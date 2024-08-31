Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

I am absolutely knackered. Drove three and a half hours to charleston to the democratic hq there, picked up several boxes of signs, went to the kanawha county dem hq and got more signs, drove up the either side of the state to mon county to drop some of the boxes off, and then back home. Tomorrow I deliver to Ohio, Brooke, and Hancock county. So I am beat.

In other news, Rosie is just fine and my friend has successfully checked into a rehab and was sent to detox and then will be going through extensive rehab. So that is good news.

And finally, a special announcement! In a couple weeks commenter R-Jud will be joining the front page as a poster. She can write, is not problematic, and has some interesting things to say, and despite having been a commenter here and knowing what you fuckers are all about, she still wants to write here and put up with your bullshit. So let’s welcome her aboard.

    1. 1.

      JPL

      Yeah!   All good news and I’m pleased that R_  is going to post.  When her daughter was younger, I felt like I was a granny stalker.  Still peak sometimes though.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      In a couple weeks commenter R-Jud will be joining the front page as a poster.

      This a good thing.  Let’s try not to be shitty to her.  Okay?  It’s bad enough that Tamara is now hesitant to post.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Spanky

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Unless you’re a Florida Gators fan.

      Or a W (BG)VU fan, where thunderstorms chased the home crowd out of their seats, and after a 2 hour delay Penn State finished off where they had left off in the first half.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @R-Jud: I’m repeating myself from a past post but your podcast, Books of All Time, is fantastic. Looking forward to your posts here at Balloon Juice.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      She can write, is not problematic, and has some interesting things to say,

      Will someone not problematic fit in here?

      Congratulations, R-Jud.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      I am also beat.

      Tried to do a morning run today, but due to generalized household chaos, I didn’t get out until 9 AM and by then it was hot AF. So I got a little bit more than five miles in, and then called it. My clothes were as wet with sweat as if I had just jumped into a swimming pool. NOPE.

      Then Mr. Suzanne was canvassing for Harris and Bob Casey this afternoon, so I was on Spawn duty. It’s the beginning of the school year, so Youngest is starting soccer, and she needed new cleats and socks. I also need to replace my running shoes, badly. So we went to Dick’s Sporting Goods, which I invariably hate. And today was no exception. I wanted to compare a few different shoes, but they only had one of the pairs I wanted to try in my size. And it was next to impossible to find soccer socks for Spawn. Finally found an employee, who located them in the stock area in the back of the store. I hate that store. It’s gigantic, there’s never enough people working, and they always seem to have none of my size in anything.

      I did stop at the Mt. Lebanon Democrats table at the farmer’s market this morning, and got another sign for my yard. There is a “Dogs for Democracy” event next week, so I will be taking the pupper to that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SpaceUnit

      Speaking of signs, there are almost none to be seen in my area.  Usually by this point in a presidential election there would campaign signs everywhere.  Hundreds of them.  I like to walk around and do a count of how many signs I spot for either candidate.

      So far I have seen exactly one sign for Harris and one for RFK Jr.  It’s weird.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      VeniceRiley

      Welcome to the front page R_Jud!

      Castles and dog walks. That’s my life now.

      Looking forward to your posts.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      Signs are good.  There’s a Harris-Walz sign up in my neighborhood that has a couple of black cats on 2 legs hiding the sign legs.  Clever!

      Welcome R-Jud!  Looking forward to additional UK colour around here.  ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Rusty

      Welcome R-Jud, the more the merrier.  Cole, sending prayers for your friend starting rehab.  That can be very tough.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      hitchhiker

      We have a sign, even tho’ we live in a very blue village where 80% of our neighbors are going to vote for Kamala. I also have a tee shirt, and mr hitchhiker got himself a hat … he is relentlessly a-political, mostly because he can’t stand more than 10 seconds of the sound of politicians blabbing. He reads the news, donates $$, and votes religiously.

      This is the very first time in the 40 yrs we’ve been together that he’s wanted to wear anybody’s campaign swag.

