xians that close every prayer with “mean”.

       

      Bummer of a typo.  Still, totally on brand for team Repub.  TCFG’s bible in a truth-bound world would be the 1631 Wicked Bible with its “Thou shalt commit adultery.” commandment.  See also Deuteronomy 5:  “Behold, the LORD our God hath shewed us his glory and his great-asse”.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      I keep calling Couch Boy the Felon’s Mini-Me, cuz it really does seem like the Felon picked someone whom he thought flattered him by mimicking him, possibly cuz he thought he had the election in the bag and this was just a way of extending the cult of personality.

      Misogyny? Check. Racism? Check. Inability to relate to normal people 1-to-1? Check. Chronic public foot-in-mouth? Check. Stupid childlike inability ever to admit error? Check.

      About all Couch Boy lacks is visibly progressing dementia.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SatanicPanic

      I don’t want to be lectured by this guy about being miserable. He and his boss appear miserable all the time. They’re not funny, they don’t like themselves, they don’t like anyone else either. A couple of wet blankets.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      A PSA to the raw milk morons.

      The California Department of Food and Agriculture has confirmed that three dairies in the Central Valley have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, prompting state officials to place them under a quarantine. It is the first time the virus has been discovered in California dairy cows after having spread widely across the United States. The virus — known as Avian influenza, or H5N1 — is fatal to poultry and makes cows mildly sick with symptoms of lethargy, loss of appetite and dehydration. Although state officials would not identify the county where the dairies are located, Jones did say the dairies are in an “area of the Central Valley where dairies are concentrated.”

      The top three milk producers in the state are Tulare, Merced and Stanislaus counties. The virus was first reported in U.S. dairy cows on March 25 and has since been found in 13 states and has infected 192 herds. “This is a tough time for our dairy farmers given the economic challenges they’re facing in a dynamic market, so I want to assure them that we are approaching this incident with the utmost urgency,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross.

      To limit the virus from spreading, California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones said the affected dairies will be placed under the quarantine, requiring enhanced bio-security measures, including wearing personal protective equipment and disinfecting equipment. Cows will also be prevented from being taken off the dairy during the quarantine and sick cows will be isolated until they recover.

      Jones said the healthy cows on the affected dairies have been cleared to continue shipping milk to processors for pasteurization to kill the virus and other harmful bacteria.

      “Pasteurization is 100% effective,” Jones said.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article291743025.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SatanicPanic

      @bbleh: they do have different makeup styles tho. Trump’s is like -frumpy old church lady, while Vance is like that  2007 dandy with the eyeliner and women’s jeans but not really the looks to pull it off.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scott F.

      Not to quibble, but to my mind JD Vance is even worse than Thomas Eagleton, as Eagleton’s mental health issues were being addressed with medication.  Vance’s reprobate behavior is untreatable.

      Therefore “worst VP pick in half a century” understates things.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bbleh

      @SatanicPanic: true. although neither of them seems to be able to find suits that fit, like even off-the-rack fit.

      I’ve always been impressed by how well Old Handsome Joe dresses. Like he ALWAYS looks good — VERY good.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Steve LaBonne

      I have asked this rhetorical question before- did Tim Ryan’s campaign bother doing any oppo research at all? This clip is from the year before the election.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SatanicPanic

      @bbleh: he does. Joe is a snappy dresser for sure. He’s in pretty good shape so he’s not trying to hide a gut and he’s also smart enough to let the professionals do their job.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Barbara

      @Phylllis: My paternal grandfather’s family — mother, father and all but one sibling — died from contaminated milk.  He refused to drink milk that had not been boiled for the rest of his life.  I just don’t see how it’s that difficult to understand the value of pasteurization.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      The Guardian via mistermix @ Top:

      Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, said that professional women “choose a path to misery” when they prioritize careers over having children in a September 2021 podcast interview in which he also claimed men in America were “suppressed” in their masculinity.

      Said someone who doesn’t sound particularly happy himself.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TheOtherHank

      My mom grew up on a dairy farm out on the Prairie of Minnesota back in the 1940s and 50s. She and her siblings drank raw milk moments from being squeezed out of the cows. When grandchild number one (that would be me) sprang out into the world, her parents got a home pasteurizer so the precious grandbaby wasn’t drinking raw milk when he came to visit. I’m not sure what that has to do with anything, but I find the story amusing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan:

      Now I see why your husband would rather fuck a couch.

      I SO want to make that a rotating tag, but the groups we want to support by fundraising check out the blog and that might not be the best introduction!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Phylllis

      @Barbara: I really can’t understand people rejecting established food safety practices, vaccines, and other advances. I guess some of it can be attributed to the rise of homeschooling.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TheOtherHank

      My sister-in-law (not the sharpest knife on the chandelier) has more than once said we should allow the spraying of DDT again, since the raptor population has rebounded so well we don’t it to ban it anymore.

      Trying to get it through her head that reason they’ve rebounded is because of the ban has been repeatedly wasted breath on my part.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      VFX Lurker

      @Steve LaBonne: I have asked this rhetorical question before- did Tim Ryan’s campaign bother doing any oppo research at all? This clip is from the year before the election.

      I see three possibilities:

      1. Tim Ryan’s campaign failed to do oppo research.
      2. Tim Ryan’s campaign did their oppo research, but concluded that the majority of Ohio voters would not care.
      3. Tim Ryan’s campaign made sure that Ohio voters knew all of this about J.D. Vance, but the majority of Ohio voters did not care.
      Reply
    42. 42.

      Rivers

      He and Trump have a number of repellent qualities in common but one that really stands out for me is their deep insecurity about their own masculinity. Contempt for women is their way of assuaging the fear that women might be superior in some way (or more than one way.) Secure men don’t talk this way about women and healthy human beings don’t need to believe that those who choose to live their lives differently must be unhappy. Methinks the gentleman doth protest too much.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @FelonyGovt:  It’s long, but I added this as a rotating tag:

      How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

      It works just as well for Trump and Vance!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      @Tony Jay: So far, so good.  No one seems to mind the “fucks” in the rotating tags, and if they did, we might not be the group for them.

      Couch fucking comments in a post or comments is one thing, but I think couch fucking references in the rotating tags that they might see in the first minute on BJ might be a bridge too far.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Percysowner

       

      @VFX Lurker:

       #3 did not happen. None of this stuff came out during the campaign. I don’t know if it is 1 or 2. I tend to think Ryan got lazy, bought Vance’s story about being a good old boy of Appalachia and didn’t dig deeper, but he may have and then decided that the people who would care would already vote for him and the ones voting for Vance wouldn’t care.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      dmsilev

      OK, so the statute of limitations for couchfucker jokes is at least seventeen years. Noted.

      Also, I seem to have successfully trained my iPad to suggest completing ‘couch’ with ‘fucker’.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      terraformer

      I’d love to think he was deliberately saddled with this dangerous nincompoop by someone close to who him as some kind of final FU. In the meantime, though, I’m focusing on beating him, this orange fartcloud of a human being, his blibbering fool running mate, and all their ilk into the ground. Their worldview just doesn’t have us in it, fine. We’ll beat them at the ballot box

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Harrison Wesley

      What a horrible pair of people.  Vicious, stupid, incompetent – if they were sent to prison, they’d fuck up roadside trash pickup and whine about it the whole time.  Although I would like to see that..

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Chet Murthy

      In France they love their raw milk cheeses, including their “young” raw milk cheeses — less than 90 days old, IIRC.  It’s not completely safe, which is why the customs inspectors confiscate that stuff if you try to b bring it back from France.  But in France they also have  vigorous health safety inspections, and a flying squad of listeria inspectors who [figuratively] parachute into any town where there’s a listeria outbreak to figure out where it’s coming from: which batch of cheese, which store, which refrigerator, etc,, to shut that shit down.

      Maybe if we had that in the US, raw milk cheese would be acceptably safe.  Maybe.  But we don’t.  From what I understand you can buy raw milk in France too, but I never did, so can’t discuss that.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      MinuteMan

      That quote about people who “have no real value system” is pretty ironic coming from the number two on the Magat ticket.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MagdaInBlack

      @BR: I had heard that he had veneers or caps and that he had them replaced whenever they got crudded up.

