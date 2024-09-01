I don’t have anything big to post about, just a comment about the post-Labor Day election.

We’re all political junkies here. That means, in general, we are out of touch with how the “average” voter (the common clay of the West, if you will) is perceiving the election.

I just looked at Kamala Harris’ and Tim Walz’ various TikTok feeds, and even factoring in how confusing (to me) TikTok is, it’s clear that the content they choose to share there is less (volume) than, and curated differently than, the content they share on Xitter. So what the “average” youngs are consuming versus what I consume is a mystery. Similarly, apparently battleground states are being inundated with mailers, and I’m sure at least Harris/Walz have bought a lot of TV time, so, again, what the “average” olds are seeing is another mystery, since I don’t watch broadcast/cable TV and don’t have a mailbox in a battleground state.

Acknowledging that I, a smart politics knower in my own head, don’t know shit about the most important segment of voters in this election is difficult, but I’m not alone. The demands for “more interviews” and “more press conferences” by the DC media is just their demand to be relevant in an election where their importance is diminished to a level unimaginable when The Boys on the Bus was written in 1972. The voters that Harris/Walz need to get are not watching the DC media, and they’re not reading this blog. I hope to respond to that fact with a little more dignity than the NYT, WaPo and CNN, but we’ll see.