      Welcome to R! Looking forward to (even) more front page posts. :)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Yarrow

      Welcome R-Jud. I always enjoyed your posts on your blog. You’ll be a great addition to the FP here.

      @Suzanne: I used to get running shoes at Big Box Sports Store but after developing injuries because of the wrong shoe I finally started going to a specialized running shoe store. I pay more but they fit the shoe to me and their sales people are super knowledgeable. If I’m not happy with the shoes I can exchange them. It’s been worth it for me.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      karen marie

      @Suzanne: You’ll never guess where the Albertsons/Safeway near my house keeps the 12-packs of club soda.

      In the produce department.

      The store manager was surprised that I hadn’t looked there when I couldn’t find it in the aisle marked “club soda.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      NeenerNeener

      Welcome, R-Jud!

      I finally took a ride around the neighborhood looking for that RFK Jr sign that was on a lawn when I moved here back in December. It’s gone now, and doesn’t appear to have been replaced by signage for any of the other candidates. I did see a few Harris/Walz signs, which surprised me since this is a deep red area. Haven’t seen a Trump/Vance sign yet, but the local tv stations run a commercial for a store that sells Trump merch. I wonder if he knows and demands a cut of the take.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Welcome R_Jud!

       

      I’m not sure why everyone gets all annoyed at Baud, but to be fair, if you connect to a website with one Baud, it could be frustrating.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Yarrow:

      I finally started going to a specialized running shoe store. I pay more but they fit the shoe to me and their sales people are super knowledgeable. If I’m not happy with the shoes I can exchange them. It’s been worth it for me.

      Having been running in marathons but mostly ultra-marathons for 30 years, virtually everyone I’ve met and run with over the decades does exactly what you’re saying.  Most actually have it easy in terms of what they need but there’s a minority of us (raises hand) who have a helluva time getting the correct shoe that doesn’t cause injury, etc.

      The biggest problem are the damned shoe companies.  You find a shoe  that works and then typically within a year or two, the company completely revamps it.  For somebody like me who supinates, having a totally neutral shoe so my heel can flop around is vital.  You find a shoe, stick with it only to find one year, the company’s decided to take the exact same series and make it for pronating runners (the vast majority).

      What I’ve taken to do over the years is once I find a shoe at a specialized running store, I’ll buy a second pair, then wait a year and go online to find them, now typically discounted.  I’ll then buy 5-6 pair which will last me a good while depending on whether or not I’m training for an ultra that year.

      I’m now out of such shoes and really agonizing over the entire “find another shoe” process.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Harrison Wesley

      Only political thing I’ve seen in my neighborhood in the last couple of days was an RFK-Shanahan bumper sticker on a car in front of the next building north in my development.  Hard to read much of anything into that, though.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      dmsilev

      @Harrison Wesley: Definitely someone not afraid to stick out of the crowd….

      Funniest yard sign I ever saw was an “Alan Keyes for Senate” sign in 2004. In the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, which is to say Barack Obama’s home turf. I think Obama won that neighborhood by something like 98-2.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      twbrandt

      Lawn signs don’t, as they say, vote, but I’ve seen significantly more Harris/Walz signs around my neighborhood than Trump signs. And many houses that had Trump signs in 2020 don’t now.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      geg6

      @David Anderson:

      Transplant.  She’s not a Yinzer yet.  Most transplants never become one.  I’m barely considered one because my mother beat the Pittsburghese out of us (mostly metaphorically).  I still retain some regional quirks, like I redd up the house or call my shopping cart a buggy.  And jagoff is always useful.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Spanky: Mr. Rudbek and I were outsprinting that thunderstorm on our tandem today. It was a good thing that we were on the paved rail trail instead of the gravel C&O path. And we made it to our hotel before the storm hit.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      zhena gogolia

      @twbrandt: In our neighborhood so far there’s one Harris-Walz sign and one sign with Our Lord Jesus Christ humping the American flag, with Golgotha underneath and the slogan “One Nation Under God.” You can draw your own conclusions about who they’re voting for.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Charon

      I am living in a 55+ adult community in AZ, where yard signs are only allowed during the 6 weeks before an election.