      That poor woman nearly hurled, and so did I.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Also, this couch-fucking joke isn’t really all that funny; it’s puerile insider stuff. I’ve played along some myself but I have very low standards when it comes to humor.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      @bbleh:  A smile is the best accessory, and Joe Biden always wears a lovely smile. His suits are nice too, but the smile makes him special.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      BR

      @Princess: ​

      You’re right, it would be irresponsible not to speculate that Trump is in very poor health and it would be irresponsible not to put out a slogan that “a vote for Trump is a vote for President JV”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Geminid

      @Chet Murthy: Listeria is bad news. Yesterday I heard that the death toll fom the Boar’s Head Meats Listeria outbreak had reached 9 people. A survivor said they’d never felt so sick in their whole life.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      columbusqueen

      Vance’s mama really fucked him up big time. He needs to be undergoing serious treatment in a mental ward, not sitting in a public office.

      PS. Tim Ryan did no oppo research, the brainless prick.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Tony Jay

      @dmsilev:

      “I believe that the Club Code for that kink is ‘Snowballer’.”

       “Snowballer? Why?”

      “Their motto is ‘Four legs good…’.”

      Reply
    73. 73.

      cmorenc

      IMO H Ross Perot’s selection of Vice Admiral John “why am I here” Stockdale as VP runnung mate in 1992 deserves honorable mention in bad Vp pics of last 50 years, but not because Stockdale was a bad person.  Rather, because he was way out his depth as a politician, which made him come across as a clueless idiot, even though he was intelligent and competent as a military officer.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      HumboldtBlue

      I just read a comment on twitter that JD Vance behaves this way because he was raised by a junkie mom who beat him. “We’re lucky he didn’t turn into a serial killer.”

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Matt McIrvin

      The whole premise of being outraged about “DEI” (like “affirmative action” before it) relies on the absurd assumption that the lily-white male workforce you’d get otherwise is the natural result of hiring on merit alone.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Old Man Shadow

      It’s rather, well, weird that these guys who are angry all the time, bitter, and miserable are lecturing women on how to be happy.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      JaySinWA

      @HumboldtBlue I just read a comment on twitter that JD Vance behaves this way because he was raised by a junkie mom who beat him. “We’re lucky he didn’t turn into a serial killer.”

      Hopefully with the “How do we know he didn’t?”

      Reply
    79. 79.

      trollhattan

      @pajaro: Good point. Is she conflating VP with SCOTUS?

      Not that I care, accuracy and honesty are not optional, they’re forbidden by those folks.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Wapiti

      @ron: Why is that amazing? She’s apparently competent, successful, probably being groomed for a judgeship, and *her* mother isn’t a drug addict.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Suzanne

      @Old Man Shadow:

      It’s rather, well, weird that these guys who are angry all the time, bitter, and miserable are lecturing women on how to be happy. 

      I have this theory….. remember all the “Millennials just got too many participation trophies!” rhetoric a few years ago? My theory is that we were really talking about dudes when we said that. Maybe we just didn’t know it. But there does seem to be this large cohort of men who thought that women would be lining up to be picked by them, and are disenchanted by the reality that most of their peer women would rather be single than with a low-quality man.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Gretchen

      When CNN was asking Vance if he regretted sharing that meme when he was told that Upton was so humiliated she considered suicide, the smirk never left his face. Asked if he’d apologize, he gave a firm « no », still smirking.

      I’ve been wondering why all of a sudden they’re talking about jokes and fun and humor, and someone suggested that they’re trying to replicate the joy of the Harris campaign since its working so well for her. Sorry guys, not possible for two angry, humorless guys who like hurting people.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Upton was what, 17 or 18 at the time of her gaffe? According to her Wikipedia page, she became depressed and suicidal afterwards, and she was bullied A LOT online and in person about the incident. Lots of misogyny in all of that, so of course it’s right in JV’s wheelhouse. He thinks it’s funny to make a joke about someone who made a mistake when she was a KID, who was heavily bullied on a national and very personal level, to the point of suicidal ideation. That’s just one big fucking hoo-haw-high-larious joke, there, JV.

      Man, I hope this guy loses big, that his wife and kids leave him, and, worse of all, that Peter Thiel cuts him loose very publicly (right before Thiel boards Musk’s Mars shot).

