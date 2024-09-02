Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Elections 2024 / Monday Morning Open Thread: Labor Day

Monday Morning Open Thread: Labor Day

by | 181 Comments

Monday Morning Open Thread: Labor Day

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)


    181Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good morning and happy Labor Day, y’all!​
       

      ETA:

      Coach Walz serving ice cream and malts at the Minnesota state fair today with his wife Gwen. Good people 🇺🇸.

      Mmmm…malts! :-)

    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      Rep. Shontel Brown:

      Labor Day weekend and every day of the year, @HouseDemocrats are fighting for America’s Workers.

      We are committed to raising the minimum wage, strengthening protections to make workplaces safe, and protecting every worker’s right to organize.

      Damned straight!!

    10. 10.

      Andrew Abshier

      Man, the ol’ “Dems in disarray” is a drug the R’s can’t quit, is it?  (Re: Richard Grenell Xeet) I can imagine there is a debate on how best to spend the pile of money raised, but I believe everyone knows the assignment, and the R’s can’t deal with that.

    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RandomMonster:

      Workers of the World, Unite!

      There used to be a big sign on U.S. 29 as you headed south towards Charlottesville that read “WOODMEN OF THE WORLD” in big letters.  My mind always filled it in to read “Woodmen of the world, unite!

      Took a couple of years before my mind finished it up with, “You have nothing to lose but your chainsaws!”

    13. 13.

      sdhays

      @Steve LaBonne: The Trump campaign is confident that creating suspicion around Harris’s critical McDonald’s experience is going to be their ticket to victory.

      Working for The Onion must really suck these days since reality is already so absurd.

    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sdhays:

      Working for The Onion must really suck these days since reality is already so absurd.

      And it must take all of DougJ’s energy to stay one step ahead of the FTFNYT.

    18. 18.

      Jeffg166

      I wonder if Don Old will post videos of grown men walking up to him in tears telling him how special and wonderful he is.

    19. 19.

      suzanne

      @sdhays:

      The Trump campaign is confident that creating suspicion around Harris’s critical McDonald’s experience is going to be their ticket to victory.

      This absolutely cracks me up. I worked at McDonald’s for a year when I was in high school. It, uhhhh, hasn’t been on my resume for a while.

    25. 25.

      narya

      Okay, I have finally found something about Tim Walz with which I disagree: Mint chocolate chip ice cream. (I can take fresh mint, in small doses, but mint flavoring is just vile to me–that includes York Peppermint Patties, mint chocolate chip ice cream, those pinwheel mint candies, all of it.)

      I’ve finally seen some campaign ads, as I spent the weekend in Wisconsin (IndyCar returned to the Milwaukee Mile, which is an awesome place to see them run). I was pleased to see plenty of Harris commercials, and some Harris and Baldwin yard signs (in Waukesha), but also saw some TCFG shirts and hats at the races. Not as many as I expected, though. Also: I love how Harris can go into a store and oooh and aaah over the products, and select one (and I agree with her selection). Perhaps JD can watch it for some cues.

    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      The Post this morning: Trump aims to drag down Harris as he scrambles to keep up in tight race

      Donald Trump’s team is approaching the final nine weeks of the presidential campaign as a race to drag Kamala Harris down.

      Americans’ views of the Republican nominee have barely budged over the past nine years, spanning three White House bids, two impeachments, an insurrection, four indictments and an assassination attempt. He remains deeply divisive, with enthusiastic support and intense opposition.

      President Joe Biden was also broadly unpopular, but now Trump faces Harris, whose favorability rating is roughly even. An ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Sunday found that 46 percent of likely voters viewed Harris favorably versus 43 percent unfavorably, while Trump’s ratings were 33 percent to 58 percent.

      With little chance of improving Trump’s standing, Trump’s advisers see the only option as damaging hers.

      I mean, it’s their only real strategy, but they’ve been trying exactly that for a month and a half now, and it’s not worked. As noted, Harris has actually just gotten steadily more popular since she became the effective (and now actual) nominee.
      Well, I’m sure those attacks will be scripted and coordinated by experienced campaign professionals….

      The tension within Trump’s campaign centers on how to make the case against Harris. Many allies and advisers want him to focus on policy positions, concerned that personal insults could backfire. But Trump wants to do things his way. Trump recently polled a rally crowd over whether to focus on personal or policy attacks — and when the crowd favored the former, joked that his professional advisers were worthless or fired.