      Even so, one of the houses I walk past in the morning put out a yard sign about 3 days ago. Three words: “Veterans against Trump.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      eclare

      @SteveinPHX:

      Who knew Cam Ward would slice through the Gator D like a freshly sharpened paring knife?  Besides the Miami coach, I guess.

      What other qb had a good day?  The Vols’ own Nico!  I am too exhausted to attempt to spell his last name.  It’s going to be an interesting season!

      Reply
    64. 64.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @twbrandt:

      Oh god, I made that mistake, very briefly, this morning. Just utter garbage.

      She, like MoDo and Peggy Nooners (both of whom we discussed ad museum here a few days ago), is a columnist of whom one can only say “How in the everloving blue-eyed FUCK did she win a Pulitzer?”

      Reply
    66. 66.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I am thrilled that R-Jud is becoming a front-pager. I love the way she writes, and I have a real weakness for Americans who decamp to the U.K.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Matt McIrvin

      @twbrandt: I live in a weakly blue town in a deep-blue state, but this time around, it seems like only the Trump fans and some RFK Jr. supporters are willing to put up signs. Actually the Trump people are more likely to fly Trump *flags*. In 2016 they had these gigantic billboard-like signs they put up, but I haven’t been seeing those.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      HumboldtBlue

      @SiubhanDuinne: ​ 

      Yeah, she mentioned in the comments the other day some of the nastiness and cynicism are too much, particularly on her light threads. I’ll get her back, though, no one can resist Noodles and his noodly appendages!

      He’s getting big, much faster, much stronger, but still melts into my left arm for snuggles and suckling.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Yarrow

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:  Yes, to all of what you said. It’s so frustrating when a company completely revamps a shoe. It’s so hard to find a good new shoe.

      I’ve done the same thing – buy two, then wait a year a buy more online at a discount. But this last year I missed that window so now I’m in the same situation as you, having to start over and find a new shoe.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      karen marie

      @Jacel: Nope, the manager thought it was a perfectly normal place to keep large quantities of club soda.  It was not just in the produce department, it was in the farthest back corner – the most remote point in the store.

      I talked to a person at the customer service desk after walking over to produce to see if that’s really where they were keeping the club soda.  I asked if there was a name/number I could call to complain about this ridiculousness, and she said, no, the store managers are directed where to place things in the store, so anyone I might contact above store manager would be the person who decided club soda belongs in the produce department.

      It was wild.  There must have been 60 12-packs of club soda over there, along with 12-packs of seltzer, and none in the “club soda” aisle and none in the small space reserved for “mixers” in the liquor section.

      I lose my mind every time I go to the grocery store.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Suzanne

      @Yarrow: Yeah, I have gone to a running store in the past and I should have done it today. Was trying to save time, since I had to get the kiddo gear. But I ended up leaving without buying any running shoes. Eh.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Suzanne

      @Phylllis: There is a Fleet Feet nearby! I had never heard of it before I moved here. In Phoenix, I always went to the Runner’s Den.

      I am a cheapskate and I keep shoes too long, but mine (Brooks Ghost 16) have bald spots now. I always try to buy a previous year’s model on clearance. I tried the Ghost Max 2 and they felt so different, and I don’t like change, and I got grumpy and left. Not what I wanted; too peopley.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Phylllis: doesn’t bode well for their upcoming SEC slate.  Which is fine by me!

      Not many competitive games today.  Lots of second and third tier opponents.  Such as…Clemson!

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Suzanne: architecture question for you (I know you’re a hospital specialist but my airport architect is deceased): does the same firm design smaller airports, or do firms just copy the design?  I’ve been in several that look identical.  I can navigate them on the first visit with my eyes closed. Chattanooga, Quad Cities, South Bend, among others.  