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Gretchen

      @Matt McIrvin: Like back in the day medical schools were almost 100% white and male. Now more than half of entering students are women. I think of how competent those bottom-of-the-class white men were compared to the people who weren’t allowed to compete with them.

      When my father in law applied to med school at Columbia in the 1940’s, he got a rejection before he sent his transcript. When he called to ask about it, they said « we could fill the class with smart Eyetalian boys from New York ». He ended up going to Wisconsin. I wish he’d lived to see his granddaughter get her master’s degree there.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Matt McIrvin

      @TheOtherHank: There’s a popular, false claim that’s been going around for a few decades that malaria epidemics can all be blamed on Rachel Carson for getting DDT banned. (“Rachel Carson killed more people than Hitler” is the most extravagant version.)

      (Note, DDT was never banned for malaria control and the biggest problem with it has been mosquitoes evolving resistance because of agricultural overuse, which was one of the things Carson warned about.)

      Reply
    105. 105.

      JaySinWA

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Man, I hope this guy loses big, that his wife and kids leave him, and, worse of all, that Peter Thiel cuts him loose very publicly (right before Thiel boards Musk’s Mars shot).

      Peter Thiel may get tired of being Daddy Warbucks. Apparently Vance has been tasked with shaking down Theil for more campaign cash. Maybe Trump will dump him if he can’t drum up the readies.

      https://newrepublic.com/post/185474/jd-vance-asks-peter-thiel-save-trump

      Reply
    107. 107.

      japa21

      @Suzanne: Yes, he said woman.  Amy Klobuchar was considered on the list and withdrew and told Biden it should be a woman of color.  I don’t remember if she specifically said Harris.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Rusty

      @CaseyL:  I had to check, but she is Yale undergrad and Yale Law School, so yes, she likely sees herself as the deserving elite.  And yes, such people feel exempt from the rules.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Sid

      @Chief Oshkosh: I’ve read in several different places that (until it was deleted yesterday) Upton’s twitter feed consisted nearly entirely of her reposting right wing antivax and anti-LGBTQ dirtbags as well as Q Anon and election conspiracy bullshit. In addition to being fucking crazy, it seems she wasn’t averse to punching down. We probably don’t need to waste too much time feeling sorry for someone when chickens come home to roost.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Geminid

      @Gretchen: I saw an interesting item from ~2022 in an Israeli newspaper. They cited a report that Israeli Arabs received 50% of new nursing licences, and that they did not lag far behind in medical licenses.

      Arabs comprise 20% of Israel’s citizens. This population has long been discriminated against but has made strides this century, with high school graduation and college matriculation rates finally approaching that of Jewish Israelis. It could be they find more opportunities and less discrimination in the health care sector.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      JaySinWA

      I thought it was Askew, Nixons choice he thought would prevent impeachment……I wonder if Trump heard about that.

      I Askew Rubin @Gvg: , did you mean Agnew?

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Redshift

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The whole premise of being outraged about “DEI” (like “affirmative action” before it) relies on the absurd assumption that the lily-white male workforce you’d get otherwise is the natural result of hiring on merit alone.

      Yep, white male supremacy is pretty ludicrous. In my liberal fantasy world where people are convinced by rational explanations, we tell people yes, everyone should be for diversity, equity and inclusion, because whether it’s the country or a business, we do best when we allow everyone to succeed. And (even setting aside racism and misogyny) people tend to hire/promote people like those already in charge, so they need a push sometimes.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Sid: That’s not my point at all. My point is that JV seems to think that it’s funny, a big joke, to use a very low point in a kid’s life to (somehow) score political points. What that kid went on to do as an adult is beside the point.

      He’s a fucking asshole.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Baud

      @japa21:

      Amy Klobuchar was considered on the list and withdrew and told Biden it should be a woman of color. I don’t remember if she specifically said Harris.

       

      “Kamala? Tulsi? It’s all good.”

      Reply
    127. 127.

      PAM Dirac

      @Redshift:

      Yep, white male supremacy is pretty ludicrous

      I’ve always felt we should never talk about white supremacy, but white delusions. I’m also amazed at how passive these “superior” specimens are. Apparently superiority is something that should be given to them rather than something they do or something they take. Just constant whining about what others should do for them.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Geminid

      @BR: Martin might not see much of Usha Vance’s mom now that he’s retired.

