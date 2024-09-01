(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Kharkiv has been under attack all day. Including a Russian Iskander missile double tap on first responders. Part of the reason this keeps happening is that NOT A SINGLE DAMN PIECE OF AIR DEFENSE that was promised at the NATO summit, nor that has been in any US announcement of military supplies for Ukraine since they finally got the Ukraine aid supplemental to pass, has actually been sent to Ukraine!

Ukraine says air defense systems promised by the West at the July NATO summit have yet to arrive. https://t.co/fP3SIT2RXZ — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) September 1, 2024

Germany just made an update and then announced the update of everything it’s sent to Ukraine. The only air defense system still on that list is the IRIS-T it sent a long time ago.

There is clearly a logistics break down. I have my own suspicions about what that is, but since I can’t prove them, I’ll keep them to myself for now.

russia targeting an orphanage, a playground, or a children’s cancer hospital has become a routine the world got used to. Ukraine striking military bases and airfields deeply inside russia is considered an escalation to be avoided. What a shameful time for the free world. — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) September 1, 2024

Because the Danish PM has now told us, we now know that she wanted to send her F-16s to Ukraine in FEB 2022! But she was prevented from doing so by Denmark’s allies. Ukrainska Pravda has the details:

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has confirmed that Denmark does not restrict the use of F-16 fighter jets that it has provided to Ukraine. Source: Mette Frederiksen at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague, reports European Pravda Details: Mette Frederiksen believes that Ukraine received Western fighter jets later than it should have. Quote: “I’m sorry that it took so long. I was ready to deliver them from the beginning of the war. But, once again, we had quite long discussions about whether it was a good idea or not.” Frederiksen did not specify who exactly was holding up the delivery of the F-16s but expressed her belief that the task remains to ensure that Ukraine receives all the weapons it needs from the West. Quote: “You cannot win the war without military equipment. The only way of winning this war is to give Ukraine what they need.” Frederiksen also confirmed that Denmark has no restrictions on using donated weapons, including aircraft. Quote: “We are not putting restrictions on F-16s. It has to be according to international law. We have given these jets with no restrictions, then according to international law.” Background: The Czech president also supported the use of F-16s against targets in Russia. The Netherlands, which also provided the fighter jets, is not against using F-16s for strikes against Russia.

There is only one state that could prevent Denmark from sending its F-16s to Ukraine or place limitations on their usage by the Ukrainians is the United States. This is because of the end use agreements in the foreign military sales contracts between the US and Denmark that dictate what Denmark, as the purchaser, may or may not do with them.

Here’s the video of her remarks if you’d like to watch them.

While I’ll have the rest of the Kharkiv material after President Zelenskyy’s address, for want of the same nail combined with the lack of a spine by President Biden and his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Russian’s just dropped a missile on an orphanage in Sumy!

❗️A 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl are among the victims as Russians have just bombed a center for psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage in the city of Sumy. Ukraine is forbidden by it’s allies from striking the Russian airfieilds and launchers where… pic.twitter.com/bGRTBvSDbx — KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 1, 2024

❗️A 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl are among the victims as Russians have just bombed a center for psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage in the city of Sumy. Ukraine is forbidden by it’s allies from striking the Russian airfieilds and launchers where these attacks originate. Video credit: Suspilne

And in just the past 20 minutes (it’s 6:05 PM EDT when I type this) there was another significant strike in Kharkiv!

Another explosion In Kharkiv ‼️ loud — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) September 1, 2024

