Late Night Open Thread: Trump & His Sundown(ing) Towns

And at one of those sundown town rallies…

Associated Press update, last night — “Police say a man will face charges after storming into the press area at a Trump rally”:

The incident Friday came moments after Trump had criticized major media outlets for what he said was unfavorable coverage and had dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview Thursday with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the man or whether he was a Trump supporter or critic.

The man made it over a barrier ringing the media area and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed, according to a video of the incident posted to social media by a reporter for CBS News. People near him tried to pull him off the riser and were quickly joined by police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

The crowd cheered as a pack of police led the man away, prompting Trump to say, “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

Johnstown’s police chief, Richard M. Pritchard, confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that the man was arrested, released and will be formally charged next week. Pritchard said the man, whose identity will be disclosed when charges are filed, will face misdemeanors in municipal court for alleged disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and disrupting a public assembly…

Moments before the man ventured into the media’s designated section, Trump had reprised his familiar assertion that the media is a collective “enemy of the people.” Video of the incident does not make clear what the man was yelling as he climbed barriers or as he was being subdued and arrested.

Trump’s campaign tried to distance the former president from the man and his actions, suggesting he was a Trump opponent…

Shortly after the incident, police handcuffed another man in the crowd and led him out of the arena. It was not immediately clear whether that detention was related to the initial altercation…

    2. 2.

      JoyceH

      “He’s on our side”. Does it seem to anyone else that Trump is blurting out incriminating stuff even more than usual? There’s a clip all over Twitter of Trump in an interview saying “Who ever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it” – HUH?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SpaceUnit

      If you’re holding all your rallies in peckerwood towns and the media focus is on the crazies getting arrested and hauled off to jail you’re not winning the news cycle.  Just saying it.

       

      I’m sure there’ll be some Russian funded GOP ratfucking in the next two months, but right now these turds are swirling the bowl.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Charon

      This is another thing that shows you that Trump has no real momentum. He’s going to areas where his support is strong just to keep the MAGAs engaged.

      He is going to where his support is strong because he has Narcissistic Personality Disorder and needs the fix of adoring crowds. Without narcissistic supply his insecurities become unbearable.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dangerman

      The Trump movement is made up of violent radicals.

      FAFO. They call them camps; I call them prisons. Become a felon, go to jail. Get violent, potentially get shot. Darwin Award winners all.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TS

      … The incident Friday came moments after Trump had criticized major media outlets for what he said was unfavorable coverage and had dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview Thursday with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

      It was not immediately clear what motivated the man or whether he was a Trump supporter or critic.

      My bold – obvious to everyone except the apnews writer whose head is six foot down in the sand or six foot up some place else.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Thin Black Duke

      What I hated most about the movie Civil War was it’s cowardly refusal to pick a side. It ignores the reality that it’s the far-right yahoos who have been the violent insurrectionists in America and instead promotes the false and offensive “both sides” narrative.

      I bet the FTFNYT movie critic gave it four stars.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The crowd cheered as a pack of police led the man away, prompting Trump to say, “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

      Well, yes.  Just about anywhere else, if you’re an actual American and not some fascist pig.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      “About this headline for the story about that thing at the rally.”

      Violence at Trump rally as ex-President incites attack on media pen

      “That sound… I don’t know, a tad judgemental?”

      “The Chief said that?”

      “He’s just concerned it might come over as a little partisan.”

      “Partisan?”

      “In tone.”

      “But Trump literally told his supporters the media were their enemies”

      “All politicians use hyperbole. Do we have any conclusive evidence the two things are connected?”

      “We… well… what? He said it and straight away one of his people attacked the press pen!”

      “Meh. Do we know for sure this man is a Trump supporter?”

      “He was at a Trump rally.”

      “That’s just location. We were there too. Isn’t he just as likely to be a… what are they called… a false-flag? One of those Antifa people, maybe.”

      “Trump doesn’t think so, he’s on video saying the guy is one of his.”

      “That’s a matter of perspective, isn’t it? It’s just as easy to take it as he meant the guy looks American. Or is interested in politics.”

      “But he said…”

      “Let’s just… let Legal run with that one a while, yeah? It’s not something we should be emphatic on. Maybe later.”

      “We can get his name from the local police, run a background check.”

      “Let’s stay in our lane here. We can’t be doing the Police’s job for them.”

      “Investigating is our lane.”

      “We’re the Press. Informing our readers of what we can prove to be newsworthy is our lane.”

      “But…”

      “Pointing fingers. It’s just not how we get stories.”