      I expect Martin will be back; at least I hope so. I have a selfish reason for hoping he returns: I want to pump Martin for info on the House race to replace Katie Porter, and he lives in the district.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: We ran into a (very old) friend in the supermarket parking lot today. He said, “We have hope again, right?” We politely smiled and nodded. I just don’t get it. I guess it’s “self-hating old people” syndrome.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Jacqueline Squid Onassis

      So Senator Couchfucker – a man who uses eyeliner and, as his wife’s weird statement denying his use of eyeliner strongly implies, mascara – is gender policing women?

      I mean, his eyeliner is so well done that I’m jealous, sure.  But if he’s going to gender police all women, I’m gonna do it right back to the couchfucker.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Kinda hard to pick “worst VP” because there are so many different angles in which to judge “worse”.

      From a superficial perspective, either Palin or Vance are godawful, each in their own unique way.

      But Agnew?  Truly corrupt but less obviously over-the-top “can you believe the shit these people are saying” ala Palin/Vance.  Which made him far more dangerous.

      Oh wait, wtf am I kidding, they’re all bad.  Bush I was probably the least bad of the lot and having said that, I suddenly feel the need to go take a long, hot shower.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Geminid

      @Central Planning: I would agree. I don’t think Ryan could have used Vance’s podcasts effectively enough to beat him, but Trump might have steered clear and picked someone with less baggage, like Doug Burgum. He almost did.

      I always thought Foungkin’ Youngkin was Trump’s strongest VP prospect, but the slick Youngkin would have shown Trump up and Trump knew it. Plus, Youngkin is taller than Trump.

      I think Trump believed at the time that he had the election in the bag and did not need ayone else’s help to win. That turned out to be Trump’s political apogee though; he peaked way too soon.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      One thing that might make Vance even worse than any of the other contenders:

      The theocracy underpinning his whole argument is chilling and, of course, very Talibangical.

      In his telling, the whole “problem” with career women is that they are “atheists and agnostics” who therefore have no “real” moral values.

      No secular-based value system is legitimate, in his world view.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      BR

      @Geminid: ​

      Dave Min is a solid Dem, but he’s not nearly as charismatic as Katie Porter. He had a recent DUI and while that probably doesn’t hurt him much, it became unnecessary baggage in the primary and maybe is now in the general election too. I think Dave Min will win depending on how well he ties the GOPer to Trump, because Trump will lose the district (not by much, but by enough that if the congressional race is just a referendum on Trump then Dave Min wins).

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Geminid

      @BR: I think Porter plans to return to the UC-Irving law school faculty. If Senator* Min doesn’t win she could run for the seat in 2026.

      * Fun fact: a California State Senator represents more people than a U.S. Representative.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      kindness

      Vance’s view of things is as an incel.  He’s married and has kids so he isn’t completely constricted but damn!  That boy acts like he’s never interacted with women.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @VFX Lurker: i heard a Tim Ryan interview. Obviously he’s going to put the best spin on it but he said the Vance campaign dumped a bunch of money into ads in the home stretch and he didn’t have any money from the DSCC or anywhere to respond to the ads. Its a pity Ohio dems couldn’t come up with a better candidate, say like a Mark Kelly clone. JDVance is better than Blake Masters but not by a whole lot. I heard a new nickname for JD – Hillbilly Vanilli. Not as good as Vladimir Futon.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Mai Naem mobile: How much does it cost to hire a couple of college kids to comb through Vance’s social media history? That’s just an excuse for running a lazy, unfocused campaign.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Jay C

      J Divans really is the gift (grift?) that keeps on giving.

      Someone should make something like an Advent (AdVance?) Calendar : every day till the election, you open a little door, and behind it is some stupid misogynist/racist/arrogant quote which can be used to flog him as an unfit asshole of a candidate.

      Seasonal, but would probably sell….

