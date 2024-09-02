Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    1. 1.

      TaMara

      Thought this was a great perspective you can pass along to your Kamala isn’t ready friends (I have one unfortunately – still voting for her – but says that every time we talk about it)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eclare

      Postcards to Swing States (NC):

      Done: 6

      194 to go!  Only took about fifteen minutes, but my hand started cramping up because I was trying so hard to print legibly.  But I got this!

      I forgot who recommended the school bus stamps, but thank you!  They are so cute and appropriate now that Coach is on the ticket.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      ‘Tis a pity.

      September 2, 2024 at 2:38 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “A Pennsylvania judge has determined that three 2020 election deniers must pay nearly $1 million in fees as the result of a years-long legal dispute with state officials over voting equipment used during the last presidential race,“ CNN reports.

      “Recommendations from the judge, who was appointed to serve as a special master overseeing the case, attach a dollar figure to sanctions previously imposed by the state’s Supreme Court against two Republican county commissioners and their attorney for allowing an outside firm to examine voting equipment after the 2020 election – despite a court order prohibiting them to do so.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

       

      Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) posted at 3:24 PM on Mon, Sep 02, 2024:

      We call this a split screen.

       

      “To not see Donald Trump on the campaign trail seems like a real unforced error. If you want to stand with Labor, you show up on Labor Day. You contrast that with what we’re seeing from the Harris campaign which is a vert intentional roll out.” https://t.co/PovaMxLooe

      (https://x.com/ammarmufasa/status/1830703353208414691?t=E9CzLIvzv9BQWH5Dd28JVg&s=03)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @rikyrah:

      As a 40-year labor attorney, the PRO Act is a game changer in terms of giving unions the tools to aggressively organize workers

       

      Not to diminish the sentiment, but holy dangling modifier, batman!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NutmegAgain

      Any chance of dog snaps? These days they are the balm of my existence. FB group (well, yes, FB) for Crap Dog Photography. (The crap is in the photo, not the dog!)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ishiyama

      Gwen Moore riffing on Tim’s gutter video was a treasure. And Gov. Evers called him Tom one time. Tim was, as usual, perfect in his lines.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mousebumples

      @Ishiyama: lol, Evers. Goes to show that not everyone in education has good public speaking skills.

      I love as my governor, but I’m thrilled to have Walz on the ticket. Seems perfect for this moment.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Princess

      @rikyrah: From the quotation he’s criticizing: “Democrats pandering to Black people.” Like they are two separate groups. Democrats, a lot of them, are Black people. To me it felt very revealing of his own attitudes — as if Black people would never be part of the game; as if they could only ever be outsiders to power.

      Reply

