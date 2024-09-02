Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

We still have time to mess this up!

Donald Jessica Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

It’s a doggy dog world.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Come on, man.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The problem people have with Biden’s age is the color of the VPs skin.

You are here: Home / Elections 2024 / Monday Evening Open Thread: The Art of Campaigning on Social Media

Monday Evening Open Thread: The Art of Campaigning on Social Media

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: , ,

These tweets are taken from a longer thread about designing, and redesigning, campaign ads to fit TikTok-style media…


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Armadillo
  • Baud
  • E.
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Ishiyama
  • JaneE
  • Jess
  • karen gail
  • karen marie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mike S. (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)
  • NewLarry
  • Princess
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • Starfish
  • Suzanne
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      I’m old, but the disembodied head ads don’t appeal to me.

      Which is perfectly fine, since they shouldn’t waste a dime on me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ishiyama

      15 or 20 second ads work just fine; what matters is repetition. Many people click past an ad after 3 – 5 seconds, anyway. If you hold their attention for a few seconds longer, that’s a victory.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sdhays

      @Baud: I’m a (old) millennial, but I find the format really tacky. Apparently it’s popular.

      TikTok’s not a global powerhouse because people like what I like.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JaneE

      As expected, no targeted ads for either Harris or Trump where I live.  Maybe later, because there are Democrats and at least up north a lot of old school Republicans who might not vote for either.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      Our youngest and her three kids flew in for the weekend and it was heaven. I had a conversation with the my 14 year old granddaughter who said if she could vote, she would vote for Kamala Harris even though her dad is all in on Trump.  She gets her news from social media and she was more informed on what both candidates were supporting than many voters who rely on more traditional news sources.

      Obviously she isn’t a voter yet but young voters are only 4 years older than she is and get their news in the same way she does.  The Harris campaign knows what they are doing.

      ETA:  Traditional media still goes for the play-by-play horse race, sound bites and daily developments.  These tik toks explain policy differences in the candidates in just a few seconds.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Princess

      Fascinating. Thanks so much for posting these, AL. You can almost tell which group each ad plans to microtarget. A few things stood out : the way they seek to make her role as prosecutor into a positive, and the way they lean into the anti-price gouging message. Clearly that polls well — no wonder David Brooks etc tried to kill it at birth. Also noticed that almost every ad included a still or two where she’s a bit younger and smoking smoking hot. An attempt at a subliminal message?

      Is Trump doing vertical ads? Has anyone seen one?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jess

      The Trump Tax one had a good emotional punch. The others seemed too “busy” and slapped together. I don’t really remember the content of them as well as the Trump Tax one. I think they should have more emotional content and less emphasis on explaining policy points. Maybe just one point per ad, with stronger visuals and music targeting a specific emotion or concern

      Edit: After all these years, I still remember Obama’s “make history” ad. And of course, we all remember the legendary “Daisy” ad.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mike S. (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      I’ve started getting ads for Don Old and Ted Cruz (Blech!) on Youtube in the last couple of days. The Trump ones are him promising no taxes on SS or tips for service workers. They are ads you can’t skip past after 5 seconds too. Has any journalist asked him how he’s going to make up the lost revenue from these taxe breaks? I doubt it.*

      I live in SE PA and we’re getting big post card mailers almost daily from various PACs and committees as well as the trum campaign touting his record and lying about Kamala. Also disavowing project 2025. I’m not sure if they are going to every household or just to older white people even if we are registered Democrats.

      I used to use my ad blocker on Youtube but stopped that so content creators get the tiny fraction of a mil revenue from my eyeballs since I don’t want to pay for youtube premium.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: They didn’t appeal to me in the slightest, but I am not the target audience.

      I would guess that the percentage of jackals who would find these short tik tok ads appealing is less than 10%.  LOL.  Luckily, the Harris-Walz campaign makes long form political ads for the rest of us, too.