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: his wife’s a Hindu. I kind of think the evangelical thing is fake like the rest of his beliefs. I have to wonder if Usha has internalized a patriarchal structure since a lot of Indian culture is patriarchal. BTW Usha was working at a big time law firm right before JD became the Veep candidate. She quit that day. Didn’t ask for a leave of absence, just quit. Obviously the law firm would want to have good relations with the spouse of a possible Veep but still.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      scav

      In Vance’s world view, would a woman even be allowed to claim a “stand your ground” defense?  I mean, it’s established law in their eyes that a fetal person can threaten her health / life and she has no right to protect her well-being against them.  Or maybe, it’s only her children that have that right to kill her without consequence.  I mean, can’t allow that woman attempt a post-9-month abortion by killing that child that threatens her.  And is rape really a crime anymore?  Fighting off a rapist is really just contraception by another name; God may be trying to bless that woman with a child by the means of that divinely inspired male, no?  A child that would bring purpose, meaning and happiness to that otherwise valueless existence.  Ok, if she was married, then the rape would be a crime against her husband, but that’s old-school property rights law so a different kettle of fish.  There’s a lot of law that needs to re-examined in this post-Roe Vance-endorsed world.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Ruckus

      @BR:

      That fucker should be duct taped to the nose of a Saturn 5 and sent to Mars.

      @TheOtherHank:

      Christ already knows who and what jv is. An elephant outlet port. And yes he’s that big of an _ _ _ hole.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      sdhays

      @Chet Murthy: You can buy raw milk in Japan right next to the regular milk at the airport. We almost got some for our son. Those Duo Lingo Japanese lessons helped out figuring out it was raw before we bought it. Yikes!

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Chet Murthy

      @sdhays: Heh.  Whereas, in 1991-4 France there was UHT milk -everywhere-, but for plain old -pasteurized- stuff, you had to know to go to the dorm-sized fridge in the corner of the dairy section of the big-ass grocery store.  And this was in Paris.  I never saw raw milk: never.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      FDR’s VP (Gardner? from Uvalde TX, amazingly) , before he switched to Truman, famously said that the VP job was  “a bucket of warm s*it” (*=p, as printed; *=h as said, undoubtedly).

      Great to see that for once Trump is upholding a tradition, and has selected A Bucket of Warm Shit as his VP candidate.  Two big stinks, that stink together.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Ken

      It’s a month old, but I missed it first go-around: After Labour’s victory, Vance joked (?) that the UK would be the first Islamist country with nuclear weapons.

      I can’t really scold myself for missing it, I’m sure it wasn’t reported in the US. But the British noticed…

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Kathleen

      @Steve LaBonne: Yup. There are some very talented Dems in Ohio. I think ODP is useless. The only gubernatorial candidates they could field were 2 mayors from Southwestern Ohio?  While I think Whaley seemed to be a very good mayor she didn’t have that extra spark on a state level. Cranley did some very good things but created too many problems.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Chet Murthy

      @Ken: That shit is weak: it’s been stomped on so many  times you can smell the baby powder!

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_the_United_Kingdom#:~:text=The%20United%20Kingdom's%20population%20is,Black%20British%20people%20at%203%25.

      The United Kingdom’s population is predominantly White British (81.88% at the 2011 Census), but due to migration from Commonwealth nations, Britain has become ethnically diverse. The second and third largest non-white racial groups are Asian British at 7% of the population, followed by Black British people at 3%.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Citizen Alan

      @Danielx: It Is really starting to upset me that he is a young daughter. Because based on his comments, I don’t see how he could consider that daughter to even be a human being since she’s not old enough to bear children yet, and that’s all women are for.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Citizen Alan

      @ron: Even more amazing that his highly educated and successful wife puts up with him. I think we have found someone who wants to be first lady even more badly than Casey Desantis.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Chet Murthy

      @Ken: Oops, my reply went into moderation (too many links I guess).  the UK is 81% white.  Gonna be a long time before it’s majority Muslim.  Sheesh.  So weak, this soft boi.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      JaySinWA

      @PAM Dirac: I’ve always felt we should never talk about white supremacy, but white delusions.

      Delusions of grandeur?

      Does anybody use that expression anymore?

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Quiltingfool

      @Suzanne: I have an OT question for you about Mormons (you have given some good insights in past comments).