      “So you want, what, a rewrite?”

      “You’re busy, it’s already done. Here.”

      Trump ‘safe and defiant’ after unidentified assailant interrupts Presidential rally.

      “Just the facts. That’s our lane.”

      “………….”

      “Keep up the good work.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TBone

      Donvict admitted his crime in a Fux interview and they aired it:

      “Who ever heard, you get indicted for interfering in a presidential election where you have every right to do it, you get indicted and your poll numbers go up? When people get indicted, their poll numbers go down,” Trump said.

      Joyce Vance:

      “There’s no right to ‘interfere’ with a presidential election,” she said. “This is the banality of evil right here—Trump asserting he can override the will of the voters to claim victory in an election he lost. And, he will do it again. We must vote against him in overwhelming numbers.”

      Just another day ending in Y

      https://www.rawstory.com/trump-doj-notified-caught-confessing-levin-interview/

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ruckus

      @Anne Laurie:

      Sundowning…

      Yep. The process of aging out. Some do it slow, some rapidly. Some do it well, some can’t do anything human well. SFB does everything poorly, it’s who he is. And of course sundowning also can mean nothing ever improves as the process progresses, it’s all downhill. I’d venture to say that SFB is not improving, mainly because he’s never been able to do that at anytime in his life. Being born was his high point, everything for almost 8 decades has been downhill for SFB. And the rest of the world.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eolirin

      @SpaceUnit: Please stop saying shit like this. Mental health issues generally do not work like this, and it’s a kind of slander against a very vulnerable community.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Eolirin

      @Eolirin: I should add, a very vulnerable community that will absolutely be targeted if Trump comes back into power.

      We will be one of the first groups pushed to the margins, have our ability to recieve necessary care taken away, and then be criminalized for existing in public if the fascists take over.

      The sickness people attending Trump rallies have isn’t medical, it’s cultural. It’s a sickness not of the mind but of the soul. These are spiritually and morally bankrupt people. But Hate isn’t a mental illness. Do not conflate these things.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Eolirin: We will be one of the first groups pushed to the margins, have our ability to recieve necessary care taken away, and then be criminalized for existing in public if the fascists take over.

      The Nazis are their role models.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Liminal Owl

      @Eolirin: Thank you. So very well said.  “Not medical, but cultural” is exactly right.  (And for diagnostic purposes—I think you kniw this, but others may not—it’s not a mental-health issue if the beliefs ir actions are congruent with the person’s culture.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Nelle

      In 2016, my daughter covered a number of Trump rallies in Phoenix as a stringer for the NYT.  Over and over, he directed abuse at the press and attendees would crowd the press area and scream at them, sometimes spitting.  They had to be escorted out, afterwards, by security (none provided, I note, by the NYT).  Between that, covering the border issues and the heartbreak of the dead bodies of migrants, and, finally, the imposed narratives from New York, she burned out.  She had a romantic idea of what journalism could do which did not match reality in these times.  (She grew up in a family where everyone read newspapers. My grandfather had a periodical, The Friedenstimme (The Voice of Peace), in what is now Ukraine in the earlly 1900’s.  It was both religious (Mennonite) and current news and opinion.  He went into hiding from the Reds with a 5 minute warning, later escaping the country).   Both my kids got degrees in journalism.  Might have been a parenting failure.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      “He’s on our side” – ugh

      The most incriminating thing to come out of the whole J6 hearings was when trumpov wanted to let ‘his’ people through without going through the ‘mags’ (magnetometers).  He wasn’t worried one bit about gun-toting thugs in the crowd because they were ‘his people’.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ocotillo

      @TS:  Well, in the AP’s defense, maybe Dems have finally had enough of the media coverage or lack thereof, of the Trump campaign.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TBone

      @Nelle: I would call that a parenting success and thank you for sharing that fascinating family story.  How were you to predict that the fascists would return like zombies to eat the brains of the press owners?  It’s too surreal.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TBone

      @Ocotillo: if the AP can’t see (or are ignoring or bothsidesing) that the incident is a matter of cause and effect for their fellow colleagues, shame on them.