      ETA: edited because I’m not sure about the upper age of tik tok users.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      geg6

      @Mike S. (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!):

      Exact opposite side of the state (Beaver County) and I’m getting texts, YT ads, obviously GOP/push pollsters and emails from Cheetolini’s campaign.  I can only guess it’s where I live and my age that targets me.  But a cursory review of any of my social media, my voter registration or anything about me would tell them it’s a lost cause.  But I’m happy to see them wasting $$ on people like me.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      karen gail

      I think the ads are great! even if I am about 35 years older than average voter. I also “like” that the ads don’t appeal to older people which tells me that they are appealing to younger people.

      Next door neighbor is close to my children’s age but his attitude and way of looking at things would give one the impression that he is in late 70’s or early 80’s. Yes, he is a diehard maga.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      satby

      TikTok ads and videos are also reshared on other social media: Twitter and it’s substitutes (not sure about mastodon; but Threads, FB, and Blue Sky). Lots of Harris/Walz ads on (oddly enough) the PCH sweepstakes app and website. They’ve done some good research on how to reach people who wouldn’t be easily reached other ways and for far less $$ than typical media buys. Smart.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jess

      @satby: Well, my main reason is that they don’t have an emotional punch that sticks with you. I think the right emotional flavor is key, especially for a young, distracted audience.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      frosty

      @geg6: Nothing here just north of Baltimore. I went through three months of mail yesterday. Not one thing from the Trump campaign or the Repubs. Two or three letters from Casey. Two from Biden dated in June.

      I’m not complaining! Now, email and text, that’s much different. One or two new money begs from Harris-Walz every time I open it up.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      karen marie

      @Scout211:  My issue with them is they end abruptly, they just cut out.  I’m not watching them in their natural environment, so that may be the problem.

      I looked at the “where’s the money going” charts and had to laugh.  Individual-1 is all “crime” and “immigration” all the time.  The dollar amounts are much  lower than Harris but he’s spending enough in NJ and VA that they make the cut!  Very weird.  (Here’s the chart for Harris.)

      The only polls I’m seeing for NJ were before Biden dropped out.  They show Individual-1 leading (against Biden, and within the margin of error).  (I can’t believe people seriously vote for Individual-1.)

      But what makes Individual-1 campaign spending more confusing to me is that Virginia is not even close – the 538 polling average has Harris up by seven points.

      (edited for clarity)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      satby

      @Jess: kids have been emoted to death in this society. This is the most skeptical generation ever. They’ve done active shooter drills since kindergarten. These ads work because they don’t have any hyperbole.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      @satby:

      I do think it’s kind of funny several of you don’t like the ads. They’re good. Geezers.

      I’m 70, and I thought these ads were great. They were short (10, 15, or 22 seconds, except for one that I think ran a whole 27 seconds), got right into it, made their point, and done. No wasted intro time that would get most people to click on past before the ad said anything meaningful.

      Obviously since I’m 70, my liking them says nothing about whether younger folks will watch these ads rather than click on by, but I’ve got to think there’s a better chance with short and snappy ads like these.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      satby

      @Starfish: Google Tizzy Ent on TikTok: 6 million followers, 251.x million likes on his videos. He was also one of the content creators at the Democratic Convention.

      The heads talking over video is a common TikTok method. Lots of them use it. Clearly not to your taste, but other ads will be.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      satby

      @lowtechcyclist: yep, I’m 69, extremely online, and these ads are what I’m used to seeing in content pegged to younger folks.

      Ads like the Lincoln Project or Vote Vets are great, but also for a different audience.

      The point is, they all bypass major media and are friendly for streaming and social media sharing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Armadillo

      Genuine question: What is the idea behind having an ad where half of it is taken up by an an animation of balls on a track or rings or whatever?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      E.

      I think they’re good ads but even if I didn’t, I would trust the campaign to know more than I do. Watching them I realized, I am going to dance a jig if she wins. I really am. A grown-ass man.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Armadillo

      @Armadillo: ok I asked my daughter who is on TikTok. She says the ring or ball animation is to keep people’s attention. She said sometimes ads are paired with Subway Surf footage? Video of someone playing Subway Surf.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.