      Project 2025 really pushes Christian Nationalism.  I wonder how Mormons would view this, as back in the day, members were massacred in several towns in the midwest, by Christians, until their leaders said, “Fuck it, we’re going to Utah.” (Heavily paraphrased, of course, I think Mormons frown on profanity).

      You know they teach their children Mormon history.  I’m not Mormon and I know their history!   Do you think they are all in on this 2025 crap as they believe they will survive the storm?

      If I were Mormon, I’d be voting Democrat for self preservation.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Aziz, light!

      In Japan, people routinely break a raw egg over their breakfast rice, and there are no reports of food poisoning, thanks to scrupulously followed freshness and sanitation practices, backed by rigorous inspection protocols.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      Citizen Alan

      @Geminid: I don’t give a shit. This repulsive motherfucker believes that a woman’s only purpose in this world is to pop out babies until she’s too old to do so, at which point her only purpose in this world is to take care of the babies popped out by younger fertile women. He also thinks that anyone, male or female, who hasn’t had children is unworthy of the benefits of citizenship. And our worthless prostitute media is unwilling or unable to give either of those facts, the attention they deserve. So if a silly couch fucker meme is what sinks j d vance, I am perfectly fine with it. I hope people call him couch fucker for the rest of his life. I hope that until the day he dies he refuses to sit on anything other than a chair or a stool for fear that sitting on a love seat or anything larger will cause people to laugh at him.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Chet Murthy

      @Citizen Alan: I’d like to live in the timeline where attacking these bastards on solid policy was a winner: where calling them misogynists, forced-birthers, racists, etc, was a vote-getter.  But we don’t live in that timeline, and instead in one where -apparently- (sad to say) “puerile insider stuff” does work.  So we go with that.

      It is what it is.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: Especially dumb given that Pakistan has nuclear weapons and, well, I don’t know what his definition of “Islamist” is but they define themselves as an Islamic republic with a state religion.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Bill Arnold: They do this thing that they’ll defend as “irony” but is really a kind of exploratory hyperbole. You make jokes that amount to shocking, over-the-top exaggerations of your own actual position, and if it doesn’t go over well it’s just a joke, but if it does, that gives you information about how much you can get away with.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Citizen Alan

      @Suzanne: That participation trophy complaint was always such nonsensical bullshit. People make it sound like twelve year old children were out there, demanding participation trophies that the adults were forced to give them. To the extent that participation trophies were ever a thing, it was

       something to appease the Boomer parents that they could stick on a wall even if their precious snowflakes didn’t do as well as the parents expected and
      something that competition organizers and summer camp directors thought might give kids who didn’t win a favorable impression of the event so they would come back the next year.

      All the actual millennial children, either threw the participation trophies into the back of the closet and else into the trash, and either way forgot about them.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Lyrebird

      @BR: I hope we hear some more from the Nuns on the Bus who spoke out against Paul Ryan.

      I think Anne Laurie did NOT have a great experience with parochial schools, but WTF with the childless females not being suitable to teach or guide children?  100 yrs ago, as soon as you got married, forget “with child”, they’d kick you OUT of teaching because oh the horror.  Only childless females were *allowed*.

      This is far from the most important way JV’s worldview is effed up.   But those Sisters were fantastic.  Probably many of them have passed on, but there are others, hope they pick up the torch.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Lyrebird

      @Villago Delenda Est: Shady Vance is a reactionary monster.

      Could I nominate this?  Short, memorable, doesn’t bring in partners, and brings the TRUTH.

      I wasn’t sure I could find Vance to be worse than Sen. Cruz.  He is worse than Cruz.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Citizen Alan

      @Steve LaBonne: As I have said many times over the years, My father was a truck driver and my grandfather was a literal sharecropper. And I am still honest enough to admit that I have had advantages in my life that would have been unimaginable to any black person born in mississippi, the same year as me.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      sdhays

      @Citizen Alan: Thank you! The obsession with “participation trophies” has always grated on me. It’s just another whine about how the younger generation sucks and they don’t treat me with proper respect.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Geminid

      @Citizen Alan: I heard that participation trophy nonsense on talk radio for most of two years and then it faded away. I think the radio hosts were told what a loser that theme was among normal people including parents.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      SFAW

      @cmorenc:

      I saw the debate when Stockdale uttered the “Who am I? Why am I here?” line(s) which so many people love to laugh at. It was pretty clear that he was asking rhetorical questions, as a way to segue into telling his bio/history. But it was SO much funnier to paint him as addled, and so it stuck.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      George

      @Steve LaBonne: ​
       My rhetorical answer remains that Ryan knew what he was up against in the Ohio senate race better than any commenter on this top 10k blog. Ryan outperformed all other state-wide offices that were on the ballot that year.