More on this after the jump as well.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Long-Range Capabilities Are Key to Ending This War – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today, Russia has once again brutally attacked Kharkiv. As of now, nearly fifty people have been injured. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble, as there are reports of people trapped beneath it. The targets were ordinary civilian structures – a shopping mall, a sports palace, and residential buildings. Each strike on Kharkiv and other cities and villages proves the correctness of our tactics, particularly in the Kursk region – we must push the war back from where it was brought to Ukraine, and not just into Russia’s border regions. The terrorist state must feel what war is. We are working to ensure that as many Russian military facilities, logistics hubs, and critical components of their war economy as possible fall within the reach of our weapons. Currently, our drones are making this possible, and I thank everyone in Ukraine who is involved in developing and producing drones, as well as those working on our missile program. I also extend my gratitude to our state’s foreign policy team, who are persuading our partners that long-range capabilities are key to ending this war. With our drones and missiles, we can accomplish part of the missions. But true peace – a real end to this war – is a complex task. To force Russia into peace, to move them from deceitful rhetoric about negotiations to taking steps to end the war, to clear our land of occupation and occupiers, we need effective tools. I know that in these days and weeks, our friends around the world, journalists spreading the truth about this war, a significant number of world leaders, civil society leaders, and politicians are emphasizing how crucial it is to have authorization for long-range strikes and the corresponding long-range missiles and shells to bring peace closer and save lives. This depends on President Biden, Prime Minister Starmer, President Macron, Chancellor Scholz, and others. I thank everyone who is convincing the world to be strong and ultimately defeat Russian terror. Not a single Russian missile, not a single Russian strike should be left without a fair response – a response with weapons, sanctions, the right policies and economic support for Ukraine, and a response with justice for Russia. Today I have signed several new sanctions decisions – the NSDC sanctions. Almost 150 entities – legal entities and individuals – that ensure the operation of Russia’s aviation infrastructure. Additionally, another package of sanctions on collaborators – those who have chosen to work for evil and for war. It is the duty of all Ukrainian representatives to ensure that our sanctions are synchronized with global ones. There was also a report today from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, focusing primarily on the Pokrovsk direction. On our actions to repel Russian strikes there and to destroy as many of the occupier’s forces as possible. Additionally, there was an update on the operation in the Kursk region – each day contributes to replenishing our “exchange fund.” I thank every one of our units for this! And one more thing. I want to express my gratitude to the rescuers working in the Kharkiv region – all the staff of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. In particular, I want to thank Yurii Siryi, Eduard Sokolov, Serhii Bilous, Oleksandr Chelak, and Volodymyr Mykhailychenko. I also want to highlight Mykyta Ivaniuk, a police captain working in the Kharkiv region, and Oleh Sheremet, an ambulance feldsher, who have distinguished themselves in helping our people. I am grateful to you and all your colleagues! Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Russia is once again terrorizing Kharkiv, striking civilian infrastructure and the city itself. As of now, there are over 30 wounded. All necessary forces have been deployed for the rescue operation. But to stop this terror, all necessary global forces must be mobilized. What’s… pic.twitter.com/EqVlGpXvxY — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 1, 2024

Russia is once again terrorizing Kharkiv, striking civilian infrastructure and the city itself. As of now, there are over 30 wounded. All necessary forces have been deployed for the rescue operation. But to stop this terror, all necessary global forces must be mobilized. What’s required isn’t extraordinary effort, but the sufficient courage of leaders – the courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself.

Here’s the tally for just the past week:

In ONE WEEK

160 missiles

780 guided aerial bombs

400 attack drones 1340 terrorist attacks only with aerial means in a week! Ukraine is still not allowed to strike russian military airfields with weapons provided by the partners. https://t.co/ng5aPTaG26 — Mariia Kramarenko (@KramarenkoMari3) September 1, 2024

The reason:

This is awesome

pic.twitter.com/0MHqFsgPhE — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 1, 2024

Sumy Oblast:

There is no end to the depravity of putin and his forces. It must take a sadistic pleasure in striking a center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage on September 1. If that was not enough,

the building is located in a densely populated… pic.twitter.com/zbfjnKNKQM — Olga Klymenko (@OlgaK2013) September 1, 2024

There is no end to the depravity of putin and his forces. It must take a sadistic pleasure in striking a center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage on September 1. If that was not enough,

the building is located in a densely populated residential area

A 7-year-old and a 13-year-old have been wounded tonight in #Sumy. It is not enough to orphan Ukrainian children. He must maim and kill them, too. In putin’s sick mind, this must be a retaliation for Kursk. putin has no problem crossing all kinds of red lines because he knows that Ukraine is going to strike back at schools and hospitals. Because Ukraine is expected to observe international humanitarian law if it wants to continue receiving the western weapons. And I am totally FOR Ukraine observing international law.

But the red lines look increasingly unfair. putin makes sure that we feel it every single day in the last week how unfair they are.

