This is another thing that shows you that Trump has no real momentum. He's going to areas where his support is strong just to keep the MAGAs engaged. https://t.co/YJQIWefSoP — DFW Sports 4Life (@Kennymack1971) September 1, 2024

3/Could it be coincidence that is bringing Trump to these places? Anything is possible, but Cullman, for instance, is out-of-the-way. Any number of places in Alabama would've been more suitable. Sometimes the dog whistle is actually works, loudly spoken. pic.twitter.com/LnTXBH8w63 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 1, 2024

And at one of those sundown town rallies…

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man at Donald Trump’s rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, stormed into the press area as the former president spoke Friday but was surrounded by police and sheriff’s deputies and was eventually subdued with a Taser. https://t.co/oRhInrVaoa — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) August 31, 2024

Associated Press update, last night — “Police say a man will face charges after storming into the press area at a Trump rally”:

… The incident Friday came moments after Trump had criticized major media outlets for what he said was unfavorable coverage and had dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview Thursday with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. It was not immediately clear what motivated the man or whether he was a Trump supporter or critic. The man made it over a barrier ringing the media area and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed, according to a video of the incident posted to social media by a reporter for CBS News. People near him tried to pull him off the riser and were quickly joined by police officers and sheriff’s deputies. The crowd cheered as a pack of police led the man away, prompting Trump to say, “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

Johnstown’s police chief, Richard M. Pritchard, confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that the man was arrested, released and will be formally charged next week. Pritchard said the man, whose identity will be disclosed when charges are filed, will face misdemeanors in municipal court for alleged disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and disrupting a public assembly… Moments before the man ventured into the media’s designated section, Trump had reprised his familiar assertion that the media is a collective “enemy of the people.” Video of the incident does not make clear what the man was yelling as he climbed barriers or as he was being subdued and arrested. Trump’s campaign tried to distance the former president from the man and his actions, suggesting he was a Trump opponent… Shortly after the incident, police handcuffed another man in the crowd and led him out of the arena. It was not immediately clear whether that detention was related to the initial altercation…

A note of color from in the press pen: our CBS security team today got to the man first to rip him off the riser near our live shot location. Not local police, USSS, or private security at the venue. Another security lapse at a Trump rally. https://t.co/IPFdPW3Nzu — jake rosen (@JakeMRosen) August 31, 2024

Trump: “That’s beautiful. That’s alright. That’s okay. No, he’s on our side. We get a little itchy, don’t we, David, our…no, no he’s on our side.” Trump’s above comments during the man’s arrest not in the AP article. https://t.co/j7bNSvQuyR — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) August 31, 2024