      So maybe–just maybe–he knew best what he needed to do to win a senate race in his own state. And maybe–just maybe–it is pointless for semi-anonymous commenters on this top 10k blog to cough up their tired old critiques. Maybe–just maybe–the Ohio electorate, as demonstrated much of the time, is not comprised of the sharpest tools in the shed. Dullards vote MAGA.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Lyrebird

      @PAM Dirac: I’ve always felt we should never talk about white supremacy, but white delusions. I’m also amazed at how passive these “superior” specimens are.

      There’s a lot going for the delusions term, and JV has a lot of delusions for sure!

      I read this with interest.  Been using the “white supremacy” term more lately without 100% certainty but with a wish to name the active, virulent stuff a name  that makes clear that it is more than simply not examining one’s privileges.  I am not saying the latter does no harm, I just want to be able to recognize the greater threat posed by Trump-level racism.  anyone else’s mileage may vary.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Lyrebird

      @Jay C: NICE!  He seems to be providing this free of charge, though!  Well I guess with help from the oppo research team!

      What floors me is his eagerness to double down.

      The older interview with the manospherespeak creepo, well he coulda downplayed that, he was just trying to get along with his host, but no he did not.

      And the jr-high cyberbullying swipe at MVP was now, in this campaign.  And he’s defending his crap about putting down women who don’t have children, just getting on the ground and rolling around in the sht.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Citizen Alan

      @CaseyL:

      Lots of women buy into misogyny – for other women, usually not for themselves.

      From Who Goes Nazi? by Dorothy Thompson.

      Mrs. E would go Nazi as sure as you are born. That statement surprises you? Mrs. E seems so sweet, so clinging, so cowed. She is. She is a masochist. She is married to a man who never ceases to humiliate her, to lord it over her, to treat her with less consideration than he does his dogs. He is a prominent scientist, and Mrs. E, who married him very young, has persuaded herself that he is a genius, and that there is something of superior womanliness in her utter lack of pride, in her doglike devotion. She speaks disapprovingly of other “masculine” or insufficiently devoted wives. Her husband, however, is bored to death with her. He neglects her completely and she is looking for someone else before whom to pour her ecstatic self-abasement. She will titillate with pleased excitement to the first popular hero who proclaims the basic subordination of women.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Kay

      @George:

      The “cat ladies” comment did come out in the Vance/Ryan race – the Toledo Blade covered it at the time – Ohioans didn’t care.

      Im not sure it’s damaging even now – the US is pretty misogynistic. I’m not sure it’s a deal breaker for normies. Trump is an actual rapist and some of America’s wealthiest people back him.
      Vance is not a talented politician and comes off as a weirdo but I don’t think some light misogyny will hurt him. 

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I started to read his crap about women have no value, and got so mad, I had to stop reading. Or else I’d need BP meds too.

      This s hurtful to people who wanted kids, and people who work their butts off, and many more categories of women..

      Re Usha Vance,

      my friend from south India used to tell us that in her upbringing she was taught, it’s your husband, even if he is a blade of grass, he’s your husband. Seemed to saying all obedience and submission was to said husband.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Barbara: My grandfathers younger sister died of TB at age 28   it is highly suspected she got it from raw milk (rural Vermont dairy farming area)

      Reply
    193. 193.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Citizen Alan: It’s very telling and insightful that in The Handmaid’s Tale the men run things but the women who want any degree of power, enforce society’s rules on other women…

      Reply
    196. 196.

      brantl

      At the same time, Vance claimed that “the left uses racism as a cudgel”, and that he had been a “little too worried” in the past about such accusations because they can be “career-ending” and “destroy a person’s life”.
      one can only hope ….. and dream……

      Reply