I was looking for a legit source on the below for yesterday’s update, but couldn’t find anything until now:

This is the ‘military convoy’ Russia’s bragging about hitting in Sumy with two Iskander missiles. In reality, grain trailers parked overnight. One driver killed, four injured. pic.twitter.com/LtLj0Q4hi1 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 1, 2024

Kharkiv:

Here’s the video of the double tap Iskander strike in Kharkiv earlier today. It’s at the seven second mark of the video:

If we don’t put a stop to these horrifying scenes in Kharkiv, we may be seeing them in Warsaw or Tallinn in a few years’ time. pic.twitter.com/XT6IGs1J4y — Matthew Light (@MattLightCrim) September 1, 2024

Ukrainian ambulance crew rescue one of their own who was caught in a “double tap”: sick Russian bastards attack knowing first responders will be there soon, then make a second strike to kill the emergency workers. #Kharkiv today. pic.twitter.com/gndkgd1ZhE — Andy Scollick (@Andy_Scollick) September 1, 2024

Kharkiv now. I used to visit this market with parents all the time when I was a child. pic.twitter.com/UPlHm7NXeV — Alice Zhuravel (@AliceZhuravel) September 1, 2024

Supermarket, Sunday afternoon, main road and metro station. Over 20 injured already pic.twitter.com/PxiakmfMU4 — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) September 1, 2024

Russia has again attacked #Kharkiv and its residents – again targeting civilian objects, including a sports palace, a shopping center, and a hydropark. As of 6 p.m. Kyiv time, 44 people have been injured, including 7 children. The youngest victim is only 3 months old. pic.twitter.com/BOP9sLxgvQ — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) September 1, 2024

Ballistic missiles with 500kg warheads fired into completely civilian areas NOT at night, but at lunch time, to sow maximum terror and kill count. This is Russian culture in its purist form.

pic.twitter.com/EJX48fI2Fo — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) September 1, 2024

They do this to our peaceful cities.

We aren’t allowed to do this to their military bases. Why?#Kharkiv #LetUkraineStrikeBack #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/b6O488cku9 — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) September 1, 2024

Kharkiv today. How many more people have to die so that “anonymous officials” finally stop playing 5D geopolitical Kissinger chess and trying to appease Putin by ensuring a safety zone for Russian air bases and bombers? Everybody understands that preventing Ukraine from… pic.twitter.com/CqAvEjZnok — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 1, 2024

Kharkiv today. How many more people have to die so that “anonymous officials” finally stop playing 5D geopolitical Kissinger chess and trying to appease Putin by ensuring a safety zone for Russian air bases and bombers? Everybody understands that preventing Ukraine from combating Russia’s bombing and missile campaigns is beyond absurd. They know this is absurd. This is an absurd situation that has barely ever taken place in human history before. Yet, the fear of that bald, fish-eyed old KGB rat and the reluctance toward making solid decisions and demonstrating proper leadership is so appalling that… they prefer to just wait for Jesus to get back on earth, or else God forbid something happens.

The same goes for the Ukrainian ability to target Iskander-M missile carriers (such as the one delivering the strike in the video) deeper in Russian territory. ATACMS? What does it take to give Ukraine some more PATRIOT PAC-3s? What is that in comparison to saving countless… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 1, 2024

The same goes for the Ukrainian ability to target Iskander-M missile carriers (such as the one delivering the strike in the video) deeper in Russian territory. ATACMS? What does it take to give Ukraine some more PATRIOT PAC-3s? What is that in comparison to saving countless lives and letting a nation under threat of extermination fight back and survive?

What gives?! — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 1, 2024

Your condemnations do not help. https://t.co/LybK591gl7 — SK Media🇺🇦 (@SpaghettiKozak) September 1, 2024

Kurahove:

Russia is currently bombing Kurakhove into nothingness. They are systematically bombing the entire place into dust. Dropping every weapon they have on it. Glide bombs, tactical cruise missiles, artillery, rockets. They are trying to turn it to dust, to completely erase it. — Andrew Perpetua (@AndrewPerpetua) September 1, 2024

Vuhledar:

Vuhledar. Russia is storming (what’s left of) the town again. The battle for this small town in Donbas continues for over 2 years.pic.twitter.com/j2Vg1VErB2 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 1, 2024

It is a place of many battles and many Russian defeats. But today Russia Is pummelling Vuhledar with glide bombs as the city is under its biggest threat ever. pic.twitter.com/J3vPs7wSCO — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) September 1, 2024

Pokrovsk:

Russia is stealing more than just our people and territories—it’s taking our memories too. Residents of Pokrovsk are leaving, unsure if they’ll ever return. Read about what it’s like in Pokrovsk now. https://t.co/aeibOCNrt9 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 1, 2024

From Maria Avdeeva’s reporting at The Atlantic Council:

