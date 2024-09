I’ve been hoarding a trove of orchid close-ups from the New York Botanical Garden 2024 show, and this seemed like a good weekend to share some. Thank you, Ema!

It’s not autumn yet — we can still expect more hot, killing-humidity days, maybe weeks — but there’s been a change in the light quietly announcing the end of summer, here north of Boston.



What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?