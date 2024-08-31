In keeping with the Blogmaster’s latest post… The Detroit Free Press reports:

… When Birmingham resident Nikki Sapiro Vinckier adorned her front yard with campaign signs promoting Kamala Harris for president, an anonymous neighbor said they had to come down. Having a batch of signs violated city ordinances that stipulate just one sign, according to the neighbor, who stuck a list of intimidating rules about signs in Sapiro Vinckier’s mailbox.

The rules looked real. But Birmingham’s mayor and city manager both said, in effect, “Nothing doing — put up all the signs you want until the election,” Sapiro Vinckier said. That unleashed her more-than-equal-and-opposite reaction. The happy Harris fan ordered a whole lot more signs and planted them in her front yard. Pink ones are printed with a symbol representing reproductive rights, a design widely available on Etsy and other Internet sites. Others are white with a Harris quote that Sapiro Vinckier chose and that rings true for her: “We must be a nation that trusts women.”

“In total, I have ordered or helped facilitate the ordering with my design of over 7,000 signs,” she said. Many came to Michigan, but “hundreds have shipped to other swing states,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sapiro Vinckier set up tables at Birmingham’s Adams Park, peddling the signs to all comers, for donations of any amount. After getting more than 12,000 likes and 220,000 views of videos she posted about her experience with freedom of political speech, she expected demand would outstrip supply, even with Tuesday’s ominous weather forecasts. As it happened, with rain pouring down, she and friends had takers for more than 600 signs, she said via text…

“I’ve got family members on both sides of this. And, really, my goal is to start a conversation, not be deprecatory,” Sapiro Vinckier said. Politics has gotten so confrontational that her goal, on social media and in her videos, has been to “stay lighthearted,” she said.

In keeping with that positive spirit, she left on her front lawn a note to the anonymous neighbor. The note sweetly thanked whomever it was for their “concern,” calling that a “beautiful virtue,” but then she warned the interloper not to put anything else in her mailbox. Although widely abused, a regulation of the U.S. Postal Service says that nothing but U.S. mail belongs in mailboxes…