      But yes, it appears that Dems have learned that lesson.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ocotillo

      @TBone:  Yeah, my comment had tongue placed deeply in cheek.  I had a vision of one of the jackals attending the rally and spotting Peter Baker or Maggie Habermann in the press box.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Tony Jay: There was a FTFNYT headline yesterday that I didn’t bookmark because I was too angry, that started with “Russia Bombs Kharkiv, Ukraine Says…”

      ”Ukraine Says”

      Like where the fuck else are the bombs coming from? Are there other plausible suspects? Tony Jay nailed this braindead “reasoning” perfectly.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      BritinChicago

      @Nelle: “Friedenstimme” is a wonderful name! We need more voices for peace (especially in that part of the world, but really everywhere). And a great parenting success!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Steve Holmes

      Seems like there is a story in the press needing their own private security at a political event. When did that start? Is it required at Harris rallies too, or just Trump? It’s a sad state when the press can’t see the story 5 feet away.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      artem1s

      The crowd cheered as a pack of police led the man away, prompting Trump to say, “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

      Holy shit. Problem is, weird just isn’t enough some times.
      Again. Another incident that we are getting almost no information on the perp. Why wasn’t TCF immediately removed from the stage by SS? Why wouldn’t they assume, for safety’s sake (they should) that there wasn’t more than one attacker?

      Shortly after the incident, police handcuffed another man in the crowd and led him out of the arena. It was not immediately clear whether that detention was related to the initial altercation…

      I’ve been reluctant to muse over the assassination conspiracies mostly because the first were the usual blatant bullshit of evil ‘Killary’ murdering her enemies. Only aimed at Biden and accusing the SS of being in on it. But this bum rushing the press pool seems like… a test? to see if the MAGAts are primed enough to join in – a al J6? Could the campaign be that stupid? Are they trying to get someone else killed to so they can make hay off it?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      @Gin & Tonic:

        Like where the fuck else are the bombs coming from?

      “I wish I had the time to explain the reasons behind our methods, but without a proper grounding in journalistic theory and ethics (shakes head) it’d probably be quicker if you went off and took a course or two at your local community college. Anyway, let’s just say there are no available receipts to prove the rockets’ ownership. You Liberals like talking about ‘receipts’, don’t you?” (Smirks)

      Any Given Representative Of The 4th Estate – Lauded Gentry Division

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Marleedog

      @Eolirin:

      The sickness people attending Trump rallies have isn’t medical, it’s cultural.‏

      They are sociopaths.

      I remain confounded as to how supposed Christians can support Trumpism.  It is malign.  Vance puports to be a Catholic, but tells Kamala Harris to go to hell? What is wrong with the people who support this?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Josie

      If the words spoken by TFG are transcribed correctly, I would be curious to know if ‘David’ is the man being escorted away, and, if so, how did TFG know his name?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      cmorenc

      One of the major reasons Trump ended up winning NC in 2020 by 77k votes, despite pre-election rpolls showing a narrow (but within Margin of Error) Biden lead – was the rallies Trump held during the final two weeks in places like Robeson County and Anson County in southeastern NC which are small-town red-leaning areas where Trump succeeded in goosing turnout of his kind of voters – stagnant places filled with voters with provokable resentment against cultural and social imposition from outside big-urban forces and government.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Layer8Problem

      Trump: “That’s beautiful. That’s alright. That’s okay. No, he’s on our side. We get a little itchy, don’t we, David, . . . “

      With tears in his eyes he said “That would be the lice, sir.”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Butch

      One thing to keep in mind, that I’ve noticed for a long time, is that these “sundown” towns guarantee a big turnout because there’s nothing else to do.  A Trump rally offers the chance for some free entertainment.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      artem1s

      @cmorenc: ​ 

      One of the major reasons Trump ended up winning NC in 2020 by 77k votes

      True enough. I get why he’s in PA. But this was Alabama not NC. I’d like to see what private events are being scheduled in this so called sundown tour. Every time he comes to NE OH he hits the big donor yacht and country clubs outside Cleveland. Gotta get in some grift to pay for his emo-rallies.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      cmorenc

      @Marleedog:

      I remain confounded as to how supposed Christians can support Trumpism.  It is malign.  Vance puports to be a Catholic, but tells Kamala Harris to go to hell? What is wrong with the people who support this?

      For many, it’s transactional – Trump is willing to help impose their evangical Christian aganda on the country (including anti-abortion and anti-LGBT and anti-wokism), recognizing that Trump himself if a deeply flawed vessel of deliverance.  I’ve heard some Trump supporters admit: “he’s a terrible person, but I like his policies”.  Others among them see him in the vein of some of Christ’s apostles, deeply flawed characters who were nonetheless annointed by God to be the agents to help deliver Christ and Christianity to mankind.  Hey, Jesus apostle Simon Peter was a tax collector!   And when many of these evangelicals are mainly getting their news from Fox and like-minded folks on Facebook, they are getting a very forgiving vision of Trump’s character.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Gin & Tonic:

      There was a FTFNYT headline yesterday that I didn’t bookmark because I was too angry, that started with “Russia Bombs Kharkiv, Ukraine Says…”

      But if Trump tells them he’s revised his stance on abortion, they’ll take it as gospel, no matter how many thousands of lies he’s told.

