new yard sign arrived pic.twitter.com/We9ynTvcxa — Cake or Death (@Johngcole) August 30, 2024

Two middle-class kids. One, a daughter of Oakland, California, who was raised by a working mother and had a summer job at McDonald’s. The other, a son of the Nebraska plains, who spent summers on the farm. Only in America is it possible that the two of us would be… pic.twitter.com/le6xrf55E0 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

Two middle-class kids. One, a daughter of Oakland, California, who was raised by a working mother and had a summer job at McDonald’s. The other, a son of the Nebraska plains, who spent summers on the farm. Only in America is it possible that the two of us would be running together all the way to the White House.

During the #S4KCall, over 14,000 #SwiftiesForKamala registered to vote, checked their voter registration, or reached out to a friend to get them to register to vote. But we've just begun ??? https://t.co/LRk1QtmZVu — Swifties For Kamala (@Swifties4Kamala) August 28, 2024

BREAKING: In just over a month since Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for President, this account, which is dedicated to uplifting Kamala’s wins, has defied the media’s expectations and gained over 685,000 followers. Retweet and follow to keep proving the media wrong. pic.twitter.com/nRAQt83A8T — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 1, 2024





There was a brief online kerfuffle about Kamala telling Dana Bash she’d ‘consider‘ the tradition of putting a Republican in her cabinet. Because I am not a Very Serious Pundit, this suggestion brought me joy:

Adam Kinzinger as SecDef, and then see if he paints the red line for Ukraine at just beyond Moscow or a few kilometers short of Vladivostok. https://t.co/FWkh6cHolI — Slava Malamud ???????? (@SlavaMalamud) August 29, 2024

every never trump republican writes at least variation on “here’s what [democrat] should do to court disaffected republicans” and the answer is always be a republican with republican policies

good insight, man. thanks for contributing. helpful. — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) Aug 31, 2024 at 1:08 PM