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Phylllis

      @Suzanne: My husband and I went to one here in our neck of the woods after I retired. He treated me to a pair of Brooks for walking as my retirement gift. They do this whole fitting rigamarole which I thought was mostly hokum, but I have to say the shoes fit really well and provided great support. They also have terrific socks.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Suzanne

      @Steve in the ATL: I used to work on airports, so it’s a reasonable question.

      Ummmmm, it’s difficult to say. There are a few firms that have aviation as a specialty market. I used to work for one of them. They have done work at airports all around the world. You’ve certainly flown through buildings they designed. Do they all kinda have a samey-same look/vibe to them? Yeah they do. So if you’re seeing a bunch of terminals that feel the same, it wouldn’t be unexpected for the same firm to have done them (probably not the same team of people, though).

      Honestly, tho, airport terminals are one of the building types that has a really strong contemporary typology. Like the midcentury office tower….. there’s a specific way we expect them to look and feel, even if we’re not conscious of it. Glassy jewelry boxes with shiny terrazzo floors.

      I didn’t really like working on terminals. Much preferred hangars.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Yarrow

      @Suzanne:  As someone upthread said, Fleet Feet is good.  Give them a try. I get that there are tradeoffs when you’re trying to balance many parts of your life. It’s just that the wrong shoe can really mess you up (been there) and take you out of running completely if you get injured. For me it’s become essential to go to the fancy store.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Suzanne

      @Phylllis: I’ve loved the ones I have and don’t really want different ones, but they don’t make the Ghost 16 anymore! But they’re so badly worn.

      I am so loath to throw things away that when I packed up to move to PGH in 2020, I still had shoes from high school. I graduated in 1998. I finally did it.

      We also found an old copy of Atlas Shrugged in SuzMom’s books. Paper yellow and crumbling. We tore that up to use for packing material for the dishes.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Just got back from our trip to Cambria.  It is a really cool place.  We loved it!  Hearst Castle was neat but not really our style, design-wise.  Renaissance/Gothic always seems super-tacky and the tackiness of Hearst Castle is off the charts.

      Cambria itself was awesome.  We stayed right off Fiscalini Ranch Preserve and were able to walk out there for the sunset last night.  The Sow’s Ear restaurant was fabulous and Boni’s Tacos were really solid (thanks to whichever commenter suggested Boni’s…though the green chile pork were even better than the pastor, imo).  In and around Cambria I got so many compliments on my Kamala tee shirts.  And I don’t think we saw a single Trump sign/flag etc.

      The cities of Harmony, Cuyucos and Morro Bay were all significantly Trumpier, in our experience.  I got several weird/dirty looks from people.  And we saw way more Trump flags, and Blue Lives, Punisher, These Colors Don’t Run etc., bullshit.

      We got to see elephant seals in San Simeon and the rocks off Fiscalini, a couple red-tail hawks (up really close), a couple sea otters in Morro Bay, turkeys, deer and lots of bats.  We heard some great-horned owls (we think) at dusk in Fiscalini, but never got a chance to actually see them.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Spanky

      @Honus:

      don’t even talk to me until you’ve tried being a Pirates fan for a few years.  Or just the last two weeks.

      Been a Pirate fan since 1960, when I turned 6.

      They haven’t been the same since the end of the Danny Murtaugh era.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      dnfree

      @geg6: My mother used to redd up the house!  I always wondered where that came from.  She mostly grew up in West Virginia but considered herself “Pennsylvania Dutch”.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Geminid

      @Steve in the ATL: That’s good to hear. Hopefully it wont get too mussed up when Istanbul gets the big earthquake that they are expecting. The one in 1999 was centered at the eastern end of the Sea of Marmara–“Propontus” in Classical times– and the quakes are said to be moving west. I think the Turkish Straits are a rift valley.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      VFX Lurker

      @zhena gogolia:

      I still fear Trump winning.

      @WaterGirl:

      Hopefully it’s a less visceral fear now? 

      Speaking for myself, I’ll relax after Harris-Walz wins this November. I still remember the shock, hurt and grief of November 2016.

