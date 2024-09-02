This story encapsulates a lot of why I have no patience for politicians who are cryptocurrency-curious:

Shan Hanes, the former CEO of the Kansas Heartland Tri-State Bank, was sentenced to 293 months (24 years, 5 months) imprisonment after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a bank officer. Hanes had fallen for a “pig butchering” scam, where he believed he could earn returns by “investing” funds under the bank’s control into a cryptocurrency scheme. Between May and July of 2023, Hanes transferred $47.1 million of the bank’s funds to the fraudulent scheme. This ultimately led to the bank collapsing, with equity investors losing $9 million and the FDIC footing the bill. “There were people who lost 70, 80% of their retirement” as a result of their investment losses, stated a community member. Hanes had also taken money from a local church, an investment club, and his daughter’s college savings. These funds were reportedly used to buy cryptocurrency after those running the scheme told him they needed more money to “unlock” the returns on his investments — a common tactic with these scams.

Elkhart, Kansas, where this bank was located, is a community of 1,888 as of the last census. This NBC News story on Hanes’ crime has a lot of detail on how he lied to friends, neighbors and co-workers to enable the almost $50 million transfer of funds. Also, this guy is in his mid-50s and that’s federal time, so he’ll be an old man before he’s out.

A “pig butchering” scam is apparently one where the “pig” (mark) makes an initial crypto investment and is then enticed to make others to “unfreeze” or “unlock” the initial investment (this is the “butchering”).

Anyway, the key point here: because it was all cryptocurrency, the funds were never recovered and the scammers were never caught.

Democrats should leave cryptocurrency and its bastard cousin, NFTs, to the Trumpers, but since the crypto-bros can throw around so much money, the temptation will always be there.

(This story is from Molly White’s site, which is a just chock-full of crypto fail.)