Evacuation efforts are currently accelerating in eastern Ukraine’s Pokrovsk as the Russian military draws closer. Residents are fleeing amid fears their hometown will soon become the latest in a growing list of Ukrainian cities reduced to rubble by Putin’s invading army. Pokrovsk has long been an important Russian objective. Located on a crucial road connecting eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province with neighboring Dnipro region, the city serves as a key logistical hub for the Ukrainian military. Russian troops have been steadily moving toward Pokrovsk for some months as Vladimir Putin seeks to consolidate his grip on the surrounding area. If the strategically important city falls, it will undermine Ukraine’s defenses while potentially serving as a gateway for further Russian gains. Ukraine’s leaders are well aware of the stakes but have so far been unable to stop the Russian offensive. There has been considerable speculation that the recent Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region was primarily intended to ease the pressure on Pokrovsk by forcing the Kremlin to redeploy forces. If this was the plan, it has not yet succeeded. Instead, the Russian army appears to be concentrating more troops for the push toward Pokrovsk, and is advancing with increasing speed. With the front lines of the war now less than ten kilometers from the city, Pokrovsk residents find themselves confronted by the same nightmare scenarios and impossible choices experienced by huge numbers of Ukrainians since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion two and a half years ago. The mandatory evacuation of families with children has been ordered, while a twenty-hour daily curfew has been imposed. Leaving Pokrovsk means abandoning homes, possessions, family members, and all that is familiar. Staying may well prove deadly. Prior to the war, Pokrovsk had a population of around sixty thousand. By the final week of August, this figure had dropped to approximately half the prewar total. Thousands continue to leave every day. The roads out of Pokrovsk are jammed with cars loaded up to the roof as families evacuate with whatever they can carry. Local institutions such as hospitals and banks are shutting down and preparing to close. Those who have yet to join the exodus are stockpiling water, groceries, and humanitarian aid, while bracing for the worst. The process of leaving Pokrovsk can be fraught with danger. Evacuation teams try to keep civilian cars on established routes in a bid to maintain a degree of security, but reports of Russian drone and bombing attacks are growing. The thunder of artillery fire in the distance adds to the sense of urgency and uncertainty. In the city itself, it is possible to encounter extremes of distress, despair, courage, and compassion at virtually every turn. On Samarska Street, half the houses now stand empty. When I visited, one elderly lady was in the process of locking up her home while a car packed with her worldly belongings waited outside. There were also signs of daily life as remaining residents bicycled past to get water from a nearby pipe or visit the local store. Some of those leaving remained defiant, insisting their departure was just a temporary measure. Others claimed they would stay and placed their hopes in Ukraine’s ability to defend the city.

More at the link.

Not sure where these are, but I think the first is the Pokrovsk direction given where the 45th has been reported operating and the rest may be in the Kursk cross border offensive or they may be in Donetsk.

Destruction of fully loaded Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS https://t.co/jWtF1gwL6T pic.twitter.com/Zzc0kYc5Mf — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 1, 2024

Here’s the full video:

Ukrainian tank fires at Russian BTR-82 and group of infantry. pic.twitter.com/aknmaOZzUe — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 1, 2024

Continuation to the attached post. Immediately after the first shot, the tank approached closer to finish off the remains of the Russian assault group. https://t.co/Q7KJqSSbdf pic.twitter.com/2EjvMWJmoF — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 1, 2024

The Kursk cross border offensive:

🇺🇦 Rocket artillery destroyed a russian pontoon bridge over the Seym river. 📹: 14th UAS Regiment pic.twitter.com/3F4AT4RxVz — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 1, 2024

Moscow:

Strikes deep within Russia, particularly near Moscow, are an effective way to impose the burden of war on Russian society. As the war continues, the geography and frequency of these strikes have expanded, becoming more troublesome to the the average Russian Deeper and Deeper — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 1, 2024

/3. Detailed video of the moment of the attack on Moscow oil refinery this morning. pic.twitter.com/KnjGo9EVWK — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 1, 2024

Oh wow, so you’re telling me striking critical infrastructure is a game two can play? Ukraine has had yet another massive drone attack on Russia, one of the largest ever. Given the fact that Russian air defenses are so weak in areas beyond immediate war zones (even in Moscow!),… pic.twitter.com/dXAOLCny1Q — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 1, 2024

Oh wow, so you’re telling me striking critical infrastructure is a game two can play? Ukraine has had yet another massive drone attack on Russia, one of the largest ever. Given the fact that Russian air defenses are so weak in areas beyond immediate war zones (even in Moscow!), Russia should expect a very hot winter of fire and smoke. Live by the sword, don’t be surprised to get your butt kicked hard by the sword.

