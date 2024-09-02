Just because I’m around today – working, but still around. And I do enjoy these
Open thread
by TaMara| 20 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Politics
Thought this was a great perspective you can pass along to your Kamala isn’t ready friends (I have one unfortunately – still voting for her – but says that every time we talk about it)
Look at this photo: @VP She’s the only female in the room. The only person of color at the table. She’s at the table. I’ve been that person. As has every professional and working woman over the age of 50+. She had to work twice as hard; Trust that. She is ready. #HarrisWalz2024 https://t.co/d0xUTeMawy
— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 2, 2024
Tennessee Lookout (@TNLookout) posted at 11:53 AM on Mon, Sep 02, 2024:
For decades, the South has been written off as a labor wasteland — a place where employers flock to if they’re looking to skirt unions — but an April UAW vote in Chattanooga shows a change is on the way, writes Billy Dycus of the @tnaflcio.
(https://x.com/TNLookout/status/1830650283799793963?t=TKRArxskZj_6By-sGCPzSQ&s=03)
eclare
Postcards to Swing States (NC):
Done: 6
194 to go! Only took about fifteen minutes, but my hand started cramping up because I was trying so hard to print legibly. But I got this!
I forgot who recommended the school bus stamps, but thank you! They are so cute and appropriate now that Coach is on the ticket.
trollhattan
‘Tis a pity.
September 2, 2024 at 2:38 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard
“A Pennsylvania judge has determined that three 2020 election deniers must pay nearly $1 million in fees as the result of a years-long legal dispute with state officials over voting equipment used during the last presidential race,“ CNN reports.
“Recommendations from the judge, who was appointed to serve as a special master overseeing the case, attach a dollar figure to sanctions previously imposed by the state’s Supreme Court against two Republican county commissioners and their attorney for allowing an outside firm to examine voting equipment after the 2020 election – despite a court order prohibiting them to do so.”
Acyn (@Acyn) posted at 3:13 PM on Mon, Sep 02, 2024:
Walz: They talk about small government. Small enough to be in your bedroom, small enough to be in your exam room, small enough to be in your library telling you the things you should make decisions about. https://t.co/CxsPsAYhZw
(https://x.com/Acyn/status/1830700674906271757?t=axfy5VewdCGWKRkhi9LpPQ&s=03)
Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) posted at 3:24 PM on Mon, Sep 02, 2024:
We call this a split screen.
“To not see Donald Trump on the campaign trail seems like a real unforced error. If you want to stand with Labor, you show up on Labor Day. You contrast that with what we’re seeing from the Harris campaign which is a vert intentional roll out.” https://t.co/PovaMxLooe
(https://x.com/ammarmufasa/status/1830703353208414691?t=E9CzLIvzv9BQWH5Dd28JVg&s=03)
Lewgo (@labornyc) posted at 0:50 PM on Mon, Sep 02, 2024:
As a 40-year labor attorney, the PRO Act is a game changer in terms of giving unions the tools to aggressively organize workers. Republicans will fight against it as aggressively as possible because of how it will tilt organizing in favor of unions
(https://x.com/labornyc/status/1830664566071796113?t=ckOIylfp4Tsd38FZVR5stw&s=03)
NutmegAgain
Any chance of dog snaps? These days they are the balm of my existence. FB group (well, yes, FB) for Crap Dog Photography. (The crap is in the photo, not the dog!)
Ishiyama
Gwen Moore riffing on Tim’s gutter video was a treasure. And Gov. Evers called him Tom one time. Tim was, as usual, perfect in his lines.
Betty
Tim really knows how to speak effectively to groups like this. He is getting lots of thumbs up on X/fkaTwitter.
Ragnarok Lobster 🐺 (@eclecticbrotha) posted at 3:49 PM on Mon, Sep 02, 2024:
These desperate motherfuckers have nothing to go on so they’re launching attacks that actually expose how little they think of Black voters.
(https://x.com/eclecticbrotha/status/1830709684648481232?s=02)
Princess
@rikyrah: From the quotation he’s criticizing: “Democrats pandering to Black people.” Like they are two separate groups. Democrats, a lot of them, are Black people. To me it felt very revealing of his own attitudes — as if Black people would never be part of the game; as if they could only ever be outsiders to power.
Acyn (@Acyn) posted at 3:13 PM on Mon, Sep 02, 2024:
Walz: The Wall Street Journal… they did another story that said oh, he’s actually richer than his statement says because he has a “defined benefit pension plan.” That is my wish for every American to have a defined benefit pension plan. https://t.co/kVYYLa3rNK
(https://x.com/Acyn/status/1830700631059022214?s=02)