      Trump often relies on his own instincts — particularly at times when he feels things aren’t going his way. Many Republicans fear the feuds and controversies he instigates — recent examples include attacking Georgia’s Republican governor during a rally in the state, clashing with Arlington National Cemetery over a visit that produced a campaign video contrary to federal law, amplifying a joke about Harris performing a sex act, sparring with megadonor Miriam Adelson over staffing of a super PAC and defending his supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — can damage him more than any Harris attack.

      Never mind.

    29. 29.

      Citizen Scientist

      Good morning y’all and happy Labor Day to you!

      Some good news on the family politics front: my narcissistic SIL (committed Trumper) actually agreed after a discussion with my wife to Google all the insane shite she’s been spouting about Harris drafting my 19yo nephew, how Trump passed the Pact Act, and “the border”. I think my nephew, who’s very impressionable and will often just believe whatever SIL tells him started researching all the stuff they were talking about. So, that’s good.  Also, I suspect my brother, who has been largely apolitical most of his life (and who became a trump fan once he moved to the tiny town in rural NY state our mom grew up in) isn’t going to vote this year. Hopefully one less vote for SFB in PA this fall.

    31. 31.

      Liminal Owl

      From Heather Cox Richardson’s post on Substack today:

       

      …In Lawrence, Kansas, newspapers reported—possibly incorrectly—that [Senator Benjamin] Wade [of Ohio] predicted a fight in America between labor and capital. “Property is not equally divided,” the reporter claimed Wade said, “and a more equal distribution of capital must be worked out.” Congress, which Wade now led, had done much for ex-slaves and must now address “the terrible distinction between the man that labors and him that does not.”
      Republican newspapers were apoplectic. The New York Times claimed that Wade was a demagogue. Every hard worker could succeed in America, it wrote. “Laborers here can make themselves sharers in the property of the country,—can become capitalists themselves,—just
      as nine in ten of all the capitalists in the country have done so before them,—by industry, frugality, and intelligent enterprise.” Trying to get rich by force of law would undermine society.

      That was in 1867. The NYT (contrary to what I was told, growing up, and am still being told by normie Democrat family members) has never been a liberal medium.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      zhena gogolia

      @Citizen Scientist: This idea that Biden is about to draft their “boys” to fight in Ukraine is something I’ve also heard as one of their conspiracy theories. A friend heard two guys talking about it — “They passed it at 2:00 this morning!” “My boy is not going to war for them!”

      The other one is that Trump is going to eliminate the income tax, which was supposed to be an emergency measure after WWII but the Dems kept it going.

    35. 35.

      narya

      @dmsilev: Add Creme de Menthe to my Do Not Like list . . . I know I am in the minority on this, but something about mint just does not work for me!

      @Chief Oshkosh: I realize, on matters of (food) taste, mileage varies all over the place, so I’ll cut Walz some slack on this. And, yes, strawberry is good, but I still have a 50-year-old memory of homemade ice cream made with fresh peaches.

    39. 39.

      artem1s

      @zhena gogolia: ​

      The other one is that Trump is going to eliminate the income tax, which was supposed to be an emergency measure after WWII but the Dems kept it going.

      good lord. that’s a well worn anti-government screed since the 80’s at least. Probably older. He’s just repeating John Birch Society’s greatest hits for the deplorables to cheer for.​ Not going to help them much when it comes to all the added fees that have been tacked on to everything since the Bush family kept cutting federal support to the states

    40. 40.

      TS

      @rikyrah:

      And the Post has 6 lines on this (missing out Doug Emhoff) with the following in the campaign “live updates”

      Trump renews warning of ‘enemy from within’ the country

      Trump says his assassination attempt could have become a mass shooting

      Trump aims to drag down Harris as he scrambles to keep up in tight race

      It is a small miracle that anyone finds out about Harris/Walz – the MSM is surely working to hide their campaign. I have yet to see a report from a campaign event on the front page of WaPo since the end of the convention.

    41. 41.

      sdhays

      @narya: One of the very very few times I’ve been to a really fancy restaurant, the desert course had garam masala ice cream. It was amazing (everything else was kind of meh and left me hungry). I’ve never seen it again.

      Black sesame ice cream is another really special flavor. You can’t really get it here, at least not the good stuff. I’ve tried it at the local Asian grocery stores and it’s been disappointing, but what I had when I was in Asia was delicious.

    43. 43.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: Doug Emhoff will attend Rep. Bobby Scott’s annual barbecue in Newport News. Scott has represented Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District since 1993, when he became Virginia’s first African American Representative since Reconstruction.

      I’m hoping Senator L. Louise Lucas comes over from Portsmouth. She’d liven up the party. Lucas and Scott could have a laugh over her latest plans to torment Governor Youngkin.

    44. 44.

      TBone

      @narya: when my grandparents (both teachers) tutored at Camp Susquehannock every summer, we’d go visit for several weeks and have the run of the camp.  One of the caretakers was Old Man Winklebleck, who had a farm thereabouts. He had lost an arm in WWII but had a prosthetic exactly like that of the soldier in The Best Years of Our Lives movie.  When we’d visit him on his farm (a privilege not extended to official campers but because my grandparents were his friends) he had made a motorized rig that turned the hand crank on his old school ice cream maker.  He told us littles that he put Tiger Lillies (they grew profusely around his back porch and yard) in the ice cream, but it was really made with fresh peaches.  What a wonderful 50+ y.o. memory, thanks for reminding me!

    45. 45.

      oldgold

      Yesterday afternoon, sitting drowsily on my dock, in tribute to PETA, no longer drowning worms, but fishing without a hook and fervently  following Tim Walz’s wise words, “Minding my own damn business,” I was assailed by an armada of floating fools.

      It was a MAGA boat parade.  As this honking, flag flying, foul fleet of water MAGATs floated by, I eyeballed each Rear Admiral. Unfortunately, I knew most of these naval nimrods – all white and not too bright sons of the soil mixed with a few insurance salesmen – in short, the usual sorry assed suspects.

      The good news is that Trumplethinskin’s nincompoop navy was much smaller than in ‘20.

    46. 46.

      Salty Sam

      @narya:   I still have a 50-year-old memory of homemade ice cream made with fresh peaches…

      O god yes!  Eight years old, at my granddad’s farm, peaches picked that morning, my grandma made the custard, and we cranked that old ice-cream maker in a bucket of salted down ice for hours… 62 years ago, and I remember it like it was yesterday!

    47. 47.

      narya

      @sdhays: Now I’m imagining that ice cream with peaches on top of it!

      @dmsilev: Honestly, that is one of the things that I love about much-reviled-by-the-right diversity. So many flavors, literally and metaphorically!

    48. 48.

      Gvg

      @suzanne: Yeah, like do they know what résumé’s are for? You edit for each job, and show you are paying attention to what that company is looking for, for that position. Keep to the point, because they are reading many to weed out.

      Often there are rules about how long the resume can be. 1 page, 2, no more.

      When you rise in skill level, those early jobs just aren’t relevant. And in my case some of them closed and couldn’t give references or proof. Those early jobs were verified by the next employer, and then that one by the next and so on. 20 or 30 years later, they aren’t on your resume.

      These people don’t read what they write, or think about it. What kind of world do they live in? How do they get jobs? How come they don’t know so many ordinary things? Is this AI or homeschooling?

    49. 49.

      narya

      @Salty Sam@TBone: I’m glad others have that same memory! And I have fresh peaches on the counter–no ice cream maker, but peaches are gonna be on today’s menu somehow, maybe in more than one place.

    52. 52.

      BC in Illinois

      A Labor Day song from Missouri State Rep, Peter Meredith of St Louis. (And his family.)

      If you watch to the very end, you can see one of his daughters say, “That wasn’t very good.”

      Edited to add the lyrics: (Brian McNeill of Scotland)

      Come and listen through the land, working woman, working man
      Young and old, true and bold
      Join the union!
      Black, brown or white, get ready for the fight
      Young and old, true and bold
      Join the union!

    53. 53.

      TBone

      @narya: I made a peach upside down cake a few weeks ago that was a big hit with hubby.  Easy to cheat too if you’re short on time – box of Butter Golden Cake mix, a frying pan filled with melted butter mixed with brown sugar, lay the peach slices in a starburst pattern (cram in as many as possible), pour the cake batter over, and bake till done (till a long toothpick comes out clean).

      We had to diet for a week afterwards, but it was worth it 😊

    54. 54.

      Princess

      So 33% of voters approve of Trump. That’s his hard floor. Roughly 46% seem to vote for him — he got that in 16, 20, and in current polls. So that 13% is the key group; the people we want to persuade to stay home. Just a percent would make a huge difference. The Haley voters are in that crowd.  Registering new voters and working on our turnout is probably easier though.

    57. 57.

      narya

      @TBone: Here’s a version that has a sponge cake instead–takes a little more effort, but I was pretty happy w/ the results. (The caramel was a pain, for me, but, much as I love it, caramel is ALWAYS a pain for me. In pastry school some of the chefs said there’s a Thing for every pastry chef with which they struggle, and caramel is definitely a Thing for me.)

    59. 59.

      Gvg

      @narya: I love mint and hate strawberry and what I think is adults know their own taste. It is very tiresome when others try to tell you you’ll change your mind if you just try my favorite fill in the blank. I am 60. I have tried. If I am in the mood, I may try something new again. But I don’t like being told my tastes or stomach are not telling me what they are. Like what you like.

      As I get older, it is not just taste. Some things I liked the taste of start upsetting my system. I can’t eat as much sugar. Makes me ill later which starts to affect how I think super sweet tastes. Then there are allergies. My cousin gets migraines from pineapple so she learned not to like the taste.

    60. 60.

      FastEdD

      Happy Labor Day to my union brothers and sisters. My “Trump is a SCAB Vote Harris” shirt arrives next week. I had a great time sitting in with a band at a Labor Day party yesterday. Friendly strippers throwing jello shots at everybody. The FSM approves.

    61. 61.

      Baud

      @dmsilev:

      The Post this morning: Trump aims to drag down Harris as he scrambles to keep up in tight race

       

      Interesting. They didn’t go with “tries to.” I guess that particular phrase is reserved for Dems.

    62. 62.

      TBone

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I tend to agree but then some days I just absolutely crave fruit desserts.  I made two fruit tarts just yesterday, one peach and one strawberry.  Like a gallette, but using frozen puff pastry for convenience.  Fruit preserves from local farms.  Mmmmm. Breakfast is calling!

    66. 66.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @narya: oh yes!!!  One of my great-grandfathers made the wooden buckets for post Civil War era hand cranked ice cream makers at the Richmond Cedarworks (a decently paid adult job, thank you unions).    My dad inherited one, and I have found memories of ice cream made with the peaches from the tree in my back yard.

    67. 67.

      TBone

      @narya: that is the exact recipe that inspired me to cheat! 😁 I was gonna do from scratch, but the day got away from me so box mix had to suffice.  Also, caramel is indeed a pain the ass, hence the butter brown sugar.

      Also: tangy peach glazed pork chops are a good thing!

    68. 68.

      FastEdD

      There is also the controversy about homemade ice cream. It certainly tastes the best, but is using an electric motor to turn the paddle cheating, or does it taste better when it is cranked by hand?

    69. 69.

      Ramalama

      @suzanne: Hey I worked at McDonald’s too – very long ago. Do you have any sense-memories of how to do shizz? I think if I were plopped behind a counter I’d know exactly to handle the fries, how to place orders in the correct (numbered) bags. They had training videos for how to clean a counter. How to tamp down garbage in the ‘dining’ area. How to salt fries. How to pull shakes. I bet Kamala has that sense-memory too.

    70. 70.

      M31

      @Ramalama: the important thing to ask her is if they were still using beef tallow to fry the french fries or if they’d switched to veg oil and ‘beef flavoring’ yet

      inquiring minds, etc

    72. 72.

      narya

      @Dorothy A. Winsor@TBone: I tend to want my chocolate desserts and fruit desserts as separate things. There are a few pairings that work (raspberry, strawberry, and cherry CAN pair with chocolate), but I find that the fruit gets lost in the chocolate or waters it down. Last week I made a chocolate meringue (pavlova) and served it with some chocolate pastry cream and some cherries I’d cooked down, and it mostly worked–I will change a few things if I make it again–but I’ve stopped putting cherries in my brownies because they disappear. Cherry FROSTING on brownies will work, though. I don’t usually like chocolate-covered strawberries because they use large strawberries with little flavor.

    74. 74.

      JML

      @Ramalama: I worked at a knock-off Dairy Queen in high school and I’m pretty confident I could still handle soft-serve, dip cones, etc. and it’s been a long-ass time. But things like that come back fast and I suspect the technology hasn’t advanced that much.

    75. 75.

      TBone

      @narya: I hear that (agree!) and am in awe of your mad skills.  Baking came to me only through much practice although I really love to cook.  The errors are usually delicious anyway, just ugly 🤣

    76. 76.

      narya

      For those who want a savory peach thing: tomatoes and peaches, diced, with a little basil and a splash of balsamic, maybe some garlic, makes a lovely salsa for fish or chicken. If you’re feeling ambitious, mix it up, let it sit, then STRAIN it, use the strained liquid to deglaze the pan (or just reduce the liquid and add a little butter). Add some caramelized onions and put it on top of the protein and enjoy. (Sweet corn is also a good addition to that mix.)

    77. 77.

      Layer8Problem

      @Gvg:  No more of that for me, thank goodness.  The lovingly hand-tooled resume crafted for each potential employer, keywords carefully chosen to make the HR software happy.  And always sent with the suspicion that half of the ones received by the desired establishment are tossed immediately “to avoid employing unlucky people”; i.e. the David Brent technique from the original The Office”.

    80. 80.

      frosty

      @TBone: ​
       Thanks, but that’s for volunteer events and I get plenty of emails for those. I’m looking for the places Harris and Walz are going to show up. I tried searching for their schedule and all I got was news reports on where they had been.

    86. 86.

      oldgold

      Just when you think it could not get any worse, the short-fingered vulgarian spouts this:

      “ The way Kamala Harris treated Mike Pence was horrible.”

      He is going to put the damn Onion out of business.

    96. 96.

      TBone

      @narya:

      @Miki:

      Me too – nice thick chops are defrosting as we speak.  Peach preserves, balsamic vinegar, fresh tomatoes, local onions and garlic all in stock at Casa TBone.  Ready, set…improvise!

    101. 101.

      Eunicecycle

      @narya: I have peaches on the counter, too! Will soon have them on cereal. Yesterday I made the best peach cobbler I’ve had for a while.

      And I am with you on not liking mint chocolate chip ice cream, or really anything mint. I am the only person I know that doesn’t like Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies.

    102. 102.

      kalakal

      @oldgold:

      The other day at I saw a MAGA boat parade on the Intercoastal off Clearwater. First one I’ve seen this year and have to say it was pathetic. It was a boat not a parade. One small boat and two sad acts with a flag being laughed at by the jet skiers. Cheered me up no end

    103. 103.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ramalama:

      Do you have any sense-memories of how to do shizz?

      I worked at Papa John’s 25 years ago and I guarantee I could do the whole process, including tossing the dough like you weren’t allowed to do, without a pause.  Might take me one try to get used to the box folding again.  I have paused a couple of times while writing this to do the dough prep motions.

    104. 104.

      narya

      @Eunicecycle: I am the only person I know that doesn’t like Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies.

      Now you know another one. I try very hard not to yuck other people’s yum, but those make me flinch.

    107. 107.

      M31

      I have an old hand-crank ice+salt ice cream machine, it’s awesome (but work) lol and it’s a real barrel so have to soak it for a few days beforehand to make sure it doesn’t leak

      made some grapefruit sorbet with 35 grapefruits and sugar it was amazing

      don’t eat that many grapefruits if you are taking any drugs though

    114. 114.

      frosty

      All these memories of working in fast food places! I hesitate to mention my first job because it will make me sound old (not a worry with this crowd!). Oh, and it’s never been on my resume, even the one right after college graduation.

      Dishroom at Howard Johnson’s

    115. 115.

      frosty

      @geg6: Where did you find that out? I just checked the campaign website and there’s nothing. How are they going to get people to see them if they don’t tell us? Or maybe it’s secret, like the bus stops at a BBQ place but no one is expecting it.

    116. 116.

      geg6

      @frosty:

      I love mint but am not fond of mint chocolate chip ice cream.  Not because of the flavor though.  I do not like any ice cream with any chunks in it.  Andes Candies are the awesome though.  I can eat a whole box of them.

      Reply
      arrieve

      @sdhays:

      Black sesame ice cream is another really special flavor. You can’t really get it here, at least not the good stuff. I’ve tried it at the local Asian grocery stores and it’s been disappointing, but what I had when I was in Asia was delicious.

      I’ve never had black sesame but it sounds like something I would love.  I fell in love with saffron ice cream in Iran–ice cream sandwiches during a long drive across the desert were an amazing treat–but you can’t really find it here, and the one time I did, it was just not as good.

    122. 122.

      Baud

      @CaseyL:

      Fun fact: The 16th Amendment was not needed to tax wages and salaries. Congress already had that authority. The amendment was needed to tax capital gains.

    123. 123.

      E.

      @Jertian: I often have to wait for Adam’s post to disappear below the horizon before any balloon-juice will open for me on my older iPad. It cannot seem to handle all the twitter links.

    124. 124.

      lowtechcyclist

      @TBone:

      I tend to agree but then some days I just absolutely crave fruit desserts.  I made two fruit tarts just yesterday, one peach and one strawberry.  Like a gallette, but using frozen puff pastry for convenience.  Fruit preserves from local farms.  Mmmmm. Breakfast is calling!

      My wife found guavas, of all things, in one of our local MD supermarkets the other day.  (I think this is the first time we’ve found any outside of Florida, where she grew up.) So this morning we had guava spread on toast.  It was delicious!

    125. 125.

      PatrickG

      @satby:

      That ad was great but it quoted trump as saying wounded veterans make him feel “queasy”. I don’t think it’s plausible that word is in his vocabulary so awarding four pinocc— ah fuck it, let’s just go with great ad

    130. 130.

      Aziz, light!

      About the event for Vietnamese-Americans:

      My wife’s cousin has been married 40 years to a woman from South Vietnam, and we socialize with her large extended family here in deep blue Portland. The elders fled the south in the 1970s. They are all Republicans, prompting me to view the Vietnamese community in the US as a conservative subset of Asian Americans as a whole. Like the Cubans in Florida, their anti-communist zeal and bitter memories of the before times have long shaped their politics. Perhaps this is finally changing with the times.

    131. 131.

      3Sice

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      They showed him the 2020 VP debate for prep, and his takeaway was “black lady scary”.

      He’s a rotten racist to his core, and the cognitive decline has become a significant hindrance to the 2024 hate tour. It manifests increasingly as fear and confusion rather the anger his shitwit followers demand.

    136. 136.

      narya

      I found some galette dough in the freezer, so I think tonight’s dinner is going to include a tomato tart (with fresh mozzarella), chicken breasts with balsamic peaches, and a peach tart for dessert. I’ll probably change several elements before dinner actually hits the table, but that’s the current plan, which will use up the chicken breasts and galette dough as well as the tomatoes from this week’s farm share that are a little bruised. Thanks for all of the suggestions!

    139. 139.

      TBone

      @frosty: you got me nostalgic

      https://www.westword.com/restaurants/the-most-famous-line-cook-at-hojos-jacques-pepin-5770968

      From Jacques’ NYT article:

      WHEN word spread that the last Howard Johnson’s restaurant in New York City, in Times Square, would probably close, there was something of an uproar. Though plans are uncertain, brokers say it is likely that a big retail chain will replace it. The idea that this icon of American dining will disappear from the city landscape made me particularly sad, since it was at Howard Johnson’s that I completed my most valuable apprenticeship

    142. 142.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Fun fact: The 16th Amendment was not needed to tax wages and salaries. Congress already had that authority. The amendment was needed to tax capital gains.

      Well I learned something new today!

      Given that, I’m surprised that the GOP isn’t yet talking up having it repealed.

    147. 147.

      lowtechcyclist

      @narya:

      I found some galette dough in the freezer, so I think tonight’s dinner is going to include a tomato tart (with fresh mozzarella), chicken breasts with balsamic peaches, and a peach tart for dessert.

      Where do you live? I’ll be right over!

    148. 148.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am going through the AP US history syllabus and it is amazing how much the regional differences from the earliest colonial days still persist. Also finding the parallels between what the British did in the US and India in similar timeframes fascinating

      Its an attempt to educate myself about the specifics, I am aware of the general outline. The revolutionary era and the civil war war but there are gaps in my knowledge.

    151. 151.

      Citizen Alan

      @FastEdD: Since 9yo Citizen Alan was the one who had to crank the hand-cranked ice cream machine, to me, hand-cranked just tasted like pain. It didn’t help that my parents were never interested in any flavors other than sickly-sweet vanilla.

    153. 153.

      Suzanne

      @Ramalama:

      Hey I worked at McDonald’s too – very long ago. Do you have any sense-memories of how to do shizz? I think if I were plopped behind a counter I’d know exactly to handle the fries, how to place orders in the correct (numbered) bags. They had training videos for how to clean a counter. How to tamp down garbage in the ‘dining’ area. How to salt fries. How to pull shakes. I bet Kamala has that sense-memory too. 

      I think I could do legit everything today. I probably don’t remember the cleaning regimen for each machine. I usually worked in the register and drive-thru, less often in the grill.

      I was excellent at the ice cream cones. Perfect every time.

    154. 154.

      Ken

      Recent events prompted me to dig out my résumé and see what high-school jobs I’ve been leaving off. There’s a good half-dozen, including a couple I had during college. No fast food or retail, though, and only two that involved any large amount of physical work.

      That also reminded me that Labor Day is largely ignored by large sectors of the economy, but “government, financial services, and anyone with a decent union day” is a bit of a mouthful. It’s also why I don’t go shopping or eat at restaurants on this day.

    155. 155.

      Bex

      @narya: The cake and the ice cream videos are master classes in how to do retail politics.  Neither Vance nor Trump nor DeSantis (remember him?) could pull that off.

    156. 156.

      TBone

      @M31: that sounds really great. Some days I crave citrus and keep a stash of real lime popsicles in the freezer for emergencies.  My step-grandma, “Aunt” Libby (married to “Uncle” Sam) served Fresca soda to me every time I spent sick days at her house in my step dad’s former bed, maybe that got me addicted to grapefruit!  She also made the best cinnamon toast on the planet, I can’t even duplicate it (her German family must have had some kind of secret addition).  Mom’s parents served us a fresh grapefruit half every single morning, which grandma had carefully sectioned ahead of time.

    157. 157.

      Harrison Wesley

      @schrodingers_cat: I just read a very favorable review of a book by Alan Taylor, a historian at U. of Va.  I’d never heard of him before, but he has a bunch of books out on American history that look really fascinating.

    159. 159.

      BR

      @Aziz, light!: ​

      Here in SoCal, there was definitely a huge shift towards Trump in the Vietnamese-American community in 2016 and then a slight shift away from him in 2020. I don’t know if the move away from him has continued or not.

    160. 160.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Harrison Wesley: Right now I am using the AP textbook and YT videos. I listen to them when I am doing my art work at the end of the day. Its nice and relaxing. Also its a quick walkthrough. Then I will go back to the periods I want to learn more about.

      Thanks for the recommendation

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Another Scott

      ICYMI, Robyn Pennacchia at Wonkette:

      A version of this article was initially published on May 1, 2019. Happy Labor Day, we’re taking the day off!

      When we talk about the history of feminism, we tend to think about the causes and struggles of middle class white women. When we talk about labor history, we tend to think about the causes and struggles of white working class men.

      And that is some absolute bullshit.

      Working class women, very often women of color and immigrant women, were, are and always have been the backbone of the labor movement. They were working and organizing well before Second Wave Feminism “made it possible” for women to enter the workforce. They’re the ones who first fought for equal pay, and they’re the ones who were doing the bulk of feminist work and activism during the years in between getting the right to vote and The Feminine Mystique. They are still fighting today.

      So, since it’s Labor Day, let’s celebrate the hell out of them, starting with the woman who started it all.

      Lucy Parsons

      […]

      Click on over and read the whole thing. But then come back!!

      Happy Labor Day!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    164. 164.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: They rarely use “tried to” or “trys” when they talk about Republicans. They use it a lot when they talk about Democrats. I’m not sure they realize they do that. I think it’s part of their historic belief that R’s are “strong ” and D’s are “weak”. I heard Carville on Bill Maher’s show saying he thinks the Democratic Party has become too feminine. 🙄🙄🙄🙄😬

    165. 165.

      TBone

      Ice cream memories from Philly area:  Breyers used to be sooooo good. The best!  Philly style ice cream, no air pumped into it, nothing artificial.

      Peppermint Candy ice cream (pink candy chunks!), Butter Brickle (butterscotch candy chunks!) are two flavors I just can’t find anywhere, and Breyers just doesn’t cut it at all anymore…

      One place in Maine made good peppermint candy ice cream though.  It’s too long to drive…

    167. 167.

      karen marie

      @narya: You can still make a good no-churn ice cream with peaches.  This year I been keeping it simple. I got a pack of 100 little disposable ice pop thingies. I mix plain yogurt and honey with a bit of fresh blueberry or strawberry sauce or chopped Italian wild cherries in syrup. So good! Past years I’ve made coffee and vanilla ice cream but it can be a struggle to remember to eat it fast enough. Arizona is not a great place for ice cream. It’s too hot to eat outside, and AC makes me not want ice cream.

    168. 168.

      TBone

      @schrodingers_cat: it is important to salt and drain the tomato slices to get rid of extra liquid first.  Save the juice though!

      I saw one made on TV last week but will defer to Narya chef skills for recipe.

    170. 170.

      narya

      @schrodingers_cat: Go here and search for “tomato tart.” Three pop up for me–I’ll probably do a combo of the first and third one, because I have galette dough (I also have some puff pastry, but not enough to do that tart). I’ve found her recipes to be quite reliable and not particularly fussy.

    171. 171.

      Jeffro

      that Post piece is helpful in reminding folks that trumpov has never been popular, and in fact left office in disgrace with a 31% approval rating.

      also helpful in terms of a thought experiment: he’s ALREADY been trying to ‘drag down’ VP Harris, and she’s only gotten more popular.  are the next 70 days of the trump slime machine more likely to a) drag down her numbers, or b) improve her numbers?

      (and: will watching the slime machine in action drop trump’s own numbers even further?)

    172. 172.

      Hungry Joe

      This is going to sound really odd to anyone younger than 65:

      Watching Harris and Walz being so NORMAL reminds me of how I felt the day after Nixon resigned. One of the stories told of the new President, Gerald Ford, getting up and making himself some toast. The guy makes toast! It was impossible to imagine Richard Nixon doing such a thing. I was, and remained, no fan of Ford, but it was such a relief to know that, finally, a normal human being was President of the United States.

      Try to imagine Trump or Vance casually, genially handing out ice cream cones. I can do it, but it gives me the creeps.

    173. 173.

      piratedan

      its Labor Day weekend here in the US, so take a moment to think about those people who actually died making this happen. Perhaps, at night, while you relax with a quality beverage, watch a film that deals with the struggle to get value for one’s work. my choice, Matewan. Your choices are welcome

    175. 175.

      Matt McIrvin

      @TBone: A lot of Breyers’ current flavors aren’t even ice cream, I’m pretty sure–they’re some kind of ice milk.

      I feel like a snob when it comes to ice cream because the local New England ice-cream scene is like nothing you can get from a big manufacturer. There are two stands within a short distance from me, Mad Maggie’s in North Andover and Carter’s in Haverhill, that just offer a vastly superior product they make themselves. There’s a local brand called Richardson’s that’s pretty good–you can get their stuff at Butcher Boy.

      I think Mad Maggie’s black raspberry chip is the best ice cream I’ve ever had, bar none, though I do like to get other flavors sometimes for variety.

    176. 176.

      MagdaInBlack

      @TBone:I admit I’m old, but I thought I remembered Breyers being better. They used to have a peach that was pretty decent. But the last time I tried Breyers it was like frozen Cool Whip.

      @Matt McIrvin: Yes, about the Breyers.

    177. 177.

      narya

      @Hungry Joe:Try to imagine Trump or Vance casually, genially handing out ice cream cones. I can do it, but it gives me the creeps.

      This, right here, is the whole damn ballgame. Every single thing for both of them is weirdly transactional and self-serving, instead of other-serving. On top of that, the right-wingers have made every single human interaction into some kind of weird trope (remember when they hated on Joe for eating ice cream?), and most of those tropes have white supremacy and/or misogyny at the core. Part of the appeal of Harris and Walz is exactly that normal stuff that just ignores the ginned-up cultural-war stuff. It’s a relief.

    178. 178.

      narya

      @piratedan@hueyplong: me three, on Matewan. Though, really, nearly anything by Sayles–movie or book–will do it. Even Return of the Secaucus Seven has some class aspects to it (the hosts are high school teachers, IIRC). See, e.g., Union Dues, his second novel, and some of the short stories in The Anarchists’ Convention.

    179. 179.

      Barbara

      @TBone:

      @MagdaInBlack:

      I think Breyers decided that it didn’t want to compete with “premium” ice cream brands (Ben & Jerry’s, Haagen Dazs), which, in my view, often have the texture of frozen butter but with added sugar and flavor ingredients.  On the other hand, Breyers kind of went so far in the other direction it doesn’t technically make “ice cream” anymore as defined by federal regulatory formulations.  The brand Tillamook, which I believe started in Oregon, reminds me a lot of what Breyers used to be like.  Edy’s is also similar.