The Kaputnya Oil Refinery is one of the few industrial facilities still in Moscow’s vicinity. It is only 16 km (10 miles) from the Kremlin. What’s funny for me is that I was checking out that plant only a few days ago on Google Earth and thought, “well, that is a nice target.” pic.twitter.com/1Pd0hoi7AE — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) September 1, 2024

The inability of Russia’s air and missile defense systems to protect against relatively crude long-range one-way drone attacks is surprising. While the S-300/S-400 have demonstrated utility in Ukraine, they appear to consistently underperform in territorial point defense. 2/2 — Fabian Hoffmann (@FRHoffmann1) September 1, 2024

There are 45 air defense systems pinned on Hoffman’s map. For the city of Moscow. Ukraine has at least three, but not more than five Patriot batteries and one German Iris-T, plus whatever legacy Russian air defense systems still operational to cover the entire country. That’s the asymmetry here.

Western news organizations should long since have stopped presenting Russian Defense Ministry claims as if they have any measure of credibility. Tweets like AP’s here just launder Kremlin propaganda, and it’s obvious from all the videos now circulating that it is non-factual. https://t.co/mSRI29rD5H — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) September 1, 2024

If Russia can shoot down 150 drones and just 8 get through, that’s good. Now let us help Ukraine send waves of 1,500 drones so that 80 or more get through. That’s the way. By January 2025 Russians would be in the dark and freezing. They would be forced to capitulate. https://t.co/lF7B9YLDsn — Andy Scollick (@Andy_Scollick) September 1, 2024

Here are Tatarigami’s thoughts on the Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian petroleum infrastructure in Moscow:

One of the most frequently raised questions following Ukraine’s strikes on industrial or oil infrastructure is: “How will this lead to a victory for Ukraine?” The answer is straightforward. Viewed in isolation, each individual action – be it sanctions on a specific Russian bank,… — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 1, 2024

One of the most frequently raised questions following Ukraine’s strikes on industrial or oil infrastructure is: “How will this lead to a victory for Ukraine?” The answer is straightforward. Viewed in isolation, each individual action – be it sanctions on a specific Russian bank, the liberation of a small village, or the destruction of a single oil refinery – does not win the war by itself. Victory is achieved through a series of operational successes, each built upon tactical victories. When neither side can secure a clear and decisive victory, such as by capturing the enemy’s capital and changing the government, the war shifts into a phase where endurance, willpower, social fatigue, and resourcefulness are tested. Incremental changes, while seemingly minor in the moment, can eventually lead to significant shifts. The impact of each action might not be immediately visible, but every effort that undermines Russian economic stability and its capacity to sustain the war contributes to Ukraine’s broader strategic advantage. Predicting which action will be the tipping point is almost impossible, but the decisive effect of the final “drop” relies on the cumulative impact of all preceding actions. This does not imply that every tactical victory will automatically translate into operational and consequently, strategic success. However, using a $500,000 drone to destroy an industrial facility that generates $50 million annually has a lasting impact. When such actions are scaled and repeated regularly, they can exert considerable pressure on Russia, making the continuation of such a costly war increasingly difficult.

Good points — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 1, 2024

Here’s the full text of the tweet that Tatarigami is responding to:

I’ll add 2 points.

1. Ukraine was able to maintain sea traffic out of Odessa by attacking Russian ships, and then creating an arrangement where both sides stand down. If Ukraine can attack Russian industrial facilities, they can translate that into a similar arrangement.

2. Ukraine needs to develop a long term deterrence strategy against further wars independent of NATO. Developing these long term strike capabilities are critical for that.

Tver Oblast, Russia:

/2. Moment of the strike on the Konakovo Power Station pic.twitter.com/SeP3Z22Pnm — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 1, 2024

/4. Location of the Konakovo Power Station. (56.7410734, 36.7702049) pic.twitter.com/fcmq4dLsgu — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 1, 2024

Substantial damage can be seen at the Konakovo power plant, but judging from the fires, which we saw on other videos, this is only a portion of the damage. pic.twitter.com/ZRZNXROlSi — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) September 1, 2024

The power plant in Konakovo is more than 520 km (325 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Incoming reports suggests that the power station has been hit by three UAVs. pic.twitter.com/2Lt0vcPoGx — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) September 1, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

