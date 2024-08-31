In the comments of my post yesterday, someone asked for a thread on reliable news sources. Well, here you go.

A couple that I follow that might be of interest to political junkies:

The Down Ballot – this used to be the part of Daily Kos called Daily Kos elections, and it remains an excellent place to keep up-to-date about down ballot elections and state-level polling.

Split Ticket – poll analysis by independent data nerds.

I also think that The Guardian is about the best “general purpose” news site around. It has its limitations, but it’s generally better than the Post or NYT on US politics. And, of course, Talking Points Memo, which I’ll remind anyone who can’t afford a subscription that they have a pretty liberal free subscription policy.

Anyway, post your suggestions below.