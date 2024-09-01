Seems pretty clear that Fox coordinated in advance with the Trump campaign to perpetuate this false smear, and just went with their agreed upon line even after he got caught in the middle of the ratfuck. pic.twitter.com/yCZtKagXwz — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 31, 2024

Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire:

…When the former president* of the United States profaned this place the way he did this past week, he didn’t merely commit an unconscionable breach of simple humanity, something we are used to coming from him by now, but he also defied one of the last conventions in our politics that he hadn’t yet broken. Electioneering is forbidden within a certain distance of a polling place in every state in the Union. This is not only to give the voter a quiet place to make a decision, but also to avoid having adherents to one campaign or another attempt to persuade the voter with baseball bats. If you can’t bum-rush voting booths in firehouses and elementary schools, you shouldn’t be able to use Arlington National Cemetery as a campaign prop. Nevertheless, because he wants what he wants, the former president* ignored not only the cemetery’s policy, but also clearly stated federal law, to grab some video at gravesites in Section 60. To do so, he had his entourage rough up a female cemetery worker, whom they slandered as mentally ill in the aftermath… If he cared, he’d apologize publicly to the woman, to the Army, to every family of everyone buried at Arlington. He’d track down the relatives of William Howard Taft and apologize to them. He would apologize to the families who’d invited him to be there for how his thuggish compatriots threw them and the memories of their fallen loved one into this kind of media jackpot. If he cared, he’d be embarrassed, but he doesn’t, so he isn’t. Arlington is where it is because of the indomitable patriotism of one man, General Montgomery Meigs, the Army’s quartermaster during the Civil War. Meigs was a brilliant engineering student from Georgia who went to West Point because that really was the only top-flight engineering school in the country at the time. Secession infuriated Meigs and, when the federal government seized Robert E. Lee’s mansion and estates in 1864, Meigs was tasked with building a new national cemetery on the grounds. One of Meigs’ first acts was to raise a 12-foot high monument over a grave containing the undifferentiated body parts gathered from battlefields around Washington in the middle of Mary Lee’s rose garden. Montgomery Meigs had a gift for grand gestures of contempt…

Arlington belongs to all of us, but it is not ours to do with what we will. We give ourselves permission to visit, but it is the moral witness of those interred there who make the rules by which we all must abide. The official rules for visitor etiquette make this plain. Enjoy the space appropriately. We encourage you to explore the cemetery (you may walk on the grass to find a grave) and attend a public ceremony. However, activities such as running, climbing, bicycling, playing sports or picnicking are not allowed. Leave your pets at home. Only approved service animals and military working dogs are permitted. Respect the property. Do not damage or sit on monuments, gravestones, plants or other property. They are historic features of this sacred site, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The former president* likely would argue that “shameless huckstering” is not specifically named on the list of prohibited activities, although it can be argued that having his goons rough up a cemetery worker may violate that rule about leaving your pets at home. We agree to give ourselves permission to be there. The decent among us all recognize this. Hell, the human in us all recognizes this. From the Kennedy plot to the mass grave of the undifferentiated dead of Bull Run who lie in what once was Mrs. Lee’s rose garden, we hold their proxies that they did not live to exercise themselves. It is the common suffrage of the nation.

Fmr Marine ⁦⁦@bkesling⁩: “What was missing from [ensuing] coverage was a willingness to quickly and decisively state what a grievous insult the whole debacle was to the dignity of Arlington. The sacred had been profaned.” Day 5, no Trump video https://t.co/HYKGuhWvy5 — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) August 31, 2024

Ben Kesling, at the Columbia Journalism Review: