Find you someone who gets excited about you as Kamala Harris gets excited about cake. pic.twitter.com/j5GecSYjge
— Greg Sarafan™ (@GSarafan) August 30, 2024
Coach Walz serving ice cream and malts at the Minnesota state fair today with his wife Gwen. Good people ????. pic.twitter.com/oLRV34aLKm
— ?? Madam Auntie VP Kamala Harris for PRESIDENT! (@flywithkamala) September 1, 2024
Labor Day weekend and every day of the year, @HouseDemocrats are fighting for America's Workers.
We are committed to raising the minimum wage, strengthening protections to make workplaces safe, and protecting every worker’s right to organize. pic.twitter.com/naqL2HamBq
— Rep. Shontel Brown (@RepShontelBrown) September 2, 2024
Join us LIVE for the official virtual kickoff of @VietsForHarris on Thurs, Sept 5 @ 9pm ET/6pm PT! Hear from our Vietnamese American electeds & the VAfH team about why we’re excited to support @KamalaHarris for President, & find out how YOU can get involved today. #VietsforHarris pic.twitter.com/y4AvlcY7eO
— Vietnamese Americans for Harris (@VietsForHarris) September 1, 2024
Walz being a normal, likable human—in addition to his success as governor—is why GOPers keep trying to gin up weird controversies about him. Meanwhile, the entire Republican cinematic universe is deeply racist, misogynistic and offensive. Not great when you’re running for office. https://t.co/4QW61Qc5fv
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) August 30, 2024
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 1, 2024
Brutal, epic battles erupting on the Harris-Walz campaign about how to decimate Trump with the half-billion dollars they’ve raised in a matter of weeks, over betting pools on how big their convention bump will be, and about just how weird Trump is. Really hard to watch. https://t.co/9DdSbpS3wc
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 27, 2024
