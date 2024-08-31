(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Two quick housekeeping notes. The first is that Rosie is still going great. Thank you all for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

Second, despite a fair amount of sleep, I’m still fried. So, just the basics again tonight.

This is the tally of last night’s drone swarm attack:

Today we are saying goodby to the summer-2024 in Kyiv. last night was sleepless but strange. Out of russian-iranian 52 drones 24 were intercepted, 25 vanished, 2 returned to russia, 1 went to Belarus. Now thinking about summer-2025. Kyiv was beautiful today just like life itself! pic.twitter.com/NY0XBDmiTS — Andrei Kurkov (@AKurkov) August 31, 2024

Today, the death toll in Kharkiv from yesterday’s glide bomb attacks has been revised upwards.

Six killed in Russian bombardment on Kharkiv, including 18-year-old Nika, a talented artist with big dreams, and 14-year-old Sofia. 97 injured, 22 of them kids. This is the cost Ukraine pays while waiting for the ban to be lifted, as deadly bombs keep falling. pic.twitter.com/gDcgOSlTIi — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 31, 2024

And new victims were added to the genocidal tally.

This russian strike on Kharkiv outskirts today killed two and injured 11 people. https://t.co/HCRHdJ66Te pic.twitter.com/fKIzYJzkEC — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) August 31, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Need the Abilities to Really and Fully Protect Ukraine and Ukrainians – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians!

Today in Kharkiv, the clearing of rubble on the sites hit by Russian bombs continues. In total, yesterday’s strikes took the lives of six people in Kharkiv. My condolences to their families and friends. Ninety-seven people were injured; all of them were provided with the necessary assistance. And this is just in Kharkiv, and this is just one day of Russian strikes. Since this morning, Russian terrorists have also been bombing the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, and again the Kharkiv region. And this terror can be effectively stopped only in one way: by strikes on Russian military airfields, on their bases, on the logistics of Russian terror. And most importantly, it is possible. We talk about it every day with our partners. We convince them. We present arguments. These days, our Ukrainian delegation is working in Washington: the First Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, representatives of the General Staff, and the Head of the Office. There have been meetings at various levels, and among the primary issues for us is the long-range capability of our Defense Forces, the ability to prevent all this terror that our Kharkiv and other our cities, many, so many communities of Ukraine are forced to go through. Clearing the Ukrainian skies of Russian guided aerial bombs is a strong step to force Russia to seek an end to the war and a just peace. Ukrainian representatives provided all the necessary information, all the necessary details to our partners. And I appeal to the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany: we need the abilities to really and fully protect Ukraine and Ukrainians. We require both: permissions for long-range use, and your long-range shells and missiles. Vital decisions – exactly the ones that can influence events in the right way – cannot be postponed. We are also talking with our partners about air defense – about systems, we need so much, especially now, before the school year starts, to provide more security for our Ukrainian children in schools, for our cities, for our energy sector. After all, we have the agreements with you, on air defense and on missiles for air defense systems. It is important to implement everything as soon as possible. We are working even harder these days for such news – about additional air defense systems. I want to thank everyone in the world who is helping! And I thank all the friends of Ukraine who do not keep silent about this Russian terror, who react to all these strikes, who spread the truth about this war and urge the world to be more decisive and therefore more effective in defending Ukraine against Russia. Today I spoke with the Commander-in-Chief. The Pokrovsk direction faces the highest number of assaults. The situation is also difficult in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Kupyansk directions. Nearly two hundred battles are being fought daily along the entire front. And the most important thing now is to inflict maximum losses on the occupier and to respond to all Russian strikes. We also discussed with the Commander-in-Chief the details of our offensive operations – active actions in the Kursk region. We continue to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine and push the war into Russian territory. The resilience of each of our units, the precision of our warriors and the strong decisions of our partners are equally crucial. I thank all our combat brigades! Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

“If I don’t go, and someone else won’t go, the Russians will soon be running our yard.” Oleksii Tyrpak is a Ukrainian serviceman of Roma origin, a scout from Zakarpattia with the call sign “Angel.” He joined the AFU as a volunteer at the beginning of the full-scale war when he… pic.twitter.com/HnXnZCuBFB — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 30, 2024

Can anyone provide a credible reason why Ukraine can’t use Western-supplied weapons to defend itself and stop fighter jets from launching 500-kilo bombs on residential buildings in Kharkiv and other cities? Discussed why this is crucial on CNN. pic.twitter.com/JfX4mlnqmN — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 31, 2024

At least 20 victims are in serious condition. Some of them had their limbs amputated. — Kyiv. The City of Courage (@Kyiv) August 30, 2024

Just so everyone is aware, three days after noted strategic jenyuz Jake Sullivan met with his Chinese counterpart to lower the temperature in the region, the PRC Coast Guard rammed another Filipino ship in Filipino waters.

This afternoon, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel deliberately rammed and collided with the BRP Teresa Magbanua three times, despite no provocation from the Philippine Coast Guard. pic.twitter.com/jYnrXKpY3W — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 31, 2024

Dude’s got to go. In fact, we’d be better off if all of Biden’s senior natsec appointments were shown the door immediately.