      Until then, I’m donating to Balloon-Juice fundraisers, signal-boosting positive Harris-Walz content on social media, writing postcards and wearing Kamala Harris T-Shirts outside of work.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      CliosFanboy

      @Spanky:

       as a Cincinnati fan I feel ya. It’s damn frustrating having owners who settle for mediocre (or worse) teams because they can still make some money.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Steve in the ATL

      f@Geminid: we flew into it from Berlin last year and I was expecting a repeat of a 1980’s train ride from Switzerland to Italy where as soon as we crossed the border parts of the train started falling off and suddenly half the passengers had livestock with them. But IST was nice and clean and—most surprising of all—efficient.  In fact it was much newer and nicer than BER.  And far better currency arbitrage!

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Geminid: if Istanbul starts getting earthquakes, the most likely culprit will be the discos in Beyoglu that blast music externally at ridiculous volumes until six or seven AM.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Chet Murthy

      @WaterGirl: “Hopefully it’s a less visceral fear now?”

      In the weeks after the debate, I felt that TCFG had a lock on the election.  That it would take a miracle for us to pull it out.  Today?  I still think he’s got a much better chance than in 2016, so I’m still pretty fearful.  But he doesn’t have a lock, and so I’m willing to wait and see what the election brings.

      But I’m still pretty damn fearful.  And all the joy and hope in the Democratic ranks doesn’t change that: I can distinguish between enthusiasm and good odds of success.  The former is great, certainly necessary, but doesn’t inevitably lead to the latter.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      planetjanet

      @Kayla Rudbek: Please tell me you did not go to Glen Echo Park today.  I met a couple there who rode a tandem.   Very nice people. There just can’t be that many people riding tandems on the Capitol Crescent trail.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Gvg

      @Suzanne: Check eBay. Get the tag model of your loved shoe and plug it in. I like older style sketchers. They don’t make them any more. I have found duplicates almost new on eBay. I think some people buy lots of shoes they were twice. Eventually they get sold off. Sometimes I think they may come from estate sales. Anyway the ones I found were over 5 years in the past, possibly 10, because I really wore them a long time and then didn’t throw them away because I didn’t think of eBay for quite awhile. I kept going to shoe stores and hating the new choices.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @planetjanet: we were on that rail trail today which saved us from being stuck in the thunderstorm, as we managed to up our speed to over 15 miles per hour. That wouldn’t have worked on the gravel canal towpath.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      wjca

      @CliosFanboy: as a Cincinnati fan I feel ya. It’s damn frustrating having owners who settle for mediocre (or worse) teams because they can still make some money.

      Try being an Oakland A’s fan.

      Not only is the owner determined to field a Triple A team in the major leagues — no many how many really good players he has to trade away to maintain that level.

      He’s now moving them, first to the Triple A Sacramento River Cats stadium temporarily (I think at least 3 years).  Then he’s intending to move them to a potential (as in not yet built, or even approved) stadium.  In a city which has a Triple A franchise (Las Vegas Aviators) for a reason.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Princess

      @VFX Lurker: Yeah, I agree. Honestly it’s a more visceral fear now tbh. In 2016 I blindly believed Americans couldn’t be so stupid as to vote for Trump. I know that’s not true now. I’m seeing so many similarities between 2016 and now (and some differences, for sure). And Harris’s poll numbers are not as good as Hillary’s were.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WaterGirl: If Trump outperforms his polls in 2024 to the same degree that he did in 2016 and 2020, he will win (while losing the popular vote, again– that gap will likely be bigger and more absurd than ever).

      There are decent reasons to believe it won’t be like that this time, but I would prefer more of a slam dunk, obviously.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Betty Cracker

      I am thrilled that R-Jud will be writing for the front page! I’ve always found her comments funny and insightful, and she’s a great writer. I only hope it doesn’t interfere with her podcast output — Bill and I both love “Books of All Time,” which I just recommended to friends yesterday.

      Reply

