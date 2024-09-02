NEW: Last night, the Harris campaign launched 25 new digital ads all running on various platforms (Meta, Google + Snapchat). These latest ads are vertical videos. This 🧵 will go through all of the new ads. The first one uses Donald Trump's own words from a recent rally pic.twitter.com/qigQsPe7iT — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024

These tweets are taken from a longer thread about designing, and redesigning, campaign ads to fit TikTok-style media…

A bunch of the ads features this TikTok style with a person talking directly to camera over footage in the background. You might notice something really similar between this ad and the next few. pic.twitter.com/mqt2UHNXfS — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024

This ad is the exact same ad as the previous one in the thread (same script, same footage), just a different person fronting the video. I still need to dig into the data a little further to see if they're running these ads or targeting these ads in different ways. pic.twitter.com/V0g2DzPiqx — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024

They've launched a few new ads where they've put these animations on the screen (maybe it's to benefit those of us living in swing states that are currently inundated with ads!) pic.twitter.com/ZwTw5o0iEq — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024

A bunch of these ads focus on her recent economic policies to cut back on price gouging, particularly at the grocery store. These also feature this direct to camera TikTok style. Biden campaign had utilized it a few times, but this is the first of this style of ads for Harris. pic.twitter.com/OhAN9NtQPV — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024





The campaign is also leaning into her policy to stop food gouging and has cut a number of ads about the topic. I assume this policy and ads are designed to counteract the economic hurt still felt by many voters and try to shift blame to corporations for these challenges pic.twitter.com/qrtVwGCoJD — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024

The Harris campaign also released a bunch of ads where they put the headline from an article on the screen documenting the sources. Here's the first of that group of ads. pic.twitter.com/XDVBQunCyg — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024

The campaign actually launched a bunch without audio narration. Here's another. Remember that these are designed to pop up in people's Threads or Shorts feeds on YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat – so the lack of narration probably works better at times in those feeds. pic.twitter.com/UcHknkTU58 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024

This one goes directly at Donald Trump and tries to make the argument that he's not fighting for you and your family. It's also one of the only new ads that includes audio from Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/byQ001kLDe — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024

Some of these new digital videos launched last night are just cut downs of ads they launched the day before, so they fit in the vertical style. Here's one of them. pic.twitter.com/aHFQleRKFK — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024

These ads were geotargeted at very specific communities in swing states &will eventually added to the dashboard I've created keeping track of all of the Harris campaign's targeting efforts. See if the campaign is targeting you: https://t.co/wYG1Q7ivybhttps://t.co/xkzbSOc812 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 31, 2024