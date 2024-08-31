I am absolutely knackered. Drove three and a half hours to charleston to the democratic hq there, picked up several boxes of signs, went to the kanawha county dem hq and got more signs, drove up the either side of the state to mon county to drop some of the boxes off, and then back home. Tomorrow I deliver to Ohio, Brooke, and Hancock county. So I am beat.

In other news, Rosie is just fine and my friend has successfully checked into a rehab and was sent to detox and then will be going through extensive rehab. So that is good news.

And finally, a special announcement! In a couple weeks commenter R-Jud will be joining the front page as a poster. She can write, is not problematic, and has some interesting things to say, and despite having been a commenter here and knowing what you fuckers are all about, she still wants to write here and put up with your bullshit. So let’s welcome her aboard.