Six more Israeli hostages were returned today. Dead. They were reportedly alive as of six days ago. Last night, Bibi rammed a new policy through the Israeli cabinet that the IDF will occupy the Philedelphi corridor indefinitely. The lone dissenting vote was Defense Minister Gallant’s. This new policy guarantees the ceasefire negotiations are dead and any attempts at this point are just kabuki. When asked about it, Biden said:

Biden told reporters the IDF is still working on identifying the bodies that were found in Gaza. “It’s time this war ended”, he said. Biden added he is “still optimistic” about the Gaza hostage and ceasefire talks and said “We think we can close the deal, they’ve all said they… — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 31, 2024

We’d probably be better off if Biden went too.

In that vein, the Georgian Legion has a message for VP Harris:

with all due respect, Madam Vice President, we hope your ‘balls’ are bigger than the fear of ‘escalation’ https://t.co/Yi2aW6j3p7 — Georgian Legion (@georgian_legion) August 30, 2024

It should be noted that today is a celebration day not only for the military but also for civilian aviation in Ukraine. It will take many years, if not decades for Ukraine to recover from the deadly aftermath of the Russian war… our airports lay in ruins. Of course, the day… pic.twitter.com/KhGVvq5Wvg — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 31, 2024

Here’s the full text of both tweets in the thread:

Happy Ukrainian Air Force Day. These are sad days for this branch of service and us all, but we remember and are incredibly proud of all the extraordinary things that our Air Force has demonstrated in this war. Facing such an overwhelmingly superior enemy, having as little as they got to fight with… and yet still fighting hard with honor and opening new chapters in the history of modern warfare, against all odds. Frankly, I don’t think it will be a huge overstatement if we call Ukraine the world’s most experienced and masterful air defense force. Because yeah, good luck repelling the largest missile attacks in modern history with a handful of old S-300s, PATRIOTs, IRIS-Ts, SAMP/Ts, and NASAMS. And good luck having obsolete MiGs and Su-27s and combating Russia’s attempts to enforce its air domination. Moreover, it’s remarkable that the Ukrainian Air Force manages to weasel its way out of its critical shortcomings and successfully adapts to using Western-provided advanced munitions with decades-old Soviet machines—and moreover, masters new advanced weaponry within months to use it on battlefields on the go.

And:

It should be noted that today is a celebration day not only for the military but also for civilian aviation in Ukraine. It will take many years, if not decades for Ukraine to recover from the deadly aftermath of the Russian war… our airports lay in ruins. Of course, the day when we see civilian aircraft roaring in our skies again will be the happiest day of our lives.

The Kursk cross border offensive:

BIGCATS unit going through Sudzha checkpoint towards Russia on 30 August. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to transfer military personnel to Kursk region.https://t.co/fXlCP6JAeS pic.twitter.com/jABsxw4ve9 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) August 31, 2024

Destroyed column of Russian equipment that was supposed to build a pontoon crossing over the Seym River near the village of Zvannoe, Kursk region. pic.twitter.com/TXMYxgtU8D — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 31, 2024

Kyiv:

Interception of Shahed kamikaze drone in Kyiv this morning pic.twitter.com/8Z7B303CSe — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 31, 2024

Pokrovsk:

THE RUSSIANS: Oh, we so cherish the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, don’t ban it. ALSO, THE RUSSIANS: burning down the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God church in their attempt to occupy Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. This church is affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church. pic.twitter.com/IGFK9NZIyl — Kyiv. The City of Courage (@Kyiv) August 30, 2024

Novoselovka Pervaya, Donetsk Oblast:

Novoselovka Pervaya, Donetsk region. This is the footage of the strike mentioned earlier. Video came from a Russian serviceman and shows the result of the attack by the Ukrainian FPV drone. The EW didn’t help. https://t.co/LNA5PhQhrO pic.twitter.com/vxA5yUIrxw — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) August 31, 2024

Kharkiv:

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC CONTENT!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

The family of the 14-year-old girl who died in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv had just begun to recover from another loss — the girl’s father had previously gone missing in the Donetsk area, her relative Olga told Ukrainian media ‘Suspilne.’ In the video, the girl’s mother is… pic.twitter.com/NCqZXL7jv0 — Ihor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) August 31, 2024

ALL CLEAR!!!!

18 year old artist Nika Kozhushko was killed by @russia‘s glide bomb in Kharkiv. We must help Ukraine protect herself 🫀 pic.twitter.com/fmFXpBYwuD — Georgian Legion (@georgian_legion) August 31, 2024

Kharkiv is still mourning people who were killed in yesterday’s airstrike as russia steals more lives. Two were kille, and seven more were injured as a result of today’s russian attack on Cherkasy Lozova, Kharkiv region, according to local authorities. — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) August 31, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron.

There are no new Patron tweets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Fully equipped and ready for work. 📷: @DPSU_ua pic.twitter.com/wj1rMLUmvC — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 31, 2024

