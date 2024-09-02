Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Live: Kamala Harris in Detroit

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    67Comments

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      I love that Harris, Walz, Emhoff, and Biden are all marking Labor Day on the campaign trail, but neither Trump nor Vance is.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      catclub

      @Baud: I think Trump visited Johnstown PA.

      He could have celebrated the flood that killed all those workers. Luckily the Golf club was on higher ground.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Open thread?

      Netenyahu just gave a speech about the hostage deaths.  Most of it was a long whataboutism aside explaining the Philadelphia Corridor* and how he won’t accept any kind of peace deal that leaves it in Hamas hands.  His military chief has already publicly argued with him that it’s a false dichotomy and there are ways to deal with the problem that would not have gotten hostages killed.

      Bibi is not going to be showered with glory for this speech.  He comes off as not really giving a shit about the hostages or even prosecuting the war competently.  It’s downright Trumpy.  The Israelis care a whole Hell of a lot about this stuff, and this wasn’t quite giving public sentiment the finger, but close.

      *Tunnels between Gaza and Egypt that have been used to smuggle contraband, including weapons, since at least 2007.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      FastEdD

      AFT, that’s my union. We have a saying, “Teachers’ working conditions are the students’ learning conditions.” KH has walked the walk for a long time. This isn’t just an affectation. She used to show up and speak to our labor caucus meetings many years ago.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      It’s a little skewed by police. Those count as “union households” but they vote majority GOP and there are a lot of them – 800k versus 400k (working) UAW members, for example (1 million including retired UAW). Firefighters are union households too and they lean GOP.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      They’re a little better, I think. We did that Issue Two (pro labor referendum that passed with 60%)  in OH a decade ago so I got this really granular knowlege of which labor unions actually support Democrats and firefighters were better than police. The best were teachers union members- they worked harder than anyone. That’s probably partly because most of the grunt work in campaigns is done by women and K-12 teachers skew female.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @BritinChicago:

      Also more practice. She has had to do stump speeches in four years. Now she does them practically every day.

      But it’s impressive how she has risen to the occasion. Hardly a hiccup in what had to be a tumultuous time.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      trollhattan

      Don’t know what to make of this other than “wha?” Your Kardashian update.

      Inmate firefighting crews received a special visit from a major celebrity last week. Celebrity Kim Kardashian visited Crew 3, Crew 5 and Pine Grove Youth Conservation Camp at the Growlersburg Conservation Camp on Thursday to learn more about the fire programs operated by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit.

      “These incredible men are incarcerated firefighters saving our state, homes and communities from fire,” the star wrote in a caption on her Instagram Saturday.

      The photo shows her and her half-sister Kendall Jenner posing with a group of incarcerated firefighters. California has long depended on inmates to battle wildfires through its conservation camp programs. Last year, CDCR expanded the Growlersberg program to include inmates aged 18 to 26. Participants earn $6 to $10 a day and may have the opportunity to fully expunge their felony record after their release.

      The program is also intended to serve as a gateway for those interested in a career in firefighting upon release.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article291809835.html#storylink=cpy

      Noted: they still exist.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I don’t know how she does it, but she keeps improving on great: great delivery, great content, great presence. Thanks, TaMara, for posting the video.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      rikyrah

      @Kay:

      Still freeloading scabs, who never reciprocate supporting other unions. Rarely, if ever, showing solidarity with other unions

       

      Whiny, entitled muthaphuckas.😡😡

      Can routinely make six figures easily, but have the nerve not to stand in solidarity with other unions 😒😒

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Betty

      Kamala reminds everyone how many days are left until the election in every speech. Do we think Trump has any idea about such details? The contrast is so stark.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      greengoblin

      I like how she incorporates the shout outs from the crowd, barely missing a beat. It brings the audience in, I think.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Denali5

      Commenting because I am for Kamala. I am truly tired of all the  clickbait on the other side. We need to fuel the Kamamenteum!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Liminal Ow

      (Was this already discussed? I just saw it on mynews feed.)  Trump said on Faux “News,” “She’s a nasty person…The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible.”  Leaving aside the obvious January 6 rejoinder, pundits I see are trying to figure out wtf he thought he meant; best anyone can come up with seems to be when Kamala refused to let Pence interrupt her in the 2020 debates.

      eta: OK, who changed my nym? ‘Twasn’t I.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I guess Walter Reuther (1907-1970) was the last UAW President whose name I recognized.

      Reuther, his wife and three others were killed when their plane crashed while approaching a Michigan airport in bad weather. NTSB investigators found the altimeter had been mis-assembled and installed improperly, so this may have been murder.

      Reuther survived two assasination attempts in the 1930s. The first involved a foiled abduction; the second time someone shot him with a double barreled shotgun through a kitchen window. Reuther had just turned to say domething to his wife so the blast hit him in the right arm instead of his chest. Reuther learned to write left-handed.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      MomSense

      She is amazing.  She is under so mu Ch pressure and yet she is comforting and strong and absolutely radiant.  I am so happy that she is our leader right now.  Just amazing.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      PatrickG

      @rikyrah: i know you know this but when it became slightly less easy to make it as a white dude, of course!

      my late mother, fiery liberal, for decades took pride that I got into a UC* before prop 209 passed (barring use of race in admissions). Just showed how awesome her son was. Nothing I could do or say would stop her bringing that up as a point of maternal pride. She knew perfectly well how problematic that was, this was her “one excused absence” in her words.

      No incredibly deep thought here, other than to say zero sum mentality is both in your face and deeply insidious. Nothing you don’t know and point out.

      * I assume everybody knows this means California. There may be some knockoff systems eastward, but I’m too much of a snob to acknowledge them. /s

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: I read something really mean about Pia Zadora. She was playing the lead role in a theatre production of The Diary of Anne Frank. Zadora’s acting was so bad that when the Gestapo showed up someone in the audience yelled, “She’s in the attic!”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      PST

      @Geminid: Victor Reuther, Walter’s brother, was a UAW official known for his speaking and writing. He lost an eye to an assassination attempt perpetrated in the same fashion, a shotgun blast through a window.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Geminid

      @PST: The attempt on Victor Reuther’s life was made a few weeks after his brother Walter was shot. J. Edgar Hoover refused to investigate either shooting.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: You and several other regulars had landed in SPAM in the past 3 days.  I think your first comment about birth control purchases probably had the characteristics that are associated with SPAM, but several of the comments appear to have been marked as SPAM for no reason.  frosty, one of the Jens, etc.

      Anyway just wanted to give a heads up.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: That’s pretty much the same speech that he gave at the DNC.  But he’s wearing a different shirt in this one, so same speech, different day.

      But damn, it’s a great speech!  As far as I’m concerned he can give it every day  between now and November  between now and forever.

      Another just the right person for these times.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @WaterGirl: O/t but didn’t know where else to put this: Just dropped $50 via ActBlue into Four Directions Montana phase II. Thermometer currently at $18,525 so that should qualify for the 4x match, no? Figured Jon Tester will get more bang from $200 worth of Native American advocacy than from $50 unmatched.

      Reply