      But it reminded me of this bit of history:

      https://www.gocomics.com/doonesbury/1973/11/10

      Seems like there’s a Doonesbury for everything this morning.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Marleedog: ​
       

      I remain confounded as to how supposed Christians can support Trumpism. It is malign. Vance puports to be a Catholic, but tells Kamala Harris to go to hell? What is wrong with the people who support this?

      Back in the days when mainstream Protestantism was the most visible expression of Christianism in America, evangelists used to say things like “going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than joining the Lions’ Club makes you a lion!”

      Oddly enough, it’s still just as true now that evangelicalism is the most visible form of American Christianism.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Eolirin

      @Marleedog: Most of the people attending the rallies are not sociopaths. The politicians, overwhelmingly, sure, but not the people showing up in the crowd. There have been a ton of interviews with the people attending these things and they do not typically behave like sociopaths. They’re cult members, authoritarian followers, and kind of sad and a bit pathetic, but they’re not sociopaths.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      K-Mo

      @cmorenc: For others, it’s that their mindset is one of being under constant threat by the popular culture and those who would see its advancement.  Trump is an avatar for their urge to fight back.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jonas

      @Gators lunchmeat: It’s not about shoring up his support. It’s about shoring up his tender, butterfly-fragile ego. Rural Alabama is the only place where they knew they could pack a full arena and avoid further ketchup-flinging later that evening when he had to see a clip of Harris in front of a big, enthusiastic crowd.

      Of course her’s was probably in a swing state where, you know, it matters.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      trnc

      @SpaceUnit: ​
       

      If you’re holding all your rallies in peckerwood towns and the media focus is on the crazies getting arrested and hauled off to jail you’re not winning the news cycle.

      In a sense, he wins news cycles when things aren’t reported. Per a google news search, I don’t see many MSM stories about the press box attack, and the ones I do see don’t all include DT’s “He’s on our side.”

      So far, only one story about sundown towns from Newsweek, but maybe that will pick up.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      stinger

      @JoyceH: ​
       

      Trump in an interview saying “Who ever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it”

      OJ Simpson about his murdered wife: “If I had killed her, wouldn’t that prove how much I loved her?”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Gvg

      @Ruckus: There are also some who are distinctively worse after dark, and become very paranoid, then seem more normal in daylight. I think it may be hard to diagnose if relatives aren’t really detailed to the doctor. I first heard of it years ago when an elderly lady was killed by police because she shot at them after dark. She didn’t believe they were police. Neighbors described her personality changes and said she had been like that for awhile, but until the police happened to need to be there, she had survived. Still sounded like it was awful and frightening for her every night. Any delivery or mailman would have been shot at too. The paper gave background that it happened to other people too….a known condition.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      bluefoot

      De-facto sundown towns still exist, including here in the Northeast. You won’t necessarily get lynched if you’re in town after dark, but you’ll be refused services (try getting gas after dinner…) or intimidated/pursued until you leave town.

      TCFG is telegraphing what he intends for the country and people should take that seriously.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Citizen Alan

      @lowtechcyclist: Evangelical christianity only exists because antebellum plantation owners wanted preachers who would reassure them that God was okay with them raping the slave girls and selling their own bastards for profit on the auction block.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      stinger

      Interesting what Trump is saying, while the protestor is shown being dragged away in the Taurean Small tweet: “You had two American flags, very far apart, held up, I think, by different frames. They were very big flags, beautiful flags, and they were waving. And as that horrible event was taking place, the wind blew the flags together, and they formed a perfect angel.”

      He’s been told that in the South his audiences are “Christian”, and he clearly has little if any idea what that might mean, so he comes up with this ludicrously strained religious image hoping they’ll think he’s one of them.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      RevRick

      @The Thin Black Duke: Whenever I hear the claim about “Southern heritage, I want to puke. It’s a heritage of shit. It’s treason in defense of slavery, the most barbaric institution ever created by the mind of humans. It’s based on kidnapping, murder, rape, torture, brutality and degradation.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      RevRick

      @jonas: Frankly, I’m shocked he campaigned there. After all, the most precious resource a campaign has is time. Campaigning there in Cullman, Alabama is a colossal waste. And people in swing states probably don’t understand that town’s significance.

      Reply

